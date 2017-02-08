The Greens – What Next

The Greens, as reported in the Australia, are proposing to amend a current bill before parliament (on character assessment) so as to enable:
cancelling the visas and deporting foreign heads of state and governments in a move directed at new US President Donald Trump.
Clearly not familiar with the difference between the legislative and the executive, Greens Senator from Tasmania, Nick McKimm said:
Consistent with our position that parliament should have the final say on Australia going to war, we believe that parliament should have the right to refuse entry to, or deport, foreign leaders on the basis of their character.
So basically, Senator McKimm believes that the 226 parliamentarians (76 senators, 150 representatives) should collectively vet any entrant to Australia. Good luck on that.
McKimm also said:
The Greens do not believe that a person of Donald Trump’s character should be allowed into Australia.
Perhaps, but many Australians probably also believe that The Greens should NOT (thanks Sting) be allowed into Parliament.
Sorry Judith. As bad as the Clean Energy Regulator announcement was, this is the Jump the Shark moment of the day. And if you squint your eyes, there is a remarkable resemblance between The Fonz/Henry Winkler and Senator Di Natale.
If character test were applied more broadly, feeble-minded moral vacuums like McKimm would be escorted from the senate by large, burky men, and hurled down the stairs with the admonition to not return. Rhiannon would just be set on fire.
We pretty much know ‘what next’ for The Greens. The suspension of democratic processes as an ’emergency response’ to prevent the Gaian revolt against humanity, and the incarceration of anyone who disagrees or publicly disavows the ‘settled science’ of ‘climate change’.
Does this make Doris Bagshawe Ralph Malph?
This is at about the level of those moot parliaments high school students participate in…actually, it’s probably even lower than that. If 12 year olds could vote The Greens would be our government. They’re probably considering legislation to lower the voting age already.
I think you left the word ”not” out of the sentence referring to the Greens.
I repeat:
Why on earth would Trump want to come here anyway?
Wasn’t that Greens policy at one stage?
Wasn’t that Greens policy at one stage?
I wouldn’t be surprised.
Why on earth would Trump want to come here anyway?
To meet Cory Bernardi?
The Greens.
Rudely heckling President George W Bush (who “pwned” them with his “I love free speech” response).
About a week later sitting dutifully silent and gazing adoringly at the Chinese Communist Party leader.
And they want power to make “character assessments”.
Sparty
No – this is just the Greens virtue signalling. Nauseating but par for the course.
Please let me quote myself from the CER thread:
This is from a f**king-Liberal-government !
They want armed police to arrest power company execs who miss getting
a stupid renewballs form in on time !
We became a police state so quietly I didn’t even notice.
First they came for the power company execs who were late in form filling, and I said nothing.
Then – the BAS Statements…….
It was. Sweet sixteen!
Worthy of a Liberty quote 😊
So essentially the Greens are saying we will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come?