Liberty Quote
The common good of a collective — a race, a class, a state — was the claim and justification of every tyranny ever established over men.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Tuesday Forum: February 7, 2017
The judge that put the kibosh on Trump’s travel ban was president of a orphanage where the director was a pedo who raped a 10 year old boy and he is also connected to a pedo priest. Given how absurd his legal reasoning is I wonder whether blackmail video/photos of him exist enjoying some Podesta style pizza
I’ve joined and it’s cheaper than one months subscription to Foxtel.
Nope, you’ve shoved SSM down my throat without accepting the heartfelt and immutable reservations of Christians. You have not sufficiently championed a conscientious opt out for people with beliefs like mine. I could go to gaol on the type of policy you propose because I cannot CANNOT do otherwise. Then there is the completely insane LDP immigration policy, which is totally hooked into the likewise insane progressive philosophy. Until your party understands that there are ideologies and religions which you must not allow into your protected garden you will be relegated to the fringes. Nation states are like bulkheads in a ship. A ship without bulkheads is much easier to get around, until you hit a big muslim iceberg. Then you are screwed.
I’m sorry Dot, I have a lot of time for the LDP and I like libertarianism in principle, since it is quite biblical (‘Christian liberty‘), but it just doesn’t work when you have reavers waiting for you.
I have backed up my $50 donation made some months ago with a membership today.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVv94T5LF0c
Ooo – Philippa AC will not like you for that. She was quite snippy with the Barista for far less.
But, but, I posted a comment on the Oz this this arvo (gently) mocking conservatives – on the Bolt/Devine contretemps.
FMD.
I went to the ACP site to see where this whole thing is going. To be honest, I was reasonably uppish heading in, other than the name which is a massive and unnecessary strategic error.
Now I suspect this is going to crater badly.
What the hell? Ten points on reforming the voting system? Its democracy, you can put lipstick on it, but it is still going to be democracy at the end of it. You aren’t going to conserve anything while you still have a democratic system. They could have positioned as the necessary outer party for the period going forward, but haven’t.
Dog’s breakfast this.
So I assume we’re running Cory666 Lotto? How many seats at the next Parliament.
I’ll go first and pick 0.
Good luck to everyone joining the ACP.
Apparently, Parker was based on comedian Ben Warriss
That was superb, Philippa. I was completely sucked in.
Trouble is, the derangement runs so deep it’s sometimes hard to tell. My beclownment is complete.
Toodle pip and tally-ho!
We’ve had a debate. The issue is the policy is written as though the repeal of anti vilification laws would happen along with SSM.
I don’t think you understand how much lefties hate it.
The price system is a filter, if you come from a shitty culture, you likely can’t afford to come – likewise you won’t have any welfare monies to send home.
Delta A
#2288613, posted on February 7, 2017 at 6:11 pm
Australian Conservatives are up and running
Is it just me needing Specsavers, or is that block at top left impossible to read?
DeltaA, book your appointment with an optometrist
I don’t fancy it will be the success that Brexit and Trump were. Brexit and Trump succeeded with an appeal to the ordinary worker, which is something Bernardi’s new party lacks.
I have noted Shorten has recently been very mindful to protect the ALP’s turf in relation to this. While he is vulnerable in this area, the Australian Conservatives are no threat to it.
I’ve bookmarked the ACP website, but there are only high level statements yet.
Before the last Federal election I carefully went through the policies of the ALA, SFF and some others. I would want to see equivalent ACP policies listed before I’d sign up as a member.
So now we know – the Savva is not beyond parody.
Who was the bright spark who made Shari Markson political editor of the Daily
Telegraph? Must be angling to turn it left. I can only see it resulting in diminished circulation.
Has anyone ever seen Nikki Savva and Bob Ellis (well, before he died) in the same room together?
He’s not dead, he is now permanently using his Niki Savva persona.
Cory Bernardi? Meh –
BIRM
Taxation reform, welfare reform and reduced Government spending at the top of the list. Oh, and no bloody 50 billion dollar vote buying exercises in mendicant States.
Dot,
Who cares if the lefties hate it, they weren’t going to support LDP in any substantial way.
That most on this blog hate it and consider it a deal breaker is the point you refuse to acknowledge.
All these people signing up behind Cory may otherwise have been able to get behind DL.
#youaintwinning
Delta, you need to adjust the contrast on your monitor – mine’s showing blue on light grey.
Thanks, Rabz. Much easier – and cheaper – than a trip to Speccies.
Again sadly Dot doesn’t understand.
Thus ends the LDP next election, as it very nearly did in the last election.
I will regret that.
Yes those plus the nuking of climate crap.
Victorian Liberal honcho Michael Kroger not supportive of Bernardi.
I feel vindicated.
The price system is a filter, if you come from a shitty culture, you likely can’t afford to come – likewise you won’t have any welfare monies to send home.
Because oil rich muslims, corrupt chinese businessmen and wealthy foreign criminals escaping justice benefit Australia so much.
Rabzing the ABC would be a definite attraction also.
😀
…and I encourage you to join the ACP.
If a party changes policies purely from criticism on a blog…well no doubt it could easily be manipulated much like poor old Abbott was.
Ahmed Fahour – $5.6m per year ..W.T.F
So you want to get rid of our current investment visa?
I like Bernardi but he is too soft on immigration.
Bernardi has a mailing list of over 50,000 people. If one in five join that’s 10,000 members.
So you want to get rid of our current investment visa?
I want a moratorium on all immigration
Rumour mill is working overtime that the Libs are counting numbers for a possible leadership challenge.
I’ve joined the party… [so arrest me!]
The thing is that my receipt number was #855. That is not an encouraging value if it’s sequential… if anyone has an epiphany and joins in a couple of days – be an interesting number to keep track off.
We would expect that to be in the 10’s of thousands quick smart otherwise Cory will need to sharpen that sword and fall on it…
That is roughly half a mill.
Serious money.
Hard to sell enough camels to get that much.
LDP is one tenth.
Price of fairly ordinary car.
Lots of helpful Sharia compliant financiers would stump that up if secured by the lives of your immediate family.
Paid back in rebirthed cars and interesting crystalline substances.
Depending upon the membership – which in my rarely humble view will shock – the Berni Cons should easily match the Green’s vote.
Few things about Ewan Jones, around NQ & FNQ was known as a CINO. Wouldn’t divulge who he supported on the Leadership spill, then was reported to have said Abbott when pressured but his public stances scream Turnbull. Support for Gay Marriage by Parliament vote, support to up the 12,000 Syrians to 50,000 and I do believe he was a big supporter of wind/solar & the Renewable fund at some stage too.
IMO he badly misjudged his electorate after a redistribution that raised a few eyebrows. Herbert had it’s conservative concentration round the Army Barracks carved off to Dawson (concentrated 4hours away in Mackay), at the same time it gained a couple of strongly ALP leaning areas just to the north of Townsville and a swathe of Kennedy from Katter up to Rollingstone and west to Alice River. Townsville & Magnetic Is have a large but fairly innocuous gay population. He just scraped in 2010 when the incumbent retired, he did increase the margin to 4% in 2013 but it was mostly considered marginal after the redistribution. Knowing a few in Townsville who will probably be AC supporters now he (Jones) played to the wrong crowd, thought SSM & the likes mattered over job security in an area that is fast turning into a rust belt.
How much to enrol in a TAFE course?
A lot less. Loopy stuff anyway.
Exactly. How many observant Salafist hairdressers do you really want doing your hair?
#sweeneytodd
No no. Dotty’s powers of persuasion are so great that he will convert at least half this blog to the cause before moving on to the population at large.
Arnost , my receipt was 754 received at 7.28 pm AEST. That’s a hundred memberships in half an hour.
Actually jupes, several people joined up on my insistence.
If your current membership vehemently believes in the policy and consider it more essential than survival as an effective political force, all the best to you.
From another perspective you are emulating Abbott, adopting policies that offend your natural supporters, while getting the approval of vocal minority groups unlikely to vote for you in any case.
Bruce
Check this out.
Meet Gaza’s hottest barber: Palestinian uses fire to style hair (VIDEO)
Grigs and who else?
Enough almost for registration too if Cory loses his Senate seat.
I am sure he will go well.
To those whinging that the ACP isn’t conservative enough for you – some people can never be pleased.
Bib laden was rich
Arnost, I joined just after 6pm and my receipt number was in the high 300’s.
Bin, although bib will do.
Kroger or Mr Albrechtsen is definitely part of the problem. The last useful contribution the Victorian Lieborals made was Costello.
“Cory’s Tories” sounds good as a nick.
No. Sorry but you don’t know what you are talking about.
Did I see a reference here earlier today that Pieman was wearing a yellow ribbon in Parliament?
My understanding is that the yellow ribbon in Australia is a mark of respect for volunteer rural firefighters and today is the 8th anniversary of the Black Saturday bushfires.
If anyone who belongs to the party of Hunchback Dan (who is trying to roger the CFA with a splintery telegraph pole) had the temerity to wear a yellow ribbon, then I would hope those on the Treasury benches loudly shouted “hypocritical xunts” across the chamber.
A vain hope on my part I know.
You are kidding me?
Yeah not Grigory.
I don’t care about the victims. I’m sick of the hysteria, self-pity, snarling avarice, lying exaggerations and the sense of outraged, injured entitlement that permeate their every manufactured appearance.
This is now a big money-spinner for lawyers. One Melbourne firm employing more than a hundred associates now spends 100% of its time seeking out victims of Catholic church sexual abuse. They have hundreds on their books.
Deadbeat alcoholics in Ballarat and Sale line up to blame the parish priest. Suicide suddenly has just one cause. How fucking convenient. How fucking rewarding it all is.
No. I’m not kidding you at all. Look at average incomes and do the sums.
Careful.
He’s a Muslim Success Story(tm).
Except at the NAB, where he is known as the lazy buffoon.
I believe the Caliph had a perk called the Harem.
Excellent – from now on I demand to be referred to as “Caliph”
Lol 😀
My receipt number for Cories Tories in the low 600’s.
Latho calls out the press gallery for their dirty little deals and underhand lickspittle deals with maates.
Latho also skewers turnhewson for backgrounding Jabba the hoakes for a newspaper column, then lying in the jabba television interview and having the fatboy back up his lie.
Latho tossed out and the shortfilth raised to the top–what else do you need to know about labor?.
Whilst encouraging – more is needed. Without millions (and withou depending on Gina) it is a hard slog to get people the public profile to get elected…