Escaping accountability

The ABC is reporting:

Controversial ASADA chief executive, Ben McDevitt, has confirmed he will leave the agency when his three-year contract ends in May.

I’m happy to see the back of McDevitt – whom now even the ABC recognise as being “controversial”. Just a reminder to Senators – the next Senate Estimates will be the last opportunity to question McDevitt on his now widely acknowledged controversial tenure at ASADA. Of course, if the Senate got some backbone they’d have a full blown enquiry – but in the meantime don’t let him weasel out of his obligations. Despite what he thinks, ASADA is accountable to the Australian Parliament.