Tuesday Forum: February 7, 2017

  1. Philippa Martyr
    #2289744, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Jeez…trying not to take the lord’s name in vain…but imagine getting cucked by a man sworn to celibacy.

    Boy howdy that would suck.

    The lady in question was a divorcee of long standing.

    The cuckolding thing is not common. Too complicated. They mostly seem to be lonely single mothers, either never married or divorced.

    The question of the sexual abuse of adults is a bit fraught, because it’s so hard to prove.

    #2289746, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    “Sexual abuse of an adult”

    Does not compute.

  3. Gab
    #2289749, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Tits wasn’t humiliated.

    Everything Trumball leveled at Shorten could easily be said about Trumball. Huge hypocrite that he is.

  4. max
    #2289751, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Archbishop Coleridge is reported as having said he would go to police with the information if a priest in confession admitted to sexually abusing a child.

    He knows he can’t do that.

    Coleridge wants to be praised by his enemies. A lot of priests are like this now. They’re embarrassed about the scandal and want to publicly distance themselves from the sinners.

    My own parish priest, last Sunday, made a brief speech at the end of mass telling us how he’d warned the bishops years ago about their inadequate responses to the situation. Coleridge is the same, and I don’t buy it. This is just the Catholic version of virtue signalling.

    Had he been in authority years ago, Coleridge would have done nothing different. We all would. Nobody viewed child sexual abuse as a serious matter. When Blamey was Governor General he fiddled with kids on the back seat of his Rolls Royce. In my small country town the President of the RSL was subject to accusation by an under age girl. She was villified by the whole town, even though he was almost certainly guilty.

    None of this is acknowledged by the Royal Commission.

  5. pete m
    #2289752, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat

    #2289697, posted on February 8, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    ‘principal witness’,

    Always the bloody priests.
    Why not the hot bald altarboy?
    Sad.

    You were bald as a boy?

    No wonder you have mental issues!

  6. thefrollickingmole
    #2289756, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    #2289737, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm
    Jeez…trying not to take the lord’s name in vain…but imagine getting cucked by a man sworn to celibacy.

    Boy howdy that would suck.

    Try being a depressed 18 year old and working out there were priests getting more nookie than you.
    Living like a monk without the perk of eternal life in the grace of god….

    #2289757, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    When Blamey was Governor General

    ???

    Another person) …he was almost certainly guilty

    ???

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2289758, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Does not compute.

    Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!

    Ha ha ha ha ha!

  9. thefrollickingmole
    #2289760, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    The problem with a priests position is they are in (if they are corrupt) a perfect place to identify and target the object of their lust, male or female, adult or child.
    The confessional must surely have always been a huge source of the churches means of getting devout Catholics to shut up in dicey situations.

    “you fiddled with my wife”
    “You fiddle with your livestock”..

    “Nice weather today father isnt it”…

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2289761, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    You were bald as a boy?

    Of course not.
    It would have been weird sayng “hot altarboy”, like I was a priest or something.

  11. thefrollickingmole
    #2289762, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Not to mention any youngster confessing confused feelings or guilt about sexual thoughts would be an easy mark for a predator.
    I daresay it cant be eradicated completely, but the hierarchy does have to be ruthless when it does appear.

  12. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2289763, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Boris;

    Btw – I pointed out over a week ago that Dastyari is an Australian Senator, and as such cannot be a citizen of another country.

    Sure;
    Being a Senator doesn’t automatically remove your foreign citizenship.
    It must first be renounced before accepting the Senatorship.
    Perhaps you’d like to rephrase what you wrote?

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2289764, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    The confessional must surely have always been a huge source of the churches means of getting devout Catholics to shut up in dicey situations.

    The very idea of confession makes me want to do bad things.
    F☆ck your forgiveness.
    No offence guys. 😆

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2289765, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    He quotes Community Council for Australia figures that say if four per cent of the 25,000 families with assets of $10 million paid a 35 per cent duty it would raise $3.5 billion

    Laughable. It’d raise next to nothing. They have that sort of money they will certainly have a good accountant. Here’s an example from one of our local Novocastrian luminaries Nathan Tinkler in the last week:

    Bankrupt magnate Nathan Tinkler gets green light to go to US ($, last Friday)

    Bankrupt former billionaire Nathan Tinkler has not paid a cent of his earnings to his trustee, claiming he has been dudded by his employer.

    Tinkler, 41, who lives in a sprawling $13.5 million oceanfront compound in Sapphire Beach, north of Coffs Harbour, with his fiancee and two young children, initially claimed he was earning $120,000 a year as a consultant.

    Mr Melluish factored-in that Tinkler drives a 2015 Toyota Landcruiser company car worth up to $118,000, and his rent-free homes: firstly a $5 million house in Pullenvale, in Brisbane’s west, then the huge private beachside compound in Coffs Harbour owned by his company Noorinya Holdings, a benefit calculated as worth $2000 a week.

    Tinkler told the court his secretary-turned-fiancee Jodie Van Gilst was supporting him.

    The actual target of death duties isn’t the grandees who can organise their financial arrangements, it is the middle class who can’t so easily escape.

  15. Nic
    #2289766, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Max, I believe it was Viscount Slim, not Blamey, who was accused of doing that.

  16. Marty
    #2289767, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Would Vatican II have anything to do with it all? Did it influence how priests were trained and selected?

  17. P
    #2289772, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The mention of Vatican II reminds me of 1964 smack bang in the middle of Vat II, and this song by the Seekers of that same year, 500 miles.

  18. thefrollickingmole
    #2289774, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Never let the Liberals claim I do nothing for them.
    Ive got their appeal already written for them.

    Since you’re here, we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading the Guardian than ever – but far fewer are paying for it, and advertising revenues are falling fast. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

    The Libs caving in takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe that Funding ALP policy and not liberal ones matter. If everyone who reads our pays for ALP policies helps to pay for it, our future position on the board/quango would be much more secure. Support us with a monthly payment or a one-off contribution. – The Malcom Turnbull Team

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2289776, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Max, I believe it was Viscount Slim, not Blamey, who was accused of doing that.

    Correct.

  20. calli
    #2289779, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Just before the US elections, my daughter and s-i-l were canning Trump as the Worst Candidate Evah!

    Today, I notice (with glee) a MAGA hat on the kitchen bench.

    😃

  21. egg_
    I expect they share a drawer.

    With a few others.
    Gotta zip!

  23. max
    #2289783, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    After he died, a story emerged about Lionel Rose abusing an eleven year old girl. It went nowhere. No cop was going to touch it. No journo was going to write about it. Imagine how other cops and journos would treat you if they heard you were doing an investigation into the kiddy fiddling activities of an Aussie icon like Lionel Rose.

    Catholic priests on the other hand are easily picked off. If you’re celibate you’re a weirdo. If all priests were required to be gay, they’d be modern heroes.

  24. .
    #2289784, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Coorey logic:

    http://www.afr.com/news/politics/cory-who-turnbull-cops-700m-budget-hit-to-secure-childcare-win-20170207-gu7sxt

    The federal government has shrugged off the Cory Bernardi defection and announced a compromise deal to win support for it its long-stalled childcare reforms. It will, however, cost the budget almost $700 million over the next four years before delivering savings over the longer term.

    Freidman would say “nothing as permament as a temporary government programme” – I’d say “um yeah sure”.

  25. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2289786, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    B.J.

    Four percent of 25,000 families is 1000 families, who are to be stung for $3.5 billion, or $3.5 million each.

    That is real politics of envy.

    Good luck with the subsequent legal fight!

    No. Watch the Capital flow OS.

  26. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2289787, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    The future of hundreds of ­resource, agriculture and infrastructure operations are in jeopardy after a shock Federal Court decision effectively invalidated a tranche of native title land-use agreements across Australia.

    Indigenous groups, industry and lawyers yesterday called on the Turnbull government to take urgent legislative action to counter last week’s precedent-setting ruling over an agreement with native title claimants in Western Australia.

    Mines, gas fields, large-scale agricultural operations and ­infrastructure projects employing thousands of people, as well as several major new projects, are all exposed through their land-use agreements.

    A spokesman for Attorney-General George Brandis last night confirmed the government was considering possible amendments to the Native Title Act in response to the ruling.

    The decision of the full bench of the Federal Court is already being used to threaten Adani’s proposed $16 billion Carmichael coalmine in central Queensland.

    Opponents of the Carmichael project, Australia’s largest proposed coalmine, yesterday threatened to use the case as the basis for a new legal challenge in the Federal Court.

    The National Native Title Tribunal has begun work on an inventory of indigenous land-use agreements — certified by the Federal Court — potentially affected by the ruling.

    One of Australia’s peak indigenous groups yesterday said the decision had potentially made ­invalid at least 200 agreements. Those agreements cover existing ­resource, agriculture and infrastructure operations and some proposed projects.

    Glen Kelly — chief executive of the National Native Title Council, which represents 16 ­Aboriginal land councils across Australia — said the ruling jeopardised businesses and the benefit packages for indigenous groups struck under the agreements. “We are looking at upwards of 200 that could be affected,’’ he said. “The problem isn’t the judgment, but is the fault of the Native Title Act.’’

    The ruling applies only to land-use agreements struck with indigenous groups that have yet to secure their native title claim in the Federal Court, which can often take more than a decade to resolve. Under the decision, any agreement without the signed approval of every designated claimant in the clan’s ­native title claim is invalid.

    From the Oz. Negotiating a Treaty with five hundred or so separate tribes should keep the legal system in this country tied up for the next hundred years.

  27. egg_
    #2289788, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Culling roos ’cause they’re eating lizards to extinction?
    What a conundrum for teh ‘Ecologists’.

  28. dweezy2176
    #2289789, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    113 refugees have entered the USA since the judge blocked the ban .. 113 X “religion of pieces”, no Christians
    The law is already there can’t fathom why “Donald” doesn’t use it!
    Federal Immigration Law 8 US Code 1182f
    (f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

  29. thefrollickingmole
    #2289790, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Negotiating a Treaty with five hundred or so separate tribes should keep the legal system in this country tied up for the next hundred years.

    Its worse than that, every person whos a member of those 500 tribes can refuse to sign and hold up a agreement.

    Lawyers hit the jackpot on a type of law invented by ex-lawyers out of the fabricated concept of “terra Nullis” …unexpectedly.

  30. cohenite
    #2289791, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Tom Karl, the author of the infamous there was no temperature pause paper, now exposed as a shonk, has retired.

  31. candy
    #2289793, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    M. Turnbull calling Shorten a billionaire sycophant parasite who yearns to live in Kirribilli for free is a bit unbecoming of a PM.
    Bill Shorten re-married very well but he seems to love his wife. I can’t see him as a sycophant to billionaires, or having expressed a wish to live in Kirribilli for free. I don’t see him personally as a “parasite” . He seems to work hard at what he does.

    Kind of like the attack “misogny” speech, really. Nasty, and why?

  32. Philippa Martyr
    #2289794, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    My last word on the subject for today:

    Once the child sexual abuse thing is faced, the Church must then face the question of adult sexual relationships between clergy and laity, and clergy and clergy.

    The child sexual abuse thing is only the horrible tip of, I believe, a more extensive iceberg. But as it’s very hard to prove abuse of an adult, unless they are legally considered to be ‘vulnerable’ eg. with a developmental disability, I will probably wait in vain.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2289795, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Under the decision, any agreement without the signed approval of every designated claimant in the clan’s ­native title claim is invalid.

    Wow. Every tribal member has to sign? Then there’s the legion of tribal members who other tribal members say aren’t tribal members.

    Sheesh, this is going to tie the whole country up in legal knots forever. Insane.

  34. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2289798, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Tom Karl runs away before the Trump Train hits

  35. Philippa Martyr
    #2289799, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    The confessional must surely have always been a huge source of the churches means of getting devout Catholics to shut up in dicey situations.

    “you fiddled with my wife”
    “You fiddle with your livestock”..

    There’s a shitload of rules around this to prevent exactly this happening, thank God.

    Toodles.

  36. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2289800, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Its worse than that, every person whos a member of those 500 tribes can refuse to sign and hold up a agreement.

    That’s what Colin Barnett’s facing here, isn’t it? Five members of the Noongar “nation” are derailing the 1.6 billion dollar settlement, over claims that they never signed the paperwork. “Never ceded soveignty….”

  37. Snoopy
    #2289801, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I can’t see him as a sycophant to billionaires,

    Really?

  38. egg_
    #2289802, posted on February 8, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Teh Dumb is live streaming on Facebook.
    Aunty pulling out all stops.

