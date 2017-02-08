Liberty Quote
We are going to tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect.— Harry Hopkins, advisor to Franklin D. Roosevelt
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
Is non sequitur Latin for complete fuckwit?
I couldn’t agree more.
Bwhahahaha
An article on the new alpha male brains trust behind Trump.
Also cover story in current edition of Time (yes, I know, Time!)
Time magazine seem to give Trump a fair hearing. Don’t know why that is.
Nota – David had a guy killed so he could steal his wife. The relevant bit:
Without repentance we are all damned. Paul, as a result of God’s mercy, repented. God then said (to Ananias) “I will show him how much he must suffer for my name”, which he faithfully did.
Then, of course, there’s Peter.
It’s by grace that we are saved, and this is the gift of God. Eph 2:8 is one of my favourite verses, for good reason.
Not taking prices or entrepreneurship seriously is a bad idea.
The UK public service wants them to believe in Keynes, plus expects more from universities in training analysts in data manipulation (read excel skills/coding) and analysis (econometric analysis/modelling at a high enough level, not just straight maths or stats for beginners). But mostly it wants compliant wimps writing their bosses’ opinions as fact.
Yes, but he was known as Saul at the time – and this was prior to certain controversial incident on a road to certain city.
Only in your case, non sequitur.
FBI Analyst Says, High Level P@dophile Arrests Coming Soon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DAsUTZBM2U
Is non sequitur Latin for complete fuckwit?
No, but complete fuckwits are in the habit of using them in place of sound reasoning; you hear them uttered a lot in parliament, which is more than a bit of a worry.
(I don’t think Grigory is a complete fuckwit, btw; he makes astute observations about Trumble. He’s just had a moment of weakness. Don’t lose hearts, Grigs, we’re all battling the old Adam.)
Grig is googling what that means and will then spend the next 3 years looking for an opportunity to try and get at you.
Looks like Channel 7’s former employee isn’t going quietly into the night if her Twitter feed is anything to go by. Kennett in the firing line too.
Grigory M doesn’t play cards – well, he used to play canasta and euchre and 500, but not anymore.
It’s been a long time since I worked with the powergen crowd, but how so Grig? When the wind don’t blow the windmills don’t generate. The coal generated capacity is a known quantity and capacity can be planned based on historic and predicted demand. Only scheduled maintenance or plant failure will shut down a coal fired turbine. The purpose of gas fired plants was fast start up to generate additional power for occasional big peak demand eg. aircon use during heatwaves or as cover for coal fired maintenance.
Coal fired power generation is fundamentally reliable, provided sufficient generating capacity is commissioned.
Ah ah ah – Gargoolglery zinger.
Anthropomorphised bear down. Repeat anthropomorphised bear down.
Infi – This is for you.
Move Over, Bannon: New Target Acquired (Monday)
Winning is wonderful. The first six items on SBS news tonight were various bits of winning which SBS tried to spin without success. It was awesome. Then for their seventh they did a sob story on Yemen, kiddies and the UN. It was abject surrender.
Got it in one – right there. Good for you. Now explain to the people why that didn’t happen at Pelican Point in Mainland Tasmania yesterday afternoon.
Run out of friends?
Yea.
I am finding this hard to believe.
Sure – you’re not here for the huntin’ – that’s obvious. Now tell us something we don’t know.
The out-of-control expenses looked very suss to me – even if nothing else.
How does a relatively junior employee push hundreds of thousands of dollars through without question ?
If incompetence – the CEO should be bulleted for poor governance.
Personally, I suspect all those expenses aren’t washing around because no one in Seven Media ever heard of authorisations and tables of authority.
The female, lawyer independent director who pushed for an independent inquiry promptly resigned from the Board when the report came in.
Bourke’s Law*: You can take the Company out of WA, but you can’t take WA Inc out of the Company.
* classical reference
All it will take is one state government to announce a bunch of new coal fired power stations to bring in industry looking for a stable home. The green states will be depopulated ..
.
I am finding this hard to believe.
Maybe just toying with the Pizza Cutters to see who grabs their passport and makes a beeline for JFK International ?
Yes, yes – X-files, Fringe I know.
I was a slacker in first year but, to some extent, the conditions encouraged it. Most lectures by video, with notes to the lectures handed out at the start of term: so why go? ‘Physics for biology’* labs were meant to last at least two weeks, and so two (of three) terms, but each could be done in a week if you prepared; and I did. Chemistry was the only subject that caused me problems: it has always been a problem for me.
* I did biology; so what? Now I mostly do statistics.
Discovered cheating at Solitaire.
She sure doesn’t seem happy.
Not sure why Kennett is in the loop (except perhaps for Beyond Blue, which is a fine initiative).
I suspect, when all the dust has settled, a cheque will be in the mail in the high 7 digits.
Btw I watched a bit of Seven News at 6pm tonight and fair dinkum they are getting worse. Lefty crap upon lefty crap. Death wish.
Come on down Gladys……. errr, then again, ……. maybe it would be toooo hard.
I’ve got a modicum of respect for her. She keeps good records.
Good to see Jeff Kennett exposed as a fraud too.
He now plays solitaire.
Excellent ETU gig. Work one hour per year. Play cards the other 8759 hours.
Grigory M was born and raised in the Hunter where coal is king. May of his relatives and friends worked in the coal mines (he has mentioned this before). Anyone here who thinks that Grigory’s more recent living circumstances on the Northern beaches have changed his lifelong favourable views on coal mining and the use of coal fired power stations for electricity generation is clearly a non sequitur*.
* h/t the complete fuckwit upthread.
What’s the connection to “unreliability of coal”?
Are the gas generating plants gas turbine or gas fired boilers?
cards – you non sequiturs * don’t do comprehension at all well. 😉
* another h/t to the complete fuckwit upthread.
Good luck trying to get finance for a privately owned coal fired power station in Australia any time soon.
Bob Brown is unhappy at the caption to an old arrest photo on Facebook that suggest he enjoys close proximity to hairy men. Legal action ensues and the need to regulate hate speech on the internet is on again. ABC TV news.
It never ends.
A little digging shows that NEM and NER have lot of say regarding what gets turned on in the power generation industry.
@greg_kissinger
The defection of cory bernardi is a seismic event in our national politics comparable only to the great meckering earthquake of October 1968. Politics is completely unpredictable now. As yet nothing is won nothing is lost but the number of factors at work hints at a vast conspiracy indeed. Only last week I was chatting in mandarin to lee kuan yew over the phone. Which was strange because he’s dead. Even I thought it was strange.
Workingclass people are typically more reactionary than I am and I’m pretty reactionary, the key is to expose my innate lunacy, like I do every time I write my splendid columns in the oz. Govt is right to abuse powerful rhetorical words like hypozeuxis and isocolon, most of which are Latin and Greek so nobody can understand, not even me. Does Bernardi have anything to say? More importantly, do I? No one yet knows.
Greg Kissenger. Behind the paywall.
What’s the connection to “unreliability of wind”?
Another rambling shit scared socialist tries to derail Cory.
Flak detected, must be over the target.
Winston at 1451,
Much simpler just to put some bacon or ham either in his hand or mouth, depending how nasty you are.
My mother trained as a nurse at the Wallsend Mining Hospital, 1932-1936.
If Turnbull wanted to do #winning he’d announce that his government will build a HELE coal plant in South Australia.
The exploding heads would be fun, as would be the jump in his poll numbers.
Good ……………………….
Source: http://www.skynews.com.au/news/top-stories/2017/02/09/bourke-street-accused-facing-new-charges.html?ref=BP_LINKLIST_top-stories_SKY_bourke-street-accused-facing-new-charges_090217
And gooder ……………………..
Source: same
Gillard is a director of Beyond Blue.
Nilk, tell me that’s a gag site. The state grants you permission to come and go, and live where you choose. Bloody big of them. We need to get some decommissioned guns from Iowa class BBs, mount them about 20′ from a large and robust brick wall, and reward those responsible for such largesse with a very short hypersonic trip.
My father, my children and other family members all now work(ed) in mining, and coal.
And put up with the wankers in the cities and their bussed in ferals over the uni breaks chaining themselves to fences, sabotaging machinery, share prices and dealing with personal assaults.
‘What we’re talking about is essentially a prisoner exchange’
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/trump-was-right-reject-australias-dumb-refugee-deal-19357
Grigs, you rock.