Free speech – lie down and forget it!

In a robust discussion on Bolt tonight, left wing Melbourne counselor and former Gillard adviser Nicholas Reece tried to equivalate left and right. He said that some irrigators who put up an effigy of a Liberal Premier in a Murray town demo some years ago were just a bad as the thugs who, this week, attacked the police and quasi politicians like himself and who were allegedly defending “the homeless” involved in trashing the Flinders Street station. These violent individuals, he said, totally unconvincingly, were not really leftists.

Give me a break! No irrigator laid a finger on any politician or anyone else at the meeting he attended and at which he feigned intimidation. The defenders of the homeless kicked and punched anyone who they thought opposed them and are a part of the extreme left who give broad support for any apologists for them like Reece.

There is an utterly contrasting set of standards for leftist protesters (92 per cent of whom live with their mums) compared to others. The leftists, here and in the US, can protest to prevent their opponents’ views being heard and can smash up buildings to demonstrate their earnestness. Nobody in favour of free speech does that.

Andrew Bolt acknowledged that his own Victorian book launch in July of last year was cancelled because left wing agitators threatened to violently throttle debate and the police were not prepared or allowed to do their job of keeping the peace.

The Q Society have a meeting on Friday In Defence of Freedom of Speech, at which several politicians are to address a private dinner. The meeting is planned to be held in deep secrecy; not even attendees know the location. This is not because it will discuss subversive issues or contemplate actions that might be incendiary. The organisers dare not reveal the location because they have been told this will invite a locust swarm of leftist agitators who will beat up attendees and try to stop participation.

Left wing agitators now outrank the police in control of the streets and simpaticos like the abhorrent Nicholas Reece excuse this by inventing bogeymen of the right who would do the same. Not only is 13C not repealed but its suppression of free speech is being augmented by a compliance by the authorities of those who would advance it even further. Nobody expects the Dan Andrews left fascist Victorian government to unburden the yoke his supporters have placed on his opponents but there is also precious little push back from those who claim to want to see views aired in the Liberal Party