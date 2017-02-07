Tuesday Forum: February 7, 2017

Posted on 1:30 pm, February 7, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

757 Responses to Tuesday Forum: February 7, 2017

  1. pete m
    #2289306, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The utter disgrace is that Abbott won the Libs more votes and seats on his policies and then they white anted him out of office and brought in “better” ones which nearly lost them an election.

    Yes he made mistakes – Hockey as Treasurer being a big one, and leaving Malcolm in cabinet the second biggest, apart from the back flips etc.

    Just shameful how far the elected Libs went left.

    I will never give them a first vote anywhere ever again.

    And don’t expect preferences either, as they only just rank above Labor and Greens.

    I don’t support him coming back into leadership, but couldn’t give a fig either way if he did, as still not get my vote given the rabble he leads.

  2. Philippa Martyr
    #2289307, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Sink hole next to Malcolm Turnbull’s house in Point Piper.

    What a perfect metaphor.

    We need to examine the role of Tony Abbott in all this.

  3. Roger
    #2289311, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:53 am

    a recruitment poster on an official Victoria Police website last weekend, promoting an information seminar in March aimed at African Australians, offered “separate sessions for male and female potential applicants (to be) run simultaneously”.

    Victorian Police seem to be taking their cues from the British.

    Leading contender for top job at the Met is a woman who once wrote a thesis on Thatcher’s negative effect on community policing.

    Whoever wins the job will have to have the tick of approval from London’s Muslim mayor Khan, who wants reform of a police force that is “too white”.

  4. JC
    #2289313, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Farage lets loose on the Speaker of the house.

    Speaker Bercow had the North Korean government reps for tea at his apartment.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PawkJemcYLo

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2289315, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Bercow is everything that people have about the elites.

  6. John64
    #2289316, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:59 am

    It’s been relatively quiet over the past few weeks regarding the debacle that is the Wonthaggi White Elephant but a quick internet search provided two updates that have piqued my interest.

    A couple of days ago The Hun reported that the desalination plant is no closer to firing up and that there is real doubt about it being able to deliver one glass full of the contracted 50 GL of water by 30 June. In a sure sign that things are desperate “specialists had been flown in from overseas by Aquasure”.

    Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Fewfacts reported that:

    Victoria’s desalination plant could be in strife, with a top ratings agency warning of “serious financial consequences” if it fails to fire up for its maiden water order by June 30 due to technical glitches.

    Standard and Poors has placed the company that runs the controversial $4 billion plant, Aquasure, on what it calls “creditwatch with negative implications”. That means it could have its credit rating downgraded “by multiple notches” within the next 90 days, dramatically increasing the cost of its debt and raising the prospect of default.

    There are only two dots to join here and its pretty easy. To save itself the political humiliation of the Wonghaggi White Elephant going belly up (and no doubt to save the arses of a few Labor maaaates), the Andrews Marxist Dictatorship ordered 50 GL totally unneeded desalinated water to give it a taxpayer funded cash injection (read bailout) of $27 million.

    Now the pile of junk has rusted up and is nowhere near producing its first drop of drinking water, there’s a real chance the whole thing could fall over anyway.

    This thing is a scandal the likes of which Victoria hasn’t seen before. Why isn’t Matthew Guy and his pathetic mob all over this?

  7. cynical1
    #2289320, posted on February 8, 2017 at 10:02 am

    This is older now, but worth a new link or maybe it was missed originally.

    Read, print, roll up, shove down Paul Kelly’s throat.

    https://www.spartareport.com/2017/02/this-is-not-your-fathers-oldsmobile/

