Why do we have a Chief Scientist?

Why on earth do we have a Chief Scientist? We never had one in the past. It’s quite Stalinist (geddit?) to have one government-sanctioned scientific view – he’s like our Lord, never to be questioned on any science topic.
But isn’t such a setup profoundly anti-scientific?
Of course, the Chubbster was entirely predictable – simply a paid rent-seeker for more government funding of science. He would commission absolutely ridiculous reports – paid for by the taxpayer – undertaken by the hired guns of Australia to show that all economic growth in Australia was because of science. And ‘investing’ a dollar in science produced a return of $7 or whatever, sure.
But essentially harmless.
Now Alan Finkel is seriously walking off the reservation. He is comparing Trump with Stalin because he has called out some outrageous manipulation of temperature data and the premature release of a report to coincide with the Paris climate talks. And he has instructed the US EPA to behave – it is government agency, paid for by taxpayers, but this doesn’t matter to Finkel.
Is he serious? Those scientists and EPA staff are the ones who should be berated, not Trump.
And what possessed Turnbull and Frydenberg to appoint him the chair of the panel looking at energy security? Finkel is not an expert on electricity, he is not a power system engineer. But he is deeply green and I guess that’s what appealed to Turnbull. (The choice of most of the other panel members is equally dubious – Clean Energy Regulator Chloe Monroe, the person mainly responsible for the disastrous RET; this is surely a joke.)
The draft Finkel report is a terrible piece of work, calling for even more resources to be thrown at stabilising the system as the reliance on renewables increases. That will just drive up electricity prices even further. And nary a mention of gas or coal.
So all together again in predictable refrain:
SHUT.IT DOWN
Time to get rid of the position of Chief Scientist.
Here’s Finkel’s outrageous statement. And to think we are paying for this.
Australia’s chief scientist has slammed Donald Trump’s attempt to censor environmental data, saying the US president’s behaviour was comparable to the manipulation of science by the Soviet Union.
Speaking at a scientific roundtable in Canberra on Monday, Alan Finkel warned science was “literally under attack” in the United States and urged his colleagues to keep giving “frank and fearless” advice despite the political opposition.
“The Trump administration has mandated that scientific data published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency from last week going forward has to undergo review by political appointees before that data can be published on the EPA website or elsewhere,” he said.
“It defies logic. It will almost certainly cause long-term harm. It’s reminiscent of the censorship exerted by political officers in the old Soviet Union.
“Every military commander there had a political officer second-guessing his decisions.”Last month Trump’s administration mandated that any studies or data from scientists at the EPA undergo review by political appointeesbefore they can be released to the public.
The communications director for Trump’s transition team at the EPA, Doug Ericksen, said the review also extended to content on the federal agency’s website, including details of scientific evidence showing the Earth’s climate was warming and human-induced carbon emissions were to blame.
Finkel compared the Trump administration’s attempt to censor science to the behaviour of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
“Soviet agricultural science was held back for decades because of the ideology of Trofim Lysenko, who was a proponent of Lamarckism,” he said.
“Stalin loved Lysenko’s conflation of science and Soviet philosophy and used his limitless power to ensure that Lysenko’s unscientific ideas prevailed.
“Lysenko believed that successive generations of crops could be improved by exposing them to the right environment, and so too could successive generations of soviet citizens be improved by exposing them to the right ideology.
“So while Western scientists embraced evolution and genetics, Russian scientists who thought the same were sent to the gulag. Western crops flourished. Russian crops failed.
“Today, the catch-cry of scientists must be frank and fearless advice, no matter the opinion of political commissars stationed at the US EPA,” he said.
A day after the EPA was told to limit its public communications, the White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, added a layer of confusion to reports that the Trump administration had directed the communications crackdown.
“That’s nothing that’s coming from the White House,” he told the press during his daily briefing. “They haven’t been directed by us to do anything.”
But his comments were at odds with statements made by Ericksen, who said the Trump administration was scrutinising studies or data published by scientists at the EPA, and new work was under a “temporary hold” before it could be released.
Finkel was appointed chief scientist by Malcolm Turnbull, replacing former chief scientist Prof Ian Chubb in December.
This isn’t science – it’s SCIENTOLOGY.
C.S.I.R.O. – Crap Science Inspired by Religious Oratory.
Why? Too much money?
Just another leftard.
This is the worst kind of projection.
Science in the hands of the state is always, ALWAYS compromised.
I’ll give you an example of government led science:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guatemala_syphilis_experiment
Please leave it to the boffins and tinkerers.
Proves once again that the Liberals are simply too bland and polite, and not ruthless enough to govern. What they should be doing is making no announcements, and simply not reappointing any public servant who resigns or retires, as well as delaying new senior appointments interminably. Another sensible recent example was the Napthine government in Victoria which put all the green extremists in the environment department into primary industry. Turnbull & C0 seem to have no management skills whatsoever.
Really, this chief scientist position is just another APS head – of what but?
A theoretical physicist is unlikely to be able to advise or oversee geneticists regarding how to do their work.
Ditto a professor of psychiatry is unlikely to be able to advise or oversee research into materials engineering or superconducting metalloids.
Judith, I think you might need a fact check. Finkel obtained his PhD in electrical engineering, so it is entirely possible that he knows more than most about electrical energy systems. He is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded and sold an ASX-listed company and headed a NASDAQ-listed vehicle.
His point, that Trump suppresses facts that don’t suit him, is rather evident.
Can anyone name one positive improvement the U.S. Federal EPA has implemented in the last twenty years?
The usual suspects freak out when a government agency is supposed to close. They immediately think that some clerks were the dam wall holding back environmental Armageddon. Where is the evidence?
The Head of the neo-Pagan CAGW religion?
Finkel admitted he knew nothing about power systems.
Judith – I assume Finkel’s ignorance on many matters, got him the position.