Liberty Quote
There is this grand distinction between an individual borrower and a borrowing
government, that, in general, the former borrows capital for the purpose of beneficial employment, the latter for the purpose of barren consumption and expenditure.— J. B. Say
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
546 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3
Yep – standing in front of a mirror all day reciting Vogon poetry to yourself is definitely no way to lead an informed, productive existence.
On the other hand, I have spent my waking hours today “working at a place doing things“.
Democracy. Good and hard.
With little help from the electoral commission.
You forgot Muhammad and his night flight. I hope no muslims realise your heresy TP.
Could be painful.
They deserve about as much sympathy as Victoriastani Taxi Families.
Pelican Point by the SA government’s own admission requires at least an hour to start; but this is bullshit. A boot strap black start would take many hours. In any addition 50% of Pelican Point was mothballed in 2014.
This is a genuine experiment to convert SA to renewables. The damage will be huge and expensive, the lessons profound and no doubt ignored by the perpetrators.
Denial is a river in Egypt.
The damage will be huge and expensive, the lessons profound and no doubt ignored by the perpetrators.
I suspect they’d learn them quickly enough if they were strung up on the framework of a service station forecourt.
Metaphorically speaking, of course. We don’t do democracy like the Italians.
‘Starting on Monday next, February 6, imports of New Zealand beef will be banned by the Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN). The results of testing by RSN confirmed “numerous identifications of bacteria of the Listeria monocytogenes type.” In addition, traces of the prohibited hormone growth additive ractopamine had been detected in NZ beef offal. Accordingly, RSN said, it was commencing “temporary restrictions on deliveries to Russia of beef and beef offal from New Zealand” ‘
http://johnhelmer.net/new-zealand-meat-on-the-rack-russia-starts-ractopamine-ban/
Good. May they continue this experiment and let it serve as an advertisement for renewables.
I’m in Greenvale so there are plenty of below ground pools here since it’s a big block area. I have heard more than one “horror story” about someone getting an attempted shafting with claims of basalt rock after they have started digging, so I’m well aware to cover that off before I sign.
Gee thanks, testes, I was unaware such an august body even existed.
Any technical personnel making such assurances are as liable as any IPCC ‘Scientist’.
Australia and Trump on course for conflict in Africa
https://theintercept.com/2017/02/08/leaked-memo-trump-conflict-minerals/
https://www.kimberleyprocess.com/en/chair
It seems to me that there may be a business opportunity for someone capable of undertaking seismic reflection surveys.
Release the keas!
I’d love to see what a kea could do to a T-14 Armata.
Every cloud has a silver lining.
A WA based friend of mine bought eight ex mine site diesel generators (8kva) on spec, trucked them all to South Australia and sold the lot in four days at a very handsome markup.
He is very grateful to Jay Weatherill’s energy policy as he sips on his vintage champagne and contemplates the profit margin on the next shipment to the East.
Sneakers McGown – ALP Man of Jelly sniffs the wind ahead of the March 11 election,
Only question is whether West Australians are dumb enough to believe it.
Their filth were whining that gas powered electricity wasn’t fast enough to save south australia.
Their yarragrad Nazgul to ban gas production in vicco, just before they dynamite the coal plants.
Their filth are scum.
The plunging of victoria, a significant slab of Australias economy, into a post industrial social justice conland has simply progressed without respite.
Even when their yarragrad Nazgul were opposed in their plan to reduce the volunteer CFA and replace it with unionised social justice, this was only a hiccup, as paid orcs ceaselessly schemed to progress their agenda, now the CFA to be done over by a review into diversity, satrap andrews wins again.
A length of galvanised pipe, a hose fitting plus hose attached to the top and a mate to help you jiggle it up and down.
And I knows you lot – don’t be rude! ☺️
How about this: Theresa May Seeks Clean Energy to Buoy Vision of Global Britain
That’s what I would call acting exactly like an AGW believer.
Straight to the bin. You were wrong on every point.
You idiot.
What’s wrong with the nation in a single tweet
https://twitter.com/GWSGIANTS/status/829500977329811456
A lot of the abuse in the Catholic Church would have been prevented if they were married.
Funny thing – from memory weren’t the early popes married?
Wonder who it was who said priests should not be hitched up…what a decision!
These are good signs. Not that I trust Labor one bit on energy, however we are now witnessing the first baby steps back from the AGW lunacy.
It is no longer cool to brag about having the biggest RET on the block.
Eltham can demonstrate this market failure himself. Simply go into any CBD and offer to pay $100 per freshly baked cupcake. Must be fresh from the oven and not more than ten minutes old.
He will get swamped with sellers unloading their stock.
After that, he will run out of supply. Even if he puts the price up to $13,000 per fresh cupcake, still no suppliers. They are all busy mixing flour and getting their ovens up to temperature.
Market failure : solution, nationalise cupcake production.
The stupidity is so burning hot sometimes you wonder how these people actually think.
The troops in the House are very lively today. Stirred to a passion as a result of the woes afflicting Mainland Tasmania. The filth are pushing their latest fake narrative, not the absence of wind.
Speaking of social climbers who toadie up to billionaires …
A quick history of celibacy in the Christian Church.
“….and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say… we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”.
– President-Elect Donald J. Trump
http://truepundit.com/democratic-senators-line-up-to-support-gorsuch-vote/
It’s one step forward and two back with the human race.
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/funeral-selfies-1.3970113
Facial hair on old lesbians is never attractive.
As Brian from Frontline would say:
Breaking …
Video: Muslim Imam Claims SPONGE BOB Is Responsible For Turning Kids Gay.
Doesn’t Obama know erotic asphyxia is dangerous?
It must be an exciting time to be a Victorian. Paying taxes to not build roads, having your police stand down and watch criminals slaughter the innocent, observe your country towns build up splendid fuel loads for the next firestorm, pay water charges for a desalination plant that is never switched on, have your suburbs enhanced by the exciting diversity of street gangs, all the while building up to the dazzling spectacle of dismantling your power generation and industrial base.
I must say it sounds very agile and innovative!
Are state border walls allowed in the commonwealth?
On the upside, Victorians now have women’s “football.”
Last week the ALP told a conference their target was 50%. The Greens representative then chimed in that that was why they preferenced the ALP.
You can not trust the xunts.
This kind of stuff makes you even more optimistic about The Donald,
Link Politico
Turnbull giving that idiot Bandt a serve. Go for it Mal.
Oh yeah, I forgot about your football game now being social justice festivals being replaced with tattooed women pretending to score goals.
Wow. Look at those thighs!
Are state border walls allowed in the commonwealth?
I thought the Leftards, Watermelons and Progressives wanted open borders?
Morro saving coal from further slander by the filth. Coalophobia.
OMG – get a motel room boys.
Why is a sportswoman described as tent? Is it a Muslim thing?
Like I said. Baby steps.
Nevertheless they are steps in the right direction.
Ray Charles?