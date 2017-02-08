Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

801 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

1 2 3 4
  1. H B Bear
    #2291066, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Is non sequitur Latin for complete fuckwit?

  2. Fisky
    #2291067, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    “2016 is the Flight 93 election: charge the cockpit or you die,” he writes. “You may die anyway. You—or the leader of your party—may make it into the cockpit and not know how to fly or land the plane. There are no guarantees.”

    I couldn’t agree more.

  3. Baldrick
    #2291068, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    And that, good people, is what is known as a non sequitur.

    Bwhahahaha

  4. Roger
    #2291069, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    An article on the new alpha male brains trust behind Trump.

    Also cover story in current edition of Time (yes, I know, Time!)

  5. Fisky
    #2291070, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Time magazine seem to give Trump a fair hearing. Don’t know why that is.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2291072, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Nota – David had a guy killed so he could steal his wife. The relevant bit:

    Then David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against the Lord.”
    Nathan replied, “The Lord has taken away your sin.

    Without repentance we are all damned. Paul, as a result of God’s mercy, repented. God then said (to Ananias) “I will show him how much he must suffer for my name”, which he faithfully did.

    Then, of course, there’s Peter.

    It’s by grace that we are saved, and this is the gift of God. Eph 2:8 is one of my favourite verses, for good reason.

  7. .
    #2291073, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    The Manchester undergraduates were told by an academic that alternative approaches were as much use as a tobacco-smoke enema. Which is to say, he was as likely to take Friedrich Hayek or Joseph Schumpeter seriously as he was to blow smoke up someone’s arse.

    Not taking prices or entrepreneurship seriously is a bad idea.

    The UK public service wants them to believe in Keynes, plus expects more from universities in training analysts in data manipulation (read excel skills/coding) and analysis (econometric analysis/modelling at a high enough level, not just straight maths or stats for beginners). But mostly it wants compliant wimps writing their bosses’ opinions as fact.

  8. Rabz
    #2291074, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Paul went around murdering people

    Yes, but he was known as Saul at the time – and this was prior to certain controversial incident on a road to certain city.

  9. Grigory M
    #2291076, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Is non sequitur Latin for complete fuckwit?

    Only in your case, non sequitur.

  10. srr
    #2291077, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    FBI Analyst Says, High Level P@dophile Arrests Coming Soon

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DAsUTZBM2U

  11. Roger
    #2291079, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Is non sequitur Latin for complete fuckwit?

    No, but complete fuckwits are in the habit of using them in place of sound reasoning; you hear them uttered a lot in parliament, which is more than a bit of a worry.

    (I don’t think Grigory is a complete fuckwit, btw; he makes astute observations about Trumble. He’s just had a moment of weakness. Don’t lose hearts, Grigs, we’re all battling the old Adam.)

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2291080, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    And that, good people, is what is known as a non sequitur.

    Grig is googling what that means and will then spend the next 3 years looking for an opportunity to try and get at you.

  13. H B Bear
    #2291081, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Looks like Channel 7’s former employee isn’t going quietly into the night if her Twitter feed is anything to go by. Kennett in the firing line too.

  14. Grigory M
    #2291083, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Don’t lose hearts, Grigs,

    Grigory M doesn’t play cards – well, he used to play canasta and euchre and 500, but not anymore.

  15. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2291084, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Sure – so, if the Colongra Gas Fired Power generating Plant is not brought on line during peak demand periods in NSW, it’s fair to say that any associated brown-outs or black-outs are fundamentally caused by the unreliability of coal.

    It’s been a long time since I worked with the powergen crowd, but how so Grig? When the wind don’t blow the windmills don’t generate. The coal generated capacity is a known quantity and capacity can be planned based on historic and predicted demand. Only scheduled maintenance or plant failure will shut down a coal fired turbine. The purpose of gas fired plants was fast start up to generate additional power for occasional big peak demand eg. aircon use during heatwaves or as cover for coal fired maintenance.

    Coal fired power generation is fundamentally reliable, provided sufficient generating capacity is commissioned.

  16. H B Bear
    #2291085, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Ah ah ah – Gargoolglery zinger.

    Anthropomorphised bear down. Repeat anthropomorphised bear down.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2291086, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Infi – This is for you.

    Move Over, Bannon: New Target Acquired (Monday)

    Since the Weekly Standard outed Michael Anton a few days ago as the notorious “Decius,” the left has been having a proverbial cow. Why, he’s even worse than Steve Bannon! Jonathan Chait says in New York magazine that Anton is “America’s leading authoritarian intellectual,” which is pretty rich coming from someone who just published a book singing hosannas for the “audacity” of Barack Obama. (This must also come as deflating news to Melissa Click and other campus authoritarian wannabes.) And somebody at a thing called “Policy Mic” calls Anton “a shadowy, far-right figure.” Shadowy? This is a guy who wrote a hilarious book about men’s fashion style. And never to be outdone, Salon calls Anton a “dystopian prophet.” (Again, liberals must hate it when anyone else intrudes on their dystopian turf.)

    Winning is wonderful. The first six items on SBS news tonight were various bits of winning which SBS tried to spin without success. It was awesome. Then for their seventh they did a sob story on Yemen, kiddies and the UN. It was abject surrender.

  18. Grigory M
    #2291087, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    The purpose of gas fired plants was fast start up to generate additional power for occasional big peak demand eg. aircon use during heatwaves

    Got it in one – right there. Good for you. Now explain to the people why that didn’t happen at Pelican Point in Mainland Tasmania yesterday afternoon.

  19. Baldrick
    #2291090, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Grigory M
    #2291083, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:47 pm
    Grigory M doesn’t play cards – well, he used to play canasta and euchre and 500, but not anymore.

    Run out of friends?

  20. P
    #2291091, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    to walk in the newness of life

    Yea.

  21. .
    #2291092, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Published on Feb 6, 2017
    As soon as Sessions is in office, 70 arrest warrants will be issued for Schumer, Kaine, and many others in Washington DC. Also states Bill Clinton is singing like a canary on Hillary and others.

    I am finding this hard to believe.

  22. Grigory M
    #2291093, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    H B Bear

    bear down

    Sure – you’re not here for the huntin’ – that’s obvious. Now tell us something we don’t know.

  23. Myrddin Seren
    #2291095, posted on February 9, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Looks like Channel 7’s former employee isn’t going quietly into the night if her Twitter feed is anything to go by. Kennett in the firing line too.

    The out-of-control expenses looked very suss to me – even if nothing else.

    How does a relatively junior employee push hundreds of thousands of dollars through without question ?

    If incompetence – the CEO should be bulleted for poor governance.

    Personally, I suspect all those expenses aren’t washing around because no one in Seven Media ever heard of authorisations and tables of authority.

    The female, lawyer independent director who pushed for an independent inquiry promptly resigned from the Board when the report came in.

    Bourke’s Law*: You can take the Company out of WA, but you can’t take WA Inc out of the Company.

    * classical reference

  24. Atoms for Peace
    #2291096, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    All it will take is one state government to announce a bunch of new coal fired power stations to bring in industry looking for a stable home. The green states will be depopulated ..

  25. Myrddin Seren
    #2291097, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Published on Feb 6, 2017
    As soon as Sessions is in office, 70 arrest warrants will be issued for Schumer, Kaine, and many others in Washington DC. Also states Bill Clinton is singing like a canary on Hillary and others

    .

    I am finding this hard to believe.

    Maybe just toying with the Pizza Cutters to see who grabs their passport and makes a beeline for JFK International ?

    Yes, yes – X-files, Fringe I know.

  26. Senile Old Guy
    #2291098, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Nicely done Dot!
    I was a slacker and just squeaked in.

    I was a slacker in first year but, to some extent, the conditions encouraged it. Most lectures by video, with notes to the lectures handed out at the start of term: so why go? ‘Physics for biology’* labs were meant to last at least two weeks, and so two (of three) terms, but each could be done in a week if you prepared; and I did. Chemistry was the only subject that caused me problems: it has always been a problem for me.

    * I did biology; so what? Now I mostly do statistics.

  27. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2291099, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Run out of friends?

    Discovered cheating at Solitaire.

  28. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2291100, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Looks like Channel 7’s former employee isn’t going quietly into the night if her Twitter feed is anything to go by. Kennett in the firing line too.

    She sure doesn’t seem happy.
    Not sure why Kennett is in the loop (except perhaps for Beyond Blue, which is a fine initiative).
    I suspect, when all the dust has settled, a cheque will be in the mail in the high 7 digits.
    Btw I watched a bit of Seven News at 6pm tonight and fair dinkum they are getting worse. Lefty crap upon lefty crap. Death wish.

  29. hzhousewife
    #2291101, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    All it will take is one state government to announce a bunch of new coal fired power stations to bring in industry looking for a stable home. The green states will be depopulated

    Come on down Gladys……. errr, then again, ……. maybe it would be toooo hard.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2291102, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Looks like Channel 7’s former employee isn’t going quietly into the night if her Twitter feed is anything to go by. Kennett in the firing line too.

    I’ve got a modicum of respect for her. She keeps good records.

    Good to see Jeff Kennett exposed as a fraud too.

  31. Snoopy
    #2291103, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Grigory M doesn’t play cards – well, he used to play canasta and euchre and 500, but not anymore.

    He now plays solitaire.

  32. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2291105, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Now explain to the people why that didn’t happen at Pelican Point in Mainland Tasmania yesterday afternoon.

    Excellent ETU gig. Work one hour per year. Play cards the other 8759 hours.

  33. Grigory M
    #2291106, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Grigory M was born and raised in the Hunter where coal is king. May of his relatives and friends worked in the coal mines (he has mentioned this before). Anyone here who thinks that Grigory’s more recent living circumstances on the Northern beaches have changed his lifelong favourable views on coal mining and the use of coal fired power stations for electricity generation is clearly a non sequitur*.

    * h/t the complete fuckwit upthread.

  34. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2291108, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Got it in one – right there. Good for you. Now explain to the people why that didn’t happen at Pelican Point in Mainland Tasmania yesterday afternoon.

    What’s the connection to “unreliability of coal”?

  35. Snoopy
    #2291109, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Are the gas generating plants gas turbine or gas fired boilers?

  36. Grigory M
    #2291111, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    cards – you non sequiturs * don’t do comprehension at all well. 😉

    * another h/t to the complete fuckwit upthread.

  37. H B Bear
    #2291113, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Good luck trying to get finance for a privately owned coal fired power station in Australia any time soon.

  38. Frank
    #2291114, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Bob Brown is unhappy at the caption to an old arrest photo on Facebook that suggest he enjoys close proximity to hairy men. Legal action ensues and the need to regulate hate speech on the internet is on again. ABC TV news.

    It never ends.

  39. Atoms for Peace
    #2291115, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    A little digging shows that NEM and NER have lot of say regarding what gets turned on in the power generation industry.

  40. testpattern
    #2291118, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    @greg_kissinger

    The defection of cory bernardi is a seismic event in our national politics comparable only to the great meckering earthquake of October 1968. Politics is completely unpredictable now. As yet nothing is won nothing is lost but the number of factors at work hints at a vast conspiracy indeed. Only last week I was chatting in mandarin to lee kuan yew over the phone. Which was strange because he’s dead. Even I thought it was strange.
    Workingclass people are typically more reactionary than I am and I’m pretty reactionary, the key is to expose my innate lunacy, like I do every time I write my splendid columns in the oz. Govt is right to abuse powerful rhetorical words like hypozeuxis and isocolon, most of which are Latin and Greek so nobody can understand, not even me. Does Bernardi have anything to say? More importantly, do I? No one yet knows.

    Greg Kissenger. Behind the paywall.

  41. Grigory M
    #2291119, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    What’s the connection to “unreliability of coal”?

    What’s the connection to “unreliability of wind”?

  42. .
    #2291121, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Another rambling shit scared socialist tries to derail Cory.

    Flak detected, must be over the target.

  43. Boambee John
    #2291122, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Winston at 1451,

    Much simpler just to put some bacon or ham either in his hand or mouth, depending how nasty you are.

  44. P
    #2291123, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Grigory M was born and raised in the Hunter where coal is king. Many of his relatives and friends worked in the coal mines

    My mother trained as a nurse at the Wallsend Mining Hospital, 1932-1936.

  45. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2291124, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    If Turnbull wanted to do #winning he’d announce that his government will build a HELE coal plant in South Australia.

    The exploding heads would be fun, as would be the jump in his poll numbers.

  46. Jessie
    #2291125, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Good ……………………….

    The man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens on Melbourne’s Bourke Street will face a raft of new charges for attempted murder and conduct endangering life.

    Police say they will scrupulously call more than 900 witnesses as they piece together the January 20 attack on one of the city’s busiest streets.

    They are working as fast as they can ‘to expedite the criminal process’, acknowledging the traumatising impact it had on so many people….

    Source: http://www.skynews.com.au/news/top-stories/2017/02/09/bourke-street-accused-facing-new-charges.html?ref=BP_LINKLIST_top-stories_SKY_bourke-street-accused-facing-new-charges_090217

    And gooder ……………………..

    Thomas Duroux has waited more than 25 years to get justice for his murdered son, Clinton. Now there is fresh hope it could finally be delivered. Mr Duroux sat quietly in Newcastle local court on Thursday afternoon as the man accused of slaying his 16-year-old boy in Bowraville appeared for a brief bail hearing. The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, allegedly killed Clinton and four-year-old Evelyn Greenup sometime in a five-month window from October 1990 to April 1991 in the quiet NSW mid-north coast hinterland town. Their remains were found in bushland just outside town. ….

    A NSW parliamentary inquiry in 2014 found the initial police investigation into the
    murders was flawed

    Source: same

  47. woolfe
    #2291126, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Gillard is a director of Beyond Blue.

  48. Habib
    #2291127, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Nilk, tell me that’s a gag site. The state grants you permission to come and go, and live where you choose. Bloody big of them. We need to get some decommissioned guns from Iowa class BBs, mount them about 20′ from a large and robust brick wall, and reward those responsible for such largesse with a very short hypersonic trip.

  49. Jessie
    #2291129, posted on February 9, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    My father, my children and other family members all now work(ed) in mining, and coal.

    And put up with the wankers in the cities and their bussed in ferals over the uni breaks chaining themselves to fences, sabotaging machinery, share prices and dealing with personal assaults.

1 2 3 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *