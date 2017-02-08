Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

  1. Rabz
    #2290735, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Market failure! My god, this guy gets dumber by the minute.

    Yep – standing in front of a mirror all day reciting Vogon poetry to yourself is definitely no way to lead an informed, productive existence.

    On the other hand, I have spent my waking hours today “working at a place doing things“.

  2. H B Bear
    #2290736, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Messrs. Weatherill and Koutsantonis are displaying a special type of idiocy.

    Democracy. Good and hard.
    With little help from the electoral commission.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290737, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Bombs away!

    You forgot Muhammad and his night flight. I hope no muslims realise your heresy TP.
    Could be painful.

  4. Rabz
    #2290739, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    The veteran senator said he told the party room someone must defend politicians

    They deserve about as much sympathy as Victoriastani Taxi Families.

  5. cohenite
    #2290741, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Roger

    #2290729, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Elton is quite correct that it was a market failure. AEMO requested more supply, but because the wind wasn’t blowing and North Tasmania has insufficient dispatchable generation, there was none…

    Presumably Pelican Point couldn’t respond quickly enough; meanwhile Northern Power Station (coal fired) is in mothballs.

    Pelican Point by the SA government’s own admission requires at least an hour to start; but this is bullshit. A boot strap black start would take many hours. In any addition 50% of Pelican Point was mothballed in 2014.

    This is a genuine experiment to convert SA to renewables. The damage will be huge and expensive, the lessons profound and no doubt ignored by the perpetrators.

  6. egg_
    #2290742, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    the blackouts in South Australia last night were caused by a market failure, not renewables

    Denial is a river in Egypt.

  7. Roger
    #2290743, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    The damage will be huge and expensive, the lessons profound and no doubt ignored by the perpetrators.

    I suspect they’d learn them quickly enough if they were strung up on the framework of a service station forecourt.

    Metaphorically speaking, of course. We don’t do democracy like the Italians.

  8. test pattern
    #2290744, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    ‘Starting on Monday next, February 6, imports of New Zealand beef will be banned by the Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN). The results of testing by RSN confirmed “numerous identifications of bacteria of the Listeria monocytogenes type.” In addition, traces of the prohibited hormone growth additive ractopamine had been detected in NZ beef offal. Accordingly, RSN said, it was commencing “temporary restrictions on deliveries to Russia of beef and beef offal from New Zealand” ‘

    http://johnhelmer.net/new-zealand-meat-on-the-rack-russia-starts-ractopamine-ban/

  9. Gab
    #2290745, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    This is a genuine experiment to convert SA to renewables. The damage will be huge and expensive, the lessons profound and no doubt ignored by the perpetrators.

    Good. May they continue this experiment and let it serve as an advertisement for renewables.

  10. Mr Skeletor
    #2290747, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Mr Skeletor. While Calli is bidding the Dreadful Heat be gone, I will sneak in. The geology around Melb airport is basalt riddled, and in places either sits on the surface or just below.

    A quick reccy around the neighbourhood to see whether there are more above-grounds than in-grounds might be a hint.

    I’m in Greenvale so there are plenty of below ground pools here since it’s a big block area. I have heard more than one “horror story” about someone getting an attempted shafting with claims of basalt rock after they have started digging, so I’m well aware to cover that off before I sign.

  11. Rabz
    #2290748, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Russian Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor, RSN)

    Gee thanks, testes, I was unaware such an august body even existed.

  12. egg_
    #2290750, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    This is a genuine experiment to convert SA to renewables.

    Any technical personnel making such assurances are as liable as any IPCC ‘Scientist’.

  14. Snoopy
    #2290756, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I’m in Greenvale so there are plenty of below ground pools here since it’s a big block area. I have heard more than one “horror story” about someone getting an attempted shafting with claims of basalt rock after they have started digging, so I’m well aware to cover that off before I sign.

    It seems to me that there may be a business opportunity for someone capable of undertaking seismic reflection surveys.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290757, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Accordingly, RSN said, it was commencing “temporary restrictions on deliveries to Russia of beef and beef offal from New Zealand” ‘

    Release the keas!
    I’d love to see what a kea could do to a T-14 Armata.

  16. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2290758, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Every cloud has a silver lining.

    A WA based friend of mine bought eight ex mine site diesel generators (8kva) on spec, trucked them all to South Australia and sold the lot in four days at a very handsome markup.

    He is very grateful to Jay Weatherill’s energy policy as he sips on his vintage champagne and contemplates the profit margin on the next shipment to the East.

  17. H B Bear
    #2290759, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Sneakers McGown – ALP Man of Jelly sniffs the wind ahead of the March 11 election,

    The Labor Party in Western Australia has backed down on plans to unveil a renewable energy target during the election campaign but says it will sit down with industry after the March 11 poll to “see what is achievable and affordable”.

    Only question is whether West Australians are dumb enough to believe it.

  18. john constantine
    #2290760, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Their filth were whining that gas powered electricity wasn’t fast enough to save south australia.

    Their yarragrad Nazgul to ban gas production in vicco, just before they dynamite the coal plants.

    Their filth are scum.

    The plunging of victoria, a significant slab of Australias economy, into a post industrial social justice conland has simply progressed without respite.

    Even when their yarragrad Nazgul were opposed in their plan to reduce the volunteer CFA and replace it with unionised social justice, this was only a hiccup, as paid orcs ceaselessly schemed to progress their agenda, now the CFA to be done over by a review into diversity, satrap andrews wins again.

  19. calli
    #2290761, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    It seems to me that there may be a business opportunity for someone capable of undertaking seismic reflection surveys.

    A length of galvanised pipe, a hose fitting plus hose attached to the top and a mate to help you jiggle it up and down.

    And I knows you lot – don’t be rude! ☺️

  20. jupes
    #2290762, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Oh, ok then. I didn’t know. However, her govt. sure doesn’t act like a AGW believer – New Nuclear, New Coal power plants – what’s not to like?

    How about this: Theresa May Seeks Clean Energy to Buoy Vision of Global Britain

    That’s what I would call acting exactly like an AGW believer.

    I’m not on about anything. If you had comprehended what I had written, I made it plain that it was a thought bubble, a fantasy and idea thrown out to see where it goes…

    Straight to the bin. You were wrong on every point.

    You idiot.

  21. harrys on the boat
    #2290763, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    What’s wrong with the nation in a single tweet

    https://twitter.com/GWSGIANTS/status/829500977329811456

  22. Top Ender
    #2290764, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    A lot of the abuse in the Catholic Church would have been prevented if they were married.

    Funny thing – from memory weren’t the early popes married?

    Wonder who it was who said priests should not be hitched up…what a decision!

  23. jupes
    #2290765, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Sneakers McGown – ALP Man of Jelly sniffs the wind ahead of the March 11 election,

    These are good signs. Not that I trust Labor one bit on energy, however we are now witnessing the first baby steps back from the AGW lunacy.

    It is no longer cool to brag about having the biggest RET on the block.

  24. NewChum
    #2290766, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Eltham can demonstrate this market failure himself. Simply go into any CBD and offer to pay $100 per freshly baked cupcake. Must be fresh from the oven and not more than ten minutes old.

    He will get swamped with sellers unloading their stock.

    After that, he will run out of supply. Even if he puts the price up to $13,000 per fresh cupcake, still no suppliers. They are all busy mixing flour and getting their ovens up to temperature.

    Market failure : solution, nationalise cupcake production.

    The stupidity is so burning hot sometimes you wonder how these people actually think.

  25. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2290767, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The troops in the House are very lively today. Stirred to a passion as a result of the woes afflicting Mainland Tasmania. The filth are pushing their latest fake narrative, not the absence of wind.

  28. dweezy2176
    #2290770, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    “….and we will win, and you will win, and we will keep on winning, and eventually you will say… we can’t take all of this winning, …please Mr. Trump …and I will say, NO, we will win, and we will keep on winning”.

    – President-Elect Donald J. Trump

    http://truepundit.com/democratic-senators-line-up-to-support-gorsuch-vote/

  30. H B Bear
    #2290772, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Speaking of social climbers who toadie up to billionaires …

    Facial hair on old lesbians is never attractive.

  31. jupes
    #2290773, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    What’s wrong with the nation in a single tweet

    As Brian from Frontline would say:

    That’s not a sports story. That’s a lezzo story.

  33. Snoopy
    #2290775, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Speaking of social climbers who toadie up to billionaires …

    Doesn’t Obama know erotic asphyxia is dangerous?

    An Australian gay man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a lover halfway through his trial.
    David Richard Fraser, of Adelaide, admits strangling 28-year-old Luke Noonan during a sex act involving erotic asphyxia in September 2009.

  34. NewChum
    #2290776, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    It must be an exciting time to be a Victorian. Paying taxes to not build roads, having your police stand down and watch criminals slaughter the innocent, observe your country towns build up splendid fuel loads for the next firestorm, pay water charges for a desalination plant that is never switched on, have your suburbs enhanced by the exciting diversity of street gangs, all the while building up to the dazzling spectacle of dismantling your power generation and industrial base.

    I must say it sounds very agile and innovative!

    Are state border walls allowed in the commonwealth?

  35. C.L.
    #2290778, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    It must be an exciting time to be a Victorian. Paying taxes to not build roads, having your police stand down and watch criminals slaughter the innocent, observe your country towns build up splendid fuel loads for the next firestorm, pay water charges for a desalination plant that is never switched on, have your suburbs enhanced by the exciting diversity of street gangs, all the while building up to the dazzling spectacle of dismantling your power generation and industrial base.

    On the upside, Victorians now have women’s “football.”

  36. Infidel Tiger
    #2290779, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    The Labor Party in Western Australia has backed down on plans to unveil a renewable energy target during the election campaign but says it will sit down with industry after the March 11 poll to “see what is achievable and affordable”.

    Last week the ALP told a conference their target was 50%. The Greens representative then chimed in that that was why they preferenced the ALP.

    You can not trust the xunts.

  37. H B Bear
    #2290780, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    This kind of stuff makes you even more optimistic about The Donald,

    What Steve Bannon Wants You to Read
    President Trump’s strategic adviser is elevating a once-obscure network of political thinkers.

    Link Politico

  38. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2290781, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Turnbull giving that idiot Bandt a serve. Go for it Mal.

  39. NewChum
    #2290782, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Oh yeah, I forgot about your football game now being social justice festivals being replaced with tattooed women pretending to score goals.

  40. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2290783, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    What’s wrong with the nation in a single tweet

    Wow. Look at those thighs!

  41. Beertruk
    #2290784, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Are state border walls allowed in the commonwealth?

    I thought the Leftards, Watermelons and Progressives wanted open borders?

  42. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2290785, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Morro saving coal from further slander by the filth. Coalophobia.

  43. Myrddin Seren
    #2290786, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Speaking of social climbers who toadie up to billionaires …

    OMG – get a motel room boys.

  44. Snoopy
    #2290787, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    What’s wrong with the nation in a single tweet

    Why is a sportswoman described as tent? Is it a Muslim thing?

  45. jupes
    #2290788, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Morro saving coal from further slander by the filth.

    Like I said. Baby steps.

    Nevertheless they are steps in the right direction.

  46. egg_
    #2290789, posted on February 9, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Speaking of social climbers who toadie up to billionaires …

    Ray Charles?

