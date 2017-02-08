Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

  5. Caveman
    #2290006, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Haha man that was tight.

  6. Aldrydd
    #2290010, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Bummer – third… oh well, I tried 🙂

  8. Roger
    #2290018, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Bernardi’s defection helps Maladroit find his voice.

    Even Shorten’s front row were smirking.

  9. Grigory M
    #2290020, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Hello dere, Sapphire.

  11. P
    #2290030, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Sorry Dolittle I posted on the defunct thread my thoughts.
    You are good woman and obviously a good wife and mother. That’s what life is about.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2290032, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    I don’t know if you’re a Mick, but there are two broad responses you get to the scandal:

    3. Fix your house you Papist Dogs!!!

  13. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2290034, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Lucky 13?

  14. Rohan
    #2290037, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade

  16. Mother Lode
    #2290040, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Bugger!

    A Jihad in you, Rohan!

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2290042, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Bernardi’s defection helps Maladroit find his voice.

    If another 10 leave he will truly sing.

  18. Rohan
    #2290044, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Are you a terrifying terrorist, Mother

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2290045, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    FREMANTLE council has passed a motion to support fundraising concerts to help pay the legal costs of protesters against the $1.9 billion Perth Freight Link project.

    The motion, brought by councillor Rachel Pemberton, requested the City of Fremantle’s support by waiving Fremantle Town Hall hire fees, promoting the concerts and providing $5000 for staging and power.

    The money would come out of the council’s budget to assess the Perth Freight Link, which it has publicly opposed.

    The two concerts aim to “raise funds for the Wetlands Defenders, which will help pay for legal costs associated with community members’ actions to protect the Beeliar Wetlands and Coolbellup Woodlands”.

    Many people have so far been arrested – including activists who locked themselves onto machinery – and police have also issued countless move-on notices and cautions during ongoing protests at the site.

    Perth Now. City of Fremantle seem to have plenty of ratepayers funds.

  20. MsDolittle
    #2290047, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    SAs grid is load shedding up a storm.

    Perfect storm.

  21. Snoopy
    #2290048, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Bureau of Meteorology 10 October 2016

    An average to above-average number of cyclones are expected for the 2016–17 Australian tropical cyclone season (November–April).

    The long-term average is 11.

    Hey dude! Where’s my cyclone?

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290050, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Silence of the lambies….um, no.

    Jacqui Lambie proposes full face coverings ban if terror threat raised

    SENATOR Jacqui Lambie has called for all full face coverings, including the burqa, to be banned in public if Australia’s terror threat level is raised to ‘probable’.

    Under the Tasmanian senator’s proposal it would be a criminal offence to wear a full face covering in public.

    Any person who compelled another person to wear a full face covering in public when the terror threat was probable would face six months jail, or 12 months if they compelled a child to wear face coverings.

    Senator Lambie said the measures would increase security and “feelings of safety” in a speech tabled to Parliament today.

    Someone will have to clean off the brains from the Opposition bnches.

  23. jupes
    #2290053, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Senator Lambie said the measures would increase security and “feelings of safety” in a speech tabled to Parliament today.

    Jacquie Jacquie is the stopped clock of the parliament.

    Every now and again she is spot on.

  24. P
    #2290054, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Yes, my beltings as an eight-year-old in the QLD education system at the time were way overdone, too. My parents questioned me about the bruises when they appeared, but I had been sufficiently cowed to pass them off as sporting incidents, rather than the calculated, cruel ministrations of my grade three teacher.

    Delta, I experienced caning on my right hand knuckles as an eight year old which left to this day my first finger on my right hand slight deformed.

  25. jupes
    #2290055, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Even Shorten’s front row were smirking.

    Yes very interesting indeed.

    Dolly himself was absolutely hating it yet the junky’s wife found it quite amusing.

    Go figure.

  26. Delta A
    #2290056, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm


    Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade

    Crikey, that’s hilarious for the majority of South Australians who voted for the LNP. Enjoy your nasty glee. It’s likely to kill a few of our frail and elderly.

    Ahahah!

  27. Chris
    #2290057, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Another power failure in SA, my sixth since last June. When reporting the outage online I had to indicate the reason for the failure. I typed ‘Labor Government’!

  28. srr
    #2290061, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Baddies, listen and be afraid … be very afraid ….

    The Savage Nation- Michael Savage- February 7th, 2017 (Full Show)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEtmYYuA84M

  29. jupes
    #2290062, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade

    There is so much fun to be had ridiculing renewable energy if only we had a party that called bullshit on the global warming scam.

    Instead we get the half pregnant LNP. 50% renewables are idiotic but 28% makes sense.

    Too. Stupid. To. Survive.

  30. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290066, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Hehe, SA is going through the gas like a dentist chasing a high. Just shy of 90% of their electricity is coming from gas right now. Half of the rest is coming from diesel. Is the wind not blowing or something?

    Furthermore the total electrickery consumption is about 50% higher than usual. Must be all those cheap Chinese airconditioners.

    Oh wow. I just looked at the SA electricity spot price. Would you believe $13,400.01/MWh?
    Aaaamazing!

  31. Rohan
    #2290068, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    My glee is lethal? Wow. If only I’d known this before. I’ll be more careful now in the future and use it responsibly.

  32. Snoopy
    #2290069, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Sucking up to Barrie Cassidy on Insiders has paid off for Andrew Probyn.

  33. John64
    #2290072, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    40 degrees in Adelaide but if the wind she don’t blow, the air conditioners they don’t go.

    Hahahahahahaha!

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290075, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    For anyone who wants to know, at $13,400.01/MWh the electricity companies in SA are currently paying wholesale about 50 times what you do retail. This is bonkers.

  35. Delta A
    #2290076, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    My glee is lethal?

    Comprehension problems perhaps?

    I said your glee was nasty. A bit like bogon fart: repulsive, but not lethal.

  36. Rabz
    #2290079, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    WTF? A trainspotting sequel?

  37. Beef
    #2290080, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I just heard Gillard’s doppelganger in a business suit.
    I will not be lectured by….(insert target)…
    on the subject of….(insert insult)…

    And the media goes wild, yayyyyy
    And everyone else says how much do we owe again?

  38. Rohan
    #2290082, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Enjoy your nasty glee. It’s likely to kill a few of our frail and elderly.

    Suck it up princess and proofread before you post.

  39. Rabz
    #2290083, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    40 degrees in Adelaide but if the wind she don’t blow, the air conditioners they don’t go.

    #thirdworldproblems

  40. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290085, posted on February 8, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Hehe, the SA wholesale electricity price is now $240.59/MWh. That is a fall of 98% within 15 minutes. Steady as she goes.

  41. Snoopy
    #2290087, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    By email:

    Last week the AEC revealed that unions spent $16 million attacking the Coalition during the 2016 Federal Election. In addition, unions gave Labor $10 million in donations. Plus, GetUp! spent $10 million more to campaign against the Government.

    That’s $36 million that Labor and GetUp! spent trying to make Bill Shorten Prime Minister.

  42. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2290090, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I’m waiting for a contract to be returned to me from a SA public sector outfit. Once I receive it I can commence ridiculing them. It’s been a tough few months biting my tongue and resisting the urge to unload. Thing is, more than a few insiders have unloaded on their elected overloads without encouragement. The game’s up for KD Wong’s last pole dancer.

  43. mizaris
    #2290095, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    City of Fremantle seem to have plenty of ratepayers funds

    City of Fremantle is an absolute leftist, nay, socialist, disgrace. Sucking up ratepayers money to support protestors against the construction of a necessary and approved road. If you’ve been to Freo lately you’d notice that it is a dump inhabited by filthy, stinking, ferals, with not a saving grace amongst them.

  44. Chris
    #2290096, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Cory will fix the SA electricity problem!

  45. Motelier
    #2290097, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    On February 9, 1935 my FIL was born.

    Sometime from now my eldest son’s partner is in labour with MrsM’s and mine first grandson.

    Will post more as fresh important news comes to hand.

  46. max
    #2290099, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Hunted at 9.20 on Ch 22 is well worth a look.

    Ten people hunted by police and military intelligence.

    It’s a BBC program. If they go the distance they share in a 100K prize.

  47. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2290102, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    If you’ve been to Freo lately you’d notice that it is a dump inhabited by filthy, stinking, ferals, with not a saving grace amongst them.

    Fremantle used to be quite a pleasant spot for a change from “Fiery February” in the Wheat belt, but I haven’t set foot in the place for years now.

  48. RobK
    #2290104, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I expect that there’s more than a few little honda gensets dragging there ring on the ground in SA trying the keep the split system a/c s running. Belching VOCs, NOx, and the dreded CO2.

  49. mizaris
    #2290107, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Mundine has appealed the fight – fvcking sore LOSER.

  50. rickw
    #2290108, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade

    How many oldies will die in the coming night and day because of this load shedding?

  52. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290111, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Mote – You’ll have to start up another motel. Best wishes for the lady and the son.

  53. mizaris
    #2290112, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Mr Motelier – we haven’t been formally introduced, but best wishes and praying for a safe delivery. Every little conservative matters.

  54. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2290113, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Sometime from now my eldest son’s partner is in labour with MrsM’s and mine first grandson.

    Likewise Motelier – all good wishes for mother and newborn.

  55. mizaris
    #2290115, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Zulu – you can’t afford to park in Freo any more, even if you could find a place to so do.

  57. mizaris
    #2290117, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I have 2 more littlies due later this year – exciting times.

  58. Delta A
    #2290118, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Will post more as fresh important news comes to hand.

    Congratulations, Mote. From one grandparent to another, I assure you that you are about to embark on the most joyful time of you life.

  59. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2290119, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Zulu – you can’t afford to park in Freo any more, even if you could find a place to so do.

    We used to stay at the Esplanade – pay someone else to worry about the parking.

  60. john constantine
    #2290120, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Rolling blackouts and load shedding is best done out where the trains don’t run, in the deplorable and obsolete tory electorates.

    Funny enough, inner city greens electorates seem to do okay.

    Their left are fuckers, but they run the show so it must be okay then.

  61. slackster
    #2290121, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Streets of fire on now sbs2 great movie

  62. struth
    #2290126, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Motelier.
    God bless them and you.

  63. Motelier
    #2290127, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Just a quick question about Hade’s Inferno today.

    What was the relative humidity in SA?

    We lived in Mount Isa in ’89 to ’92 and only experiened a high temp/high humidy day a couple of times a year. Hence we had a large ducted evaporative air cooler.

  64. Delta A
    #2290128, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm.

    No outage for us. We are still fighting this 32 degree heat with evaporative cooling. Daughter’s town was out for half an hour, promptly restored. Some failures in Adelaide and surrounds, where it is much hotter. I’m sure J Wetherill isn’t suffering, either, although he alone bears the blame for SA’s power problems.

  65. C.L.
    #2290129, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Sometime from now my eldest son’s partner is in labour with MrsM’s and mine first grandson.

    We all joyously await the arrival of little Donald Cory.

  66. Delta A
    #2290131, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    What was the relative humidity in SA?

    We were about 55% at noon, Mote. But we’re typically much cooler than the rest of SA.

  67. Philippa Martyr
    #2290132, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I don’t know if you’re a Mick, but there are two broad responses you get to the scandal:

    3. Fix your house you Papist Dogs!!!

    Yes pet, I forgot that one.

  68. Philippa Martyr
    #2290134, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    If you’ve been to Freo lately you’d notice that it is a dump inhabited by filthy, stinking, ferals, with not a saving grace amongst them.

    We live in the Fremantle electorate federally, but not in the local council catchment.

    Having said that, I shall be sure to have a shower next time I go there.

  69. C.L.
    #2290135, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    One thing we must always insist on – one thing that is true and telling – is that the very same people who condemn the Catholic Church in the most extravagant terms are, generally speaking, the same people who militantly support killing unborn children. They are not to be taken seriously.

  70. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2290139, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    WTF? A trainspotting sequel?

    You retard Rabz.
    I posted the trailer so long ago I can’t remember the exact date I posted it.

  71. Philippa Martyr
    #2290147, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I remember reading on ‘Stand Firm’ blog a women in the US recounting how her sister had a thing for chasing after Catholic priests. After a couple of affairs she eventually got one to herself

    Both parties are responsible.

    This is something that used to be the accepted line: it was always the woman’s fault, and the poor weak priest was always seduced.

    There were definitely predatory women around who had a crack at them, but you – and everyone else, including the priest – could always spot them a mile off.

    If the priest didn’t spot them, the parishioners did, and warned him, and usually warned her off as well.

    The majority of reported cases that have led to laicisation and/or other disciplinary action have been consensual – people fell in love, and either they broke up later, or he left the priesthood and got married. I haven’t come across many happily-ever-after stories, though.

    I don’t think it’s helpful to go back to a paradigm when it’s always the fault of a predatory and unbalanced woman. I have a lot of respect for a priest who sincerely and honestly seeks laicisation to marry because he realises he can’t be celibate.

    But most don’t. They always try to have their cake and eat it too, with miserable consequences all round.

  72. cohenite
    #2290149, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Organisers of a controversial Islamic conference in Melbourne have sparked outrage for publishing a promotional flyer with the faces of female speakers blacked out.

    Australian Islamic Peace Conference planners came under fire for putting out the flyer advertising speakers at their conference to be held next month.

    The pamphlet featured the often smiling faces of 12 male speakers, including controversial Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman and prominent community spokesman Keysar Trad.

    But critics were furious the faces of three female speakers – psychologist Monique Toohey, social worker Nina Trad Azam and Islamic teacher Umm Jamaal ud-Din – had been replaced with shadowy veils.

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4201898/Islamic-Peace-Conference-hides-faces-women-flyer.html#ixzz4Y5ecAceV

    My mind is turning to mush. The stupid never ends.

  73. Rabz
    #2290152, posted on February 8, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Ease up on the abuse, cockhead. That was totally uncalled for, you unfunny little sack of shit.

  74. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2290154, posted on February 8, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Hope everything goes well for the birth of your grand-mote, Motelier.

  76. Infidel Tiger
    #2290156, posted on February 8, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Sometime from now my eldest son’s partner is in labour with MrsM’s and mine first grandson.

    Will post more as fresh important news comes to hand.

    I hope the first thing you talk to them about is getting married. The little bastard needs the best beginning he can get.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *