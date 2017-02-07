Liberty Quote
Neither fraud nor coercion is within the ethics of the market system.— George Stigler
-
Tuesday Forum: February 7, 2017
Bernardi time!
Thirsty!
And 1!
Fourth? Podium?
Boambee John
#2288280, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:24 pm
But for some strange reason, the public school systems were excluded from the Terms of Reference!
Could it be some connection between the relevant union and a particular political party?
This is my shocked face! Surely not!
From the old thread, refers to the Child Sex Abuse RC.
five?!!!
Very sneaky. Seventh heaven.
I for one welcome our Catholic lizard people overlords.
Ps: Does this mean the planned crusade against the proddies is off this weekend?
So Bolt and Devine have fallen out on live radio.
I’ve listened to Devine as she fills in for Price. She’s good. Very good.
She editorialises a bit too much when she gets a caller who’s too bogan for her elevated Turnbullian taste but apart from that … Price will be lucky to get the chair back.
Now where going to hear from these whiny Liberals how Labor and Bill Shorten are the real winners.
Like how Republicans in the US should nominate someone other than Donald Trump, otherwise Hillary Clinton will be assured of victory.
Quick turnover!
Just having a look and this is what I find.
Almost shiny.
Knights versus Masons?
I don’t want to see the end of the Gold Pass.
Nobody asked me if we want to sit next to those pricks in cattle class.
Just watched Bernardi on Sky News. He handled the media most impressively.
He made his points clearly and refused to be drawn into personality politics.
This just might be the point of change we have all been hoping for.
Meantime, I’ll leave Johanna to froth and bubble about me on the old OT.
What is wrong with that woman? Hope she can do better on this one.
Bolt complaining about being interrupted?
LOL.
Roger
#2288329, posted on February 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm
From the old fred …
So, Roger, which of those institutions had current senior office-bearers pilloried for past wrongs?
Why wasn’t David Morrison cross-examined for three days over what he knew of abuse back in the 1980’s?
Why did this whole thing kick off because of a proven liar claiming there was endemic cover-up by the catholic Church in the Hunter, when the truth was that the Anglicans had an infinitely worse record in the Hunter?
Where was the wall-to-wall reporting of the Anglicans, the scouts, the salvos etc?
Sure, there were 200 word reports buried on the inside of the papers on the other institutions, but nothing on TV and little on radio.
And, whenever there was, all roads lead back to George.
The Catholic Church did not make the priests pa3dos.
The pa3dos became priests for the same reason people rob banks.
They went were the action was.
One thing that I don’t understand is the cover up and protection of the evil doers.
All I can think of is that they had either infiltrated the hierarchy or they were more concerned about protecting church assets.
What’s it to be?
The Bernardi Pardy?
Or Corey’s Tories?
Bernardi Party Party Party…
I think this was actually for the sisterhood. recent anecdotal evidence has female teachers doing the dirty with students more than males.
Australian Conservatives are on twitter. @AuConservatives
Maserati stuck on Redfern Street in Redfern
I think the main purpose of the Royal Commision was a Catholic Church bashing exercise.
Helping victims and exposing corrupt and evil people and behaviours was a fringe benefit.
It’s yellow ribbon day!
FIFY
Accused rapist from a party that supports child grooming programs in schools is on his trotters in the House trying to milk the Pell witch hunt.
Top firdy!!
My Junior Woodchucks’ Guide to flags and ribbons of the world has let me down. Yellow ribbons are not listed. I note that very few are wearing them, but Shorten is a proud warrior.
The Royal Commission’s trick is similar to the one used by Django and Dr Schultz at Candyland. They claimed to be there for the Mandingo … and, by the way, Hildy. They’re actually there for Hildy.
The commissioner and his counsel claim to be there for all the institutions … and, by the way, Pell. They’re actually there for Pell.
Still fighting the DLP after all these years.
Sad.
Quite.
Test pattern is telling some whoppers on the OOT.
Leigh, even if the inquiry is tainted by prejudice I believe it will still do more good than evil and has in fact already done so. The churches have been forced to act to introduce protocols to do more to protect children and other vulnerable people from abuse when often they had nothing in place in the past except informal systems administered by the bishop’s office in each diocese.
From time to time in its history, the church seems to enter a period of moral decline as homosexuality among the clergy rises. I’m not necessarily drawing a direct line between homosexuality and pederasty but the toleration of the one evil seems to lead to an outbreak of the other. I have seen this in the Anglican Church, where nests of homosexual clergy controlled dioceses and it has certainly happened in the Roman church – look up St Peter Damian and his attempts to reform the early medieval Italian church of homosexuality and pederasty.
One other thing I will add is that I have had first-hand encounters with abusers, not as a victim, thank God, but in an official capacity and I have seen reports of their actions and met their victims. Such encounters are the closest I have come to encountering pure evil in this world. The church needs to be more on guard against their type than it has been in the recent past. In that respect I think many bishops were naive rather than complicit; they were inclined to forgive because they thought they were dealing with”ordinary sinners”, so to speak. Now they are more alert tot he dangers. Gillard may have intended the commission for her own evil purposes, but God will bring good out of it and the church will be the better for it.
According to the Royal Commission, not one single child was sexually abused at a state school or orphanage during the last 80 years. Not one.
Now I am really confused. Kim Il Carr in the Senate is wearing a blue ribbon. Let me guess, it is Karl Marx’s birthday.
Pell introduced such measures before the royal commission was even thought of.
P.S.
Was it Pope Benedict XVI who issued a decree banning homosexuals from entering the Catholic priesthood?
He clearly understood the origin of the problem.
Glum look on Terri Butler’s face.
Anyone would think that she had to settle a defamation suit over the Christmas break.
Roger
The church alone is at fault? I am skeptical!
The Catholic Church did not make the priests pa3dos.
The pa3dos became priests for the same reason people rob banks.
They went were the action was.
This, any organisation that puts adults in charge of kids is naturally going to attract those who want access to the kids.
The Catholic church did have failures to dismiss/prosecute etc deviants, but how much of that was misguided “well he repented” and how much was sinister?
And it is extremely telling that the public school system has been excluded, why?
Also recall the 60/70’s was a time when active pro kiddie fiddling groups were given a platform by the ABC to seek legitimacy, and for quite a while the LGBT crew had the kiddie mob attached as well.
I notice that too John64. Glum is hardly the word. Rictus as a permanent pout. Probably that Gold Pass slipping from her grip.
Peanut Head in parliament doubling down on the Get Pell royal commission’s propaganda about p3dos in the Catholic Church. Furness yesterday said it was a 7% offence rate by clergy; someone here this morning thought the real number was 3%. In his post-blogging life, Blot is barely interested (can’t link because the URL contains the banned word). A competent news media would be subjecting Furness’s statistical smear to proper scrutiny.
Pell introduced such measures before the royal commission was even thought of.
Yes, I was defending him on that point in a recent discussion with a critic of his. However the point remains that it was still a local initiative; better than what was previously in place, but inadequate when clergy can transfer from one diocese to another. Now these matters are discussed at bishops’ conferences and the equivalents in other church bodies and the administering authorities have a certain independence (not that they are perfect, either – more work needs to be done balancing natural justice with the imperative to protect the vulnerable).
There is no doubt Pell has been maligned in the press. I’m afraid these days any orthodox bishop will receive such treatment, but he was a lightning rod for it.
All three comments at 2:12 are true.
Roger, I am not disputing that shedding light on wrongs and trying to right them is worthwhile, but the question was one of motivation and, by extension, outcomes.
If this was the most corrosive evil of the last century, why were state based institutions excluded (see Heiner affair).
You say (correctly in a lot of cases) that homosexual abuse between adults and young teens was a major issue. Where did that get a run in the RC? Pell himself mentioned that he thought Ridsdale was homosexual, which only caused a doubling down of the hatred.
And, if you really want to address the problems, why do you relentlessly pursue a then junior clergyman over what he may or may not have known at the time and badger him about why he didn’t exercise authority he did not have.
A witch-hunt, which damages any sense of goodwill which may come out of it.
Having said all of that … the behaviour of the bishops and church authorities in the past was a disgrace; an enormity, indeed. I think of those two sisters raped by a so-called priest, one of whom suicided, and I am sickened with grief and, yes, shame.
From Mayfly, on the old thread:
When you visit St. Petersburg today (the old Leningrad) you are very aware of the ghosts of these times still haunting the streets. One famous church was used during the siege as a morgue where the bodies, frozen in the winter, remained piled six or more deep, awaiting burial in the spring.
So many books on such awful historical episodes, across time and place; from Beziers to Belsen. Iris Chang’s ‘The Rape of Nanking’ is another title of horror. Lest we forget. And also so that we remember to condemn when we see atrocities happening today. Some ISIS videos I wish I’d never seen.
Said to be one of Trump’s puppetmasters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_DeMint
A complete and total ban on homosexuals having any position of power within the churches or access to children should be the first step to righting the wrongs of the past.
Anyone with any proclivities against nature must be defrocked.
Ye Gods!!! The Minister for Defence appears on her trotters. A mere sylph, a wisp of a lass.
Yes. It is an anti-Catholic witch-hunt. A bee in the left’s bonnet.
All large institutions from times past were prone to hidden evil doing.
Why does parliament have indulgences to do eulogies?
Shouldn’t they be busy replealing laws and removing regulations?
Latest odds from William Hill
Australian Conservatives to win an election $101
Australian Conservatives to win a seat $3-50