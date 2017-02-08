Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

300 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

1 2
  1. .
    #2290421, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:36 am

    stackja
    #2290416, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:32 am

    So we know it was hotter during WWII, the late 1950s’/early 1960s, 1890s and 1850s (and the floods were also greater in the 1880s, 1950s and 1970s) (but the flood events/dams filling up) never actually did stop (just moderated now) and there has been no warming since 1998 at least – sea level rise is also so marginal it simply does not matter and a lot is land subsidence – when will this scam end?

  2. Snoopy
    #2290423, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:39 am

    According to the MSM, politicians in this country include the hard right, far right, right wing, moderates, centrists and Greens.

  3. srr
    #2290425, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Tommy Robinson Retweeted
    NoMoreRapeJihad ‏@NoMoreRapeJihad Feb 4

    Where Was The Outcry From T Left For These #British White Kids ?
    #islam #trump is right #Usa

    https://twitter.com/NoMoreRapeJihad/status/827950450880217088

  4. Rockdoctor
    #2290426, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Bruce News.com got into the act as well last evening. Predictably no comments allowed on a very poorly written piece of sensationalism. The tired old meme about increasing intensity cyclones was run bit this time the kiddy journo Kim Stephens or her editor obviously was aware of the fact the Coral Sea has had no named Cyclones this year so dropped the increasing numbers part. Looking less likely to as the Monsoon is going into the neutral phase and the next chance will be in March/April but the feel in the air NQ already is the transition is on. Pity the Rollingstone to Mackay region of the coast, will be another below average wet season for them but looking at the stats they get these dry patches every 20-30 years or so… Wonder if that corresponds with the solar minimums.

  5. .
    #2290427, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:44 am

    I might give them a small donation soon Snoopy. Membership is arguably just as important, as they’d want State registration as well as Federal registration which they get automatically.

  6. .
    #2290429, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Did anyone see a replay of McKim babbling on about how “Trump scares him” on Sky? The prick then said Trump wasn’t psychologically stable…um…Dr McKim, heal thyself with lithium and barbiturates.

    A bit of celestial reasoning helps here. A crisis is an opportunity.

  7. Motelier
    #2290431, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Rudiau
    #2290398, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:15 am
    Good riddance.

    Wife leaves husband of 22 years because he voted for Donald Trump

    h/t RM

    Pretty little thing.

    Been to specsavers larely?

  8. Rudiau
    #2290433, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Been to specsavers larely?

    No, why do I need to take a closer look?
    I just don’t know how he could let her leave, so sexy.

  9. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2290434, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:54 am

    ‘Explosion on Paris metro’ as dozens of passengers are evacuated from smoke-filled station

    Up to eight people are reported to have been injured in the incident, in or near to the the Place d’Italie subway stop

  10. En
    #2290435, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Looking less likely to as the Monsoon is going into the neutral phase and the next chance will be in March/April but the feel in the air NQ already is the transition is on.

    Yes we are screwed. The only thing that would change this is a big cyclone that is strong enough to bring its own weather with it.
    Interestingly, the long range models do suggest just that for Mackay at the end of the month, but each succesive model run makes it less likely at the moment.

  11. Rabz
    #2290437, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:57 am

    The orders of brothers did indeed cultivate not only molestation on a disturbing scale but also physical violence and alcohol abuse. The Christian Brothers, so-called, probably worshipped violence more than they worshipped Our Lord. As I said earlier today, corporal ‘punishment’ of little children is linked to sexual abuse (IMO), insofar as it demeans the physical integrity, privacy, dignity and sacredness of the victim. A lot of the abuser priests – most of them – were educated by those brothers. This was, then, a culture.

    Well said. The christian brothers are now extinct as an order and rightly so. I drove past my old school recently and noticed that “the brothers’ house” had finally been demolished (about 18 months ago). As for their worshipping of our lord, it was a pretty unconvincing act. In my mind no one who behaved as most of the brothers did when I was at school could be considered Christians. They were in many ways, the absolute antithesis.

  12. dover_beach
    #2290438, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Catholics must not have the same sex drive as other men if it “Has a lot to recommend it”…

    That is why it is a disciplinary rule that is voluntarily entered into by members of religious orders, and is not meant to apply to all Catholics. It’s not that different to the chastity required by marriage.

  13. notafan
    #2290439, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Mark A

    You forget that priests are sons and brothers and uncles, and often live communal lives (and listen to confessions).

    To say that the only way that a human can have insight into human fraility/be a real man is to be a married father is shallow thinking.

    Just as women can forgo marriage and instead be mothers to many.

    As to other’s anecdotes about protestant pastors. Stop pretending that sexual sin has past your denomination by.

    It is prideful delusion.

  14. incoherent rambler
    #2290441, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:04 am

    So we know it was hotter during WWII, the late 1950s’/early 1960s, 1890s and 1850s (and the floods were also greater in the 1880s, 1950s and 1970s) (but the flood events/dams filling up) never actually did stop (just moderated now) and there has been no warming since 1998 at least – sea level rise is also so marginal it simply does not matter and a lot is land subsidence – when will this scam end?

    You missed the 71/72 summer, I know things vary a lot over short distances. But where I was living at the time the thermometers almost beat the local 1897 records.

  16. notafan
    #2290443, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:05 am

    And it is only afaik Latin rite priests who take vows of celibacy.

    Maronite and several other rites have married priests.

    I am not against married priests btw I simply object to claims that celibacy is ‘the problem’

  17. Mark A
    #2290445, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:09 am

    notafan
    #2290439, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:00 am
    As to other’s anecdotes about protestant pastors. Stop pretending that sexual sin has past your denomination by.

    I respectfully disagree, a catholic priest has no financial nor parental responsibility, observing is not living it.

    And I’m a Catholic, albeit a rebellious one, who loves the old type religion with all the pomp and ceremony.
    And I don’t like what our current Pope is doing.
    Now I’m in trouble.

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2290446, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:10 am

    The Battered Sav is back I see. Snug behind the paywall, so I have no idea what possesses her today, but in the headline I do see the word, ‘Turnbull.’ I presume 666 will follow as a natural sequence.

  19. Baldrick
    #2290447, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Awaiting the frightbat feminists response:

    Australian Islamic Peace Conference planners came under fire for putting out the flyer advertising speakers at their conference to be held next month. Organisers of a controversial Islamic conference in Melbourne have sparked outrage for publishing a promotional flyer with the faces of female speakers blacked out.

    Flyer

  20. John64
    #2290448, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Ah, the natural order of things has returned in 2017 with Mrs Woolcock back from her WEB and contributing again at The Paywallian; a soothing familiarity exudes as she rips into Abbott666 on behalf of Hubby’s employer.

    Interestingly Nikki has also served up quite an ample helping of Morrison666 this morning, a clear indicator of where Lord Waffleworth of Trumball’s state of paranoia is currently directed.

  21. P
    #2290449, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Four consecutive days in January 1960 registered in Sydney as over 100 degrees F.

    I was working in a bank on the corner of George Street and Martin Place on the second floor.

    On the second day we were allowed to remove our stockings and collars, the third day we were told to fill our metal waste paper bins with water and put our feet in them. By the fourth day the bitumen on the footpath along Martin Place was soft to walk on and too hot to touch, and outside the sandstone building was like standing in front of a radiator.
    No airconditioning those days.

  22. .
    #2290450, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I love it.

    Backyard tinkerers go hard in theoretical science and try to commercialise space with cutting edge technology:

    http://www.spacewarpdynamicsllc.com/experiments

  23. dover_beach
    #2290451, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

    db, the Bible says that the way a leads his household is a good indication of how he will lead his church. Without marriage and children, it’s much harder to see the character of the man.

    But it isn’t the only indication. Still, his principal task is to say the Mass and to hear Confession. Nothing else comes in cooee. You might discern the character of the man as he goes through his preparation for the priesthood.

    Being married doesn’t seem to stop priests of other faiths from doing a good job.

    How many times do we hear that unmarried woman politician with no children have no idea about the difficulties families face?
    In my opinion that goes for priests too. Living it is not the same as observing.

    Notafan disagrees with me on this.

    No one is arguing that married priests cannot do a good job but you don’t need to be married to say the Mass or to hear confession, nor does marriage appear to be a preparation for both.

  24. Motelier
    #2290452, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:17 am

    No news yet.

    The future grandson is hiding in the wings awaiting a momentous debut.

    Champange, check.
    Flowers, check.
    Babies room painted and decorated, check.

  25. areff
    #2290453, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Even now, Fairfax is hunting up a Trump angle to keep this important story alive:

    Judy Garland was groped by Munchkins

  26. Top Ender
    #2290454, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:18 am

    I’m amazed Cliff Richards isn’t in the slammer now. He must be absolutely so squeaky clean that no jury would convict him. Practically a living saint.

    Wasn’t it a Living Doll with the Young Ones?

  27. Philippa Martyr
    #2290456, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Philippa, will you please stop clerically overseeing the Catholic internet, please?

    Poor CL.

    When I tell him I know what it’s like personally to be done over by a diocesan bureacracy trying to cover up a priest’s sexual affair, he tells me I’m patronising.

    When I defend my position, he tells me I’m clerical.

    And this, ladies and gentlemen, is the confusion that reigns within the rank-and-file on these issues. Very nicely illustrated.

    Once upon a time I was in CL’s shoes – hate the abuse scandal, know that the bureacuracy is crooked in other ways, feel ashamed, and lash out at the accusers. That’s why I wrote this:
    https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2012/12/reaping-the-whirlwind/

    But thankfully last year I got to be involved first-hand in the investigation of a very cut-price real-life Abelard and Heloise, and it’s done me a world of good.

    Changed my perspective somewhat.

  28. notafan
    #2290457, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I agree DB

    A priest is there to say Mass and hear confession and being married and a father isn’t training for that.

    I’m not sure what relevance financial and parental responsibility have to do with being able so serve as a faithful priest.

    I dont see why those who are called to celibacy, priests, other religious or laity are less capable of interacting with other people.

  29. calli
    #2290458, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Ahahah! Trumballs on Seven talking in his broadest “Aussie” drawl.

    He’s channelling Juliar. The number of Oi’s doing this and doing that is remarkable, compared to his recent polished tone.

    Turn it up Maolcolm. Noone believes you are a “man of the people”.

  30. Philippa Martyr
    #2290459, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I dont see why those who are called to celibacy, priests, other religious or laity are less capable of interacting with other people.

    And celibacy isn’t the problem.

    The homosexual subculture was and is the problem.

  31. Baldrick
    #2290460, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Keep us posted Mote. 😷

  32. stackja
    #2290462, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Philippa Martyr
    #2290459, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:29 am
    I dont see why those who are called to celibacy, priests, other religious or laity are less capable of interacting with other people.

    And celibacy isn’t the problem.

    The homosexual subculture was and is the problem.

    And AIDS?

  33. harrys on the boat
    #2290464, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Fuck me its a bloody winters day in Perth. Cold and raining.

  34. Philippa Martyr
    #2290465, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:37 am

    stackja, I am not sure if I follow you here …

  35. Mark A
    #2290467, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:40 am

    notafan
    #2290457, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:24 am
    I agree DB
    A priest is there to say Mass and hear confession and being married and a father isn’t training for that.

    OK I bow out, but if that is all a priest is required to do then might as well be replaced by an IT robot.
    I’m happy that in our parish we have one who is a human being with many years of counseling experience, and yes him being celibate has nothing to do with it. But it took him many years to gain that experience, and I maybe wrong (as you and DB seem to be such authorities on this), but I feel that if he had a family of his own he could have gained that experience a lot sooner.

    Advise from someone regarding a teenage daughter who only meets them at choir practice?

    NVM religion should be an other not to discuss item on this forum along with the others mentioned, like vaccination.

  36. stackja
    #2290468, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Philippa Martyr
    #2290465, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:37 am
    stackja, I am not sure if I follow you here …

    The homosexual subculture was and is the problem.

    And the homosexual subculture gaves us AIDS.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2290470, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

    The Battered Sav is back I see. Snug behind the paywall, so I have no idea what possesses her today, but in the headline I do see the word, ‘Turnbull.’ I presume 666 will follow as a natural sequence.

    I saw the beady eyes of the inverted mop peering out at me from the hard-copy edition in the café this morning.
    I can’t enlighten you as to the content of the article, as I prefer not to spray my morning coffee around, although I doubt it will be any different to the previous 150 filings Mrs Woolcock has submitted to the Oz.
    The only point of interest is how few column inches she traverses before she goes full Abbott666 (or possibly Cory666).

  38. stackja
    #2290471, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:48 am

    harrys on the boat
    #2290464, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:36 am
    Fuck me its a bloody winters day in Perth. Cold and raining.

    Climate change!

  39. Roger
    #2290472, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The homosexual subculture was and is the problem.

    Ditto the Anglican Church.

    But it is itself a symptom of more fundamental problems that are linked to each other: decline in doctrinal and moral orthodoxy and the unwillingness of bishops to properly oversee the priests of their dioceses. Witness Coleridge’s admission yesterday that he did not inquire into whether priests in his diocese were keeping their vows of celibacy. While I do not view celibacy as a doctrinal or moral issue in itself (I am not Catholic), even I can see that whether or not vows of celibacy are kept is very likely to be a touchstone of the doctrinal and moral orthodoxy of a priest.

  40. calli
    #2290474, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I have found the celibacy discussion very informative, for instance the two roles the Catholic priest is required to perform. Perhaps some of the problem is that the laity expect him to be a jack of all trades to “fix” life’s difficukties.

    When it comes to interacting with others, and perhaps giving advice or assistance, I don’t think it matters a jot whether the priest is married or not. If he is faithful and dependent, he has the best Counsellor of all to drawn on. Relying on your own experience and wisdom can be a real dead end.

  41. C.L.
    #2290475, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Once upon a time I was in CL’s shoes – hate the abuse scandal, know that the bureacuracy is crooked in other ways, feel ashamed, and lash out at the accusers.

    I haven’t “lashed out” at the accusers, Philippa.
    The able-minded adult woman you’ve been talking about (imprudently on this forum, in my judgement) is not a “victim” of the sex abuse crisis. She sounds to me like a vengeful, bunny-boiling idiot.

  43. dover_beach
    #2290477, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

    OK I bow out, but if that is all a priest is required to do then might as well be replaced by an IT robot.
    I’m happy that in our parish we have one who is a human being with many years of counseling experience, and yes him being celibate has nothing to do with it. But it took him many years to gain that experience, and I maybe wrong (as you and DB seem to be such authorities on this), but I feel that if he had a family of his own he could have gained that experience a lot sooner.

    Advise from someone regarding a teenage daughter who only meets them at choir practice?

    NVM religion should be an other not to discuss item on this forum along with the others mentioned, like vaccination.

    Mark A, you’re being ridiculous. Also, suggesting that the Mass and Confession are secondary to whatever counselling a priest may give you beggars belief. It’s not as if a father or mother cannot receive advise from a friend who is or has been in a similar position to themselves. The advice a priest may give does not depend upon them having been themselves in a similar position, but upon what he brings to the situation as a priest and as one who has likely heard it all before. And, again, I have no in-principle objection to married priests.

  44. thefrollickingmole
    #2290478, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    areff

    Even now, Fairfax is hunting up a Trump angle to keep this important story alive:

    Small hands, bad recolouring, celebrating the death of the wicked witch.

  45. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2290479, posted on February 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Listening to Bernardi, I can’t for the life of me see what’s so different and radical he is offering that it warrants a new party?
    How’s about no Malcolm Trumball for a start?

    Last night I was out to dinner and sitting next to a long-term Liberal Party member who holds a position in a Local Branch. I am not a Party member, nor is Hairy. I said we were both attracted to Bernardi’s New Conservatives because the message needed to be sent that the Libs were not doing what they said they would do, and had gone supersoft left under Malcolm. He said Malcolm had to keep many disparate groups happy (including, hilariously, the ABC), and I said no he didn’t. He had to lead on the policy issues he said he would lead on; and he hasn’t done that. It is true that Bernardi is short on policy and big on ambit intentions, but by breaking away and hopefully taking a chunk of voters with him, he allows people to say that they don’t like where the Liberals are currently situated. Voters will take their choice: LDP, PHON, ALA or Cory. Australia is not unused to coalitions. If Cory had stayed the choice would be less.

  46. C.L.
    #2290480, posted on February 9, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Hard on the heels of yesterday’s ridiculous account of a Muslim woman in Tasmania who is unhappy with her new life (having come here from the vast toilet that is Pakistan), ABC Online today runs a vomitous puff piece on the educational Shangri-La that is Perth’s Langford Islamic College:

    Beyond the stereotypes: Meet the teachers and students at Perth’s Langford Islamic College.

    “When I came to Australia whenever I applied to a Catholic school, the first thing they asked was — do you follow that religion? That precluded my CV from being taken any further.

    “I think we are much more tolerant.”

    But of course.

    The article’s section headers:

    Hijab considered part of the uniform
    A multicultural school community
    Welcoming, cooperative students
    Islamophobia ‘frustrating, hurtful’

  47. Philippa Martyr
    #2290481, posted on February 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I haven’t “lashed out” at the accusers, Philippa.
    The able-minded adult woman you’ve been talking about (imprudently on this forum, in my judgement) is not a “victim” of the sex abuse crisis. She sounds to me like a vengeful, bunny-boiling idiot.

    She is all that.

    And what about Fr Abelard? Any comments on his role in this? Prudent or otherwise? I did mention earlier that he wanted a cover up and exoneration.

    In a just world, they would be made to marry each other, and save two other people from a life of misery.

  48. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290482, posted on February 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

    The Battered Sav is back I see. Snug behind the paywall, so I have no idea what possesses her today, but in the headline I do see the word, ‘Turnbull.’ I presume 666 will follow as a natural sequence.

    Word number twelve in the story…

    Savva lets slip: her Malcolm blames Morrison

    Look for more Morro666 stuff as the hero is increasingly threatened.

  50. min
    #2290484, posted on February 9, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The reason celibacy was made mandatory was money. Prior to this if priest was married wealth went to wife change the system and church got the money.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *