Every now and then you have to sacrifice a goat

Paul Kelly is getting more strident in his condemnation of the fracturing of the Australian centre-right.
The conservative side of Australian politics is now devouring itself, consumed by personal aggrandisement, ideological delusion and populist fervour in an upheaval likely to destroy the Turnbull government, deliver power to the Labor Party and generate a structural split among conservatives that will weaken their cause for years to come.
Yes, I suspect so. But our Delcon friends simply cannot help themselves. Like Berkeley students trashing their own campus in a hissy fit, so too our Delcons will foul the nest. Mind you, there is enough blame to go round.
So let’s start where I agree with Paul Kelly. Under normal conditions Malcolm Turnbull would have a run of the mill, mildly unsatisfactory, Liberal government.
Turnbull is a rationalist and incrementalist leader. He pitches to jobs and growth, economic responsibility, free trade, energy pricing, corporate tax cuts, secure borders and national security. In normal times this would be a workable Liberal agenda — if he could secure his bills through the Senate.
Turnbull stands by the same-sex marriage plebiscite, champions coal, ditches the emissions intensity scheme [mind you – that he tried to sneak through without us noticing], reopens the section 18C issue [but is yet to actually do anything to repeal it] and wins Trump on border protection.
So mildly and vaguely unsatisfactory.
I also agree with Paul Kelly’s diagnosis of Malcolm Turnbull:
But Turnbull is an anti-populist and anti-ideological leader in an age driven by populism and ideology on the conservative side. This is his essential problem.
Being anti-populist is fine. But you cannot be anti-ideological if you are leader of a political party. Well, you can be; but you cannot be a successful leader of a political party if you are anti-ideological. If we look at his successful predecessors John Howard and Malcolm Fraser they each had fearsome reputations of being extreme ideologues. Yes, yes, Malcolm Fraser too – who can believe it now?
I think Paul Kelly has finally woken up to the fact that coalition voters defecting to minor parties is a problem. There is a solution too:
As Malcolm Turnbull enters his second year in office after a lacklustre debut, Liberal Party and business critics are pushing for a shift that would likely offend the Prime Minister’s natural supporters: move to the right.
Other Liberals, like RMIT economist and right-wing blogger Sinclair Davidson, are also eager for Turnbull to take up the cause championed by Senator Cory Bernardi and end the legal prohibition on racially or religiously abusive language.
“I think he should pay more attention to his own base,” Mr Davidson said in a survey of 52 influential Australians by The Australian Financial Review.
“Simply refusing to budge on 18c of the RDA [Racial Discrimination Act] is not a viable policy (it will distract the government) and an inquiry into ABC bias and error should be undertaken too.”
The Turnbull government’s strategy of ignoring the base is not going to work. People are not going to get over “it” (whatever “it” may be). Turnbull has to earn their respect – union bashing (glorious victory for the government on an issue I don’t care about too much) is all fine and good, but there are other goats to be sacrificed. So my advice to Malcolm Turnbull right now (no need to thank me, you’re welcome) is don’t become the goat.
Update: Andrew Bolt on Paul Kelly here.
MT created this mess. MT fix it today or quit.
He had 54 followers in the party room. The problem is massive and it has been around perhaps longer than I have been alive.
Turnbull is to the left of Shorten. The base that supports or vote for the liberal party are not.
That is why the party is fracturing. Those that currently control the party are incompatible with its membership and voters.
The ALP is also like this, but it can rely on green preferences. Turnbull cannot rely on the disillusioned and outright angry at the constant betrayal by the liberal parliamentarians. Turnbull and his ilk are the problem.
Paul Kelly and all the other Canberran’s are afraid that their authority is under threat also. They like the 2 party club which has operated for the last 70 or so years. Then you get those filthy taxpayers who fund their lifestyle wanting a say in how it is run.
How dare they!
Look in the mirror Paul, you and your fellow travellers are the ones causing this.
As predicted, an inevitable outcome of Malcolm usurping the leadership… and this was obvious since 2009.
Sorry Sinc, Trumble is a goat. The sooner he is sacrificed the better. It may not appease the Gods who appear to be willing to put the Coalition on the backbenches again but may help decrease the amount of time they spend on them.
The Left has been drifting further left – to the Sanders/Corbyn zone of pretty wildly far out.
The MSM has been following them.
Turnbull fairly uncritically reads the MSM, and is especially protective of the far-left ABC.
So by chasing the centre he’s actually moved to the centre-left, because that is the warped perception generated by the MSM.
The right has stayed where it is, anchored by Christianity and wider Judeo-Christian morals and principles.
So as Turnbull has sailed leftwards the right has fallen further and further behind.
That is why I say that Turnbull is the one who has broken up the Right.
Meanwhile ordinary people are getting more and more fed up with the PC crap and petty regulations raining down on them day after day. Turnbull embodies that too – remember all the tax thought bubbles he floated then popped last year?
Kelly has got every major issue and prediction of the last 3 decades wrong.
The stupid xunt could work for a climate forecasting outfit or Treasury.
Clear and concise.
It’s like a voice from a parallel universe. The same one in which Hillary won the election.
In that universe, Trumble is a conservative Prime Minister.
Well said Bruce of Newcastle
Once a leader allows himself, through simple lethargy, to be run down by shorten and squander his majority, he is in trouble.
Once turnbull allowed himself to be outflanked on the right by shorten, allowing shorten to bash Trump in the same speeches that shorten uses to claim Trump voters as his own, that staggered the base.
Allowing the rabble of the left to become the effective government of the country is a travesty.
Since turnbull grabbed the throne, the country has plunged leftwards, there is no way back from the fundemental damage done by the leftist state governments and leftist local councils, the damage done with federal government funding and often approval.
Why allow the states to destroy the wealth of the country with impunity?.
“so too our Delcons will foul the nest.”
No. The nest is fouled by the PM (Phenomenal Moron – in Turnbull’s case)
The Delcons want to clean up the nest he fouled. Bernardi lives by his convictions
and ready to fight for them. Malcolm tries to hang on the Office to stroke his ego
and the people sense the falsity of his character and actions.
This is the moment that Turnbull should have been recognised as a complete numpty.
Sinc: “Being anti-populist is fine.”
This is a sentiment that appears to pop up regularly with those who deign to rule over us and their elitist hangers-on.
I would have thought the essence of democracy is the will of the people – is not being “populist” a great part of that idea?
Can’t have the government doing what the people want, can we?
Turnbull certainly pitches “energy pricing”. The more expensive the better.
Let’s never forget that the sociopathic, cat killing Turnbull could never have phased out effective light globes without fascist John howard letting him.
While the policies of the ABC and the HRC are problems in themselves, they are more seriously, symptoms of the “march of the progressives through the institutions”.
They are probably unsolvable without challenging the fundamental cause.
Turnbull can pitch whatever he likes ….if you dont follow through with action and results it means nothing ……he’s just another politician who looks good in a suit
The Kelly piece should have been headlined:
I am wrong (again).
Would save people the trouble of bothering to try and wade through it. He’s becoming more disconnected from reality by the day.
Sad.
Since Newspoll determines these things, I would say putting Julie Bishop in would make the LNP rebound.
I think she would probably do a good job, with good advisors. Bill Shorten’s nightmare if they do that, the women thing, and all, taking over Labor’s territory.
Some gems from Bolt:
Union thuggery not important enough a problem to address, mate? Not even baby-steps in that direction?
A lot of deserting Lib voters would prioritise that above 18c any day of the week.
I was going to write something insightful, but then I read Bruce of Newcastle’s post at 8.50am and figured that whatever I could add would only be superfluous.
I suspect that Turnbull has already had the bell put around his neck.
Poor Sinclair, backed a left leaning waffler, who has spent 16 months doing his roo in the headlights impression, while the polls collapse and the party crumbles, and Sinclair blames ‘delcons’.
You did this Sinclair, you and the bedwetters who backed a ditherer with a track record of complete failure. At least have the moral courage to own it.
In what Universe is Turnbull anti-populist and anti-ideological?
Turnbullism: Pols attract critical attention by rorting travel allowances. His solution is to establish a board of review, no doubt to be staffed and stacked by connected worthies keen to pocket their own travel allowances and per diems.
In other words, more of the corrupt old same.
Proper response: All pols traveling anywhere simply list their movements on a public website and do so before or within 24 hours of the trip concluding. They list why they needed to travel, who accompanied them and how much the tickets cost.
That’s it. Public scrutiny does the rest. Simple, effective and cheap — two concepts the green fashion plate who banned 50-cent light bulbs is congenitally unable to appreciate.
Exactly. Turnbull is not the problem; he is a symptom of the disease that has afflicted the Liberal party.
Exactly. Howard, PM, let Turnbull enact a stupid, pointless ban on light bulbs. If global warming from CO2 was a problem (it isn’t), a ban on light bulbs, by Australia, accomplishes nothing.
Oh dear. Sigh. The ‘delcons’ do not do hissy fits. The delcons were the ones, way back when, who were labelled as such because they said, you cannot ignore the base and expect those voters to keep backing you. Guess what? They were right. They were right in Australia, in the UK (with Brexit) and in the US (remember that the Republican party did not want Trump). If the Liberal party ignores conservative voters, those people (aside from the ‘rusted ons’) will look for the next best alternative and park their vote their.
Turnbull is, and always has been, about gesture politics. Slime mould has stronger convictions and principles than Turncoat. It is far, far too late for Malcolm to pretend to have principles. It is probably far too late for the current Liberal party to find some principles.
54 MPs backed Turnbull. The majority of the lower house Liberals sided with the man who banned light bulbs. Lights out, LNP.
Its not just the Feds and MT, the Lib state govts/opps are over run with leftists too.
Lets be fair and say Malcolm had some talent some time ago. The fact that he was the best the Liberal party could come up with is the main problem. Talent drought. People aren’t interested in the party’s ability to homogenise and explain political concerns, they want someone to actually address them. In detail and tailored to individual needs. He may be smart but that’s made him lazy. No stomach to get the job he started done. No idea how to attract new voters or desire to retain old ones. It could have been a great couple of years burning idiots in parliament and relishing the robust verbal conflict. He skipped that too. It is getting increasingly difficult for people to back a party that has no stand out attractions and cannot even manage it’s own members.
Paul Kelly is just pissed that socialist policies have become so toxic that Labor can’t sell them and the Liberals can’t vote for them without losing many members. It’s like the whole country is telling him he’s out of date.
It’s come to this as we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel for talent on both sides of the House.
Flush the entire putrid Liberal Party down the crapper, and end it.
Maybe another mob will start a conservative party, maybe Cory, maybe we have to wait, but the Liberal Party is dead and no longer represents the people it claims to.
When you have party office holders manoeuvring themselves into parliament and safe seats, it’s no longer about what good you can do for the country, it’s about what you can do for yourself and your mates.
The Liberal Party has become as foul as Labor, and that’s a pretty low place to go.
Fact check: True.
How does that idiot still have a job?
Behind the scenes, Maladroit Trumble and his minions are vowing to neutralise Bernardi’s appeal to conservatives through policy concessions.
Bernardi has already won.
THIS. If journalism is the first draft of history you wouldn’t want to be working from the collected papers of Teh Australian‘s Statler. His mate Waldolf isn’t doing much better at the moment either.
He got wealthy because his crony friends set him.
He buggered up the Republic movement when sentiment for it was historically high.
He got into parliament by branch stacking.
He was bested day in day out by Stephen Conroy.
He is now Bill Shorten’s bitch.
On top of that he is a stuttering, vacillating, wifflebat who appears to have a sub room temperature IQ.
Whatever brilliance he possessed must have been extinguished in kindergarten.
Senile Old Guy
Turnbull is the problem. He has formidable abilities in advancing his own interests and he expertly white-anted Abbott for five years plus. He was relentless. Certainly Bishop helped Turnbull as well and that is all it takes. The 54 numpties were just sucked in and Abbott failed to address the problem by being too nice.
Turnbull’s problem now is that he has no-one to undermine. He has reached the top and what got him there cannot keep him there.
The poor dears. They are ALL playing with out future.
The epitome of irony – are not our delcons the ‘deplorables’ of the US Election, in search of their Trump?
If Shorten can outflank Trumble, imagine how KRudd could have tied him in knots at will?
Yes, I suspect so. But our Delcon friends simply cannot help themselves. Like Berkeley students trashing their own campus in a hissy fit, so too our Delcons will foul the nest. Mind you, there is enough blame to go round.
This is way beyond delcons, this is ordinary Australians moving away as well, to PH or whoever and you know what. most of them couldnt give a shit about 18c, they want cheaper energy prices or jobs, or hope for their future and their childrens future. They dont watch the ABC or read the paper, why, its all just BS.
We are in a change cycle, embrace it or perish.
Get the fuck out of your bubble Sinc.
That framing is beautiful.
Paul Kelly doesn’t get it.
A demonstration of that is the comments on the article-there are,at time of posting 430 comments.325 are adverse to Kelly and the majority say Turnbull is a hopeless leader.
