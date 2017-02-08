Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,002 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2291360, posted on February 9, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Many years ago, a student at St Paul’s School London, received a walloping for this:

    One of my forebears was told, at school, during the abdication crisis of 1936, that “girls found singing

    “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing
    Mrs Simpson’s pinched our King”

    will be sent to the headmistress’s office.”

  2. m0nty
    #2291362, posted on February 9, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    7 lb @ 21:10. Mum and baby boy doing well.

    Ooh, small one. Gratz.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *