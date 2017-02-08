Liberty Quote
-
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
So we know it was hotter during WWII, the late 1950s’/early 1960s, 1890s and 1850s (and the floods were also greater in the 1880s, 1950s and 1970s) (but the flood events/dams filling up) never actually did stop (just moderated now) and there has been no warming since 1998 at least – sea level rise is also so marginal it simply does not matter and a lot is land subsidence – when will this scam end?
According to the MSM, politicians in this country include the hard right, far right, right wing, moderates, centrists and Greens.
Tommy Robinson Retweeted
NoMoreRapeJihad @NoMoreRapeJihad Feb 4
Where Was The Outcry From T Left For These #British White Kids ?
#islam #trump is right #Usa
https://twitter.com/NoMoreRapeJihad/status/827950450880217088
Bruce News.com got into the act as well last evening. Predictably no comments allowed on a very poorly written piece of sensationalism. The tired old meme about increasing intensity cyclones was run bit this time the kiddy journo Kim Stephens or her editor obviously was aware of the fact the Coral Sea has had no named Cyclones this year so dropped the increasing numbers part. Looking less likely to as the Monsoon is going into the neutral phase and the next chance will be in March/April but the feel in the air NQ already is the transition is on. Pity the Rollingstone to Mackay region of the coast, will be another below average wet season for them but looking at the stats they get these dry patches every 20-30 years or so… Wonder if that corresponds with the solar minimums.
I might give them a small donation soon Snoopy. Membership is arguably just as important, as they’d want State registration as well as Federal registration which they get automatically.
Did anyone see a replay of McKim babbling on about how “Trump scares him” on Sky? The prick then said Trump wasn’t psychologically stable…um…Dr McKim, heal thyself with lithium and barbiturates.
A bit of celestial reasoning helps here. A crisis is an opportunity.
Been to specsavers larely?
No, why do I need to take a closer look?
I just don’t know how he could let her leave, so sexy.
‘Explosion on Paris metro’ as dozens of passengers are evacuated from smoke-filled station
Up to eight people are reported to have been injured in the incident, in or near to the the Place d’Italie subway stop
Yes we are screwed. The only thing that would change this is a big cyclone that is strong enough to bring its own weather with it.
Interestingly, the long range models do suggest just that for Mackay at the end of the month, but each succesive model run makes it less likely at the moment.
Well said. The christian brothers are now extinct as an order and rightly so. I drove past my old school recently and noticed that “the brothers’ house” had finally been demolished (about 18 months ago). As for their worshipping of our lord, it was a pretty unconvincing act. In my mind no one who behaved as most of the brothers did when I was at school could be considered Christians. They were in many ways, the absolute antithesis.
That is why it is a disciplinary rule that is voluntarily entered into by members of religious orders, and is not meant to apply to all Catholics. It’s not that different to the chastity required by marriage.
Mark A
You forget that priests are sons and brothers and uncles, and often live communal lives (and listen to confessions).
To say that the only way that a human can have insight into human fraility/be a real man is to be a married father is shallow thinking.
Just as women can forgo marriage and instead be mothers to many.
As to other’s anecdotes about protestant pastors. Stop pretending that sexual sin has past your denomination by.
It is prideful delusion.
You missed the 71/72 summer, I know things vary a lot over short distances. But where I was living at the time the thermometers almost beat the local 1897 records.
Any news yet Mote?
And it is only afaik Latin rite priests who take vows of celibacy.
Maronite and several other rites have married priests.
I am not against married priests btw I simply object to claims that celibacy is ‘the problem’
notafan
#2290439, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:00 am
As to other’s anecdotes about protestant pastors. Stop pretending that sexual sin has past your denomination by.
I respectfully disagree, a catholic priest has no financial nor parental responsibility, observing is not living it.
And I’m a Catholic, albeit a rebellious one, who loves the old type religion with all the pomp and ceremony.
And I don’t like what our current Pope is doing.
Now I’m in trouble.
The Battered Sav is back I see. Snug behind the paywall, so I have no idea what possesses her today, but in the headline I do see the word, ‘Turnbull.’ I presume 666 will follow as a natural sequence.
Awaiting the frightbat feminists response:
Flyer
Ah, the natural order of things has returned in 2017 with Mrs Woolcock back from her WEB and contributing again at The Paywallian; a soothing familiarity exudes as she rips into Abbott666 on behalf of Hubby’s employer.
Interestingly Nikki has also served up quite an ample helping of Morrison666 this morning, a clear indicator of where Lord Waffleworth of Trumball’s state of paranoia is currently directed.
Four consecutive days in January 1960 registered in Sydney as over 100 degrees F.
I was working in a bank on the corner of George Street and Martin Place on the second floor.
On the second day we were allowed to remove our stockings and collars, the third day we were told to fill our metal waste paper bins with water and put our feet in them. By the fourth day the bitumen on the footpath along Martin Place was soft to walk on and too hot to touch, and outside the sandstone building was like standing in front of a radiator.
No airconditioning those days.
I love it.
Backyard tinkerers go hard in theoretical science and try to commercialise space with cutting edge technology:
http://www.spacewarpdynamicsllc.com/experiments
But it isn’t the only indication. Still, his principal task is to say the Mass and to hear Confession. Nothing else comes in cooee. You might discern the character of the man as he goes through his preparation for the priesthood.
No one is arguing that married priests cannot do a good job but you don’t need to be married to say the Mass or to hear confession, nor does marriage appear to be a preparation for both.
No news yet.
The future grandson is hiding in the wings awaiting a momentous debut.
Champange, check.
Flowers, check.
Babies room painted and decorated, check.
Even now, Fairfax is hunting up a Trump angle to keep this important story alive:
Judy Garland was groped by Munchkins
I’m amazed Cliff Richards isn’t in the slammer now. He must be absolutely so squeaky clean that no jury would convict him. Practically a living saint.
Wasn’t it a Living Doll with the Young Ones?
Poor CL.
When I tell him I know what it’s like personally to be done over by a diocesan bureacracy trying to cover up a priest’s sexual affair, he tells me I’m patronising.
When I defend my position, he tells me I’m clerical.
And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the confusion that reigns within the rank-and-file on these issues. Very nicely illustrated.
Once upon a time I was in CL’s shoes – hate the abuse scandal, know that the bureacuracy is crooked in other ways, feel ashamed, and lash out at the accusers. That’s why I wrote this:
https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2012/12/reaping-the-whirlwind/
But thankfully last year I got to be involved first-hand in the investigation of a very cut-price real-life Abelard and Heloise, and it’s done me a world of good.
Changed my perspective somewhat.
I agree DB
A priest is there to say Mass and hear confession and being married and a father isn’t training for that.
I’m not sure what relevance financial and parental responsibility have to do with being able so serve as a faithful priest.
I dont see why those who are called to celibacy, priests, other religious or laity are less capable of interacting with other people.
Ahahah! Trumballs on Seven talking in his broadest “Aussie” drawl.
He’s channelling Juliar. The number of Oi’s doing this and doing that is remarkable, compared to his recent polished tone.
Turn it up Maolcolm. Noone believes you are a “man of the people”.
And celibacy isn’t the problem.
The homosexual subculture was and is the problem.
Keep us posted Mote. 😷
And AIDS?
Fuck me its a bloody winters day in Perth. Cold and raining.
stackja, I am not sure if I follow you here …
notafan
#2290457, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:24 am
I agree DB
A priest is there to say Mass and hear confession and being married and a father isn’t training for that.
OK I bow out, but if that is all a priest is required to do then might as well be replaced by an IT robot.
I’m happy that in our parish we have one who is a human being with many years of counseling experience, and yes him being celibate has nothing to do with it. But it took him many years to gain that experience, and I maybe wrong (as you and DB seem to be such authorities on this), but I feel that if he had a family of his own he could have gained that experience a lot sooner.
Advise from someone regarding a teenage daughter who only meets them at choir practice?
NVM religion should be an other not to discuss item on this forum along with the others mentioned, like vaccination.
And the homosexual subculture gaves us AIDS.
I saw the beady eyes of the inverted mop peering out at me from the hard-copy edition in the café this morning.
I can’t enlighten you as to the content of the article, as I prefer not to spray my morning coffee around, although I doubt it will be any different to the previous 150 filings Mrs Woolcock has submitted to the Oz.
The only point of interest is how few column inches she traverses before she goes full Abbott666 (or possibly Cory666).
Climate change!
The homosexual subculture was and is the problem.
Ditto the Anglican Church.
But it is itself a symptom of more fundamental problems that are linked to each other: decline in doctrinal and moral orthodoxy and the unwillingness of bishops to properly oversee the priests of their dioceses. Witness Coleridge’s admission yesterday that he did not inquire into whether priests in his diocese were keeping their vows of celibacy. While I do not view celibacy as a doctrinal or moral issue in itself (I am not Catholic), even I can see that whether or not vows of celibacy are kept is very likely to be a touchstone of the doctrinal and moral orthodoxy of a priest.
I have found the celibacy discussion very informative, for instance the two roles the Catholic priest is required to perform. Perhaps some of the problem is that the laity expect him to be a jack of all trades to “fix” life’s difficukties.
When it comes to interacting with others, and perhaps giving advice or assistance, I don’t think it matters a jot whether the priest is married or not. If he is faithful and dependent, he has the best Counsellor of all to drawn on. Relying on your own experience and wisdom can be a real dead end.
I haven’t “lashed out” at the accusers, Philippa.
The able-minded adult woman you’ve been talking about (imprudently on this forum, in my judgement) is not a “victim” of the sex abuse crisis. She sounds to me like a vengeful, bunny-boiling idiot.
Putin gets a laugh.
Wait till end, I spilt coffee.
Mark A, you’re being ridiculous. Also, suggesting that the Mass and Confession are secondary to whatever counselling a priest may give you beggars belief. It’s not as if a father or mother cannot receive advise from a friend who is or has been in a similar position to themselves. The advice a priest may give does not depend upon them having been themselves in a similar position, but upon what he brings to the situation as a priest and as one who has likely heard it all before. And, again, I have no in-principle objection to married priests.
areff
Even now, Fairfax is hunting up a Trump angle to keep this important story alive:
Small hands, bad recolouring, celebrating the death of the wicked witch.
Last night I was out to dinner and sitting next to a long-term Liberal Party member who holds a position in a Local Branch. I am not a Party member, nor is Hairy. I said we were both attracted to Bernardi’s New Conservatives because the message needed to be sent that the Libs were not doing what they said they would do, and had gone supersoft left under Malcolm. He said Malcolm had to keep many disparate groups happy (including, hilariously, the ABC), and I said no he didn’t. He had to lead on the policy issues he said he would lead on; and he hasn’t done that. It is true that Bernardi is short on policy and big on ambit intentions, but by breaking away and hopefully taking a chunk of voters with him, he allows people to say that they don’t like where the Liberals are currently situated. Voters will take their choice: LDP, PHON, ALA or Cory. Australia is not unused to coalitions. If Cory had stayed the choice would be less.
Hard on the heels of yesterday’s ridiculous account of a Muslim woman in Tasmania who is unhappy with her new life (having come here from the vast toilet that is Pakistan), ABC Online today runs a vomitous puff piece on the educational Shangri-La that is Perth’s Langford Islamic College:
Beyond the stereotypes: Meet the teachers and students at Perth’s Langford Islamic College.
But of course.
The article’s section headers:
Hijab considered part of the uniform
A multicultural school community
Welcoming, cooperative students
Islamophobia ‘frustrating, hurtful’
She is all that.
And what about Fr Abelard? Any comments on his role in this? Prudent or otherwise? I did mention earlier that he wanted a cover up and exoneration.
In a just world, they would be made to marry each other, and save two other people from a life of misery.
Word number twelve in the story…
Savva lets slip: her Malcolm blames Morrison
Look for more Morro666 stuff as the hero is increasingly threatened.
58 year-old Madonna cheers herself up, post-election, with a spot of black child shopping:
Whisked from an orphanage onto Madonna’s private jet: Twin sisters from Malawi begin their new life after the ‘overjoyed’ star adopts them.
The reason celibacy was made mandatory was money. Prior to this if priest was married wealth went to wife change the system and church got the money.