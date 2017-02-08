Liberty Quote
Without property rights, there is no way to solve or to avoid a hopeless chaos of clashing views, interests, demands, desires, and whims.— Ayn Rand
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
Maybe I should’ve done as cohenite asked yesterday and put up a guest post about what weather does.
Frank and his colleagues is the reason why I couldn’t be bothered.
Look up ‘jet stream blocking’ Frank, and ‘blocking highs in the Tasman Sea’
Sheesh.
Oh, ffs 🙄 _
Ha!
That’s only another gentle little diversion from what Deadwood taught us about where bitter, man hating, femiNazi’s are leading all their SIStass, mothers, men, brothers and SONS –
… just google the title, and understand the reality of life that, The They, do Not want you becoming aware of Coming ……………………………..
I’ve used Telstra exclusively since the invention of the internet. They’ve never given me a problem, have trouble-shot everything in a jiffy and have always communicated to me courteously and professionally.
I’ve only ever used Telstra too.
They suck dick like all big companies. They are a bureaucratic swampland employing people only marginally sentient enough not to be public servants.
None of you heartless Cats seem to care about my dead mouse, for some reason. I just don’t understand it. Why, it could have been a Muslim! Or is it that you lot just thought of it as a potential meal gone begging?
I read somewhere today that flying foxes have been falling out of the sky, dead, due to the weather (probably on TheirABC.) Tragedy, apparently, they are so precious, but FGS don’t touch the corpses because they are infested with Lyssavirus and who knows what else.
Expect plenty more of this crap in the next 24 hours or so.
And it’s twenty degrees (new style) in the hills overlooking the Avon.
Global warming, my ar$e.
First summer for decades without a day of 40C or more in southern Vicco. It’s been freezing in Mildura, too: only 46C there this week.
Another couple of decades to go in the 60-year cycle before we get back to stinkin’ hot 1960s summer
heat waves.
Good grief. It’s summer in Australia. Same as it’s always been.
Telstra is achingly politically correct but as far as mobile coverage goes they can’t be beaten.
I reckon Frank’s pulling our leg. Like that ‘you all want to be me guy’ who was going to study climate change at the ANU. (Become an ANUs)
That hasn’t been my experience.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-10/peter-foster-conman-arrested-due-to-face-extradition-hearing/8260476
A hot day now is classed as anything that doesn’t conform to a 23 c dehumidified environment.
More ammo for the nanny state and those who wish to educate us as to how to survive a hot day.
Peter Foster has got nothing on the Treasury officials of, say, Victoria.
It’s true what a few people have said here from time to time: for certain people in Australia, theft and corruption have been legalised. I don’t really care about Peter Foster. I do care about the banning of electricity and an ALP state government that spends billions not to build things.
This country really is fixed; a total swamp. A goodly proportion of its politicians should be in jail.
When the rats start dropping dead, I’ll be excited.
Enjoy this CL.
Hahaha
No they are public servants who survived all of the rounds of redundancies before it was then flogged off to joe public as a going concern.
Who cares about a dead rodent when selfless servants of the public like poor ol’ Ian MacDonald will have to face retirement without a fabled Gold Pass?
Stolen from ‘im by that Dickensian figure, (cue spooky music …) the Waffler. 🙁
Fuck frank; do a post BoN.
As to heatwaves: from Narrative of an expedition into Central Australia, by Charles Sturt:
30 Jan 2009 – 45.1 °C (113.2 °F) On that that day it was 48.1 at my house. As reported by the digital thermometers here.
Phew – 42.5°C here now – time for an icy cold Asahi Super Dry. 🙂
“A civil disobedience campaign targeting Adani’s controversial Queensland coal project has asked almost 12,000 supporters to sign up for a job with the miner.”
Good luck with that one. Doubt the vast majority of SJW would have the skills needed both on the construction side and operator side. Oh I haven’t even got into the thousands of dollars worth of inductions they will require.
Also I am hearing the professional staff is going to have a decidedly sub continental appearance, they won’t need to go down the work visa road there is enough of a skilled community here already with residency. So good luck with that one as well.
Then they would have to reside in Rockhampton as that increasingly looks like it is going to be the FIFO hub, Rocky’s a great place but like a lot of rural Queensland I don’t think it would appeal to your average SJW. Hey knock yourself out though and Adani thanks you for telegraphing your plan to them before execution…
Piers Morgan attacks anti-Ivanka Trump weirdos, starting with those two vomitous New York fags who abused her on a plane in front of her children.
This has been the hottest day this summer in ZP and it hasn’t even hit 40 degrees (maxed out at 39).
You can’t argue with results
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3959990/I-love-designing-wife-Plastic-surgeon-reveals-s-created-perfect-bride-rippling-six-pack-bum-lift-new-breasts.html
Bullshit, jupes. America mandates civilian control of the military, not the other way round.
m0nty pines for the days when LBJ would personally select targets in NVN!
Italics reversed, drat!
Save your pixels, Bruce of Ncle – here’s a quick summary. Weather gets hot, and weather gets cold – sometimes it rains.
A balmy 34 here in the Land of the Lotus Eaters. Time for my afternoon dip. *glub*
Ode to a Dead Mouse.
cohenite
#2292052, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm
Great post, cohenite. I did the conversion from 127 degrees farenheit: 52.7 Celsius. Fancy that Frank! Climate change was raging even in the 1860’s. Anyone who says otherwise is surely a fool.
The other reason cohenite is I can’t use the good stuff, like this, and this, and this. Copyright.
Links alone don’t do justice.