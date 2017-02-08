Escaping accountability

Controversial ASADA chief executive, Ben McDevitt, has confirmed he will leave the agency when his three-year contract ends in May.
I’m happy to see the back of McDevitt – whom now even the ABC recognise as being “controversial”. Just a reminder to Senators – the next Senate Estimates will be the last opportunity to question McDevitt on his now widely acknowledged controversial tenure at ASADA. Of course, if the Senate got some backbone they’d have a full blown enquiry – but in the meantime don’t let him weasel out of his obligations. Despite what he thinks, ASADA is accountable to the Australian Parliament.
Why isn’t it being closed, and all staff sacked without benefit? More Potential Greatness™?
Well said Sinclair. It’s possible (probable) with a new Minister, properly briefed, he may well have realised his contract would not be renewed or he was in fact told that. After all he was on a salary package of $349,500 pa, plus 34,000 pa accomodation and $18, 690 pa reunion allowance. He would want to be going to something a whole lot better to give that up.
Bundle McCrevisse out, nail him to the wall and come May, shut it down and fire them all.
That salary makes Trumps $1 a year look pitifull , could be worse the Australia Post genius gets more than obama merkel .hollande ,and mrs may put together for running a terminaly sick government authority . As allan said .he might have known it was over for him .I mean where would this maggot get a job like that in private industry ? Funny you never hear the left msm mention Trumps $1 salary you would never get a socialist to do anything for nothing .
The simple solution is to simply allow all drugs and stimulants that an ordinary, healthy young person should take. Which I’d imagine would involve banning all drugs except those prescribed for a specific illness.