Manipulation on Q&A

I lost one hour of my life last night when I watched Q&A. I thought Helen Andrews and Daisy Cousens would make the investment worthwhile, although I did realise that I would have to put up with Dan the CFMEU Man as well.

And then there was some teenage climate activist/hip hop star from the US – say no more.

But the manipulation of the program just gets worse and worse. According to the ABC charter, the staff are expected to meet standards of quality journalism.

But Q&A really is hitting new depths of journalistic standards with the deliberate plants in the audience spouting progressive messages designed to win the sympathy of the crowd (not hard to do with an ABC crowd) and to disconcert some panel members. (This of course has backfired from time to time, with the Muslim thug they invited on.)

These sentimental stories are deliberately aired (they are prearranged although the panel members, or some of them, are not informed beforehand) notwithstanding that these personal stories generally conflict with the larger public policy issues. It then makes it impossible for the sensible members of the panel to discuss these issues because the crowd will shout them down – boo and hiss, to boot.

Take last night. The ABC found two Syrian refugee brothers who had done well in Australia, although they are only starting their journey. Good on them, although it doesn’t negate the need for extremely careful vetting of Syrian refugees, a point that was impossible for Helen and Daisy to make.

We should not forget that Obama called a halt to the entry of Syrian refugees for a period and the reason Trump has selected the 6 countries for the temporary ban (listed by the CIA on the order of the Obama administration) is that they refuse to cooperate with the extreme vetting requirement that the US government is insisting on (sensibly). (It is not because they are predominantly Muslim countries and applies to non-Muslims from those countries.)

But none of this came out in the program because everyone was focused on the two lads and the one who cried out: why should we be labelled bad? OH PLEASE.

And then we had Dan the Man droning on about the benefits of a multicultural state and the benefits of diversity when in fact Victoria is in the midst of a crime spree with many of the culprits refugees or children of refugees. (He went all chest-thumping on law an order later in the program – hilarious.)

Every Q&A is now the same. A deliberate manipulation of the audience and the selection of those asking the questions (these are vetted and rehearsed, by the way) in order that the ‘correct’ stance on issues – progressive causes – is seen to win the day in “open” debate. The main aim is to set up the non-PC panel members and the ones who actually want to discuss public policy matters in a rational way.

(I should know – it’s happened to me. Like the CUB sacked workers seeking the sympathy vote when the rigid industrial relations and overstaffing of that plant is likely to led to its closure. Impossible to talk about this though.)

Given that this program is derivative – it is just stolen from the BBC – the new MD of the ABC, Michelle Guthrie, should seriously think about axing it.

All together now:

SHUT.IT.DOWN