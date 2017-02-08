Every now and then you have to sacrifice a goat

Paul Kelly is getting more strident in his condemnation of the fracturing of the Australian centre-right.
The conservative side of Australian politics is now devouring itself, consumed by personal aggrandisement, ideological delusion and populist fervour in an upheaval likely to destroy the Turnbull government, deliver power to the Labor Party and generate a structural split among conservatives that will weaken their cause for years to come.
Yes, I suspect so. But our Delcon friends simply cannot help themselves. Like Berkeley students trashing their own campus in a hissy fit, so too our Delcons will foul the nest. Mind you, there is enough blame to go round.
So let’s start where I agree with Paul Kelly. Under normal conditions Malcolm Turnbull would have a run of the mill, mildly unsatisfactory, Liberal government.
Turnbull is a rationalist and incrementalist leader. He pitches to jobs and growth, economic responsibility, free trade, energy pricing, corporate tax cuts, secure borders and national security. In normal times this would be a workable Liberal agenda — if he could secure his bills through the Senate.
…
Turnbull stands by the same-sex marriage plebiscite, champions coal, ditches the emissions intensity scheme [mind you – that he tried to sneak through without us noticing], reopens the section 18C issue [but is yet to actually do anything to repeal it] and wins Trump on border protection.
So mildly and vaguely unsatisfactory.
I also agree with Paul Kelly’s diagnosis of Malcolm Turnbull:
But Turnbull is an anti-populist and anti-ideological leader in an age driven by populism and ideology on the conservative side. This is his essential problem.
Being anti-populist is fine. But you cannot be anti-ideological if you are leader of a political party. Well, you can be; but you cannot be a successful leader of a political party if you are anti-ideological. If we look at his successful predecessors John Howard and Malcolm Fraser they each had fearsome reputations of being extreme ideologues. Yes, yes, Malcolm Fraser too – who can believe it now?
I think Paul Kelly has finally woken up to the fact that coalition voters defecting to minor parties is a problem. There is a solution too:
As Malcolm Turnbull enters his second year in office after a lacklustre debut, Liberal Party and business critics are pushing for a shift that would likely offend the Prime Minister’s natural supporters: move to the right.
…
Other Liberals, like RMIT economist and right-wing blogger Sinclair Davidson, are also eager for Turnbull to take up the cause championed by Senator Cory Bernardi and end the legal prohibition on racially or religiously abusive language.
“I think he should pay more attention to his own base,” Mr Davidson said in a survey of 52 influential Australians by The Australian Financial Review.
“Simply refusing to budge on 18c of the RDA [Racial Discrimination Act] is not a viable policy (it will distract the government) and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too.”
The Turnbull government’s strategy of ignoring the base is not going to work. People are not going to get over “it” (whatever “it” may be). Turnbull has to earn their respect – union bashing (glorious victory for the government on an issue I don’t care about too much) is all fine and good, but there are other goats to be sacrificed. So my advice to Malcolm Turnbull right now (no need to thank me, you’re welcome) is don’t become the goat.
Update: Andrew Bolt on Paul Kelly here.
MT created this mess. MT fix it today or quit.
He had 54 followers in the party room. The problem is massive and it has been around perhaps longer than I have been alive.
Turnbull is to the left of Shorten. The base that supports or vote for the liberal party are not.
That is why the party is fracturing. Those that currently control the party are incompatible with its membership and voters.
The ALP is also like this, but it can rely on green preferences. Turnbull cannot rely on the disillusioned and outright angry at the constant betrayal by the liberal parliamentarians. Turnbull and his ilk are the problem.
Paul Kelly and all the other Canberran’s are afraid that their authority is under threat also. They like the 2 party club which has operated for the last 70 or so years. Then you get those filthy taxpayers who fund their lifestyle wanting a say in how it is run.
How dare they!
Look in the mirror Paul, you and your fellow travellers are the ones causing this.
As predicted, an inevitable outcome of Malcolm usurping the leadership… and this was obvious since 2009.
Sorry Sinc, Trumble is a goat. The sooner he is sacrificed the better. It may not appease the Gods who appear to be willing to put the Coalition on the backbenches again but may help decrease the amount of time they spend on them.
The Left has been drifting further left – to the Sanders/Corbyn zone of pretty wildly far out.
The MSM has been following them.
Turnbull fairly uncritically reads the MSM, and is especially protective of the far-left ABC.
So by chasing the centre he’s actually moved to the centre-left, because that is the warped perception generated by the MSM.
The right has stayed where it is, anchored by Christianity and wider Judeo-Christian morals and principles.
So as Turnbull has sailed leftwards the right has fallen further and further behind.
That is why I say that Turnbull is the one who has broken up the Right.
Meanwhile ordinary people are getting more and more fed up with the PC crap and petty regulations raining down on them day after day. Turnbull embodies that too – remember all the tax thought bubbles he floated then popped last year?
Kelly has got every major issue and prediction of the last 3 decades wrong.
The stupid xunt could work for a climate forecasting outfit or Treasury.
That is why the party is fracturing. Those that currently control the party are incompatible with its membership and voters.
Clear and concise.
It’s like a voice from a parallel universe. The same one in which Hillary won the election.
In that universe, Trumble is a conservative Prime Minister.
Well said Bruce of Newcastle
Once a leader allows himself, through simple lethargy, to be run down by shorten and squander his majority, he is in trouble.
Once turnbull allowed himself to be outflanked on the right by shorten, allowing shorten to bash Trump in the same speeches that shorten uses to claim Trump voters as his own, that staggered the base.
Allowing the rabble of the left to become the effective government of the country is a travesty.
Since turnbull grabbed the throne, the country has plunged leftwards, there is no way back from the fundemental damage done by the leftist state governments and leftist local councils, the damage done with federal government funding and often approval.
Why allow the states to destroy the wealth of the country with impunity?.
“so too our Delcons will foul the nest.”
No. The nest is fouled by the PM (Phenomenal Moron – in Turnbull’s case)
The Delcons want to clean up the nest he fouled. Bernardi lives by his convictions
and ready to fight for them. Malcolm tries to hang on the Office to stroke his ego
and the people sense the falsity of his character and actions.
This is the moment that Turnbull should have been recognised as a complete numpty.
Sinc: “Being anti-populist is fine.”
This is a sentiment that appears to pop up regularly with those who deign to rule over us and their elitist hangers-on.
I would have thought the essence of democracy is the will of the people – is not being “populist” a great part of that idea?
Can’t have the government doing what the people want, can we?
Turnbull certainly pitches “energy pricing”. The more expensive the better.
Let’s never forget that the sociopathic, cat killing Turnbull could never have phased out effective light globes without fascist John howard letting him.
While the policies of the ABC and the HRC are problems in themselves, they are more seriously, symptoms of the “march of the progressives through the institutions”.
They are probably unsolvable without challenging the fundamental cause.
Turnbull can pitch whatever he likes ….if you dont follow through with action and results it means nothing ……he’s just another politician who looks good in a suit
The Kelly piece should have been headlined:
I am wrong (again).
Would save people the trouble of bothering to try and wade through it. He’s becoming more disconnected from reality by the day.
Sad.
Since Newspoll determines these things, I would say putting Julie Bishop in would make the LNP rebound.
I think she would probably do a good job, with good advisors. Bill Shorten’s nightmare if they do that, the women thing, and all, taking over Labor’s territory.
Some gems from Bolt:
Union thuggery not important enough a problem to address, mate? Not even baby-steps in that direction?
A lot of deserting Lib voters would prioritise that above 18c any day of the week.
I was going to write something insightful, but then I read Bruce of Newcastle’s post at 8.50am and figured that whatever I could add would only be superfluous.
I suspect that Turnbull has already had the bell put around his neck.
Poor Sinclair, backed a left leaning waffler, who has spent 16 months doing his roo in the headlights impression, while the polls collapse and the party crumbles, and Sinclair blames ‘delcons’.
You did this Sinclair, you and the bedwetters who backed a ditherer with a track record of complete failure. At least have the moral courage to own it.
In what Universe is Turnbull anti-populist and anti-ideological?
Turnbullism: Pols attract critical attention by rorting travel allowances. His solution is to establish a board of review, no doubt to be staffed and stacked by connected worthies keen to pocket their own travel allowances and per diems.
In other words, more of the corrupt old same.
Proper response: All pols traveling anywhere simply list their movements on a public website and do so before or within 24 hours of the trip concluding. They list why they needed to travel, who accompanied them and how much the tickets cost.
That’s it. Public scrutiny does the rest. Simple, effective and cheap — two concepts the green fashion plate who banned 50-cent light bulbs is congenitally unable to appreciate.
Exactly. Turnbull is not the problem; he is a symptom of the disease that has afflicted the Liberal party.
Exactly. Howard, PM, let Turnbull enact a stupid, pointless ban on light bulbs. If global warming from CO2 was a problem (it isn’t), a ban on light bulbs, by Australia, accomplishes nothing.
Oh dear. Sigh. The ‘delcons’ do not do hissy fits. The delcons were the ones, way back when, who were labelled as such because they said, you cannot ignore the base and expect those voters to keep backing you. Guess what? They were right. They were right in Australia, in the UK (with Brexit) and in the US (remember that the Republican party did not want Trump). If the Liberal party ignores conservative voters, those people (aside from the ‘rusted ons’) will look for the next best alternative and park their vote their.
Turnbull is, and always has been, about gesture politics. Slime mould has stronger convictions and principles than Turncoat. It is far, far too late for Malcolm to pretend to have principles. It is probably far too late for the current Liberal party to find some principles.
54 MPs backed Turnbull. The majority of the lower house Liberals sided with the man who banned light bulbs. Lights out, LNP.
Its not just the Feds and MT, the Lib state govts/opps are over run with leftists too.
Lets be fair and say Malcolm had some talent some time ago. The fact that he was the best the Liberal party could come up with is the main problem. Talent drought. People aren’t interested in the party’s ability to homogenise and explain political concerns, they want someone to actually address them. In detail and tailored to individual needs. He may be smart but that’s made him lazy. No stomach to get the job he started done. No idea how to attract new voters or desire to retain old ones. It could have been a great couple of years burning idiots in parliament and relishing the robust verbal conflict. He skipped that too. It is getting increasingly difficult for people to back a party that has no stand out attractions and cannot even manage it’s own members.
Paul Kelly is just pissed that socialist policies have become so toxic that Labor can’t sell them and the Liberals can’t vote for them without losing many members. It’s like the whole country is telling him he’s out of date.
It’s come to this as we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for talent on both sides of the House.
Flush the entire putrid Liberal Party down the crapper, and end it.
Maybe another mob will start a conservative party, maybe Cory, maybe we have to wait, but the Liberal Party is dead and no longer represents the people it claims to.
When you have party office holders manoeuvring themselves into parliament and safe seats, it’s no longer about what good you can do for the country, it’s about what you can do for yourself and your mates.
The Liberal Party has become as foul as Labor, and that’s a pretty low place to go.
Fact check: True.
How does that idiot still have a job?
Behind the scenes, Maladroit Trumble and his minions are vowing to neutralise Bernardi’s appeal to conservatives through policy concessions.
Bernardi has already won.
THIS. If journalism is the first draft of history you wouldn’t want to be working from the collected papers of Teh Australian‘s Statler. His mate Waldolf isn’t doing much better at the moment either.
He got wealthy because his crony friends set him.
He buggered up the Republic movement when sentiment for it was historically high.
He got into parliament by branch stacking.
He was bested day in day out by Stephen Conroy.
He is now Bill Shorten’s bitch.
On top of that he is a stuttering, vacillating, wifflebat who appears to have a sub room temperature IQ.
Whatever brilliance he possessed must have been extinguished in kindergarten.
Turnbull is the problem. He has formidable abilities in advancing his own interests and he expertly white-anted Abbott for five years plus. He was relentless. Certainly Bishop helped Turnbull as well and that is all it takes. The 54 numpties were just sucked in and Abbott failed to address the problem by being too nice.
Turnbull’s problem now is that he has no-one to undermine. He has reached the top and what got him there cannot keep him there.
The poor dears. They are ALL playing with out future.
The epitome of irony – are not our delcons the ‘deplorables’ of the US Election, in search of their Trump?
If Shorten can outflank Trumble, imagine how KRudd could have tied him in knots at will?
Yes, I suspect so. But our Delcon friends simply cannot help themselves. Like Berkeley students trashing their own campus in a hissy fit, so too our Delcons will foul the nest. Mind you, there is enough blame to go round.
This is way beyond delcons, this is ordinary Australians moving away as well, to PH or whoever and you know what. most of them couldnt give a shit about 18c, they want cheaper energy prices or jobs, or hope for their future and their childrens future. They dont watch the ABC or read the paper, why, its all just BS.
We are in a change cycle, embrace it or perish.
Get the fuck out of your bubble Sinc.
That framing is beautiful.
Paul Kelly doesn’t get it.
A demonstration of that is the comments on the article-there are,at time of posting 430 comments.325 are adverse to Kelly and the majority say Turnbull is a hopeless leader.
IF she had Abbott back in Cabinet.
It seems like Kelly (and even our esteemed Doomlord?) are confusing ‘the right’ with ‘the party supposedly of the right’. Even seeming to suggest that the people on the right should follow the party as drifts of course because that will keep them right wing.
The Libs are a mess. It was bad enough before. Abbott, to my mind, remains a bit of a question mark now that we have seen what he was up against – all the people who have enabled Trumball were already in the party when Abbott was PM and they had an active leader in the person of Trumball leading the 5th column.
Trumball has made it vastly worse.
It is the party that has failed to follow the people, not the other way around.
Turnbull’s problem now is that he has no-one to undermine. He has reached the top and what got him there cannot keep him there.
And he was a player
Could charm the birds right out of the trees
Now he says “What do I do with these?”
What “Fat Tony” said.
AND
There is an almost psychopathic detachment by politicians and political commentators from the realities of daily life of most Australians. Maybe it is just detachment from reality.
Opinion polls (wrong) are used more often as a justification than the “popular” view. What happened to representing the will of the electorate?
The demise of the Trumball and his party is inevitable. Why all the hand wringing about a good thing?
IF she had Abbott back in Cabinet.
Very interesting point, egg_ One to ponder.
I’m sorry but this is delusional. Julie Bishop is part of the problem. What has she accomplished? On what issues has she taken a stand? She is a complete lightweight.
Australian politicians of all stripes who worked diligently to weaken Australia’s prosperity by ‘carbon constraining’ the economy, thereby deliberately diminishing the quality of life by making energy unnecessarily expensive to ‘save the planet’, are the enemies of my children’s children.
Make their lives miserable, just as they wish a miserable life on me.
Trumble is on record decrying coal, only to now claim it is needed, no ‘mea culpa’ in sight.
I am looking for retribution.
Julie Bishop is an ideology free zone. She can fundraise, attend openings, count numbers and little else.
If the Liberal party has a future it is with people like Angus Taylor, who they tried to get rid of.
Hopefully in a decade the Libs will be a footnote like the Australian Democrats.
The chattering class of the media can’t help themselves.
Even had blithering “but wait, there’s more” on 2CC screeching that Bernadi was a traitor and just “attention seeking”.
FFS they’re so ensconced in their little bubble world they can’t see how ordinary people have got the shits with the political correctness and left wing crap that the likes of Trumbull and his snollygosting kvetches shove at us.
(and I thank Cats for expanding my vocabulary).
Really and truly Candy, I think you need a Bex and a good lay down. Skeletor is tainted goods now. Besides the world hasn’t been having a great run with female pollies of late.
Yeah, but at least she would not do anything stupid.
She would not do anything at all.
She would just spend her time wandering around the halls of Parliament House, posing with a glass of wine in hand in front of the security cameras, mistaking them for photo ops.
Trumbull started the rot. Delcons are just finishing what’s left of the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal Party, like a crow picking out the eyes of a dead lamb.
Julie Bishop is an “synaptic activity” free zone.
This goat.
What absolutely and easily dismissed arrogant aloof garbage from Kelly and Sinclair.
Paul even called Sinclair right wing.
Obviously this twat hasn’t read Sinclair for ages especially when he trolls his own blog.
Populism is a disgraceful term used by those arseholes who think they know better than the dumb great unwashed they are so superior to.
Both the above writers have proved they haven’t a clue, are and have been completely wrong about Turncoat yet somehow feel their opinion is of greater value.
Populism is a very dangerous anti democratic term as used by the left wing elite.
Delcon is a term used by lefties and those recently converted to the left to describe people who follow certain political values and priciples of the right they will not compromise on for the sake of tribal
and stupid no principles politics of the MSM appeasers and piss weak career politicians.
This is a truly offensive post by both Kelly, but we expect that, but Sinclair. ….what have you become?
Candy the people are over ‘first woman’ everything. Remember Julia? Please stop trolling with Labor thought bubbles. The Labor harridans screeching about womens’everything sit silently through vile comedians’ abuse and there is not a peep from them on Mooslem mysogony.
The LNP will not rebound from having JB being put in the pilot’s seat of a kamikaze plane. It’s not a boomerang. It will plummet earthwards at 1000 kms an hour. She is hated even more than MT. As you very well know. Deviousness masquerading as naivety is immoral.
Both the left and the religion of pieces use the lie as a strategic weapon. Do you really think that your sin will not find you out? You are building your house on sand and when the storm comes, which it will, you and it will be destroyed. Rather decide to speak truth to others and then you might sleep better at night.
Delcon is a term used by lefties and those recently converted to the left to describe people who follow certain political values and priciples of the right they will not compromise on for the sake of tribal and stupid no principles politics of the MSM appeasers and piss weak career politicians.
This is a truly offensive post by both Kelly, but we expect that, but Sinclair. ….what have you become?
Sinc is a leftist, he is above us, he has graphs and stuff and travels the world, he is an academic, he does not create wealth, he suckles from it, right winger, LMFAO.
He certainly could not give a shit what average Aussies think or feel, hence, we are all delcons, I never know there were so many outright conservatives in the country, nah Sinc, just everyday men and woman doing the best they can.
Like your leftist friends, you despiese them.
There was one place – one! – where the Abbott government consistently belted the opposition from pillar to post. Question Time. Not an irrelevant forum – whilst in its entirety largely ignored by the vast majority, what comes out of QT sets agendas. An effective HoR majority strangles anti-government agendas at birth in QT and propagates its own. Abbott wasn’t necessarily that great at the latter, but the former he and his ministers likely spared their government some additional heat by dominating Shorten’s mob, relentlessly hounding them about their own haplessness and the pathetic record of the RGR years at a time supposedly set aside for their own interrogation. Day in, day out it was a bloodbath. I well remember frequently seeing that look of frustrated resignation on Shorten’s face as yet another of his QT gambits was brushed aside by Abbott or one of his ministers, the opposition’s weapon frequently turned back on them.
I haven’t seen that look of Shorten’s for a long time. Losing QT isn’t a huge thing, and it’s not a small thing, either. It is, at the very least, a highly symbolic loss – PM Turnbull has surrendered the last government stronghold to the opposition, bar government itself (although you could rightly argue that’s a trivial distinction these days).
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Yes.
Now that’s what I call a pretty much perfect composite article by the Cat.
Julie Bishop as PM would make a great comedy, after all she has been very successful so far as our entertainment minister.
Julie Bishop: the Camilla Parker Bowles of Australian politics.
Okay, Denise, but J. Bishop is their campaign ‘gold’ if Newspoll continues bad.
Please note I would much rather see Tony Abbott back, but the damage the Left media did to him is done and it was debilitating for him, I think.
Hahahaha!!! Doomlord seriously thinks President Trumble is “anti-ideological”. It’s never too, late, Doomie: you and Paul Kelly can get treatment for your autism.
You also can’t read an opinion poll. Like most leftards, you think that ordinary people are stupid.
Yes, the non-left vote is fracturing, but none of their primary votes or preferences are going to the Liars. The Liars can’t win with a primary vote of 36% because the Filth’s primary vote (which is automatically added to the Liars primary vote to get 2PP) is now just 10% after 2010’s high-water mark of 11.8%.
Ordinary people, especially Delcons, are quite smart and I’m guessing there are now fewer disengaged voters than at any time since the second world war because of the damage megalomaniac leftists like Trumble have done the management of their money.
Julie Bishop is an ideology free zone.
The perfect leader for the feckless Liberal Party.
When Trumble is inevitably rumbled Dutton will run but lose to Bishop, who will have her own version of the “a good government had lost its way” speech.
It’s called Leadership, a rare talent by definition.
Well said banz:
‘Sinc is a leftist, he is above us, he has graphs and stuff and travels the world, he is an academic, he does not create wealth, he suckles from it, right winger, LMFAO.’
Reminds me of that old saying – Those that can’t do it, teach it!
Never fear a walk in the loneliness of your own convictions. If you do, neither you, nor they, are worth very much. Senator Cory Bernadi is 100% right to leave MPs who have long betrayed the trust of conservative voters.
Political prostitutes who were seduced by silver tongues and threw Mr Abbott overboard have earned our contempt, not our votes.
Turnbull cited poor public polls to justify his betrayal of Mr Abbott. Government support is now at lowest level since Mr Abbott was stabbed. Turnbull’s mob have repeatedly failed to achieve the lofty goals he himself set.
We need more people of integrity like Senator Bernadi to restore a fair society and a strong capable country. Liberals who now pretend hurt at his departure were totally silent about much earlier destruction of conservative values.
Patriotic men of great talent, like General Jim Molan, were rejected by Liberal lobbyists who favoured indecisive but compliant non-achievers. That seems proof that we are NOT served by people whose first priority is the defence and prosperity of this nation.
Lord help us please.
Yup, it’s up to the MP’s to elect the PM, not pundits.
How on Earth can this catastrophe for the coalition be the fault of the “Delcons”, the very people who said the Turnbull experiment would be an unmitigated disaster? And that isn’t us being clever after the fact – we’ve ALWAYS said Turnbull would make a terrible PM.
We were right, you were wrong. The level of denial going on here is astonishing.
Bitterly disappointing Sinc.
and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too
Either you believe the bloated blobfish of the ABC is somehow reform-able or you want it RABZed.
Have you sold your souls and converted to the “the ABC is a wonderful institution” in the hopes of an invite or 2 or have you lied when the only reasonable response should be, at every opportunity to call for its shutting down and execution of anyone associated with it.
Tony Abbott was the best in Question Time. Very strong, very eloquent and a step ahead of Bill Shorten always.
It hardly rated a mention in the news so he could never get a fair go. I’ve rarely watched QT since then.
As well, Turnbull/Bishop/MOrrison were whiteanting. Anyways, we can’t look backwards. They wanted TA out to pursue a more non-conservative agenda and that’s the LNP future.
Madame Defarge in the driver’s seat as the Lieborals go over the cliff would be rather appropriate. She’s been reading the course notes for over a decade.
Turnbull is a rationalist and incrementalist leader. He pitches to jobs and growth, economic responsibility, free trade, energy pricing, corporate tax cuts, secure borders and national security.
And there’s Turnbull’s problem: cognitive dissonance.
The smarmy waffler can’t sell Liberal policies – put in place by Abbott, mostly – because it’s obvious he doesn’t believe in them for a moment. Turnbull is a plain and unvarnished “progressive” who has a long history of promoting SSM, shovelling Australian taxpayer dollars to UN climate programs and the Clinton Foundation. The Safe Schools catastrophe has been virtually untouched since its agenda of bullying “straight” school kids was exposed. The deficit continues to grow, yet Kelly reckons Turnbull “..pitches to jobs and growth, economic responsibility, free trade…”
And Kelly thinks Turnbull is “rationalist…incrementalist…champions coal”? Please, Turnbull has won hearts at Fairfax, the ABC, and the rest of the Left media – not that they’d vote Liberal, mind you – but he has lost the conservative base. Apart from his own front bench, who believes him?
Many people have a rather unrealistic view of Abbott. He achieved a lot as PM but he did make a lot of mistakes. But does that mean he is fixed in place, totally incapable of learning from experience? In fact he has written extensively about his errors and has had the courage to acknowledge them. He would be a different PM if there’s a next time.
Harry Bottle;
+eleventy gazillion
Although this may well invite all manner of hell to fall upon me…here it goes.
Removing s18C, abhorrent and totalitarian piece of legislation that it is, is likely not that high in the priorities of most of the voters the Libs have lost.
We talk about it at length here – recognising its full malign potential as well as its part of a trend in government to protect itself from scrutiny be eroding the freedoms.
Cases like the QUT students are still quite remote and while most people would recognise the injustice, they might not fully realise from whence it arose. They would be thinking vexatious litigant and money-grubbing lawyers.
Most people are anxious about the economy because they see it as a proxy for their job security and wage growth. They worry about immigration because they see it as feeding into law and order, which they also worry about for their own and their loved ones’ security.
Things like that.
No one bothers to explain how big government is sapping the vitality of the economy which affects their jobs. They have been told by all sides that government creates jobs by spending ‘its’ money.
If you have a raft of policies related to all this, but if the only ones you clamour on about are things like 18C and assisted suicide, then you will not attract a very numerous vote.
Trumball’s Jobson Grothe, while clumsy and lacking substance, at least hits the issues people think about first.
A lamentable state of affairs, perhaps, but it is the world we live in (as opposed to the one that makes us look good.)
Lord Waffleworth is the epitome of the dog that chases birds! He caught one and doesn’t know what to do with it now he is
He did! How do you think Abbott got the gig first time around. Turnbull was shit scared of the little twerp!
Every time I read “Delcon”, the mind wanders to Peewee Wilson and the Delltones.
Bishop takes Abbott?. . back?
So sick of Turnbull
I’m with Mark M; looking for retribution.
I still don’t understand how a man so adept at failing – keeps failing up?
Let alone why anyone would think this is a good outcome?
Replacing Milksop Mal the Magnificent Usurper with Bishop will not win back a single vote from the previously liberal voters at my place of residence. But go ahead Liberal Party…you’ve already done your worst…might as well finish the party off in its entirety.
Sinc, what is populism and why is it a bad thing in a democracy?
This is code for Turnbull is a committed leftist.
A decent woman with appalling taste in men?
Delcon means deluded conservatives.
Which has to make anybody sensible laugh given that the whole point of the Turnbull coup was that Malcolm would scale dizzying heights of popularity if given the top job.
Political oblivion?
The most delusional punditry ever?
No, I think you’re right, Mother Lode. A change of strategy by Turnbull – what’s described above as a “shift to the right” – that refocuses on abolishing 18C and an inquiry into ABC bias would strike the ordinary voter as strange, and the relatively small group of people who would usually enthusiastically support such causes as insincere.
Sorry, Potential Greatness types. There is no solution. Turnbull’s irretrievably fucked it up. FUBAR. Yet somehow you cannot see this, as you couldn’t perceive what a terrible idea it was to replace Abbott with Turnbull.
And you have the hide to call us Delcons.
Say if Abbott had stayed PM and Turnbull was still digging holes for the NBN.
None of this would have happened.
No near-death election.
No Photios’ toxic spread.
No splintering of the party.
No need for new party.
No rise and rise and rise of Shorten.
No wasted valuable time.
No ignoring Brexit and Trump.
No endless advice to the Prime Minister on how to run the country.
No hollow pretense.
No blaming the Conservatives for the mess.
Ad infinitum
love your avatar, if I didn’t have one I like I’d adopt it.
Sure he does, cue: POTUS45.
This week we saw his Chief Boffin compare the leader of the free world to Stalin. AFAIK Trumble is yet to publicly rebuke The Fink for his outrageous outburst.
Watch this space, UNshaw.
Sad. The most recent poll I could quickly find. ‘Who would make the best leader of the Liberal Party?
Julie Bishop 20% 20% 20% 33% 22%
In order, above, Total, Vote ALP, Vote LNP, Vote Greens, Other. In a sense, that is ‘gold’ because the Waffler is the only person with a higher score — 21% — and the entire motley crew are beaten by ‘Don’t know’ at 25%, with ‘Someone else’ sitting on 18%.
Bernardi must use this opportunity to relentlessly attack Turnbull and talk up his secret desire to ram SSM through the parliament. Force Turnbull into repeated denials and the game up for more splits/defections if he really does try to change policy.
Set the game up
Paul Kelly,I remember him well as editor of the Australian at the time of Paul Keating. Another failure.
A woman who prefers the role of mistress to that of wife.
By that, I mean that she’d rather play games and have fun than actually have real responsibilities.
Sad that Sinclair is reduced to writing snide drivel like this.
I find I am wasting too much time lurking here on the cat.
Time to give it a break for a bit.
So the Turnbull boosters are still right, it’s just that they didn’t account for Delcons, ideologues, populism and all that snips-‘n-snails emotional stuff that Turnbull boosters, such rational incrementalists, tend to soar above…
Or maybe Malcolm just sucks at his job. Sucks fearsomely.
I’m not sure where to fit into the ‘delcon spectrum’. The term has become as uselessly imprecise as ‘racist’, ‘misogynist’, ‘homophobe’, and so on – just an empty, Bumface-grade playground insult.
Is the term restricted to (what I think was) its original meaning: ‘an implacable conservative working and praying for the resurrection of Tony Abbott‘?
Or does it now also cover: ‘not a supporter of Turnbull because he is an ineffectual, weak leader thrashing around without a feasible agenda that suits Australia’s needs‘?
Or is there some other definition?
…she’d rather play games and have fun than actually have real responsibilities.
Ah, but she’s never ruled out an ambition to hold the top job.
She seems to me to be a woman who believes her own publicity; given the right circumstances, I think she’d jump at it.
My comparison of Bishop and Mrs Cornwall is one I made yesterday on another thread:
“Turnbull stands by the same-sex marriage plebiscite, champions coal, ditches the emissions intensity scheme [mind you – that he tried to sneak through without us noticing], reopens the section 18C issue [but is yet to actually do anything to repeal it] and wins Trump on border protection.”
Turnbull doesn’t just “stand by” same-sex marriage, he actively and vocally supports it. On the other hand he only seems to passively stand by energy security, coal as a power source and free speech. There’s your problem right there.
As one of the disaffected formerly angry, former fee-paying Libs, I am quite relaxed now. The schism has happened, let’s see where it goes.
Where I want it to go is where Photios and his acolytes drown in a quarry full of acid, otherwise just get hammered and dumped by wiser heads. Either is acceptable to me.
The Libs can come back, but not in present form with those losers steering the boat.
Sinc,
you are invited round to mine.
I have the perfect recipe:
Mix the olive oil, salt and garlic and onto goat meat. Place the meat into a deep oven dish with the browned onions, bay leaves and rosemary sprigs. Add the white wine, quartered potatoes and cover the dish with foil. Place in the oven and leave for 1½ hours.
I was thinking a good Rutherglen Shiraz to wash down the MT Goat
Round about July I am thinking
Australian Debt Clock.
Read it and weep.
This is Cory Bernardi’s address to the National Press Club, June 2014, a full year before Trump espoused the very same views.
http://www.corybernardi.com/national_press_club_address
Turnbull is a rationalist and incrementalist leader.
So was Bob Hawke as self described in an address to the Fabian Society. So even Kelly acknowledges that there is no difference between labor and a ‘Conservative’ Liberal. What does that say about what the definition of a ‘Conservative’ as is ?
Defining the Liberals as conservative is an oxymoron in the extreme. The Liberal party stopped being conservative the minute they introduced the EPBC Act, colluded with the States to expropriate property, nationalized the livestock industry, restricted gun ownership, created middle class welfare etc and currently strongly supported Clinton in the US presidential election.
Don’t give me this bullshit about ‘fracturing the conservatives’ because there are no conservatives in the Liberal party, just different colored socialists/Marxists pretending to be conservative.
Our Doomlord:
Paul Kelly:
Sorry Sinc, but you are both minimising the extent of the problem by praising with faint damning.
This government is broke, the naturally conservative people of this country are starting to rebel against the tyranny of over-spending, and no-one in government circles is daring to address the problem.
We have run out of money and taxing capacity. All that is left is printing presses, and people are seeing through that trick as well.
The “first woman” thing has been the sole motivation for many women in politics, especially the likes of Julie Bishop. She wanted to be the first female foreign minister. Well whoop-di-doo. Thanks Julie. You’ve brought so much to that role (sarc).
As usual Leak nails in one picture what Statler gets wrong (again) in a thousand words.
Incidentally, in what conceivable respect has Trump been won on border protection? Is it a done deal? What does the US get in return? Does anyone have any more regard for Turnbull after his phone call with Trump which looked awfully like Turnbull receiving a bollocking from Trump? Gee, that went well.
I’d term the Turnbull supporters Denialist Conservatives – Dencons – but these people aren’t conservative. And I’m using the term in the conventional binary sense; no ‘libertarian’ cop-outs or hideaways for them. They are progressives who ‘progressed’ by elevating Turnbull – and emulating the failed former progressive government’s ruinous machinations.
What would you recommend for a 54-sheep Day of Atonement banquet?
Megan;
The Liberal Party will most likely put Bishop into the leadership. Here’s why I think so;
1. She’s a Wymminses;
2. They want a patsy for the crash;
3. They think we are apolitical fools; and,
4. They can’t think of anything else to do.
It would be worth it, just to see the cat’s @rse look on Plibbers face.
‘Tis true.
Labor has repeatedly installed a wymminses captain when the ship has taken on too much water and mortally listing.
Then they can blame misogyny, and not themselves.
Labor must be absolutely loving this spectacle. They won’t even need to run a campaign in the lead up to the next election. Their victory is so assured that we may as well suspend the vote and just install a Labor MP in every vaguely competitive seat in the country. Same outcome of an election without the expense.
I would say putting Julie Bishop in would make the LNP rebound.
Bishop is known to be highly untrustworthy. She lies, and insults by expecting others to be gullible enough to swallow her lies. If there is any populist mood floating around it is zero tolerance for lying and poor form.
There is no “death stare” any more, she would be laughed out of the House.
So, not a Posh Left/Globalist Green whose few decisions leave you wishing he’d stay indecisive and who can barely finish a sentence. Oh no! A rational incrementalist, more like it.
The right-spectrum cliques which helped install Turnbull with the collaboration of leftist cliques show a real desperation when their guy is copping it. They seem to have invested a lot of cred and emotion in the Turnbull Spring and this seems to be making them – dare I say? – a touch delusional.
Needless to say, with the party in shambles and a new leadership clawing to hold on, they’ll soon be able to point back to better times under rational incrementalist Malcolm.
Turnbull boosters aren’t quitters.
These commenters have less faith in the intelligence levels of the right wing voter than is warranted.
The reason the split in the liberal party is happening is due to liberal voters having a better grip of politics and it’s effects, than the liberal party itself.
Delcon is a word used by those that don’t.
The deluded elites.
Smart people vote right wing, and by that I mean, because unlike the lefties article here, I try to put people in boxes as little as possible but those that used to vote liberal and who will now not are right wing.
The liberal party is now left wing.
The liberal party sold itself as right wing then sold us out.
We remain firm on issues that we cannot compromise on.
They are so f..ing basic, that you wonder why you would even have to state them.
It truly is a sign of the demented left is in control, when you have to fight for the basics with the liberal party in power!
We believe in democracy.
Without borders you have not only no democracy, but no nation.
If we open the borders like the traitorous left want us to, there is no need for a national government.
We can then sack all our politicians because there will be no nation to govern.
The insanity in what is being presented to us is beyond belief.
We believe in democracy of a sovereign nation with free speech as vital to democracy.
No good having a democracy where you are not allowed to argue the point of view.
Have I lost you yet Sinc?
We believe in small efficient government, answerable to the people, and by the people.
We believe in true equality before the law.
No race, or sex, or collectivist grouping of any kind should be discriminated against, or privileged by government or enshrined in law.
We are the people who believe in individualism and not collectivism.
We are the type of people that “get” that if government had applied rights to all citizens equally, and never recognised race amongst it’s citizens, decades of aboriginal suffering would have not occurred and would not be occurring still.
We can recognise race and be proud of our heritage as individual free people, but a government should never ever see race and divide by it.
When we have people that do not live by the values and laws of our country and openly state they are at war with us and are terrorising us and the western world in the name of their death cult, we have every right to defend ourselves.
This does not involve bringing thousands of them here to breed like rabbits while we pay for them to sit around rooting and eating in the shelter we provide.
We believe in at least being asked about these issues.
We were never asked if we thought multiculturalism was what we wanted.
We are a people who throughout history have been the most politically incorrect (honest and down to earth) , calling a spade a spade, and yet we are now told we must be politically correct.
Did we get asked?
Will the sane people of Australia get a chance to be asked id SSM is what they agree to?
No you elites know better.
But the argument that a marriage between two people is between them and no one else is a complete nonsense, and us so called “delcons” are at least expecting to be asked.
A marriage by it’s very nature is a public statement of the union of two people , and it asked for the approval and recognition by the society it exists in.
If our society does not democratically give that approval, it is not a marriage.
It is an insult to marriage.
I could go on, but the length of this post just shows how angry I really am at Sinclair Davidson.
Thank you for this blog but I am so sorry you, like the institutions you exist in, have been taken over by the left.
This really was insulting.
What would you recommend for a 54-sheep Day of Atonement banquet?
Worth noting that the day of atonement ritual required two goats: one was sacrificed as a sin offering and its blood sprinkled in the holy of holies; the other was sent as the scapegoat into the wilderness with the burden of sins ritually placed upon it, thus signifying that the peoples’ sins had been taken away.
I suggest, then, that we apply the complete ritual analogy to the parliamentary Liberal party. Tony Abbott was the scapegoat sent into the wilderness of the back benches for the sins of the members. That leaves Maladroit as the sacrificial offering of the 54.
She put a big hole in Gillard’s ‘misogyny’ balloon with the cat’s claw motion in QT, for which I’m sure he’s eternally grateful.
If she was a mikoshi it could be made to work.
The problem right now is that there are so few righties with any talent in the Parliamentary Libs that there aren’t enough fingers for even a single glove puppet.
On less remarked upon facet of Turnbull is his ability to suck in anyone with any talent from his own party, then have them faceplant so epically that they are no longer a rival. He’s done it over and over. He’s a genius in that. I am impressed.
Paul Kelly is part of the dying MSM. Why on earth are you highlighting that old fart?
Unless a commentator has a proven record of understanding the Trump movement, they are not worth listening to when commenting on conservatives abandoning Trumball’s Liberals.
I think it is impossible for an academic to be in any way conservative in 2017. The way the entire industry works is centred around socialist groupthink and mucho funding bigness from the Federal Government. The idea of a private university in Australia is non existent.
So some players talk a little non-left extremism and cast themselves as conservative leaning, but they couldn’t possibly have the conviction of their beliefs or they would find alternative employment.
This article is a case in point. ‘Here we go for to our captured opposition for comment, tell me, pet right-wing academic, how many ways is my leftist position right and true? Please do so in a way that criticises conservatives for clicks in my left-captured media organ’
The likes of Kelly don’t write news and opinion for our benefit. There is nothing to be gained by reading their fantasies.
Didn’t one of the Labor people say something along the lines of, ‘If there were to be a nuclear catastrophe that Julie Bishop would survive as deputy leader of the Libs”?
Perfidious, vain, self-important creature that she is – you see, Labor recognise one of their own.
Bruce has pointed to one of Turnbull’s most lethal talents: pre-white-anting of all potential rivals, just in case. It’s a small man’s knack, but potent nonetheless.
Muslim Migrant Anally Rapes Teenager, Gets Only Two Months Jail
Turnbull is Pro Labor Party. Pro Greens. Pro Carbon Tax. Pro Spending. Pro Abortion. Pro Muslim. Anti Australian. Anti Borders….. But conservatives are the bad guys for not supporting him.
The only reason Turnbull has any Liberal or conservative policies is because they were Tony Abbott’s or John Howard’s…. Otherwise he’d have Shorten’s policies verbatim.
The Liberal base has been ignored by the Liberal Party for years now…. The Carbon Scam has been sucking the life out of this country’s enterprise for over a decade now…. Yet the Liberal Party refused to harness the huge support for utterly rejecting it. Instead they constantly undermined the skeptical position on the Climate Scam.
18c is unconstitutional…. Yet Conservatives couldn’t get a Liberal Party to defend Freedom of Speech.
The Liberal Party betrayed it’s base….. but we are the bad guys.
Well the Liberal Party had better form an alliance with the Greens, because it’s pointless trying to continue to form one with Conservatives.
Sure but how many naturally conservative people are there in Australia ?
The comments from Prof Davidson and Mr Bolt are illuminating – for differing reasons they are wide of the mark. The best thing that has happened to the LNP IS the departure of the good Senator. This will no doubt clear the air. The PM appears not to be a demonstrative operator – that is best left to the Joyces of this world. So here is the call – the current PM to survive and indeed flourish as he learns the art of politics. No easy thing to do when you don’t start until you are 50.
On the subject of a replacement the young guns of Canavan, Porter and Frydenburg run rings around the rest. Either of those three would be red hot in the job. There is nothing to compare with them especially in Labor and in the pop up parties like One Nation, Xenothon etc.
I’m not sure I understand the point of the post, Sinc.
You admit Turnbull has been pretty bad and overall disappointing. You advise him to repeal 18C so he can pretend he has a coherent ideological foundation for his political views so he can… continue to be pretty bad and overall disappointing (except on that particular issue)?
Can’t we aim a bit higher than that? Haven’t the recent happenings around the world (Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, etc) shown that people are pissed off and demanding more than that?
Abbott’s landslide election victory is a fair indication.
You’re confusing Turnbull’s selection at a continuing slide in the polls due to Abbott’s mistaken leftoid appeasement policies.
Nice trolling.
All I hear from “the establishment” types like Kelly, and Sinclair are excuses for the failure of Turnbull as PM. He may well have been and effective politician or a great lawyer or a rich businessman, however as PM he stinks. At some point someone of real talent will rise to the leadership and all practical Australians will sigh in relief that the nightmare of PC establishment politics has ended.
The so-called Delcons are not traitors as Sinclair paints them, they are patriots. They are true conservatives crying out for a party that represents their values and the closest thing they have found is a red-headed woman that is utterly flawed, but reasonably trustworthy.
Turnbull may be forced to take some positions further to conservative side in the hope he can attract more voters, but he and his colleagues have lost them. They don’t trust the Liberal party whilst the current leadership team is in place. The Liberal party will lose the next election comprehensively.
I’ve been in business for a long time and the great leaders never have excuses, they accept responsibility. Turnbull is no great leader, in fact, he is no leader at all. If he was any good, millions of Australians would agree and his poll numbers would be high. The Australian public figures out duds. Rudd, Gillard, Abbott and now Turnbull…all duds. No more excuses. He is not up to the job. Simple. Time to try someone else.
Sound exactly what Labor did
Great plan /s
There is a similar analogue of this on the Left side of the ledger. Fifteen or so years ago the fascist rump of the Labor party support base (pro-Soviet, pro-socialist/communist, etc) essentially broke away and gave their support to the extremist Greens movement, allowing them to insert large numbers of senators and now even threaten inner city Labor seats in the Reps. Labor’s core vote dropped 10%, but tends to all come back in preferences, meaning that the effect is not so marked. I suspect the same will happen with a Bernardi group, in that the preference flow will come back to the Libs in the Reps. What will happen, as with the Greens and now One Nation, is that Bernardi may get multiple senators, and cruel the Senate for both Labor and Liberal for the foreseeable future, even though the two main parties are still likely to get majorities in the Reps.
Malcolm Turnbull couldn’t lead a person out of the mist in a Turkish bath.
You mean they should just give up? Lefty types are more common in the social ‘sciences’, and similar disciplines, than in STEM (where leftys may still be the majority).
Sure but how many naturally conservative people are there in Australia ?
Fuck me, about the same number as there are naturally blondes. LOL
NSW Premier?
IRFM – It won’t happen because he is hooked into the religious doctrines of leftiness. He clearly believes in the global warming scam, and is ideologically inclined towards leftist positions on things like SSM and tax. The only reason he hasn’t gone in those directions wholeheartedly is because he is constrained by the right faction.
It’s very hard to argue against stuff that you believe in your heart, no matter how fruitloopish it is.
Yes and he’s recently brought in a couple of members into the inner circle and no doubt is promising them future favors if they remain with him.
Iain – That is a false equivalence. On the right you have a substantial chunk of the electorate who vote on conviction and conscience. That leads to different voting behaviour. So, for example, in my own personal case I could not by conscience allow my vote to pass by preference to either of the large parties as I disagreed with their policies. I therefore very carefully filled out my HoR voting paper exactly as instructed. Then I very carefully coloured in all the boxes afterwards. In the Senate I was able to vote below the line for right wing parties with policies I could accept and exhaust without going to the Libs or ALP.
I very much doubt anyone on the left works like this, but I suspect a decent number on the right did as I did. Conscience means something on the right.
Spot on, SoG.
To this day I can’t understand why Howard agreed to that nonsense, which simply served to pander to people who were never going to vote for them anyway. Why, why, why?
I have a goodly stash of incandescents, but suppose that they are deteriorating over time, as almost everything does.
The stupid thing is, the vastly inferior and more expensive substitutes mean that you have to have more lightbulbs to do the same thing.
Hmmm.
Paul Kelly is a joke. To say that Turnbull is anti-ideological is an absolute joke! This is not serious analysis. Paul Kelly is carrying Turnbull’s water.
Low energy light bulbs fail for the same reason that low calorie diets don’t work (also low flush toilets). People need energy. Restricting energy use is wrong. What we need to focus on instead is optimal output, and the input takes care of itself.
LOL, supply-side economics for toilets. Good one Fisky. Trickle down, literally!
I can see why Trumball felt such an affinity with light bulbs which were low energy.
He survived in the Liberal party because it has lost the ability for a good, vigorous flush too.
He’s an eminence gris, jupes, appointed and supported by those who hope to be eminences grise themselves one day.
Have a look at what happens to PHON preferences. Scattered to the winds. That is what cruels the Lieborals whenever she is around. The vast majority of the ALP are now elected with Green preferences. Ask yourself why their party is being dragged to the Left.
Different demographic. Bernardi’s vote probably won’t cross over much with Hanson’s – I suspect he’ll get more upscale people with a religious background.
Just read through this thread, and for the most part it is the same people who have been saying the same things for yonks. Fantasy politics (monty should create a game about this) – if I was the dictator and so on. Some of them thought that Julie Bishop should be PM, FFS.
Not a lot about actually getting out and doing something.
As an unreconstructed old school lefty, Kelly should be rolling in fhis like a dog in a ten day dead possum. Can’t these misery-guts fuckers find joy in anything? I’m a conservative libertarian, and I think it’s even better than watching the Slovene slapper wrap a glad bag around tits’ bulbous head while simultaneuously holding rubn’tug boy’s head under in an open septic tank. Fun days.
Off topic, but you should check out Dr Jason Fung.
https://intensivedietarymanagement.com/
RobMW,
” The Liberal party stopped being conservative the minute they introduced the EPBC Act, colluded with the States to expropriate property, nationalized the livestock industry, restricted gun ownership, created middle class welfare etc and currently strongly supported Clinton in the US presidential election.”
That’s the most valuable, original comment I’ve read this morning. The erosion of rights goes back decades, unabated. The libs both federal and state continually promised to stop the rot but they never did.
All this BS aboout polls,the clowns who ask the questions are totally leftist ,and slant the questions to suit their agenda . Of course Trump was really concerned about the polls which said n]he would never get the nomination ,he was totally unelectabke ,hilarity was going to wipe the floor with him , populism was nothing for the left to worry about ,brexit was not possible . The green alp communists would win everywhere .
Pollsters are as good as race tipsters and climate “scientologists “. We may be witnessing something historic , the Fall of the Marxist Empire . )