Every now and then you have to sacrifice a goat

Paul Kelly is getting more strident in his condemnation of the fracturing of the Australian centre-right.

The conservative side of Australian politics is now devouring itself, consumed by personal aggran­disement, ideological delusion and populist fervour in an upheaval likely to destroy the Turnbull government, deliver power to the Labor Party and generate a structural split among conservatives that will weaken their cause for years to come.

Yes, I suspect so. But our Delcon friends simply cannot help themselves. Like Berkeley students trashing their own campus in a hissy fit, so too our Delcons will foul the nest. Mind you, there is enough blame to go round.

So let’s start where I agree with Paul Kelly. Under normal conditions Malcolm Turnbull would have a run of the mill, mildly unsatisfactory, Liberal government.

Turnbull is a rationalist and ­incrementalist leader. He pitches to jobs and growth, economic ­responsibility, free trade, energy pricing, corporate tax cuts, secure borders and national security. In normal times this would be a workable Liberal agenda — if he could secure his bills through the Senate.

…

Turnbull stands by the same-sex marriage plebiscite, cham­pions coal, ditches the emissions intensity scheme [mind you – that he tried to sneak through without us noticing], reopens the section 18C issue [but is yet to actually do anything to repeal it] and wins Trump on border protection.

So mildly and vaguely unsatisfactory.

I also agree with Paul Kelly’s diagnosis of Malcolm Turnbull:

But Turnbull is an anti-populist and anti-ideological leader in an age driven by populism and ideology on the conservative side. This is his essential problem.

Being anti-populist is fine. But you cannot be anti-ideological if you are leader of a political party. Well, you can be; but you cannot be a successful leader of a political party if you are anti-ideological. If we look at his successful predecessors John Howard and Malcolm Fraser they each had fearsome reputations of being extreme ideologues. Yes, yes, Malcolm Fraser too – who can believe it now?

I think Paul Kelly has finally woken up to the fact that coalition voters defecting to minor parties is a problem. There is a solution too:

As Malcolm Turnbull enters his second year in office after a lacklustre debut, Liberal Party and business critics are pushing for a shift that would likely offend the Prime Minister’s natural supporters: move to the right.

…

Other Liberals, like RMIT economist and right-wing blogger Sinclair Davidson, are also eager for Turnbull to take up the cause championed by Senator Cory Bernardi and end the legal prohibition on racially or religiously abusive language. “I think he should pay more attention to his own base,” Mr Davidson said in a survey of 52 influential Australians by The Australian Financial Review. “Simply refusing to budge on 18c of the RDA [Racial Discrimination Act] is not a viable policy (it will distract the government) and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too.”

The Turnbull government’s strategy of ignoring the base is not going to work. People are not going to get over “it” (whatever “it” may be). Turnbull has to earn their respect – union bashing (glorious victory for the government on an issue I don’t care about too much) is all fine and good, but there are other goats to be sacrificed. So my advice to Malcolm Turnbull right now (no need to thank me, you’re welcome) is don’t become the goat.

Update: Andrew Bolt on Paul Kelly here.