Why do we have a Chief Scientist?

Why on earth do we have a Chief Scientist? We never had one in the past. It’s quite Stalinist (geddit?) to have one government-sanctioned scientific view – he’s like our Lord, never to be questioned on any science topic.
But isn’t such a setup profoundly anti-scientific?
Of course, the Chubbster was entirely predictable – simply a paid rent-seeker for more government funding of science. He would commission absolutely ridiculous reports – paid for by the taxpayer – undertaken by the hired guns of Australia to show that all economic growth in Australia was because of science. And ‘investing’ a dollar in science produced a return of $7 or whatever, sure.
But essentially harmless.
Now Alan Finkel is seriously walking off the reservation. He is comparing Trump with Stalin because he has called out some outrageous manipulation of temperature data and the premature release of a report to coincide with the Paris climate talks. And he has instructed the US EPA to behave – it is government agency, paid for by taxpayers, but this doesn’t matter to Finkel.
Is he serious? Those scientists and EPA staff are the ones who should be berated, not Trump.
And what possessed Turnbull and Frydenberg to appoint him the chair of the panel looking at energy security? Finkel is not an expert on electricity, he is not a power system engineer. But he is deeply green and I guess that’s what appealed to Turnbull. (The choice of most of the other panel members is equally dubious – Clean Energy Regulator Chloe Monroe, the person mainly responsible for the disastrous RET; this is surely a joke.)
The draft Finkel report is a terrible piece of work, calling for even more resources to be thrown at stabilising the system as the reliance on renewables increases. That will just drive up electricity prices even further. And nary a mention of gas or coal.
So all together again in predictable refrain:
SHUT.IT DOWN
Time to get rid of the position of Chief Scientist.
Here’s Finkel’s outrageous statement. And to think we are paying for this.
Australia’s chief scientist has slammed Donald Trump’s attempt to censor environmental data, saying the US president’s behaviour was comparable to the manipulation of science by the Soviet Union.
Speaking at a scientific roundtable in Canberra on Monday, Alan Finkel warned science was “literally under attack” in the United States and urged his colleagues to keep giving “frank and fearless” advice despite the political opposition.
“The Trump administration has mandated that scientific data published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency from last week going forward has to undergo review by political appointees before that data can be published on the EPA website or elsewhere,” he said.
“It defies logic. It will almost certainly cause long-term harm. It’s reminiscent of the censorship exerted by political officers in the old Soviet Union.
“Every military commander there had a political officer second-guessing his decisions.”Last month Trump’s administration mandated that any studies or data from scientists at the EPA undergo review by political appointeesbefore they can be released to the public.
The communications director for Trump’s transition team at the EPA, Doug Ericksen, said the review also extended to content on the federal agency’s website, including details of scientific evidence showing the Earth’s climate was warming and human-induced carbon emissions were to blame.
Finkel compared the Trump administration’s attempt to censor science to the behaviour of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
“Soviet agricultural science was held back for decades because of the ideology of Trofim Lysenko, who was a proponent of Lamarckism,” he said.
“Stalin loved Lysenko’s conflation of science and Soviet philosophy and used his limitless power to ensure that Lysenko’s unscientific ideas prevailed.
“Lysenko believed that successive generations of crops could be improved by exposing them to the right environment, and so too could successive generations of soviet citizens be improved by exposing them to the right ideology.
“So while Western scientists embraced evolution and genetics, Russian scientists who thought the same were sent to the gulag. Western crops flourished. Russian crops failed.
“Today, the catch-cry of scientists must be frank and fearless advice, no matter the opinion of political commissars stationed at the US EPA,” he said.
A day after the EPA was told to limit its public communications, the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, added a layer of confusion to reports that the Trump administration had directed the communications crackdown.
“That’s nothing that’s coming from the White House,” he told the press during his daily briefing. “They haven’t been directed by us to do anything.”
But his comments were at odds with statements made by Ericksen, who said the Trump administration was scrutinising studies or data published by scientists at the EPA, and new work was under a “temporary hold” before it could be released.
Finkel was appointed chief scientist by Malcolm Turnbull, replacing former chief scientist Prof Ian Chubb in December.
Science in the hands of the state is always, ALWAYS compromised.
I’ll give you an example of government led science:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guatemala_syphilis_experiment
Please leave it to the boffins and tinkerers.
Proves once again that the Liberals are simply too bland and polite, and not ruthless enough to govern. What they should be doing is making no announcements, and simply not reappointing any public servant who resigns or retires, as well as delaying new senior appointments interminably. Another sensible recent example was the Napthine government in Victoria which put all the green extremists in the environment department into primary industry. Turnbull & C0 seem to have no management skills whatsoever.
Really, this chief scientist position is just another APS head – of what but?
A theoretical physicist is unlikely to be able to advise or oversee geneticists regarding how to do their work.
Ditto a professor of psychiatry is unlikely to be able to advise or oversee research into materials engineering or superconducting metalloids.
Judith, I think you might need a fact check. Finkel obtained his PhD in electrical engineering, so it is entirely possible that he knows more than most about electrical energy systems. He is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded and sold an ASX-listed company and headed a NASDAQ-listed vehicle.
His point, that Trump suppresses facts that don’t suit him, is rather evident.
Can anyone name one positive improvement the U.S. Federal EPA has implemented in the last twenty years?
The usual suspects freak out when a government agency is supposed to close. They immediately think that some clerks were the dam wall holding back environmental Armageddon. Where is the evidence?
Finkel admitted he knew nothing about power systems.
Judith – I assume Finkel’s ignorance on many matters, got him the position.
This is the exact point I made yesterday in the open forum.
We have the CSIRO and Dept of Science etc to advise, lie and make things up.
We don’t need this bloke and others like him.
I think if they want to cut the public service, they can pick easy targets like him and the other Commisioners (Komisars?) for petrol, human rights etc.
the public won’t complain too much when this happens. Theses guys are on big $$$ so the public might enjoy it.
@ Irreversible:
‘His point, that Trump suppresses facts that don’t suit him, is rather evident.’
I don’t think it is that the facts don’t suit him, but that the ‘facts’ are not facts.
The various agencies DT is targetting have taken on the mantle of sub-governments, with their own agendas. Trump seems merely to be reining them in, so that they act as a part of the executive under the President, rather than constructing themselves as an alternative executive, built on lies.
It appears MT insists on perpetuating the global warming myth instead of going with the DT flow. He appears unable to believe that the global warming crew have lied repeatedly about the most fundamental aspects of their discipline. Fair enough – it is a remarkable state of affairs. But I will need to vote for someone who can see through the mist.
This appointment by Turnbull even outdoes Abbott’s knighthood for Prince Philip.
Finkel is a total Climate Scientologist.
Essentially he stands for forcing something worse than South Australia on the rest of us!
From Renew Economy:
1. Dr Finkel and SA’s Chief Scientist Leanna Read both see the grid becoming 100% renewable powered as the end point.
2. Dr Finkel is walking the talk: all electricity at his home is sourced from green power electricity and he is an electric car user.
3. He and his team will travel shortly to other renewable energy leading regions with few grid interconnections to share best practices for SA (Texas and Ireland), to high penetration locations committing to further quick transitions to distributed renewables (California, New York, Denmark, France, UK and Germany) and meeting GE and Siemens who are leading in creating distributed grid systems and controllers and grid storage.
4. Is looking at technology that is technically proven and cost-effective over a 20-year time frame and their team has chosen to focus on:
a. Solar;
b. Wind;
c. Battery backed frequency controlled synthesis and converted fossil fuel turbines to be on standby for grid stability;
d. Storage (pumped hydro, batteries) and Combined Cycle Gas turbines to add more “on demand dispatch-able power”;
e. More interconnections, competition and two-way flow of power on the grid.
5. His team has chosen not to consider further:
a. Any more baseload of any kind – the grid does not need more fixed output generators, but instead only fast acting on demand dispatchable generators;
b. Asked about coal, he does not see any financiers backing the risk of building any more coal power stations in Australia;
c. Asked about nuclear, he does not see over the 20 year horizon any technologies being proven or cost-effective and thus getting funding;
d. Wave and geothermal for same reasons as nuclear;
6. Often raised the theme “social licence” – gas fracking and nuclear has lost its license in much of Australia, and grid retailers are at risk of losing theirs if they don’t improve transparency, quality and fairness.
7. The grid needs more competition with more suppliers (especially in SA).
8. There needs to a system transition that meets three key goals: meeting our Paris obligations, grid security and affordability; cannot focus on just 1 or 2 sides of the triangle in transitioning to the new grid.
Good question. Why indeed. And why do we have a Climate Change Authority? And why do we cling to a ‘progressive’ Income tax? Forced redistribution of wealth using arbitrary and ever changing thresholds and demarcations is straight from the textbook of Karl Marx. Surely the 20,000 pages (and rising) of Tax Acts contravene Anti Discrimination laws by the bucket load. Time to clean out the stables.
Which ‘past’ are you referring to? We have had a Chief Scientist since 1989, so over 25 years. It is not a recent aberration, er, innovation.
Just because the position has existed for 25 years does not, however, make it a good idea.
Appointed by Turnbull. It’s all you need to know.
Obviously hasn’t read about the NOAA temperature data fiddles.
Factcheck: egregious bullshit.
Trump hasn’t suppressed any facts. The EPA went rogue. He has a responsibility to reign them in. Furthermore, it is not appropriate for our CS to be comparing the leader of our closest ally to Stalin.
You are either shilling for climate fraud or you suffer from CO2 goblin paranoid delusions.
I’d ask why we keep on getting non-scientists appointed as Chief Scientist.
Any competent scientist would look at the primary data on CAGW, test it and draw their own conclusions.
I did that when I thought about going into that field, as I had a couple useful ideas (which events have shown are practical – this was in 2006 so I was ahead of the game). But it was clear as crystal that CO2 doesn’t do much warming, certainly not enough to be dangerous.
So why hasn’t Finkel, and his predecessors before him, done the same as me?
I can certainly demonstrate my findings easily. It’s obvious as soon as you start analysing the datasets: about a third of warming last century was an artefact of the cyclic changes in the oceans, about half was due to the grand solar maximum and at most a sixth due to CO2. The value for ECS used in the climateers’ models is ‘way to high, which is why the models just don’t fit the recent temperature record.
Finkel’s area of expertise lies in the application of electrical engineering at the molecular level. He was particularly interested in the structure of “channels” through cell membranes and how artificial membranes can be used in drug synthesis and production.
His understanding of electrical power systems would be comparable to most competent undergraduate electrical engineering students who are not specialised in electrical power systems.
I expect he has a comprehensive understanding of power systems theory but with little practical experience to support it.
Facts you say?
This doesn’t sound like suppression:
“Trump is now in the perfect position to demand that climate-related scientific bodies in receipt of government funding (ie all of them) make their code and data available to the public. This will mean that the truth about all the data manipulations at NASA and NOAA will finally be exposed to the world – making it impossible for global warming propagandists to use the Appeal to Authority “But the experts at NOAA and NASA say…” Any time soon, now, those fake experts at NASA and NOAA will be out of a job, replaced by honest scientists who actually cleave to the scientific method.”
Delingpole, Draining The Swamp
I shall leave it to others to attack the politics of the Chief Scientist’s job except to state the obvious – appointments of Chief Scientists are political in nature. Judith Sloan has the history wrong. The first appointment was in 1989. The history might be more interesting if anyone still alive were available to give a firsthand description. I’m a scientist, was around at the time, am still alive (!), but was well down the food chain at the time the position was created. But let me try. The first Chief Scientist was Ralph Slatyer, born Perth 1929, educated at Perth Modern School. The Prime Minister at the time was Bob Hawke, born Perth 1929, educated at Perth Modern School. Coincidence? Of course not. They were mates from school days. That bit’s easy. As for the driving forces, I have to speculate. I did research and was later a research manager. So I appreciate that scientists have an essentially infinite need for funding. They can drive their managers, and any politician they can get hold of, crazy with their requests for more money, based on reasons that no-one who has the money can possible appreciate. If you are the Prime Minister, get yourself a Chief Scientist to sort out priorities and bingo, problem solved! Of course it didn’t work. Slatyer did set up the co-operative research centre scheme, which gave birth to hundreds of reasons for governments to spend billions on science. It looked good and may have done some good, but that never really mattered and of course no-one was ever accountable for the results.
Nobody knows.
I’ve said this many times recently
When Trump throws out the data fudgers he’ll b accused of fudging himself
So Bob Hawke created the CS position? He also created the professional “counsellor” role, creating a new bureaucracy to boot.
As for why we need a Chief Scientist, easy – it’s the secular analog of Pope, Archbishop, witchdoctor, medicine man.
Mark: Trump randomly invents stuff to suit his argument. There are endless examples. But one if the more startling is his assertion that Putin’s Russia is no different from the US.
Like everyone I’d like to see political leadership that does in fact wind back bureaucratic and legislative over reach. But Trump is not that guy. If anything he is shaping as an autocrat. Putin-like.
Turnbull (and Bishop) both know that it’s about protecting the trillions of USD already invested in the scam is what keeps the CC/CAGW/Renewables extortion racket show on the road.
—
After Trump was elected, 9 Novemer ’16
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said [ratifying] the [Paris] agreement was in Australia’s national interest and would provide opportunity for Australian businesses.
“We believe through the use of technology and research and science and innovation, there will be many opportunities for Australian businesses,” she said.