Leadership markets

It looks like Cory Bernardi is pulling the pin and will be leaving the Liberal Party. To be fair – I never actually thought he had it in him.

One of the more interesting statements this morning has been news that Liberal MPs are planning to more on Turnbull. Now there is lots of chatter to be sure. Even my remaining Delcon friends (both of them) have called to (gloat and) ask how long I think Turnbull can survive and who should replace him.

My view is Turnbull will gone before Christmas if there is movement against him and if he doesn’t turn things around.

As to who will replace him I see three options:

Tony Abbott

Josh Frydenberg

Christian Porter

My Delcon friends also suggest Peter Dutton – but I’m not convinced by him at all. Abbott is a known quantity and we all know how he turned out – big talk and little action. So I think if Turnbull is replaced that either Josh Frydenberg or Christian Porter should be the next leader.

Having said all that – I still like looking at the betting markets (despite their failures in 2016 on Brexit and Trump).

Centrebet has Turnbull as leader at the next election at $1.50, Frydenberg at $19 and Porter at $51 (with Abbott at $7.50 and Dutton at $10). The need for some change, however, is clear given the Newspoll results and the betting market having Labor at $1.75 to win the next election.

Last night while many of you were watching Helen Andrews tenderising lefties on the ABC, I saw this instance classic on Sky News.