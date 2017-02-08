This man is a parasite.

Magnificent. More.
Liberty Quote
If you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law.— Winston Churchill
-
-
and about bloody time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLyJ_xZKLic
Its a feel good story just like Bernardi leaving give it a day and it wont mean much. MT cant keep the pace going nothing like a Trump.
Too late, and not enough.
Nice bollocking. Methinks he finally got around to watching DJT on the campaign trail.
Tomorrow- PM renounces Satan and AGW. I’m dreaming.
Yep. Too little, too late.
Bernardo’s leaving has clearly lit a fire under his arse. Of course, in his head he was probably directing his abuse to Cory.
Bernardi. Autocorrect has no damned idea of what I mean. It just guesses.
Yawn.
Bolting horses and stable doors come to mind.
Gillard did it better – so did Ashley Judd. Over-dramatic grandstanding, poncy, prancing hogwash. It will not save him – he’s a dead man walking. The sooner The Usurper is gone the better.
A drowning man flailing his arms around.
But he did nail Bill Shorten. About bloody time.
What the happened here?
He found a set of testicles and tried them on?
Thanks JC, my iPad screen now requires me to clean my salad off it.
If Shortarse has a dog, he should be laying low this evening.
Wake me when he actually takes a stand on a non leftist policy
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. This dickhead is yet to meet that KPI.
Ms Gillard did it longer but both nasty. I imagine the LNP are now waiting for it to go “viral” and pick up Newspoll points.
Last week I advised him to go the knuckle on the marrying for money, social climbing, rapist.
He needs to escalate now.
Sinc, ask him to email me and I will write a few lines he can use. Thanks in advance.
It’s what he should have been doing in every ministry he’s held over the years, and every week that he’s been Leader Of The Opposition or PM. So indicatively small of him to only do it when his neck is being measured for the final chop.
18 months too damn late.
Wake me when he actually takes a stand on a non leftist policy
Indeed. In fact this kind of thing can be dangerous, because it could give the voters the impression that we have a non-Labor/Greens government, and when the Termite’s leftist policies destroy us the MSM will be able to sell the lie that it’s all the evil conservatives’ fault.
(Though to be fair, were the very recent amendments to the construction watchdog legislation actually any good? Or was that just more kabuki theatre?)
There’s only two other times in Trumbull’s life when he’s gone full retard. The first when he killed his girlfriends cat and the second on election night. You’ve just witnessed the third.
Ironically, they reckon it’s easy to con a con man – he probably didn’t see it coming, cocooned in his narcissism.
Tits, to me, doesn’t look like the sort of dickhead who can take merciless pressure. I don’t think it would take much to cause him to flip out. But expecting Treadmill to continue a decent cantor is expecting too much. Treadmill is too lazy.
The whole point of their shortfilth’s existing is so the shorten foundation can be used to vault wee will into the ranks of the social justice aristocracy.
The little scumbag didn’t laugh it off, because every word was true, shorten sold out the workers to buy his way inside the crony socialism elite aristocracy. [not every member of the Pratt family could stomach shorten, but it was elite melbourne money that fueled the crushing of shorten’s rivals.]
Nowadays, the sources of the shortfilths early money is in the forgettery, the crony socialist dollars come in from elsewhere, but the Big Bang Theory still holds true for the little man.
Their shortfilth wants to speak in elite aristospeak like Sheldon loves to speak in Klingon.
D’you know if he put on an orange wig he might actually resemble Mr Trump?
Amazing coincidence that.
Big woop.
He’s said much worse more frequently about his own side.
I reckon I could work him over until he had a complete spazz out and was frothing on the ground like a roach sprayed with Baygon.
To be fair, many of us pointed out that Malcontent Termite was a parasite when he knifed Abbott…
..but good to see Sinc is finally figuring things out…
I suppose better late than never, I think however it is something he should of done first up. Has he finally realized that Shorten and his crew don’t play by queensbury rules?
Too little. Too late.
Dead Waffler flailing.
Sad.
Sinc, that’s a woody you’re sporting, isn’t it?
Channel Ten had it first segment up, and they were fawning all over him. The ironic thing about the rant was it was bashing shorten for being a social-climbing sycophant, when Turnbull himself is a rich elite who became a rich elite through a different yet similar path that shorten has tried to take.
The only thing I took from the rant was that Turnbull was unhappy someone else was trying to join his little club.
Mark Riley was too. I enjoyed the hilarity of it all.
It’s amazing what a large sinkhole in front of their house can to a
manTrumble.
Wait ’til the plumbing starts acting up at the Trumble abode. Shorten will be in for a verbal pummelling.
cough, submarines.
Bruce I think the media are terrified that Abbott may make a comeback what with Trump now in power and doing exactly what he said he would. I expect to see much more inflating of Turnbull from the media from now on.
I seriously doubt anyone will buy it though, especially not if he continues on like this.
A millionaire attacking some else for trying to climb their way to the top as well, is not likely to resonate with the general public.
Channel Ten had it first segment up, and they were fawning all over him.
They fawned over the Termite when they wanted to destroy Abbott. They’ll fawn all over him for as long as they think there’s a chance that the conservatives may get control back (via the party room, or Cory, or any other way), and as soon as they think the threat’s been seen off they’ll get back on the Peanut Head bandwagon.
Sounds like a cryptic crossword clue.
Yawn… I’m not a fan of the theatre.
Someone on the cat used the word sycophant in the last week, I know because I looked up the meaningof it. So Mal’s just a copy cat really.
A direct hit. The Electrolux salesman was frozen in place.
More please.
Michaela Cash has the rant on emails and facebook wiith a big “donate” button.
It wasn’t that good. That’s just the way you do it.
I dont think they will ever get on the Peanut Head bandwagon, they view him as merely a seat warmer for either Albo or the second female ALP leader.
Potential Greatness?™
More like a flash in the pan.
Hahahahahahah
Well that’s Malcolm for you using words tha the average punter would not understand . Better to use the local vernacular like Latham did .
This crap is supposed to win my vote? A rich tosser mouthing off to a fuckwit about climbing the social ladder – who gives a duck?
Possibly. But if he’d called Peanut Head a “snollygoster”, we’d be certain that Lord Waffleworth reads the Cat.
And another thing if the Aardvark of Beaconsfield didn’t have access to Dick Pratt’s private jet Todd and Brandt would still be down the mine. Think about that.
The man in the pub think both of them are poofs.
Coming from a man who used the Packer family to accumulate wealth and influence. Better be careful Mal, your past is, pretty juicy in this area as well.
And what will be magnificent tomorrow?
just replied to Michaelia, letting her know that 54 owe their seats to Malcolm ? He had to put money in for North Sydney by election as conservatives resigned after coup. They took their donations and volunteering and will not return whilst Malcolm is there. How much will he put in next time?
Mildly entertaining, I suppose and true enough. But so what? I’ll be impressed with Mal when he cuts Govt expenditure, dumps all RETs, kills 18C, stops funding climate change scams and lets guys’n’dolls get married without trying to change the definition of marriage.
A businessman I really respect once assured me that his personal dealings with Shorten had convinced him that Shorten was a really decent bloke . I was gobsmacked. Shorten has smooged up to the country’s business leaders all his career ( & for his career ). One of the great brown-nosers of all time. Malcolm is right but should have hammered him long ago .
I get the suspicion you hate hard work and capitalism.
The PM very publicly “showed the fig” to Bill Shorten.
Who was doing the fawning and on whose behalf?
And why is this so funny?
Hollow and shallow. The pot calling the kettle black.
As David has just posted:
#2290017, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm
Mildly entertaining, I suppose and true enough. But so what? I’ll be impressed with Mal when he cuts Govt expenditure, dumps all RETs, kills 18C, stops funding climate change scams and lets guys’n’dolls get married without trying to change the definition of marriage.
One swallow doesn’t make a summer . . . and why didn’t he employ this during the election campaign.
The Press Gallery and others love this, because to them politics is just a game. These vultures toy with our lives on a daily basis. Gotterdammerung.
Yes Mr Turnbull, all very good … lots of heat … but, sadly, precious little light. Spookily reminiscent of Julia’s rant that way, actually.
Now what about your actual beliefs and values? Are they closer to Bernardi’s, or to that parasite you foamed up against today?
So what . . .
Awful types
Both of them
That was a good few seconds. The man’s entitled to his money and his chunk of real estate. Also, when you’ve got the media, the commentariat and academia on side, you may as well use that advantage. (If you haven’t got them on side, then you should rip their heads off, like Trump does.)
So, a good few seconds there, Malcolm.
Now, about the oiler subs to be manufactured one day in South Athens in between blackouts, and 18C, and the debt, and Green Blob…
That’s what makes it so funny.
The PM seriously taunts the Leader of the Opposition to gain favour from the likes of us (while we remain aloof) and in the process describes Bill Shorten as a sycophant.
Unselfconscious hypocrisy deserves a good laugh.
Projection from the Member for Goldman Sachs.
I used to love this sort of red meat.
From Turnbull, though, it seems more like a slightly fried prawn.
A shrimp on the barbie slip-up at that.
He has seen the writing on the wall, if he wants to be the leader of the Labor Party after the next election, he has to destroy Bill Shorten first
A very testy speech.
last time I heard a speech in the same screech was Gillards attacking Abbott. Lol the mysoginy speech.
Must have left the poor fellow very …. tired. Pooped I’d say. Lol the ambition speech.
But Trumbull is right why spend your time with your feet under billionaires tables when you can play with the likes of Waleed Ali.
H B Bear
#2289973, posted on February 8, 2017 at 7:34 pm
And another thing if the Aardvark of Beaconsfield didn’t have access to Dick Pratt’s private jet Todd and Brandt would still be down the mine. Think about that.
Miss Aardvark is a wee bit peeved that you have ‘insulted her’. 😉
After his first, tentative steps towards testicular fortitude today, I am thinking of going down to the wreckers’ yard and buying Mal Jellyback a genuine set of big brass “Truck-Nuts”, which he can hang from the rear bumper-bar of ‘Comcar-1’.
Another few efforts like that, and we might even have to consider moving him from the soprano side of the Parliamentary choir, to somewhere near the tenors.
An agile and innovative speech I reckon. Shame people have stopped listening.
The speech will play better to in-crowders who get references to champagne brands and such. (Malcolm is fond of this type of witticism and usually doubles up, as here.) It doesn’t help that he talks like a guy with a weekender in Bowral and orthopedic surgeons for neighbours.
None of it has to matter. Malcolm can be himself, a bit posh, a bit Goldman…and nobody will mind. Australia is waiting for the first leader who will attack the insane energy and resource policies of Big Green. He can talk like a yob or like a toff, and it won’t matter.
Turn on the power and win.
Indubitably.
“indubitably”
That’s a good word.
I’ve never heard anyone actually say it.