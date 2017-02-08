Liberty Quote
It is a good thing for an uneducated man to read a book of quotations.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017
Poor johanna has had to resort to parroting the resident verballing liar in chief to virtue signal to the big nob child sex slave traders who haven’t been picked up in the many raids of many hundreds, yet.
😀
Anyway, the topic is cork … and sweat … all that lovely sweat of the guilty having their faux clean skins ripped off ……………………………….
Hell, that’s a surpise. Hpoe you’ve got tiles on the floor and not carpet.
Boambee John, an Australian mouse plague is an extraodinary thing, and by Hollywwod standards is worth at least a movie or two. It is as least as good as most of those invasion by critters movies, and happens to be true.
One of our great untold stories, although it would only matter if some of the mice were Muslim, or transgender, or something.
Yep, I broke Grig.
He’s seething with rage right now for being shown up by a drunken idiot as a googlebot.
Well SRR, tell us when Chuck Schumer is going to be arrested.
I’m sorry about your poor mouse Johanna, life is hard for wild critters. Likewise I regret consigning ratty to the outer wilderness tonight where there is a gnashing of incisors, but the local rule is ‘no rats allowed’.
Have we ever discussed the relative merits of screw-caps and corks here?
I don’t think we have.
Any thoughts?
Paul Joseph Watson @PrisonPlanet 10h10 hours ago
Middle class privately educated twat posing as a working class “revolutionary” gets dismantled and it’s not pretty.
The finest collection of safari suits ever to assemble, took place in the Ngorongoro Crater, of which I was the most enthused admirer. Bedecked and bespoke, they stepped from their air conditioned van, neither a speck of dust nor a wrinkle to distract from the sartorial splendour. Their cameras scanned the disgustingly muddy and smelly hippo pool, they reboarded and were gone, eventually to join their privately hired jet, which was affording them a glimpse of 27 countries in a month. Blanche and Chuck seemed quite out of place midst the flies, the dust, the heat and the threatening beat of distant drums.
Does she?
I’ve never looked at the bits which might give that away.
Well done Andrew Bolt. See what you’ve done?:
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/ross-cameron-defends-calling-liberal-party-a-gay-club-blasts-herald-20170210-gua4ga.html
What a prick.
Blot’s a Victorian.
With Dutch lineage.
Say no more.
Leigh Lowe,
Hm…
🙂
Channel Seven copping a beating over its dumb and hilariously awful Paul Hogan telemovie:
‘My right toe looks more like Paul Hogan’: Twitter users troll Channel Seven.
BJ;
I had a callout one arvo while at McKinlay – a bloke had been bitten by something and was fairly crook. The only evidence I had was a vial of blood which hadn’t clotted after 30 minutes. Eventually got him flown out. While coming back from The Kynuna pub “The Blue Heeler” 75km away. where the bloke got bitten, the rats and mice had come out and they would make a ‘pop’ noise as the tyres on the Patrol hit them at 100k/hr.
It was like driving home on bubble wrap.
I no longer care.
Could someone tell ME the name of the f*cking Howler Monkey judge that let the viscous stinking Man M’oris and his filthy despicable so called woman out on remand after both had been accused of burning the Islamic pricks wife?
The girlfriend that did the stabbing and burning has some years but I am sure she will be out in 2 years.
Opportunity to sit outside woman prison?
Good point. You are probably right.
I really like Bolta. He is truly courageous and has been a beacon of common sense for decades however he has a tendency to suck up to lefties on occasion. On this occasion he should have just stood by free speech principles.
Pickering and Cameron don’t like Islam. Good. What’s to like? They also aren’t likely to march in the next Gay Mardi Gras. So what? There are far worse examples of prejudice than that. The shit they preach in Mosques for example.
I’m so glad that Fairfax is hot on the heels of geriatric cartoonist Larry Pickering and not, say, the unnamed terrorist who bombed the headquarters of the anti-gay ‘marriage’ Australian Christian Lobby in Canberra.
I used to live near there. Belive it or not at the time of what shall now be known as the Samantha afox incident.
Beaches is even worse than I remember.
I didn’t think it was possible. The Vagina Monologues has nothing on this.
Hey, SA fired up the second train of Pelican Point and had no blackouts today. Amazing!
I love this guy who has an article explamanating the blackouts over at The Conversation:
Curiously he notes:
Ah so, the peak was two hours after dusk when everyone cooks their dinner. Amazing!
Amazingly amazing! If the rubes who consume electricity consumed less electricity Gaia would do backflips of joy!
These people are religious nutters.
Winston,
I had forgotten the popping noise, focusing too much on the multitude of greyish spots!
johanna,
“Invasion of the Death Mice”?
For those who missed it. A-grade ridicule.
More, please.
Use the free weights, save for the prone row machine and maybe lat pulldown or seated row.
Sure, Bruce – calm down – they did it yesterday too – with the same result. Amazing! 😉
Didn’t that ACL bomber fizzle out from public view quickly?
OWG Don’t get it. Why would you want to sit outside woman prison? Would you be hoping to snare a fair maid on her release from therein, or is it something much more innocent?
Only one thing better than a dead mouse and that’s a dead possum.
February 2016 …
The SHM celebrates cockhead’s abusive, actionable ‘song’ denigrating George Pell:
Tim Minchin’s lament to Cardinal Pell packs a punch, and a few abuses.
But they want Ross Cameron to apologise.
Bruce of Newcastle,
What are the odds that Weatgerdill has given a contract to keep both on line for the next couple of months, ready to cover the gaps in renewballs?
There would not be a public announcement, to protect the guilty, who, should this be the case, will be pissing OPM against a wall to provide instant back up, while proclaiming the success of renewballs and the “energy market”.
They didn’t have a prone rowing machine. Or an overhead tricep cable.
Or nearly enough free weights and bench presses.
Just one bench, a couple of lat pull downs, a leg pres and bunch of machines that looked like they were from a gay sex club or something.
I don’t get your point.
I had a fun time out on the road near Somerset dam depriving thousands of cane toads of their third dimension last year.
Weatherdill
Grig, stop lashing out. No one thinks any less of you since I embarrassed you and showed you as a no nothing fool. That’s not possible.
Larry Pickering?
Fair enough. He’s a fucking idiot who constantly over-eggs it. His stupid fucking drawings of Gillard with strap-ons enabled to bundle up Pickering, Smith and Hedley Thomas and chuck them all in the bin together.
But to bag Ross Cameron because he spoke before Pickering at some function and correctly called NSW Liberals faggots?
I wonder if Blot wanted to host Outsiders on Sky and is shitty about being put in the shade by a clearly superior TV talent.
… her to bundle up …
Boambee – Seems likely to me. There’s going to be an election in SA eventually. Endless blackouts would not be conducive etc. It’s only taxpayer money, commercial in confidence.
Maybe zero. To whom would this “contract” be given?
CL
Perhaps I’m mistaken. Were you genuinely endorsing Telstra?
Defenders of free speech have a special responsibility to damn cartoonist Larry Pickering for his despicable slurs of gays and Muslims.
If blot were to pass away, would he leave his children to be raised by:
A) Gays
B) Muslims
C) Anyone Else
Yes.
The coffee club conservatives (who haven’t conserved a single thing for 50 years) in Australia are starting to smell like they’ve made a deal with the establishment. “We’ll stop the ratbag right, and you give us opera tickets and publish our memoirs with a free special bowtie on the front for each reader.”
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/ross-cameron-defends-calling-liberal-party-a-gay-club-blasts-herald-20170210-gua4ga.html
No. Once that monstrous harridan perrett appeared with that nasal screeching monodrone and those hideous upper arms, it was all over.
The reflexes are still sharp. You’ve not ruined my night, despite your best efforts.
The liberals were notorious for being peopled by gays even as far back as the late eighties. The latter were entrepreneurs back then, not SJWs.
Oh, and BTW, meeces have got nothing on invasions by millipedes. Just moved into my house in 2000, and they came streaming in under the doors and through cracks in the windows and so on. Hundreds of them. It’s a migration thing they do, which has stopped trains in their tracks (sorry, can’t find link just now.)
Millipedes are harmless vegetarians, but that is not much of a consolation when you find them (they are long brown things with many, many legs) crawling all over your house and in your bed. I challenge the most militant vegan or whatever to be perfectly comfortable with having one of these multi-legged crawlers sharing her bed, as I inadvertantly
did.
Just checked the temperature, it’s gone down from 41 to 29. I’m in Queanbeyan, NSW, near Canberra. AKA The Big Q.
Who invented air conditioning? Could they please get the Nobel Prize? And any other prizes that are available?
Septimus you cockhead. Give it a rest, you’re making a fool of yourself, again.
Funny you should say that.
I overhead the manager of our building in the coffee shop today talking about his diesel generator.
Someone asked if they have to ditch the diesel every so often because it goes off.
“Nah” he said. “We get paid by the State Government every so often to run the generator to take some load off. Nice little earner. There’s three or four buildings who do it.”
I wondered how they could make these sneaky payments. Then it occurred to me. Most State governments have a universal supply commitment which is meant to fund generators for Upper Bumfuck West when the distribution line gets burnt out or washed away. Not intended to fund CBD diesel generators, but the sneaky pricks could argue that it is providing energy security somewhere.