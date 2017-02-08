The Greens – What Next

The Greens, as reported in the Australia, are proposing to amend a current bill before parliament (on character assessment) so as to enable:

cancelling the visas and deporting foreign heads of state and governments in a move directed at new US President Donald Trump.

Clearly not familiar with the difference between the legislative and the executive, Greens Senator from Tasmania, Nick McKimm said:

Consistent with our position that parliament should have the final say on Australia going to war, we believe that parliament should have the right to refuse entry to, or deport, foreign leaders on the basis of their character.

So basically, Senator McKimm believes that the 226 parliamentarians (76 senators, 150 representatives) should collectively vet any entrant to Australia. Good luck on that.

McKimm also said:

The Greens do not believe that a person of Donald Trump’s character should be allowed into Australia.

Perhaps, but many Australians probably also believe that The Greens should NOT (thanks Sting) be allowed into Parliament.

Sorry Judith. As bad as the Clean Energy Regulator announcement was, this is the Jump the Shark moment of the day. And if you squint your eyes, there is a remarkable resemblance between The Fonz/Henry Winkler and Senator Di Natale.