The Greens – What Next

The Greens, as reported in the Australia, are proposing to amend a current bill before parliament (on character assessment) so as to enable:
cancelling the visas and deporting foreign heads of state and governments in a move directed at new US President Donald Trump.
Clearly not familiar with the difference between the legislative and the executive, Greens Senator from Tasmania, Nick McKimm said:
Consistent with our position that parliament should have the final say on Australia going to war, we believe that parliament should have the right to refuse entry to, or deport, foreign leaders on the basis of their character.
So basically, Senator McKimm believes that the 226 parliamentarians (76 senators, 150 representatives) should collectively vet any entrant to Australia. Good luck on that.
McKimm also said:
The Greens do not believe that a person of Donald Trump’s character should be allowed into Australia.
Perhaps, but many Australians probably also believe that The Greens should NOT (thanks Sting) be allowed into Parliament.
Sorry Judith. As bad as the Clean Energy Regulator announcement was, this is the Jump the Shark moment of the day. And if you squint your eyes, there is a remarkable resemblance between The Fonz/Henry Winkler and Senator Di Natale.
If character test were applied more broadly, feeble-minded moral vacuums like McKimm would be escorted from the senate by large, burky men, and hurled down the stairs with the admonition to not return. Rhiannon would just be set on fire.
We pretty much know ‘what next’ for The Greens. The suspension of democratic processes as an ’emergency response’ to prevent the Gaian revolt against humanity, and the incarceration of anyone who disagrees or publicly disavows the ‘settled science’ of ‘climate change’.
Does this make Doris Bagshawe Ralph Malph?
This is at about the level of those moot parliaments high school students participate in…actually, it’s probably even lower than that. If 12 year olds could vote The Greens would be our government. They’re probably considering legislation to lower the voting age already.
I think you left the word ”not” out of the sentence referring to the Greens.
I repeat:
Why on earth would Trump want to come here anyway?
Wasn’t that Greens policy at one stage?
I wouldn’t be surprised.
To meet Cory Bernardi?
The Greens.
Rudely heckling President George W Bush (who “pwned” them with his “I love free speech” response).
About a week later sitting dutifully silent and gazing adoringly at the Chinese Communist Party leader.
And they want power to make “character assessments”.
No – this is just the Greens virtue signalling. Nauseating but par for the course.
Please let me quote myself from the CER thread:
This is from a f**king-Liberal-government !
They want armed police to arrest power company execs who miss getting
a stupid renewballs form in on time !
We became a police state so quietly I didn’t even notice.
First they came for the power company execs who were late in form filling, and I said nothing.
Then – the BAS Statements…….
It was. Sweet sixteen!
Worthy of a Liberty quote 😊
So essentially the Greens are saying we will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come?
Trump would eat Greenfilth McKim for breakfast.
They’re probably considering legislation to lower the voting age already.
Yes it was. They were also advocating child love at one time (since renounced by Christine Milne) so perhaps they were considering giving the pre-schoolers the vote.
And these are the people who want to make character assessments?
I saw this joke elsewhere, but it applies just as much in Australia-
A man went to the greens to apply for membership, and was handed an application form. Everything seemed alright until he came to this question. “Are you circumcised?”
He asked the receptionist, “Is this question really necessary?”
“Oh, yes!”
“Why?”
“To be a Green, you have to be a COMPLETE dickhead!”
Trump is fun. He causes weird people to become even more weird. It’s a pity it’s only for eight years.
On the other hand, he’s helped Lena Dunham lose a lot of weight.
But the Greens are quite happy for 50,000 illegal boat people to be allowed into this country, most of whom follow a religion and culture anathema to western civilisation, and are ideologically opposed to most of the Greens’ own values?
Also, I don’t recall any Green objecting to fire-breathing, hate-spewing Muslim clerics entering this country on a visa!
Maybe to check out a new golf course based on diesel-fuel maintained brown putting holes, to balance all the Green a$$-holes in this nation.
Putting greens, putting greens, tsk tsk,
Angels & Ministers of Grace Defend Us! Are there any adults in parliament? Any? At all?
I havea few questions
1. When did someone die and appoint these lefty extremists as our moral arbitrators?
2. What actual action of Trump’s has made him into the bad man that so many snowflakes maintain that he is?
I often ask people that last question. And they always get flustered and end up admittting that it is the ‘vibe’ that they get from the media. They don’t know anything he has actually done that is bad, only that he has said things that the media have told us will lead to terrible consequences. it dosn’t matter that the US economy has already responded positively to Trump’s actions. It seems that many people think that if he doesn’t adhere to PC pieties the whole substance of civilisation will fall, and we will see blacks, muslims and women murdered in the streets whilst the rights of children to education will be taken away, as pollution is left to kill us all.
The Donald would drain the swamp of the rarely seen spotted Green cauldron hopper.
This is just a revved up repeat of Bob Brown’s performance when Dubya visited – absolutely standard middle-aged undergraduate stuff.
As to – “And if you squint your eyes, there is a remarkable resemblance between The Fonz/Henry Winkler and Senator Di Natale.” – when I see said Senator, I keep thinking he should stop wearing Nana Mouskouri’s cast-off specs.
Fancy any of those useless communist bastards having the gall to make character assesments ,if real assesments were done including psychiatric and trustworthiness were do e on career politicians there woukd be very few politicians left . Bye the way is this maggot one of comrade rhiannons stalinist left faction . Like vandt ,a maggot and a faggot .
Look at how white, attractive and thin that crowd is in the video. The same beach today is full of fat mexicans.
As for the Greens grandstanding, if this bill were passed it would come back to bite them in the arse and be used to keep out their idols.
I just see his monstrously oversized chin while lunging for the remote to cut off his simpering nasal whine.
Check out this McKim loon (remembering this glorious screeching victory speech was after LOSING the election):
Nut job
Did I fall asleep in my civics 101 class in year 10 at High School? Have I labored under a misapprehension all these years in my flawed belief that the Executive Arm of Government, not Parliament actually runs the country. Well, perhaps I did not and must reluctantly entertain the possibility that it is Nick McKimm of the Greens not me that does not “know shit from shinola” when it comes to questions relating to the separation of powers and the structure of government.
“Shit from shinola” Is an Americanism (we Aussies tend to use the term “He does not know shit from clay” to describe some bonehead with the intelligence and learning of Nick McKimm. But I thought it relevant to use the American version in this post, partly because his proposition is designed to ban President Trump of the USA, but more because the term comes from an old Steve Martin movie – The Jerk (which name also reminds me of Nick McKimm).
To help him understand better how government works I have put this little video link in from that movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTHL0y6xvLE
So the swampies are a tad scared of alternate brimstone & fire ? Who would have thunk.
Drain the swamp !!
I Have A Dream ! I Have a Dream!
I dream that California seceeds and declares open borders, and then has to absorb half the Mexican population, a lot of the rest of South America, and every plane load landing from elsewhere contains MENA “refugees”. Then let them all get along together.
The wall required would be a long one, but I reckon Trump could get it built pretty quickly.
I thought that was a trend Julia Gilliard pioneered in Parliament, in the belief that said spectacles gave her an air of gravity and dignity?