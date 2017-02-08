Liberty Quote
The verdict of the historical research is unavoidable. It is the state itself that created the political ‘necessity’ for the welfare state.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
First?
1
Wow, first?
Huzzah!
Haha man that was tight.
Bummer – third… oh well, I tried 🙂
Top 10?
Bernardi’s defection helps Maladroit find his voice.
Even Shorten’s front row were smirking.
Hello dere, Sapphire.
Proud delcon.
Sorry Dolittle I posted on the defunct thread my thoughts.
You are good woman and obviously a good wife and mother. That’s what life is about.
I don’t know if you’re a Mick, but there are two broad responses you get to the scandal:
3. Fix your house you Papist Dogs!!!
Lucky 13?
Ahahahahahaha, I’ve just seen on Facechook that SAs grid is load shedding up a storm. No wind and its 40c in the shade
14th Imam!!!
Bugger!
A Jihad in you, Rohan!
If another 10 leave he will truly sing.
Are you a terrifying terrorist, Mother
Perth Now. City of Fremantle seem to have plenty of ratepayers funds.
SAs grid is load shedding up a storm.
Perfect storm.
Bureau of Meteorology 10 October 2016
The long-term average is 11.
Hey dude! Where’s my cyclone?
Silence of the lambies….um, no.
Jacqui Lambie proposes full face coverings ban if terror threat raised
Someone will have to clean off the brains from the Opposition bnches.