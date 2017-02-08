Donald Trump and conservative values

What would they know about the meaning of conservative? First we have Paul Kelly writing his column with the heading Conservative principles and values are being trashed. And then there’s Brian Loughnane with this as the highlighted quote from his article, also in The Oz, “Trump is the most serious challenge to conservatism since World War II”. Really, what would they know? Michael Anton, on the other hand, does know.
And the question asked in this column, naturally not at The Australian, is this: Why did so many conservative intellectuals become Trumpists. And here is the conservative answer: there was and is no other way to save our civilisation from collapse. Even with the election, there is hardly any certainty we have turned the corner, but at least there is now the possibility. This, apparently, is the part of the conservative world in which I belong. The Anton referred to in the passage below is Michael Anton who wrote, under the pseudonym Publius Decius Mus, the much-discussed article, “The Flight 93 Election” which I blogged on at length on three separate occasions during the election. Since he and I see things almost identically, this is how we are described:
The crux of Anton’s case for supporting Trump was that if he didn’t win, it would mean the effective end of self-government in the United States. For eight years Obama expanded the administrative state more radically than any president since Lyndon Johnson, injecting intrusive regulations much further than ever before into the health-care sector, the energy sector, marriage, religion, even bathroom use in public schools. If Hillary Clinton prevailed, it would mean that those innovations would become the new baseline for even more acts of administrative overreach. After four to eight more years of that, the century-long progressive transformation of the American regime would be complete, rendering constitutional government and the conservative movement lost causes once and for all.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Anton (as Decius) came out in favor of Trump, in part, because he hoped the real-estate mogul would serve as a blunt instrument to bring down key elements of the administrative state, including those outposts of the conservative movement (which he memorably dubbed “Conservative, Inc.”) that live like parasites off of the federal government even while criticizing it and waiting for the next election that gives them an opportunity to trim it at the margins and change nothing fundamental about it at all. But Anton also hoped that Trump’s full-throated defense of the nation, borders, and citizenship would catch fire among the American people, who would at long last rise up to demand that the administrative state be put back in its place — to make room once again for constitutionalism, statesmanship, and republican government of free and equal citizens.
I remain mystified by anyone who does not see things this way. And if you do not, you cannot call yourself a conservative. And if you don’t understand his point, you have no idea what being a conservative is or what conservative principles are.
Exactly.
Some excerpts from Liberal Fascism by Jonah Goldberg.
Liberal intellectuals and activists insisted during the 1920s that [Woodrow] Wilson’s war socialism had been a smashing success and its failures a result of insufficient zeal. “We planned in war” became their slogan. Alas, they couldn’t convince the yokels in the voting booths. As a result, they came more and more to admire the Bismarckian approach of top-down socialism. They also looked to Russia and Italy, where “men of action” were creating utopias with the bulldozer and the slide rule. The Marxist emphasis on scientific socialism and social engineering infected American Progressivism. And since science isn’t open to democratic debate, an arrogant literal-mindedness took over Progressivism.
It was also around this time that through a dexterous sleight of hand, Progressivism came to be renamed “liberalism.” In the past, liberalism had referred to political and economic liberty as understood by Enlightenment thinkers like John Locke and Adam Smith. For them the ultimate desideratum was maximum individual freedom under the benign protection of a minimalist state. The progressives, led by Dewey, subtly changed the meaning of this term, importing the Prussian vision of liberalism as the alleviation of material and educational poverty, and liberation from old dogmas and old faiths. For progressives liberty no longer meant freedom from tyranny, but freedom from want, freedom to be a ‘constructive’ citizen, the Rousseauian and Hegelian “freedom” of living in accord with the state and the general will. Classical liberals were now routinely called conservatives, while devotees of social control were dubbed liberals. Thus in 1938 John Dewey would write in ‘Liberalism and Social Action’ that activist government in the name of the economically disadvantaged and social reconstruction had “virtually come to define the meaning of liberal faith.”
Given this worldview, it shouldn’t be surprising that so many liberals believed the Soviet Union was the freest place on earth… (p. 221)
… The desire to destroy is a natural outgrowth of the cult of action. After all, if you are totally committed to revolutionary change, any boundaries you run into – the courts, the police, the rule of law – must be either converted, co-opted, or destroyed. All fascists are members of the cult of action. Fascism’s appeal was that it would get things done. Make the trains run on time, put people to work, get the nation on the move: these are sentiments sewn into the fiber of every fascist movement. The fascist state of mind can best be described as “Enough talk, more action!” Close the books, get out of the library, get moving. Take action! What kind of action? Direct action! Social action! Revolutionary action! Action, action, action.
Communists loved action too. That’s not surprising considering the family bonds between communism and fascism. But fascists valued action more. Communism had a playbook. Fascism had a hurry-up offense, calling its plays on the field… (p. 177)
Je suis conservative.
The right:
– Conservatism can refer to preferring some version of traditional values – like marriage being confined to male and female. The state is to have a say in these things.
– Another part of the non-left side of politics are those who prefer the state small, and keeping itself to very limited scope of activity. In relation to homosexual marriage, it would say ‘What business is this of the state?’ Nowadays known as libertarianism. This is probably the most radical of the viable political theories we have. JS Mill was an important proponent.
– Both, however, tend towards negative liberty – freedom from state interference.
.
The left:
– The better part of the left seeks positive liberty – where inequalities are overcome to the extent that individuals can flourish. This can involve redistribution of wealth, subject to a cost benefit analysis.
.
Perverse left:
– Anything further left than that gets more impractical the further you go. For example,the idea that equality of wealth must be enforced even if it results in everyone being poor, and with no incentive to create wealth.
– True perversity is found in much left theory. Its expression is found in Stalin, Mao, Maduro, Castro, and so on. China, Russia, India, South America, Africa, have all been badly affected.
A litmus test for whether a modern day office holder subscribes to perverse left ideals is if they expressed admiration for Castro, or, like Obama, wanted to but could not.
.
The world without Trump:
Another eight years of the leading country of the free world pursuing perverse left ideas might have seen democracy almost completely replaced by unelected super-national bodies. These would have continued the erosion of the West, using tools such as climate change, a destructive use of ‘compassion’, a false demonisation of Russia as an international player. They’d have crushed Britain if they could for bowing out of the European project by force of democracy. The perverse left hates the West.
.
The power of democracy:
Democracy has become the left’s nightmare, and the left is currently showing how little it respects it. The left is doomed to watch as democracy undoes decades of its work, especially the European project. That is why it is so vocal at present.
.
The future of the left:
The left has found class politics unsuccessful. It has now found identity politics unsuccessful. It has nowhere to go right now. Its use of ‘science’ has not convinced voters either. It has no tools left in the bag. Its economic theories have failed it mightily. Its only hope is a naked power grab, without reference to democracy.
The above at 1.28am is well worth reading.
Values.
