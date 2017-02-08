This man is a parasite.

Posted on 6:05 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

Magnificent. More.

  3. Caveman
    #2289857, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Its a feel good story just like Bernardi leaving give it a day and it wont mean much. MT cant keep the pace going nothing like a Trump.

  4. Brett
    #2289859, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Too late, and not enough.

  5. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2289863, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Nice bollocking. Methinks he finally got around to watching DJT on the campaign trail.

    Tomorrow- PM renounces Satan and AGW. I’m dreaming.

  6. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2289866, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Too late, and not enough.

    Yep. Too little, too late.

  7. Megan
    #2289868, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Bernardo’s leaving has clearly lit a fire under his arse. Of course, in his head he was probably directing his abuse to Cory.

  8. Megan
    #2289869, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Bernardi. Autocorrect has no damned idea of what I mean. It just guesses.

  10. A Lurker
    #2289872, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Bolting horses and stable doors come to mind.

  11. Grigory M
    #2289874, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Gillard did it better – so did Ashley Judd. Over-dramatic grandstanding, poncy, prancing hogwash. It will not save him – he’s a dead man walking. The sooner The Usurper is gone the better.

  12. John64
    #2289875, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    A drowning man flailing his arms around.

    But he did nail Bill Shorten. About bloody time.

  13. JC
    #2289876, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    What the happened here?

    He found a set of testicles and tried them on?

  14. Megan
    #2289879, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Thanks JC, my iPad screen now requires me to clean my salad off it.

    If Shortarse has a dog, he should be laying low this evening.

  15. King Koala
    #2289881, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Wake me when he actually takes a stand on a non leftist policy

  16. Habib
    #2289886, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. This dickhead is yet to meet that KPI.

  17. Candy
    #2289888, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Ms Gillard did it longer but both nasty. I imagine the LNP are now waiting for it to go “viral” and pick up Newspoll points.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2289889, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Last week I advised him to go the knuckle on the marrying for money, social climbing, rapist.

    He needs to escalate now.

    Sinc, ask him to email me and I will write a few lines he can use. Thanks in advance.

  19. herodotus
    #2289890, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    It’s what he should have been doing in every ministry he’s held over the years, and every week that he’s been Leader Of The Opposition or PM. So indicatively small of him to only do it when his neck is being measured for the final chop.

  20. Shelley
    #2289895, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    18 months too damn late.

  21. Tim Neilson
    #2289897, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Wake me when he actually takes a stand on a non leftist policy
    Indeed. In fact this kind of thing can be dangerous, because it could give the voters the impression that we have a non-Labor/Greens government, and when the Termite’s leftist policies destroy us the MSM will be able to sell the lie that it’s all the evil conservatives’ fault.
    (Though to be fair, were the very recent amendments to the construction watchdog legislation actually any good? Or was that just more kabuki theatre?)

  22. Baldrick
    #2289898, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    There’s only two other times in Trumbull’s life when he’s gone full retard. The first when he killed his girlfriends cat and the second on election night. You’ve just witnessed the third.

  23. egg_
    #2289899, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    So indicatively small of him to only do it when his neck is being measured for the final chop.

    Ironically, they reckon it’s easy to con a con man – he probably didn’t see it coming, cocooned in his narcissism.

  24. JC
    #2289900, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Tits, to me, doesn’t look like the sort of dickhead who can take merciless pressure. I don’t think it would take much to cause him to flip out. But expecting Treadmill to continue a decent cantor is expecting too much. Treadmill is too lazy.

  25. john constantine
    #2289909, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    The whole point of their shortfilth’s existing is so the shorten foundation can be used to vault wee will into the ranks of the social justice aristocracy.

    The little scumbag didn’t laugh it off, because every word was true, shorten sold out the workers to buy his way inside the crony socialism elite aristocracy. [not every member of the Pratt family could stomach shorten, but it was elite melbourne money that fueled the crushing of shorten’s rivals.]

    Nowadays, the sources of the shortfilths early money is in the forgettery, the crony socialist dollars come in from elsewhere, but the Big Bang Theory still holds true for the little man.

    Their shortfilth wants to speak in elite aristospeak like Sheldon loves to speak in Klingon.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2289911, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    D’you know if he put on an orange wig he might actually resemble Mr Trump?
    Amazing coincidence that.

  27. Cannibal
    #2289912, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Big woop.
    He’s said much worse more frequently about his own side.

  28. Infidel Tiger
    #2289914, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Tits, to me, doesn’t look like the sort of dickhead who can take merciless pressure. I don’t think it would take much to cause him to flip out.

    I reckon I could work him over until he had a complete spazz out and was frothing on the ground like a roach sprayed with Baygon.

  29. Slayer of Memes
    #2289917, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    To be fair, many of us pointed out that Malcontent Termite was a parasite when he knifed Abbott…

    ..but good to see Sinc is finally figuring things out…

  30. Linden
    #2289918, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I suppose better late than never, I think however it is something he should of done first up. Has he finally realized that Shorten and his crew don’t play by queensbury rules?

  31. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2289920, posted on February 8, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Too little. Too late.

  33. egg_
    #2289926, posted on February 8, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Dead Waffler flailing.

    Sad.

  34. Snoopy
    #2289927, posted on February 8, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Sinc, that’s a woody you’re sporting, isn’t it?

