This man is a parasite.

The churches are right to lament the destitution of the masses in the economically backward countries. But they are badly mistaken when they assume that anything can wipe out the poverty of these wretched people but unconditional adoption of the system of profit-seeking big business, that is, mass production for the satisfaction of the needs of the many.— Ludwig von Mises
and about bloody time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XLyJ_xZKLic
Its a feel good story just like Bernardi leaving give it a day and it wont mean much. MT cant keep the pace going nothing like a Trump.
Too late, and not enough.
Nice bollocking. Methinks he finally got around to watching DJT on the campaign trail.
Tomorrow- PM renounces Satan and AGW. I’m dreaming.
Yep. Too little, too late.
Bernardo’s leaving has clearly lit a fire under his arse. Of course, in his head he was probably directing his abuse to Cory.
Bernardi. Autocorrect has no damned idea of what I mean. It just guesses.
Yawn.
Bolting horses and stable doors come to mind.
Gillard did it better – so did Ashley Judd. Over-dramatic grandstanding, poncy, prancing hogwash. It will not save him – he’s a dead man walking. The sooner The Usurper is gone the better.
A drowning man flailing his arms around.
But he did nail Bill Shorten. About bloody time.
What the happened here?
He found a set of testicles and tried them on?
Thanks JC, my iPad screen now requires me to clean my salad off it.
If Shortarse has a dog, he should be laying low this evening.
Wake me when he actually takes a stand on a non leftist policy
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. This dickhead is yet to meet that KPI.
Ms Gillard did it longer but both nasty. I imagine the LNP are now waiting for it to go “viral” and pick up Newspoll points.
Last week I advised him to go the knuckle on the marrying for money, social climbing, rapist.
He needs to escalate now.
Sinc, ask him to email me and I will write a few lines he can use. Thanks in advance.
It’s what he should have been doing in every ministry he’s held over the years, and every week that he’s been Leader Of The Opposition or PM. So indicatively small of him to only do it when his neck is being measured for the final chop.
18 months too damn late.
Wake me when he actually takes a stand on a non leftist policy
Indeed. In fact this kind of thing can be dangerous, because it could give the voters the impression that we have a non-Labor/Greens government, and when the Termite’s leftist policies destroy us the MSM will be able to sell the lie that it’s all the evil conservatives’ fault.
(Though to be fair, were the very recent amendments to the construction watchdog legislation actually any good? Or was that just more kabuki theatre?)
There’s only two other times in Trumbull’s life when he’s gone full retard. The first when he killed his girlfriends cat and the second on election night. You’ve just witnessed the third.
Ironically, they reckon it’s easy to con a con man – he probably didn’t see it coming, cocooned in his narcissism.
Tits, to me, doesn’t look like the sort of dickhead who can take merciless pressure. I don’t think it would take much to cause him to flip out. But expecting Treadmill to continue a decent cantor is expecting too much. Treadmill is too lazy.
The whole point of their shortfilth’s existing is so the shorten foundation can be used to vault wee will into the ranks of the social justice aristocracy.
The little scumbag didn’t laugh it off, because every word was true, shorten sold out the workers to buy his way inside the crony socialism elite aristocracy. [not every member of the Pratt family could stomach shorten, but it was elite melbourne money that fueled the crushing of shorten’s rivals.]
Nowadays, the sources of the shortfilths early money is in the forgettery, the crony socialist dollars come in from elsewhere, but the Big Bang Theory still holds true for the little man.
Their shortfilth wants to speak in elite aristospeak like Sheldon loves to speak in Klingon.
D’you know if he put on an orange wig he might actually resemble Mr Trump?
Amazing coincidence that.
Big woop.
He’s said much worse more frequently about his own side.
I reckon I could work him over until he had a complete spazz out and was frothing on the ground like a roach sprayed with Baygon.
To be fair, many of us pointed out that Malcontent Termite was a parasite when he knifed Abbott…
..but good to see Sinc is finally figuring things out…
I suppose better late than never, I think however it is something he should of done first up. Has he finally realized that Shorten and his crew don’t play by queensbury rules?
Too little. Too late.
Dead Waffler flailing.
Sad.
Sinc, that’s a woody you’re sporting, isn’t it?