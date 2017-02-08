Guest Post: John Adams Leadership speculation

As reported by Andrew Bolt, among others, preliminary leadership counting has now begun within the Coalition. While it is still early, the phones are being worked with an initial canvassing of numbers and a test of support for the Prime Minister.

I had a Turnbull Government Minister call me yesterday. Regarding a return to Abbott, Abbott has not given any assurances to his colleagues that a return to the Prime Ministership will not include Peta Credlin.

I was told that having Credlin back in the PMO or anywhere near the Government is a non-starter. An absolute deal breaker. Cabinet Government collapsed under the Abbott/Credlin reign and people in the party room will not contemplate a repeat performance.

With respect to Turnbull, at least you can say that he has run a pretty smooth cabinet government from a process perspective.

As we move forward, the ball in some respects now sits with Abbott. He needs to rule out a return of Credlin, but he also needs to demonstrate to his colleagues how a second run at the Prime Ministership will be different and better relatively to his first attempt.

Some journalists are now seeking clarity on the Credlin question. If Abbott rules out Credlin’s return, then it is game on.