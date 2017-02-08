Liberty Quote
Technically, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research Business Cycle Dating Committee, the most recent recession ended in June 2009. In theory, the rationale for deficit spending ended on that date as well.— Arnold Kling
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
First?
1
Wow, first?
Huzzah!
Haha man that was tight.
Bummer – third… oh well, I tried 🙂
Top 10?
Bernardi’s defection helps Maladroit find his voice.
Even Shorten’s front row were smirking.
Hello dere, Sapphire.
Proud delcon.
Sorry Dolittle I posted on the defunct thread my thoughts.
You are good woman and obviously a good wife and mother. That’s what life is about.
I don’t know if you’re a Mick, but there are two broad responses you get to the scandal:
3. Fix your house you Papist Dogs!!!
Lucky 13?
Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade
14th Imam!!!
Bugger!
A Jihad in you, Rohan!
If another 10 leave he will truly sing.
Are you a terrifying terrorist, Mother
Perth Now. City of Fremantle seem to have plenty of ratepayers funds.
SAs grid is load shedding up a storm.
Perfect storm.
Bureau of Meteorology 10 October 2016
The long-term average is 11.
Hey dude! Where’s my cyclone?
Silence of the lambies….um, no.
Jacqui Lambie proposes full face coverings ban if terror threat raised
Someone will have to clean off the brains from the Opposition bnches.
Jacquie Jacquie is the stopped clock of the parliament.
Every now and again she is spot on.
Delta, I experienced caning on my right hand knuckles as an eight year old which left to this day my first finger on my right hand slight deformed.
Yes very interesting indeed.
Dolly himself was absolutely hating it yet the junky’s wife found it quite amusing.
Go figure.
Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade
Crikey, that’s hilarious for the majority of South Australians who voted for the LNP. Enjoy your nasty glee. It’s likely to kill a few of our frail and elderly.
Ahahah!
Another power failure in SA, my sixth since last June. When reporting the outage online I had to indicate the reason for the failure. I typed ‘Labor Government’!
Baddies, listen and be afraid … be very afraid ….
The Savage Nation- Michael Savage- February 7th, 2017 (Full Show)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEtmYYuA84M
There is so much fun to be had ridiculing renewable energy if only we had a party that called bullshit on the global warming scam.
Instead we get the half pregnant LNP. 50% renewables are idiotic but 28% makes sense.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
Hehe, SA is going through the gas like a dentist chasing a high. Just shy of 90% of their electricity is coming from gas right now. Half of the rest is coming from diesel. Is the wind not blowing or something?
Furthermore the total electrickery consumption is about 50% higher than usual. Must be all those cheap Chinese airconditioners.
Oh wow. I just looked at the SA electricity spot price. Would you believe $13,400.01/MWh?
Aaaamazing!
My glee is lethal? Wow. If only I’d known this before. I’ll be more careful now in the future and use it responsibly.
Sucking up to Barrie Cassidy on Insiders has paid off for Andrew Probyn.
40 degrees in Adelaide but if the wind she don’t blow, the air conditioners they don’t go.
Hahahahahahaha!
For anyone who wants to know, at $13,400.01/MWh the electricity companies in SA are currently paying wholesale about 50 times what you do retail. This is bonkers.
My glee is lethal?
Comprehension problems perhaps?
I said your glee was nasty. A bit like bogon fart: repulsive, but not lethal.
WTF? A trainspotting sequel?
I just heard Gillard’s doppelganger in a business suit.
I will not be lectured by….(insert target)…
on the subject of….(insert insult)…
And the media goes wild, yayyyyy
And everyone else says how much do we owe again?
Suck it up princess and proofread before you post.
#thirdworldproblems
Hehe, the SA wholesale electricity price is now $240.59/MWh. That is a fall of 98% within 15 minutes. Steady as she goes.
By email:
I’m waiting for a contract to be returned to me from a SA public sector outfit. Once I receive it I can commence ridiculing them. It’s been a tough few months biting my tongue and resisting the urge to unload. Thing is, more than a few insiders have unloaded on their elected overloads without encouragement. The game’s up for KD Wong’s last pole dancer.
City of Fremantle seem to have plenty of ratepayers funds
City of Fremantle is an absolute leftist, nay, socialist, disgrace. Sucking up ratepayers money to support protestors against the construction of a necessary and approved road. If you’ve been to Freo lately you’d notice that it is a dump inhabited by filthy, stinking, ferals, with not a saving grace amongst them.
Cory will fix the SA electricity problem!
On February 9, 1935 my FIL was born.
Sometime from now my eldest son’s partner is in labour with MrsM’s and mine first grandson.
Will post more as fresh important news comes to hand.
Hunted at 9.20 on Ch 22 is well worth a look.
Ten people hunted by police and military intelligence.
It’s a BBC program. If they go the distance they share in a 100K prize.
Fremantle used to be quite a pleasant spot for a change from “Fiery February” in the Wheat belt, but I haven’t set foot in the place for years now.
I expect that there’s more than a few little honda gensets dragging there ring on the ground in SA trying the keep the split system a/c s running. Belching VOCs, NOx, and the dreded CO2.
Mundine has appealed the fight – fvcking sore LOSER.
Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade
How many oldies will die in the coming night and day because of this load shedding?
proofread
?
Mote – You’ll have to start up another motel. Best wishes for the lady and the son.
Mr Motelier – we haven’t been formally introduced, but best wishes and praying for a safe delivery. Every little conservative matters.
Likewise Motelier – all good wishes for mother and newborn.
Zulu – you can’t afford to park in Freo any more, even if you could find a place to so do.
Best wishes Motelier.
I have 2 more littlies due later this year – exciting times.
Will post more as fresh important news comes to hand.
Congratulations, Mote. From one grandparent to another, I assure you that you are about to embark on the most joyful time of you life.
We used to stay at the Esplanade – pay someone else to worry about the parking.
Rolling blackouts and load shedding is best done out where the trains don’t run, in the deplorable and obsolete tory electorates.
Funny enough, inner city greens electorates seem to do okay.
Their left are fuckers, but they run the show so it must be okay then.
Streets of fire on now sbs2 great movie
Motelier.
God bless them and you.
Just a quick question about Hade’s Inferno today.
What was the relative humidity in SA?
We lived in Mount Isa in ’89 to ’92 and only experiened a high temp/high humidy day a couple of times a year. Hence we had a large ducted evaporative air cooler.
Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm.
No outage for us. We are still fighting this 32 degree heat with evaporative cooling. Daughter’s town was out for half an hour, promptly restored. Some failures in Adelaide and surrounds, where it is much hotter. I’m sure J Wetherill isn’t suffering, either, although he alone bears the blame for SA’s power problems.
We all joyously await the arrival of little Donald Cory.
What was the relative humidity in SA?
We were about 55% at noon, Mote. But we’re typically much cooler than the rest of SA.
Yes pet, I forgot that one.
We live in the Fremantle electorate federally, but not in the local council catchment.
Having said that, I shall be sure to have a shower next time I go there.
One thing we must always insist on – one thing that is true and telling – is that the very same people who condemn the Catholic Church in the most extravagant terms are, generally speaking, the same people who militantly support killing unborn children. They are not to be taken seriously.
WTF? A trainspotting sequel?
You retard Rabz.
I posted the trailer so long ago I can’t remember the exact date I posted it.
This is something that used to be the accepted line: it was always the woman’s fault, and the poor weak priest was always seduced.
There were definitely predatory women around who had a crack at them, but you – and everyone else, including the priest – could always spot them a mile off.
If the priest didn’t spot them, the parishioners did, and warned him, and usually warned her off as well.
The majority of reported cases that have led to laicisation and/or other disciplinary action have been consensual – people fell in love, and either they broke up later, or he left the priesthood and got married. I haven’t come across many happily-ever-after stories, though.
I don’t think it’s helpful to go back to a paradigm when it’s always the fault of a predatory and unbalanced woman. I have a lot of respect for a priest who sincerely and honestly seeks laicisation to marry because he realises he can’t be celibate.
But most don’t. They always try to have their cake and eat it too, with miserable consequences all round.
Organisers of a controversial Islamic conference in Melbourne have sparked outrage for publishing a promotional flyer with the faces of female speakers blacked out.
Australian Islamic Peace Conference planners came under fire for putting out the flyer advertising speakers at their conference to be held next month.
The pamphlet featured the often smiling faces of 12 male speakers, including controversial Sheikh Shady Alsuleiman and prominent community spokesman Keysar Trad.
But critics were furious the faces of three female speakers – psychologist Monique Toohey, social worker Nina Trad Azam and Islamic teacher Umm Jamaal ud-Din – had been replaced with shadowy veils.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4201898/Islamic-Peace-Conference-hides-faces-women-flyer.html#ixzz4Y5ecAceV
My mind is turning to mush. The stupid never ends.
Ease up on the abuse, cockhead. That was totally uncalled for, you unfunny little sack of shit.
Hope everything goes well for the birth of your grand-mote, Motelier.
Ladies please. No squabbling.
I hope the first thing you talk to them about is getting married. The little bastard needs the best beginning he can get.