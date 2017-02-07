Leadership markets

It looks like Cory Bernardi is pulling the pin and will be leaving the Liberal Party. To be fair – I never actually thought he had it in him.
One of the more interesting statements this morning has been news that Liberal MPs are planning to more on Turnbull. Now there is lots of chatter to be sure. Even my remaining Delcon friends (both of them) have called to (gloat and) ask how long I think Turnbull can survive and who should replace him.
My view is Turnbull will gone before Christmas if there is movement against him and if he doesn’t turn things around.
As to who will replace him I see three options:
- Tony Abbott
- Josh Frydenberg
- Christian Porter
My Delcon friends also suggest Peter Dutton – but I’m not convinced by him at all. Abbott is a known quantity and we all know how he turned out – big talk and little action. So I think if Turnbull is replaced that either Josh Frydenberg or Christian Porter should be the next leader.
Having said all that – I still like looking at the betting markets (despite their failures in 2016 on Brexit and Trump).
Centrebet has Turnbull as leader at the next election at $1.50, Frydenberg at $19 and Porter at $51 (with Abbott at $7.50 and Dutton at $10). The need for some change, however, is clear given the Newspoll results and the betting market having Labor at $1.75 to win the next election.
Last night while many of you were watching Helen Andrews tenderising lefties on the ABC, I saw this instance classic on Sky News.
AND SO THE LONG WALK BACK CONTINUES.
Or not – still a true believer?
Put Abbott back. If he fails at least he can face the music.
If he turns it around he will have rightly earnt his place as PM for a long time.
Maybe Abbott and Bernardi cooked this one up and Abbott will win and reunify the party.
Good, the more the better.
Trumble to be rumbled.
It will come down to Dutton or Bishop.
You have no Delcon friends, Doomlord. You patronised them out of existence.
And adding Abbott to this list is deliberate shit-stirring on your part.
I don’t want him back as PM. Never have. Never will.
Dutton, Ciobo and Pyne can all take a walk given their comments to Bernardi.
They can draft in Phelps (NSW MLC).
But, but … what about the Potential Greatness(tm) ?
Cristian Porter is my local member, and was being groomed to take over as State Premier when Colin Barnett decided to pull the pin. He was quite effective in State Parliament
I can’t see the Liberals returning to Tony Abbott – it would just lay them open to the same claims that were made about the Rudd – Gilliard – Rudd rockshow.
Whoever does take over – please understand that you cannot appease the Left. They only understand overwhelming force.
I still don’t believe you have any Delcon friends.
And how feckless to abandon the World’s Greatest Potentially Great Prime Minister™ before the September deadline? And jyst when he has shown the first glimmer of Potential Greatness™ by axing the Gold Card for everyone but – surprise – former Prime Ministers?
I’m still in the hunt for Philippa’s Mal Lotto
3 March
Bernadi now on ABC 24 speaking well in answer to journalists.
I would enjoy seeing Julie Bishop have to govern a country, fight an election, and lose it.
It’s right up there with watching Camilla win the Matrimonial Prize of the Century, Prince Whinging Pom, and be reduced to opening bazaars while wearing uncomfortable shoes and a permafrosted smile, and living separately from her beloved because, as it turns out, he’s a self centred pain in the backside.
Good for you, Cory Bernardi.
This household supports you.
I look forward to seeing Turnbull shoved out –
sly, smarmy snake-in-the-grass that he is.
Good on you, Cory!
Conservatives have been betrayed by the Trumble Liberal Party. No self-respecting true conservative would remain in such a pigsty.
As for an alternative leader: if Abbott truly believes what he has been writing recently, and acts on those convictions, then he should be given another chance.
There is only one leadership market that matters. Trumblotto is alive and well!
Check your bets at the bottom of:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2016/09/02/guest-post-philippa-martyr-when-will-malcolm-turnbulls-time-as-prime-minister-end/comment-page-1/
Mark Kenny and other Canberra stenographers giving Bernardi so much howler monkey bile they sound like Paul McGooGooGoo freaking out about TrumpHitler.
Philippa – you’re hurting my feelings.
BTW … thank you for posting that gem from Ross Cameron.
Nailed it.
Trumball is useless in politics, just as he was in business.
Can we leave out this bullshit about his “successful business career” FFS?
He was a merchant bank leech, clicking every ticket in town and getting a rails run because he was in with the Sydney in-crowd.
Ozemail is often cited by Trumball as evidence of his commitment to “leading edge technology”.
Bullshit.
It was a cobbled together front-end for 2 or 3 existing mail platforms from the US and there was long standing litigation over the proprietary rights to some of the content used by it’s founder to set it up.
It made money for two reasons:-
(1) Ozemail got an initial leg up within Australia due to the “Sydney club” which Trumball was a part of;
(2) They managed to flog it to an even bigger bunch of spivs (WorldCom), no doubt with a wink and a nod that this would open doors in Australia.
In short, he has never had an original thought in his life (apart from torturing his girlfriend’s cat … that was all his own work).
Trumble’s gone by end of March sitting, will give the new guy (or gal) time to throw (another crap) budget together.
I still luvs ya, Sinclair! Despite your faults 🙂
He’s worth 186 mn. It’s not bullshit.
Like Hewson, he should have stuck at it.
Porter might be ok, maybe…
He was good at state level, but has he been dipped and clipped by the Mal-Contents?
Cory Bernardi has courage. Well, he’s young enough and must try, otherwise he will always regret and that’s a burden.
George Christensen becomes a no-one now, because he can’t support traditional conservative values now, without being asked why he did not join Cory after all his big talk. He’s done. He looks like he enjoys his tucker too much anyway to have energy to do stuff.
Oh, J. Bishop, I think. Who else, really. Can only be.
Coffee all over the keyboard, you bastard.
Rowan Dean was spruiking for Abbott Mk II on Outsiders.
LDP remember temperance.
That means I’m proud of you for not watching QANDA, nothing more to it stackja.
What happened with MT and RGR? Now there is BS. How long before ALP dump BS?
Hah! Toughen up, princess.
Surely the reason Trumball is a favourite is that, if he is dumped, he will chuck a tizzy and quit. There goes the one seat majority (Does anyone really believe the soulless polyps in Wentworth would put a more right leaning MP in after their starred son is dumped?)
Dumping Trumball means voting to be in opposition.
The Canberra presstitudes gallery is utterly incapable of reporting news in the public interest. It has never been as bad as it is now in my lifetime.
Cory Bernardi doing an excellent job of being articulate,sticking to policy,values and not talking about personalities. He is also handling media well.
Why on earth would people consider Dutton as PM? He is hopeless. While he looks good as Immigration Minister, it’s not difficult to impress in that role in a Liberal government (remember that even Scott Morrison looked competent in Immigration).
Dutton’s performance as Health Minister was terrible. For example, he couldn’t even sell the government’s small co-payment for GP visits. If anyone doubts that, look for video of his performance on the Bolt Report at the time when Bolt gave him free kick after free kick and he missed every opportunity.
Fair enough.
Serious question Sinc: If that’s how you describe Abbott, how would you describe Turnbull?
It appears that Gina Rinehart may not be funding Bernardi/Australian Conservatives.
This might well be one reason he is standing as a party of one.
Josh Frydenberg!
Are you joking?
Isn’t he just Turnbull without the charm… and hair?
George Brandis again describes the Liberal Party as a broad church. Apparently not so broad that they believe in small government, lower taxes and reduced spending.
There’s a safe space behind the bar, Sinc.
Safety pins in top drawer.
Bernardi handled his interview on ABC 24 well. He comes across clearly much like Christian Porter does.
Turnbull will cling to that rock like a limpet. If Bernardi can pull anyone over to his camp it only makes Turnbull’s position stronger (until he meets an election of course).
Factcheck = True.
Wentworth would almost certainly go to the Greens. Especially if their candidate had Turdbull’s personal endorsement. Just remember who we are talking about here.
Not necessarily. During the uncertain period after last year’s election, Katter and McGowan said they would support the Government on matters of supply.
It’s possible they could limp on as a minority Government even if Trumball resigned and was relaced by an independent/Green. The ALP would need the vote of all six cross-benchers to govern, the Libs/Nats only one.
Fair question though would be “what would be the point?”.
In the clip of Ross Cameron,note the expression on Graham Richardson’s face-he can’t believe it!
Very impressed with Cory Bernardi. He handled media well.
Delcon.
Oh dear.
Using this term after Trump’s election, and Brexit etc, is a bit over confident.
To be nice about it.
This is where the Liberal Party will be worshipping in 3 years.
I think we owe Sinc a debt of gratitude for providing us with such fun as we bag him for his perplexing support of Malcolm Turnbull. He’s kept the joke going too, well done.
But as struth says, clinging bitterly to the term “Delcon” is a bit, well, delusional.
She’s doing a ‘wait and see’?
Are there any Trump non-haters amongst the Liberal MP’s? Maybe one of those would be suitable as leader. If someone could compile a list, thanks in advance.
Tel,
“(until he meets an election of course).”
I think that’s the next important juncture. Cory seems to be doing what he can to hold his values to the fore. It appears a desperate act of frustration which the electorate will understand. He has my respect for that and he may have sent a clear signal to Malcolm to modify his ways.
Peta Credlin recovering so brilliantly from the character assassination of the green-left establishment has had the effect of improving Tony Abbott’s lustre. I think it’s dawned on more than a few that Credlin was the victim of a vicious assault by the left, all in the interests of destabilising Tony Abbott. Hopefully Abbott has learned both from his own cathartic experience and the success of Trump’s take-no-prisoners approach that it is entirely self-defeating to try to appease the left. Any concessions to the left are taken as a sign of weakness and encouragement to go harder.
I still think Abbott is the best bet provided he has developed some steel on his backbone and is prepared to wage war on the left on every front.
Maybe. She didn’t get to be a billionaire by relying on self-interested peanuts.
Can’t have Christian Porter. Might offend the m……..
Wentworth is a Liberal seat. I don’t think there’s any chance of losing it if they put up a half decent candidate. That’s why Turnbull joined the Liberal party in the first place, they were the only ones offering an unlosable seat.
Malcolm has been sent many clear signals, including losing a large majority in the lower house and retaining power courtesy of the Nationals picking up a seat. Malcolm’s response: sign the Paris Climate Treaty even though Trump is going to pull the US out and China won’t sign. Shorter Malcolm response: Up yours, conservatives.
It only becomes interesting if anyone follows him.
If he just quits and runs as an independent at the next election and loses then it is a nothing story going nowhere.
He may just make it back as an independent senator, but if labor/greens get back all their gains he will achieve nothing.
But if he tips Turnbull out, well, that’s interesting.
As already stated Turnbull can lose Wentworth and his replacement could govern with Katter.
However his replacement is going to have to fire up Australians in a big, big way because politics as usual is on the nose, big time. But maybe if Trump gets the U.S. Economy moving an Australian leader could draft the tailwind.
Anything is possible, the future is not written and we live in interesting times.
How about Can-Do Campbell Newman? Or maybe Cory will snaffle him for Oz Conservatives?
I can’t see anyone but Tony Abbott capable of leading the Libs in the near future.
I think though that new blood is needed.
Could anyone in Angus Taylor’s electorate advise if he is a candidate for deputy or a leader into the future, or another dud?
Short of a DD Bernardi is not up for re-election for nearly six years.
I understand that Cory said that the Liberals were going to shaft the Termite and Cory didn’t want to be part of it.
I don’t get it. Surely any sentient being with a spark of decency would regard shafting the Termite as a fundamental obligation to the universe?
Unique,
You may well be right. One other point is the caliber of those the leader can appoint. Trump is able to draw from a vast field of talent. Our political leaders have a small pool to pick from. To be fair Abbott made an effort but fizzled due in part to lack of charisma but mainly lack of support and white-anting. Trump has the fortune of ignoring his detractors when picking his team.
Sinc: Peter Dutton – but I’m not convinced by him at all
Best endorsement evah!