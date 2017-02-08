Regulator as activist: the Clean Energy Regulator jumps the shark

This must be one of the most disgraceful media releases issued by any government regulator ever – and that is saying something.
It berates liable entities – electricity retailers – for failing to comply with the spirit of the law even though they are complying with the law. This is a simply outrageous and bullying accusation.
The background to this is that one retailer has decided to just to pay the shortfall charge under the RET rather than surrender RECs. It is perfectly legal and it’s hardly surprising that the retailers doesn’t want to be associated with investment in renewables (there is heightened regulatory risk, thank God).
But for a person who runs this outfit, who is paid an obscene sum of money, to make the comments in this media release is surely a sackable offence.
The Clean Energy Regulator expects liable entities to honour their renewable energy obligations
06 February 2017
We are fast approaching the 14 February 2017 deadline, when all liable entities must meet their Renewable Energy Target obligations for 2016. We want to take this opportunity to confirm the requirements that liable entities must meet to comply with the law.
Liable entities have an important role to play in achieving the 2020 Renewable Energy Target and we expect electricity retailers to comply with their obligations by fully acquitting their liability through the surrender of large-scale generation certificates and small-scale technology certificates.
The intentional failure to surrender certificates will be viewed as a failure to comply with the spirit of the law and an undermining of the objectives and integrity of the scheme. The Regulator will investigate all cases of intentional failure and if necessary has the power to conduct audits. Paying a shortfall charge does not support new generation to meet the 2020 target. Shortfall charges are paid into consolidated revenue rather than boosting a growing Australian industry.
Liable entities are reminded that on or before 14 February 2017 they must:
- lodge their energy acquisition statement, and
- surrender certificates through the REC registry, or
- where a decision has been made to pay a shortfall charge to acquit all or part of the liability, lodge the shortfall statement and ensure that the shortfall charge payment has been received into the Commonwealth’s bank account.
There are serious consequences for entities that fail to meet these obligations, including significant additional financial penalty charges and interest charges. Failure to lodge statements on time is also a criminal offence that may attract criminal penalties. Where a debt is incurred, the Regulator will pursue that debt in accordance with the law, up to and including applications to wind up companies in appropriate cases. Further information is available on the shortfall charges page. We strongly recommend liable entities seek professional, independent advice on their specific circumstances if they do not understand the requirements or believe that they may have difficulty fulfilling their obligations.
We take shortfall of any amount very seriously, particularly large-scale generation shortfall of 10 per cent or more. We understand from brokers that there are sufficient certificates available in the market and that orders from very small to very large can be serviced.
We will be publishing the name of each liable entity that has a shortfall, and any other relevant information on our website. (Good, remember to switch to them.)
If a liable entity thinks that they may be unable to meet their obligations they should contact us immediately. (Why, leave them alone.)
Overall, the electricity sector has taken a responsible approach to meeting its obligations under the Renewable Energy Target. The vast majority of liable entities have complied with the objectives of the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Act 2000 and fulfilled their obligations.
Religious Zealotry writ large.
You don’t serve Turnbull and Green Blob and the hucksters, carpetbaggers and crony capitalists of the renewables industry unless you are…unless you are…
…a future Australian Prime Minister?
Apart from the grossly threatening tone of this missive, why should a profit-seeking private enterprise choose to pay a higher price for an LRET ‘certificate’ (and potentially incur the wrath of its shareholders for not acting in their best interests by trying to maximise their profit) if it can legally choose to pay less to extinguish the same liability? The Regulator, in urging these businesses to take a ‘responsible approach’ to meeting their obligations under the RET (by paying more than is legally necessary to discharge their liability), is asking them to breach their duty to their shareholders, and at the same time threatening to ‘out’ them for not doing so! This sounds like just the sort of thing that Cary Bernardi should quote as an example of why he left Trumbull’s party.
So.. I take it from this they can have a shortfall, pay the fine and all is good under the legislation. However the fines go into consolidated rather than allocated revenue, and thus the department gets shitty.
That’s a marvellous option.
As if the spineless and economically illiterate Frydenberg will do anything about it.
There is no spirit of the law. There is just the law.
The fine goes into consolidated revenue rather than subsidizing at enterprise that will get preferencial access to your market as and when it suits them, to the extent it suits them while you are sidelined on standby.
Who’s misinterpreting the market or the law?
FMD – we became a Stalinist dystopia so fast I didn’t even spot the changeover !
If there are “sufficient certificates available in the market” and retailers aren’t buying those certificates then I assume the sellers must be selling those certificates above the penalty price? If so then have those sellers received a similar angry letter telling them they are “ undermining of the objectives and integrity of the scheme“?
The RET shortfall charge for large scale generation is $65/MWh.
The market price for Large Scale Generation Certificates is about $87/MWh..
The Board of any electricity retail business voluntarily paying ~$22/MWh more than they need to satisfy their legal large-scale generation certificate liability is arguably in breach of its fiduciary duties.
Alternatively they are either:
a) morons; or
b) spraying shareholders money on a Green frolic (BIRM).
It’s a market FFS.
Good point but at even money the victim should still not kick in to subsidize it’s foe. The CO2 emitters are being asked to dig their own graves.
Tell me again how this will make electricity cheaper in the end. Madness.
It’s a pity that ERM Power don’t serve the residential consumer market. I’d switch to them in an instant. (And that’s not ideological – it’s common sense to buy from a business that minimises its costs rather than one that maximises them.)
“The fine goes into consolidated revenue rather than subsidizing at enterprise that will get preferencial access to your market as and when it suits them, to the extent it suits them while you are sidelined on standby.”
Trump would say:
“Very Dumb deal. Why would you do that.”
Yet some people still wonder why Bernardi wandered off the reservation. Listen you stupid Liberal Party ignoramuses, we don’t want this stupid and expensive industry killing, science denying global warming crap.
Dump it or the voters will dump you.
There’s an irony to this.
Treasury did their infamous carbon tax study in 2011 which described how easy it was to “reduce” emissions to 80% below 2000 levels by 2050. See the RHS graph.
Of course that was all a lie. We weren’t actually going to lower emissions 80%, we were only going to lower them by about 5% and then buy
RECsabatement from “overseas” for the other 75%.
That would need a modest (/sarc) carbon price of between $130 and $275 per tonne of CO2e. Madness. Especially since they never bothered to ask themselves what happens when too many countries try to be cute and let someone else do the actual work, so we can buy their emissions abatement.
Anyway we now see what happens when too many victims try to buy certificated hot air. The price goes up. Amazing!
Btw we are now paying the carbon price Treasury assumed would hold in about 2040 according to this graph in Ch 5.
I thought the carbon tax was repealed by Tony Abbott? It’s a mystery.
And we electricity users are paying for this scam in every bill.
As I commented at “RenewEconomy”:Hell hath no fury like a regulator scorned”.
Well we can’t have that, can we?
Spirit of the law?
Regulators are not the executive government, let alone a court. They do not have the authority.
The Carbon Scam Trumbles on.
” I thought the carbon tax was repealed by Tony Abbott? It’s a mystery.”
It snuck in under the radar 4 July 2016.
I have a good idea ,abolish the regulator comrades ,forego the penalty return that money to the consumers , abolish ret subsidies ,investigare windmills for ecological damage etc. scrub the communist Paris crap . If windmills are causing damage of any kind, fine owners and compael them to remove windmills dispose of them in a clean way. and restore site to previous condition like miners have to do ,if its good enough for mining polluters its good enough for green millionare lefty cronies .
Oops, that date was 1 July.
That’s the problem – next election the Libs and Nats will be out, ALP in, and no change in the Carbon Tax regime. We are efed if we, and efed if we don’t.
Democracy – dictator ship of the majority.
Bruce,
Careful not to conflate the units “tonnes of CO2” and MWh . The conversion rate escapes me right now.
ManBearPig isn’t real?
There is no ‘conversion rate’ as such, emissions/MWh depends on fuel/generation technology.
Coal is about 0.9 tonne to 1 tonne per MWh.
Gas is about half of that.
Electricity suppliers should close down their plants until this mess is sorted out. Or threaten to.
Yes, I’m joking.
Outright spirit of Blackmail.
“Shortfall charges are paid into consolidated revenue rather than boosting a growing Australian industry.”
Sounds like someone is still fighting a policy battle they have lost.
If “spirit of the law” doesn’t win the day, they can always wheel out “social licence”.
Thanks Dr Faustus
Public shaming!
Voters will resist this return to the dark ages.
No stock for Frydenberg, just electoral defeat.
They will obey me!