Guest Post: John Adams Leadership speculation

As reported by Andrew Bolt, among others, preliminary leadership counting has now begun within the Coalition. While it is still early, the phones are being worked with an initial canvassing of numbers and a test of support for the Prime Minister.
I had a Turnbull Government Minister call me yesterday. Regarding a return to Abbott, Abbott has not given any assurances to his colleagues that a return to the Prime Ministership will not include Peta Credlin.
I was told that having Credlin back in the PMO or anywhere near the Government is a non-starter. An absolute deal breaker. Cabinet Government collapsed under the Abbott/Credlin reign and people in the party room will not contemplate a repeat performance.
With respect to Turnbull, at least you can say that he has run a pretty smooth cabinet government from a process perspective.
As we move forward, the ball in some respects now sits with Abbott. He needs to rule out a return of Credlin, but he also needs to demonstrate to his colleagues how a second run at the Prime Ministership will be different and better relatively to his first attempt.
Some journalists are now seeking clarity on the Credlin question. If Abbott rules out Credlin’s return, then it is game on.
Sounded like Credlin kept the bag on the bedwetters to some degree, be business as usual by the sounds of it. Rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic as it’s being hit by an asteroid while being used as a buttplug by Godzilla with gastroeneteritis.
As I said on an earlier thread, according to a well-placed source, the reason the Abbott government did virtually nothing for the first few months is because Credlin wouldn’t allow anyone to make a decision or make a statement to the media until she had read the entire contents of the PM’s in-tray.
The extent of support for both Abbott and Credlin from those on the right of politics is baffling given how hopeless they were. (And, yes, Turnbull is far worse.)
+1
Didn’t she have him hunkered down in the bunker and even the Cabinet had difficulty reaching him?
Control freak plus!
Maybe if the Cabinet had matching luggage?
Cabinet government didn’t collapse because of Peta Credlin. What a crock of shit.
Cabinet government collapsed because a certain member of cabinet would run off to brief the Sydney Morning Herald on anything that was discussed during meetings, in order to make the PM and his supporters look bad and control the ‘discourse’. That lying leaking coward – who, in leaking cabinet discussions, may possibly have broken the letter of the law – is now our Prime Minister.
If, John Adams, the Coalition members YOU are speaking to have convinced you that Peta Credlin is to blame, then I would suggest that you’ve just demonstrated to the world which side of the Liberal Party divide you lie on – and it isn’t encouraging.
The involvement, or not, of Ms Credlin, may be exciting to insiders, but would there be any genuine policy differences – or would it just be the same debt-fuelled, big-centralist-government, global-is-good, Big Australia, with added lycra?
After watching Credlin on cable lately, I think I’d rather have her than Abbott.
If I was Abbott and was asked I would tell ’em to bugger off. Would you go through that again if you were him? “OMG He ate an onion!!!” “OMG he looked at his watch!!!” “OMG he winked!!!”
“After watching Credlin on cable lately, I think I’d rather have her than Abbott.”
Yep.
My name is alexnoaholdmate, and I endorse this message.
My bet is:
1. Mr Abbott will never challenge;
2. He would serve if drafted;
3. He will never accept conditions on his drafting. That is the path to destabilization. If he wants Ms Credlin in the circle she will be there.
I think Mr Adams exaggerates his knowledge.
If I was Abbott and was asked I would tell ’em to bugger off. Would you go through that again if you were him?
I wouldn’t be able to resist shafting the Termite. All for the nation’s good of course.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke. Waffleworth’s place in history is assured. Somewhere below Fraser and possibly McMahon.
If they are going to dump Waffles then Abbott is the only possible contender. Without Credlin, Sloppy Joe, Bishop and Waffles he might have a small chance of righting the ship before the next election.
If Abbott gets the job again he could re-remove his own carbon tax.
From Jo nova’s site under carbon tax:
“UPDATE: As Peter C points out in comments, the main instigator of this was Greg Hunt and from before Turnbull was appointed leader. The Regulations in Draft. The enabling “Regulation Rule” was officially created by Greg Hunt on September 2, 2015, nearly two weeks before the coup to remove Abbott. The plans were already in place. It stated: This instrument commences on 1 July 2016. But Turnbull as leader made the choice to stick with it, to not use the carbon tax in the election campaign, and to not make any guarantees or promises to the many in the Liberal base who do not want carbon trading.”
Latho sounds good on Cable too – it’s a different matter holding the reins.
Yep – Credlin was always part of the problem.
Abbott should grow a set and quit the Libs to join Bernardi. Let Trumble and his fellow backstabbers keep rearranging deckchairs as the party sinks into oblivion.
I reckon Cory would love to have Peta on board.
It would be only fair that Turnbull is toppled out just a bit before his PM retirement privileges ramp up, just as he did to Abbott……best served cold.
You can be assured Lord Waffleworth won’t be needing his Gold Card to attend any future Lieboral functions. He will be doing a double act with that other serial failure Dr John on the ALPBC.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz……….
Of course the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party wouldn’t want Credlin to return. She was the only one keeping the pack of cockheads in check and I use as my example the current front bench of the Turnbull Coalition Team.
Credlin’s authority on matters political has been there for all to see since she left the parliamentary orbit. Undermining her was part of the undermining of Abbott, and cannot be detached from that enterprise retrospectively or prospectively. I can’t see why either she or Abbott would offer themselves up for another round of that sort of abuse unless they have Trumpian ability to absorb punishment in order to save the nation.
Ok not Peta then.
I’ll go with Gina.
I’ve reached a point where I couldn’t give the proverbial rodent’s.
The liberal party must be destroyed.
Oh dear. Career public servant longs for relevance and fantasises with the only bumbling dolt likely to bring him back to the padded comforts. You’re really out of touch Adams.
If Abbott had material support he’d have what he craves, a Cabinet job. He’s not going to get one. The most amusing part of this is the implicit admission that Tony can’t do anything without Peta!
Credlin was the one responsible for the “no cuts to [insert wasted spending here]” rubbish just before the 2013 election.
Credlin was the one responsible for the “no cuts to [insert wasted spending here]” rubbish just before the 2013 election.
Evidence?
How about Peta Credlin for PM and Abbott as her Chief of Staff ?
It’s doubtful he’s been trolling Trumble in Trumplike fashion from the back bench for nought.
Who is John Adams?
I doubt they would ever go back to Abbott willingly, they would surely know by now that he knows exactly who his friends are and who his enemies are. not only that if he does get PM again he will be guaranteed to push for major reform of the party, that alone is possibly enough to ensure he is not asked to come back.
Fair enough that you ask but I’d rather not reveal my source as it was a private conversation (which, incidentally, included a severe spleen venting from me about everything I thought the Liberal party was doing wrong). It was a former Liberal MP and this former MP told me while sitting in my office. You can choose to believe me or not, but that was what I was told and it sounded sincere enough to me. I had just criticized Abbott for the “no cuts” line and the culprit was volunteered.
This is largely where my opinion of Credlin comes from. I don’t doubt her ideals but I think her judgement is awry. So, I am personally happy for her to be a commentator rather than a political player.
If Abbott rules out Credlin’s return, then it is game on.
I thought Abbott’s allegiance to Credlin was strange the first time around.
With hindsight it’s clear she was the one who kept a tight rein on members.
If Credlin is not to be reprised Abbott needs a very competent CoS to replace her.
But I suspect this is all academic after Turnbull’s performance today…provided he keeps it up. Ironically, we can thank Cory Bernardi for that.
On Feb 23 in Sydney, Abbott has agreed to launch a book of essays edited by the great James Allan. The book is “Making Australia Right” and includes contributions from Cats Judith Sloane, Steve Kates, Alan Moran, plus plenty of others.
For those who would like to attend, the details are atop a sample chapter posted yesterday at Quadrant.
Apparently the former PM has no problem with the chapter’s title or its content, so it may well be that he has indeed entered the lists.
Sorry Catfeesh, but you and I must have a vastly different idea of what “responsible” means. The person who stood up in front of the cameras and microphones and said – “no cuts to [insert wasted spending here]”, was one Tony Abbott.
Who may, or may not have suggested/advised him to say it is irrelevant. He and he alone chose to run with it, and he and he alone owns the responsibility.
The walking skeleton we call the Foreign Minister had it in for Credlin and did everything she could to get rid of her. Credlin has shown great tact and generosity since the coup and has grown in public’s estimation. Bishop, on the other hand, has shrunk even further. Brings to mind The Picture of Dorian Gray.