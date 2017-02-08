Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,533 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292033, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Maybe I should’ve done as cohenite asked yesterday and put up a guest post about what weather does.
    Frank and his colleagues is the reason why I couldn’t be bothered.
    Look up ‘jet stream blocking’ Frank, and ‘blocking highs in the Tasman Sea’
    Sheesh.

  2. srr
    #2292034, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Oh, ffs 🙄 _

    thefrollickingmole
    #2292005, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Getting like an episode of Deadwood in here.

    (not advisable for sensitive ears)

    Ha!
    That’s only another gentle little diversion from what Deadwood taught us about where bitter, man hating, femiNazi’s are leading all their SIStass, mothers, men, brothers and SONS –

    Deaths of Flora & Miles – Deadwood (disturbing)
    Deadwood

    … just google the title, and understand the reality of life that, The They, do Not want you becoming aware of Coming ……………………………..

  3. C.L.
    #2292035, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    I’ve used Telstra exclusively since the invention of the internet. They’ve never given me a problem, have trouble-shot everything in a jiffy and have always communicated to me courteously and professionally.

  4. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2292036, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I’ve only ever used Telstra too.

    They suck dick like all big companies. They are a bureaucratic swampland employing people only marginally sentient enough not to be public servants.

  5. johanna
    #2292037, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    None of you heartless Cats seem to care about my dead mouse, for some reason. I just don’t understand it. Why, it could have been a Muslim! Or is it that you lot just thought of it as a potential meal gone begging?

    I read somewhere today that flying foxes have been falling out of the sky, dead, due to the weather (probably on TheirABC.) Tragedy, apparently, they are so precious, but FGS don’t touch the corpses because they are infested with Lyssavirus and who knows what else.

    Expect plenty more of this crap in the next 24 hours or so.

  6. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292038, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    And it’s been pissing with rain for 2 days in Perth.

    And it’s twenty degrees (new style) in the hills overlooking the Avon.

    Global warming, my ar$e.

  7. Tom
    #2292039, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Ditto for Melbournistan.
    We had several days in the mid 40’s just before Black Saturday 2009.
    28 Jan 2009 – 43.4 °C (110.1 °F)
    29 Jan 2009 – 44.3 °C (111.7 °F)
    30 Jan 2009 – 45.1 °C (113.2 °F)

    7 Feb 2009 (Black Saturday) – 46.4 °C (115.5 °F)

    Nothing but polar weather in the eight years since.

    First summer for decades without a day of 40C or more in southern Vicco. It’s been freezing in Mildura, too: only 46C there this week.

    Another couple of decades to go in the 60-year cycle before we get back to stinkin’ hot 1960s summer
    heat waves.

  8. Gab
    #2292040, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Good grief. It’s summer in Australia. Same as it’s always been.

  9. miltonf
    #2292041, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Telstra is achingly politically correct but as far as mobile coverage goes they can’t be beaten.

  10. miltonf
    #2292042, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I reckon Frank’s pulling our leg. Like that ‘you all want to be me guy’ who was going to study climate change at the ANU. (Become an ANUs)

  11. Snoopy
    #2292043, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Convicted conman Peter Foster used a fake identity to run a sports betting company in 2013 that had millions of dollars passing through its bank account, a Gold Coast court has been told.

    Foster, 54, was arrested at Paradise Point this morning and is in court on seven counts of fraud.

    Police told the court Foster called himself Mark Hughes between February and August 2013 and encouraged people to invest in a sports betting company.

    One victim allegedly invested $1.5 million before he was alerted to Foster’s identity.

  12. C.L.
    #2292044, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    They suck dick like all big companies. They are a bureaucratic swampland employing people only marginally sentient enough not to be public servants.

    That hasn’t been my experience.

  14. Atoms for Peace
    #2292046, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    A hot day now is classed as anything that doesn’t conform to a 23 c dehumidified environment.
    More ammo for the nanny state and those who wish to educate us as to how to survive a hot day.

  15. C.L.
    #2292047, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Peter Foster has got nothing on the Treasury officials of, say, Victoria.
    It’s true what a few people have said here from time to time: for certain people in Australia, theft and corruption have been legalised. I don’t really care about Peter Foster. I do care about the banning of electricity and an ALP state government that spends billions not to build things.
    This country really is fixed; a total swamp. A goodly proportion of its politicians should be in jail.

  16. .
    #2292048, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Or is it that you lot just thought of it as a potential meal gone begging?

    When the rats start dropping dead, I’ll be excited.

  17. Snoopy
    #2292049, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Enjoy this CL.

    South Australia could reduce its reliance on the National Electricity Market (NEM) through major infrastructure investment, according to a policy expert, as it looks to overcome a privatised market that has proved unreliable.

    Hahaha

  18. Cannibal
    #2292050, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    They are a bureaucratic swampland employing people only marginally sentient enough not to be public servants.

    No they are public servants who survived all of the rounds of redundancies before it was then flogged off to joe public as a going concern.

  19. Rabz
    #2292051, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Who cares about a dead rodent when selfless servants of the public like poor ol’ Ian MacDonald will have to face retirement without a fabled Gold Pass?

    Stolen from ‘im by that Dickensian figure, (cue spooky music …) the Waffler. 🙁

  20. cohenite
    #2292052, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    #2292033, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Maybe I should’ve done as cohenite asked yesterday and put up a guest post about what weather does.
    Frank and his colleagues is the reason why I couldn’t be bothered.
    Look up ‘jet stream blocking’ Frank, and ‘blocking highs in the Tasman Sea’
    Sheesh.

    Fuck frank; do a post BoN.

    As to heatwaves: from Narrative of an expedition into Central Australia, by Charles Sturt:

    We had scarcely got there, however, when the wind, which had been blowing all the morning hot from the N.E., increased to a heavy gale, and I shall never forget its withering effect. I sought shelter behind a large gum-tree, but the blasts of heat were so terrific, that I wondered the very grass did not take fire. This really was nothing ideal: every thing, both animate and inanimate, gave way before it; the horses stood with their backs to the wind, and their noses to the ground, without the muscular strength to raise their heads; the birds were mute, and the leaves of the trees, under which we were sitting, fell like a snow shower around us. At noon I took a thermometer, graduated to 127 degrees, out of my box, and observed that the mercury was up to 125 degrees. Thinking that it had been unduly influenced, I put it in the fork of a tree close to me, sheltered alike from the wind and the sun. In this position I went to examine it about an hour afterwards, when I found that the mercury had risen to the top of the instrument, and that its further expansion had burst the bulb, a circumstance that I believe no traveller has ever before had to record. I cannot find language to convey to the reader’s mind an idea of the intense and oppressive nature of the heat that prevailed.
    Chapter 12

  21. incoherent rambler
    #2292053, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    30 Jan 2009 – 45.1 °C (113.2 °F) On that that day it was 48.1 at my house. As reported by the digital thermometers here.

  22. Grigory M
    #2292054, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Phew – 42.5°C here now – time for an icy cold Asahi Super Dry. 🙂

  23. Rockdoctor
    #2292056, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    “A civil disobedience campaign targeting Adani’s controversial Queensland coal project has asked almost 12,000 supporters to sign up for a job with the miner.”

    Good luck with that one. Doubt the vast majority of SJW would have the skills needed both on the construction side and operator side. Oh I haven’t even got into the thousands of dollars worth of inductions they will require.

    Also I am hearing the professional staff is going to have a decidedly sub continental appearance, they won’t need to go down the work visa road there is enough of a skilled community here already with residency. So good luck with that one as well.

    Then they would have to reside in Rockhampton as that increasingly looks like it is going to be the FIFO hub, Rocky’s a great place but like a lot of rural Queensland I don’t think it would appeal to your average SJW. Hey knock yourself out though and Adani thanks you for telegraphing your plan to them before execution…

  24. C.L.
    #2292057, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Piers Morgan attacks anti-Ivanka Trump weirdos, starting with those two vomitous New York fags who abused her on a plane in front of her children.

  25. Rabz
    #2292058, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    This has been the hottest day this summer in ZP and it hasn’t even hit 40 degrees (maxed out at 39).

  27. Boambee John
    #2292060, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Bullshit, jupes. America mandates civilian control of the military, not the other way round.

    m0nty pines for the days when LBJ would personally select targets in NVN!

  28. Boambee John
    #2292061, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Italics reversed, drat!

  29. Grigory M
    #2292063, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Maybe I should’ve done as cohenite asked yesterday and put up a guest post about what weather does.

    Save your pixels, Bruce of Ncle – here’s a quick summary. Weather gets hot, and weather gets cold – sometimes it rains.

  30. calli
    #2292064, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    A balmy 34 here in the Land of the Lotus Eaters. Time for my afternoon dip. *glub*

  32. Delta A
    #2292066, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    cohenite

    #2292052, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Great post, cohenite. I did the conversion from 127 degrees farenheit: 52.7 Celsius. Fancy that Frank! Climate change was raging even in the 1860’s. Anyone who says otherwise is surely a fool.

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292068, posted on February 10, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The other reason cohenite is I can’t use the good stuff, like this, and this, and this. Copyright.
    Links alone don’t do justice.

