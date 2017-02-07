Liberty Quote
If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free.— P.J. O’Rourke
Tuesday Forum: February 7, 2017
The lady in question was a divorcee of long standing.
The cuckolding thing is not common. Too complicated. They mostly seem to be lonely single mothers, either never married or divorced.
The question of the sexual abuse of adults is a bit fraught, because it’s so hard to prove.
“Sexual abuse of an adult”
Does not compute.
Everything Trumball leveled at Shorten could easily be said about Trumball. Huge hypocrite that he is.
Archbishop Coleridge is reported as having said he would go to police with the information if a priest in confession admitted to sexually abusing a child.
He knows he can’t do that.
Coleridge wants to be praised by his enemies. A lot of priests are like this now. They’re embarrassed about the scandal and want to publicly distance themselves from the sinners.
My own parish priest, last Sunday, made a brief speech at the end of mass telling us how he’d warned the bishops years ago about their inadequate responses to the situation. Coleridge is the same, and I don’t buy it. This is just the Catholic version of virtue signalling.
Had he been in authority years ago, Coleridge would have done nothing different. We all would. Nobody viewed child sexual abuse as a serious matter. When Blamey was Governor General he fiddled with kids on the back seat of his Rolls Royce. In my small country town the President of the RSL was subject to accusation by an under age girl. She was villified by the whole town, even though he was almost certainly guilty.
None of this is acknowledged by the Royal Commission.
You were bald as a boy?
No wonder you have mental issues!
.
#2289737, posted on February 8, 2017 at 4:29 pm
Jeez…trying not to take the lord’s name in vain…but imagine getting cucked by a man sworn to celibacy.
Boy howdy that would suck.
Try being a depressed 18 year old and working out there were priests getting more nookie than you.
Living like a monk without the perk of eternal life in the grace of god….
???
???
Does not compute.
Reeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!
Ha ha ha ha ha!
The problem with a priests position is they are in (if they are corrupt) a perfect place to identify and target the object of their lust, male or female, adult or child.
The confessional must surely have always been a huge source of the churches means of getting devout Catholics to shut up in dicey situations.
“you fiddled with my wife”
“You fiddle with your livestock”..
“Nice weather today father isnt it”…
You were bald as a boy?
Of course not.
It would have been weird sayng “hot altarboy”, like I was a priest or something.
Not to mention any youngster confessing confused feelings or guilt about sexual thoughts would be an easy mark for a predator.
I daresay it cant be eradicated completely, but the hierarchy does have to be ruthless when it does appear.
Boris;
Sure;
Being a Senator doesn’t automatically remove your foreign citizenship.
It must first be renounced before accepting the Senatorship.
Perhaps you’d like to rephrase what you wrote?
The confessional must surely have always been a huge source of the churches means of getting devout Catholics to shut up in dicey situations.
The very idea of confession makes me want to do bad things.
F☆ck your forgiveness.
No offence guys. 😆
Laughable. It’d raise next to nothing. They have that sort of money they will certainly have a good accountant. Here’s an example from one of our local Novocastrian luminaries Nathan Tinkler in the last week:
Bankrupt magnate Nathan Tinkler gets green light to go to US ($, last Friday)
The actual target of death duties isn’t the grandees who can organise their financial arrangements, it is the middle class who can’t so easily escape.
Max, I believe it was Viscount Slim, not Blamey, who was accused of doing that.
Would Vatican II have anything to do with it all? Did it influence how priests were trained and selected?
The mention of Vatican II reminds me of 1964 smack bang in the middle of Vat II, and this song by the Seekers of that same year, 500 miles.
Never let the Liberals claim I do nothing for them.
Ive got their appeal already written for them.
Since you’re here, we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading the Guardian than ever – but far fewer are paying for it, and advertising revenues are falling fast. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
The Libs caving in takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe that Funding ALP policy and not liberal ones matter. If everyone who reads our pays for ALP policies helps to pay for it, our future position on the board/quango would be much more secure. Support us with a monthly payment or a one-off contribution. – The Malcom Turnbull Team
Correct.
Just before the US elections, my daughter and s-i-l were canning Trump as the Worst Candidate Evah!
Today, I notice (with glee) a MAGA hat on the kitchen bench.
😃
With a few others.
Gotta zip!
Turnbull opens up a can of whoop-ass on the shorter communist
After he died, a story emerged about Lionel Rose abusing an eleven year old girl. It went nowhere. No cop was going to touch it. No journo was going to write about it. Imagine how other cops and journos would treat you if they heard you were doing an investigation into the kiddy fiddling activities of an Aussie icon like Lionel Rose.
Catholic priests on the other hand are easily picked off. If you’re celibate you’re a weirdo. If all priests were required to be gay, they’d be modern heroes.
Coorey logic:
http://www.afr.com/news/politics/cory-who-turnbull-cops-700m-budget-hit-to-secure-childcare-win-20170207-gu7sxt
The federal government has shrugged off the Cory Bernardi defection and announced a compromise deal to win support for it its long-stalled childcare reforms. It will, however, cost the budget almost $700 million over the next four years before delivering savings over the longer term.
Freidman would say “nothing as permament as a temporary government programme” – I’d say “um yeah sure”.
B.J.
No. Watch the Capital flow OS.
From the Oz. Negotiating a Treaty with five hundred or so separate tribes should keep the legal system in this country tied up for the next hundred years.
Culling roos ’cause they’re eating lizards to extinction?
What a conundrum for teh ‘Ecologists’.
113 refugees have entered the USA since the judge blocked the ban .. 113 X “religion of pieces”, no Christians
The law is already there can’t fathom why “Donald” doesn’t use it!
Federal Immigration Law 8 US Code 1182f
(f) Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by President Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.
Negotiating a Treaty with five hundred or so separate tribes should keep the legal system in this country tied up for the next hundred years.
Its worse than that, every person whos a member of those 500 tribes can refuse to sign and hold up a agreement.
Lawyers hit the jackpot on a type of law invented by ex-lawyers out of the fabricated concept of “terra Nullis” …unexpectedly.
Tom Karl, the author of the infamous there was no temperature pause paper, now exposed as a shonk, has retired.
M. Turnbull calling Shorten a billionaire sycophant parasite who yearns to live in Kirribilli for free is a bit unbecoming of a PM.
Bill Shorten re-married very well but he seems to love his wife. I can’t see him as a sycophant to billionaires, or having expressed a wish to live in Kirribilli for free. I don’t see him personally as a “parasite” . He seems to work hard at what he does.
Kind of like the attack “misogny” speech, really. Nasty, and why?
My last word on the subject for today:
Once the child sexual abuse thing is faced, the Church must then face the question of adult sexual relationships between clergy and laity, and clergy and clergy.
The child sexual abuse thing is only the horrible tip of, I believe, a more extensive iceberg. But as it’s very hard to prove abuse of an adult, unless they are legally considered to be ‘vulnerable’ eg. with a developmental disability, I will probably wait in vain.
Wow. Every tribal member has to sign? Then there’s the legion of tribal members who other tribal members say aren’t tribal members.
Sheesh, this is going to tie the whole country up in legal knots forever. Insane.
Tom Karl runs away before the Trump Train hits
There’s a shitload of rules around this to prevent exactly this happening, thank God.
Toodles.
That’s what Colin Barnett’s facing here, isn’t it? Five members of the Noongar “nation” are derailing the 1.6 billion dollar settlement, over claims that they never signed the paperwork. “Never ceded soveignty….”
Really?
Teh Dumb is live streaming on Facebook.
Aunty pulling out all stops.