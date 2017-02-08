Liberty Quote
To lay with one hand the power of the government on the property of the citizen, and with the other to bestow it upon favored individuals to aid private enterprises and build up private fortunes, is none the less a robbery because it is done under the forms of law and is called taxation.— Samuel F. Miller
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
I’m betting The Gimp is Ms Bedhair, once Unsafeschools who Shorten st al so loved to publicly perv on
Rights in the US constitution don’t automatically follow pass through to foreigners, dickhead. The regressive leftwing judges seem to believe the US has no such thing as borders any longer, or the president has no right to decide who can come in through the gates. Madness.
They should all be impeached.
I did not laugh when Trump whiffed on that Yemen raid and an 8-year-old girl was killed by American soldiers.
But you laughed when the Kenyan sent drone attacks killing countless civilians, right?
Good to see you’ve finally found concern for civilian casualties … after 8 years. LOL
I guess when folk start burning down the parliaments of Australia and ‘egging’ politicians every time they appear in public then maybe they will get the message.
It is no longer good enough to have a ‘parddy’ system such as we have because all we end up with is dumb as rocks idiots beholden to some crony machine that caters to vested interests
I don’t believe we have had democracy in Australia for some time.
If we did parliaments would have been busy removing regulation.
OK – I’ll admit I had to Google that. But LOL.
Leak’s gimp is manspreading. The horror!
After the Jedi Knight St Barack the Light-bringer had offed her father and 16 YO brother by drone, that is.
Margaret River makes Australia’s best Chardonnay and Cab Sauv and the Great Southern makes the best Riesling.
We’re not much good at anything over here except wines and mines.
Another good thing about the warm weather.
It kills disease infested vermin.
SA heatwave: 100 flying foxes die during extreme weather.
Updated Fri 10 Feb 2017, 10:40am
More than 100 flying foxes in Adelaide’s Botanic Park have been found dead in what ecologists say is a devastating result of the heatwave that has hit South Australia.
The bats moved from the eastern states into the park about seven years ago and forage across the metropolitan area.
Natural Resources SA ecologist Jason van Weenen said the bats do not cope well with hot temperatures and he expects the number of dead animals to rise.
“They camp during the day in that area near the entrance to Adelaide Zoo, that’s where we’re seeing a lot of the animals succumbing to the heat at the moment,” he said.
“But there is the potential the animals move out during the night and forage as they normally would and succumb to heat across the broader metropolitan area.
“We are advising people that they could potentially come across them anywhere across the metropolitan area.”
Adelaide is in the middle of a heatwave with today’s expected top 39 degrees Celsius and Saturday 36C.
Mr van Weenen has warned people not to touch the bats because they could carry deadly diseases such as Hendra virus and Australian bat lyssavirus.
“It’s really important that people don’t pick them up,” he said. Natural Resources SA said the flying foxes were a threatened species and anyone who came one needing assistance should contact Fauna Rescue.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-10/sa-bats-die-due-to-heatwave/8258258
Monty is not coping very well. Going to be a long 8 years for leftists.
Wow.
I hope the CIA, the Joint Chiefs and every army base have a list of every fucking name.
The State Department is conducting an insurgency against the administration and the US population using moozley jihadists as cannon fodder. I pray that the extreme vetting regime is already in place and that every last traitor currently in the State Department is fired.
And you’re good at producing lots of gas. 😀
Devout Muslims don’t need to come from the seven countries of course, every mosque in America is brimming with them.
If they’re smart they won’t kill any infidels for a couple of weeks.
Sure, they’d go to paradise but they’d also be helping Trump stymie the dar al-islam.
No, think about the airline ticket system and imagine a futures market. The futures trader would need to buy from the airline in advance and then resell to real customers. There’s way too much potential for a screw up. You get to the airport, the airline says you don’t have a ticket, you show them what you purchased from the futures trader but they don’t respect that. Disaster!
How it really works, is the airlines internally calculate the price/time curve for themselves. I think Virgin was the first one doing it online, where you could check the price of a given flight each day (even each hour as it got close to leaving) and the price would shift. Book a long time ahead and you get a reasonable price (close to the average cost) but you have to commit to your booking. If you don’t do that then you watch the price go up as it gets closer to departure date, but there’s an adjustment for popular flights cs unpopular flights so the good flights go up in price quickly. That’s handled by the airline itself, they internally try to run a profit maximization on a seat-by-seat basis.
In the last few days, popular flights will hold their high price (and usually fill up) but unpopular flights go through a price crash. Just sit there refreshing the page… the airline companies have thought long and hard about this problem… but the electricity market has not. There’s no system in the electricity market for anyone to book in advance regular supply of electricity on a guaranteed purchase basis (other than off-market agreements which are useful only to a tiny percentage of buyers).
One thing I’m going to bitch about Virgin… if you have a firm booked ticket and you happen to get to the airport heaps early they will ALWAYS refuse any early departure (the idiots will fly an empty seat instead). Now in this special case the airline cannot lose. You have already paid your money so there’s no more changing the price, however if an empty seat was leaving anyhow the marginal cost of pushing you out early is zero to them, but it will reveal an available seat on a later flight (your booked seat) which might happen to make a good profit, depending on the unknown circumstance later in the day (better to have some chance at a win rather than zero chance). They could always choose to decline you based on heavily booked flights (makes total sense) but instead they just flat decline without any adaptability.
When I tried this trick on a domestic flight in Korea the airline perfectly understood the situation and was happy to send me out on an earlier flight. That is to say, every airline should be willing to respect a firm booked seat as equivalent to a standby ticket on earlier flights (it’s even easy to code for, presuming that airline already supports standby as a class).
Anyway, about secondary markets… no, it’s just too difficult to organize. But the airlines themselves attempt to capture that space by optimizing their booking systems.
Wake me up when one of Trump’s missions is actually successful.
One more time, for the Stupid Liberals, here is the US Code Justifying Trump’s Executive Order
“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
The Doomlord is an academic. So is Steve Kates. There are academics critical of AGW.
Academics are not ‘totally in the tank’ for AGW. The people who are ‘scum’ are those who denigrate entire groups of people for the words and actions of some of them.
I can’t understand why the regressive Left sucks up to muzzos. They absolutely despise everything the regressive left loves and adores.
Monster, as a regressive Leftist, can you explain it. You support SSM for instance, but Muzzos not only don’t support SSM. They want to throw the fuckers off tall buildings and excited to hear the splat.
Explain it please.
It will get interesting now that Sessions is in place.
So at least seven Americans (one for each country) have to die before Trump can do what needs to be done to prevent those seven deaths.
The legal profession are scum and are largely responsible for the shit state of Western democracies at the minute.
It was good to see the ruling was 3-0, including a judge appointed by Dubbya.
LOl… yea the Kenyan was actively involved in choosing targets while negotiating the 14th hole. Yea, go to sleep.
Monty
This was a Kenyan planned raid but it has turned out that Democrat members of various boards that knew about it employed f*cking Muslim Brotherhood computer geeks.
JC, I do not support Muslims per se. I support Australia, and western democracies in general, whose benefits and strengths are based on freedom. The fact that Muslims are also free in a Western democracy is a second order effect. The point is not to raise Muslims on a pedestal; the point is to refuse to throw them in a pit.
http://news.antiwar.com/2017/01/31/us-officials-confirm-8-year-old-american-girl-killed-in-yemen-raid/
Because if there’s one thing leftists love it’s hypocrisy.
“Progressive” protest on Obama secret kill list… crickets…
“Progressive” protest on Trump inheriting Obama secret kill list… “OMG! Trumpsplosion!!”
If only there was some sort of principle at work here. If only I could explain the concept of what it means to have some sort of a principle. Gosh.
I stand corrected.
I am prepared to accept that there are WA wines which do not trigger a gag reflex.
JC at 1111,
Didn’t Obama ignore a couple of court orders, iirc about Obamacare?
How did that 8 year old American girl end up in Yemen? Did she wander off from a school excursion?
Their left value wahhabis because they are weapons of class war, because their social justice elites can deal with the Big Men controlling the mosqueherds and because anything that reduces the proles of the West to a downtrodden mass while progressing Third World fair and equal diversity simply thrills the left.
The only thing their left get moister about than mosqueherds is the potential for a genetically targeted virus that can wipe out all racists with non-approved skin tones. [except the social justice elite that can buy the vaccine.]
Obama considered it but rejected it, as he thought there wasn’t enough surety of success given imperfect knowledge of ground conditions. Trump approved the raid regardless without sufficient intelligence (pun intended). The difference is clear.
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.”
Exactly.
These “judges” are usurping the legitimate power of POTUS.
POTUS can restrict entry of women with big boobs if he wants.
monty.
LOL at the Judge Dredd reasoning in this thread already. Morality, what is it?
That would be the countries Obama placed on a watchlist, that Trump raised from “extreme vetting” to a bar on entry.
Rakeist.
According the Senate’s Immigration subcommittee, the federal government has arrested and convicted at least 73 people from the seven countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen for terrorist crimes.
Vegan soccer club want to build a new wooden stadium
The reavers are currently using 10 year old girls as suicide bombers M0nty.
And training 3 to 6 year old boys to kill people.
Which doesn’t make it a good thing. Maybe if the Yemenis didn’t want to kill lots of Americans there wouldn’t be any SEAL raids carried out there. I haven’t noticed SEALs invading NZ much lately.
We have no idea if the Yemen raid was successful or not. All the people who know that information are not allowed to talk about it yet.
What we do know is that Obama hates America and wants it to fail. The only thing he loves more than Muslim attacks is having his arse pounded by Reggie and Michelle’s cocks.
Yeah, Trump *MIGHT* clean up some of that crap… Sunnis see the USA as a useful tool for attacking Shiites.
On the other hand, it’s a 50/50 chance, and that’s better than we would have got out of Hillary. Trump seems surprisingly friendly with the Saudis and I can only hope he wakes up a bit.
US State Department is laying a pretty big bet that their muzzies will be better behaved than the ones already floating around. You can be sure that when things start going all spolodey down the track there will be plenty of FOI requests to see how they arrived.
One thing the US system does with elected bureaucrats is that it holds them much more accountable than their Westminster equivalents.
Never level that charge against Barack. The left fringe of the 13th at Congressional is very damp, despite looking fine from the tee. You’ve got to keep right, even though the dogleg makes you think otherwise.
There’s an appeal pending about the President being able to spend money that was never approved by Congress.
Good try Monty.
Reference where the Obama rejected it.
More likely he set it up and sent the details.
Haven’t you seen the details of the preparedness of the evil f*cking muslims?
And where is the body of this girl?
Suddenly m0nty cares about democracy. Same guy who was getting aroused for a week at the thought of antifa University fags bashing people.
Sonl
Am i correct in understanding that after eight years the left are going to start talking about the middle east and pretending to care about dead soldiers again?
Something must have changed! What was it?
If we call the dead girl a nazi monty will punch her corpse.
As I said above, the ban melodrama only bolsters Trump. I’m actually amazed luvvie reporters are cheering the spoiling tactics. Because the people support the ban, are sick of elites and will lynch Democrats when a terrorist attack occurs on US soil, committed by a foreign national or foreign-born ‘refugee.’ This is a battle Trump can’t lose. The ban upheld, he wins. The ban blocked, he wins.
Don’t tell me, the traditionalist pope will be either a) the villain; or 2) the tortured neurotic whose traditionalism is ‘challenged’ on a weekly basis.
This ruling is a godsend for trumpians. It was a foregone conclusion that Trump was going to have to crush the establishment fifth column in the judiciary who would attempt to white ant and delay him all the way. Everyone was gaming out difficult spergy legal situations and how to trickily “win”.
Then they blew their own brains out for him.
Somebody over on Bolta has coined the phrase “degrees in lesbian calligraphy are all very well…”
The bloke who was targeted has since been trolling Trump like a boss.
It was considered at lower levels and didn’t come up for official approval under Obama because he didn’t want to escalate things in Yemen. You can split hairs on wording of rejection versus failing to approve, I suppose, but the ultimate end was that the consequences of the raid all fall on Trump’s decision.
Sorry, late to comments re the brilliant Life On Mars series.
Philip Glenister’s DCI Gene Hunt is one of the great TV characters of the past 20 years.
Undoubtedly. The Gene Genie.
Hey Monty, the “statistics” regarding child sexual abuse pushed by the Royal Commission to journalists this week – and which you were triumphantly touting – have already been utterly debunked.
The only solid figure is that 93 percent of Catholic clergy are not accused of anything, ever.
Another good call from you.
You misquoted me. I referred to “the academic establishment,” not every single individual. I mean the Chancellors and Vice Chancellors, the governing bodies, the grant-givers, as well as vast swathes of Perfessors and their minions. If you don’t believe me, look at what has happened to a few brave sould who stuck their head above the parapet, most recently Judy Curry in the US and our own (late) Bob Carter. Professor Carter, then retired from James Cook, had his university library card and email address taken from him because he refused to toe the line on CAGW. That is how petty and vindictive the establishment is towards dissidents.
The contentious issue in the first case is one of administrative law. Of course Trump has powers over immigration. The way the order was carried out is what he will fall down on.
The order will be upheld on appeal but minor parts will be found invalid.
After causing the worst geopolitical and humanitarian catastrophe in post-war history with his illegal war in Libya, I can understand why.
Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration Is Both Legal and Constitutional
Judge Gorton’s Order for those interested in the legalese.
Monty has skilfully reminded us that we must offer the left no quarter.
This is a once in century opportunity and must be brutal.
The winning hasn’t even begun.
There are traitors in the Government which is why the Soldier died. Trump needs to dramatically drain the swamp.
Push started to break up wacko 9th circuit court:
That is not any sort of debunking. It’s a bunch of whining, plus a single case anecdote. If that’s the best you can come up with, you’re not going to change the debate. Sad!
Surely Zulu, Lesbian calligraphy has been elevated to Doctorate level. Who would want a piddling degree, in such a challenging field?
Do you have FF status with Virgin? Gold or Platium FF # will open a lot of doors closed to other flyers.
As for the Muslims – they occupy the same space as the Antifa street fascists. The power hungry left won’t explore support the violence, and they’ll get the sads when it goes too far, but they’ll be perfectly happy evading the question and talking about ‘muh principles’ as long as anyone anti-communist is on the receiving end.
The left truly does accept and covertly support radical Islam thinking that it furthers their aims. And they’ll be the last one the crocodile eats. That’s why they go around wearing burkas and supporting religious extremism as a principle, even if they get fainting spells when a Christian doesn’t want to make a cake for a gay wedding, or wants to teach their kids that god made the world in seven days.
The left is christophobic and islamophillic because strong families and communities, coupled with national
Unity and productivity are infertile ground for seizing the wealth of a country. It also jives with their anti -gewish default setting – Israel being another relatively infertile plain for socialism.
Nobody knows this but 2500 soldiers died under Obama.
Monty cared deeply for each and everyone.
Like he cared for the 3000 people who drowned off the west australian coast inder ole black heart Gillard.
“trolling Trump like a boss” – talk about paint a target on yourself.
How long do you give him before he is dead as a doornail, Monty?
And Obama didn’t want to escalate things in Yemen?
This is from one of the finest fake news sites, the washington post!
Tell me monst, where was al-lacky-lacky and his 16 year old American son killed by Obama?
I did not misquote you. I quoted exactly what you wrote. I may have misinterpreted what you write, but that is a different issue. You have now clarified what you meant by the ‘academic establishment’. Fine. But do not accuse me of doing something I did not do.
So now you mean ‘Chancellors and Vice Chancellors, the governing bodies, the grant-givers, as well as vast swathes of Perfessors and their minions’. Do you mean all ‘Chancellors and Vice Chancellors, the governing bodies, the grant-givers’? Or are you going to clarify that, too? Will it now be ‘not every single’ ‘Chancellors and Vice Chancellors, the governing bodies, the grant-givers’? Yes, substantial parts of ‘the academic establishment’ have, for various reasons, bought in to AGW but to what extent we do not know. Like Brexit and Trump, sometimes people are against the ‘popular’ view of the left but dare not say so.
Yes well, we all thought that about bin Laden after 9/11, didn’t we? But Dubbya just gave up (after secretly spiriting his family away to the US), and it took Obama to do the job.
Articles chronicaling soldier casualty counts under obama are mysteriosuly thin on the ground. It’s almost like the entire media and left couldn’t give a shit.
So then: re the child sexual abuse Royal Commission …
– A Police Commissioner caught lying about suicide statistics.
– The same Police Commissioner caught lying about sex abuse referrals to police.
– The detective who started the ball rolling disgraced after being caught lying.
– The star witness charging “bribery” caught lying.
– Claim that Pell heard accusation but did nothing revealed as a lie.
– Claim that Pell said something horrid about abuse after a morning Mass revealed as a lie.
– The Royal Commission’s statistics revealed to be fraudulent.
– Charges against Pell thrown in the rubbish bin by the DPP.
You must have missed the bit where fake rack told him she wasn’t usually attracted to guys that look like him. Ever since then he has been using Game to break her down. She disrespected him and now with advanced mind control techniques he has her frothing for him.
He’s also going to bone the weird Trumpian from San Fran.
I dunno about his level of Game,even though he’s showing an abundance mentality by getting into it with SF Girl – Boobs Girl started flirting with the guy who’s girl bailed on the wedding night first. Then Trump dude got all pissy.
He should have taken her outside “for a talk” and started spanking her before she could talk about “feelings”!