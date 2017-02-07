Why do we have a Chief Scientist?

Why on earth do we have a Chief Scientist? We never had one in the past. It’s quite Stalinist (geddit?) to have one government-sanctioned scientific view – he’s like our Lord, never to be questioned on any science topic.

But isn’t such a setup profoundly anti-scientific?

Of course, the Chubbster was entirely predictable – simply a paid rent-seeker for more government funding of science. He would commission absolutely ridiculous reports – paid for by the taxpayer – undertaken by the hired guns of Australia to show that all economic growth in Australia was because of science. And ‘investing’ a dollar in science produced a return of $7 or whatever, sure.

But essentially harmless.

Now Alan Finkel is seriously walking off the reservation. He is comparing Trump with Stalin because he has called out some outrageous manipulation of temperature data and the premature release of a report to coincide with the Paris climate talks. And he has instructed the US EPA to behave – it is government agency, paid for by taxpayers, but this doesn’t matter to Finkel.

Is he serious? Those scientists and EPA staff are the ones who should be berated, not Trump.

And what possessed Turnbull and Frydenberg to appoint him the chair of the panel looking at energy security? Finkel is not an expert on electricity, he is not a power system engineer. But he is deeply green and I guess that’s what appealed to Turnbull. (The choice of most of the other panel members is equally dubious – Clean Energy Regulator Chloe Monroe, the person mainly responsible for the disastrous RET; this is surely a joke.)

The draft Finkel report is a terrible piece of work, calling for even more resources to be thrown at stabilising the system as the reliance on renewables increases. That will just drive up electricity prices even further. And nary a mention of gas or coal.

So all together again in predictable refrain:

SHUT.IT DOWN

Time to get rid of the position of Chief Scientist.

Here’s Finkel’s outrageous statement. And to think we are paying for this.