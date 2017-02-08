Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

Posted on 8:00 pm, February 8, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,797 Responses to Wednesday Forum: February 8, 2017

  1. srr
    #2292314, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    johanna
    #2292292, posted on February 10, 2017 at 8:59 pm
    What about those “IMMINENT!” arrests of Bill, Hillary, Chuck Schumer etc?

    They didn’t happen, did they?

    Poor old srr has been predicting arrests and convictions all over the place for yonks, which haven’t happened. She keeps hoping, though, while carefully not ordering pizza. It might attract the black helicopters.

    Poor johanna has had to resort to parroting the resident verballing liar in chief to virtue signal to the big nob child sex slave traders who haven’t been picked up in the many raids of many hundreds, yet.
    😀
    Anyway, the topic is cork … and sweat … all that lovely sweat of the guilty having their faux clean skins ripped off ……………………………….

  2. Grigory M
    #2292315, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    I’m knees deep in piss

    Hell, that’s a surpise. Hpoe you’ve got tiles on the floor and not carpet.

  3. johanna
    #2292316, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    johanna at 1745,

    Back in 1980, I was driving across the Eyre Penensula, and was intrigued by the grey spots all over the road – dead mice, run over while crossing the road.

    There were plenty left however, running all over the place when we stopped!

    Boambee John, an Australian mouse plague is an extraodinary thing, and by Hollywwod standards is worth at least a movie or two. It is as least as good as most of those invasion by critters movies, and happens to be true.

    One of our great untold stories, although it would only matter if some of the mice were Muslim, or transgender, or something.

  4. Infidel Tiger
    #2292318, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Yep, I broke Grig.

    He’s seething with rage right now for being shown up by a drunken idiot as a googlebot.

  5. .
    #2292319, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    What about those “IMMINENT!” arrests of Bill, Hillary, Chuck Schumer etc?

    They didn’t happen, did they?

    Well SRR, tell us when Chuck Schumer is going to be arrested.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292320, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I’m sorry about your poor mouse Johanna, life is hard for wild critters. Likewise I regret consigning ratty to the outer wilderness tonight where there is a gnashing of incisors, but the local rule is ‘no rats allowed’.

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2292321, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Perfect for a Best’s Great Western Shiraz.

    Under cork?

    Have we ever discussed the relative merits of screw-caps and corks here?
    I don’t think we have.
    Any thoughts?

  8. srr
    #2292322, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson ‏@PrisonPlanet 10h10 hours ago

    Middle class privately educated twat posing as a working class “revolutionary” gets dismantled and it’s not pretty.

    NEETs Larping as Revolutionaries
    Sargon of Akkad

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcSVfLV-2C4

  9. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2292323, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    The finest collection of safari suits ever to assemble, took place in the Ngorongoro Crater, of which I was the most enthused admirer. Bedecked and bespoke, they stepped from their air conditioned van, neither a speck of dust nor a wrinkle to distract from the sartorial splendour. Their cameras scanned the disgustingly muddy and smelly hippo pool, they reboarded and were gone, eventually to join their privately hired jet, which was affording them a glimpse of 27 countries in a month. Blanche and Chuck seemed quite out of place midst the flies, the dust, the heat and the threatening beat of distant drums.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2292324, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Never understood the Samantha Fox thing.
    To my eyes she looked a touch Down’s syndrome.

    Does she?
    I’ve never looked at the bits which might give that away.

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #2292326, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Blot’s a Victorian.
    With Dutch lineage.
    Say no more.

  14. C.L.
    #2292328, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Channel Seven copping a beating over its dumb and hilariously awful Paul Hogan telemovie:

    ‘My right toe looks more like Paul Hogan’: Twitter users troll Channel Seven.

  15. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2292329, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    BJ;
    I had a callout one arvo while at McKinlay – a bloke had been bitten by something and was fairly crook. The only evidence I had was a vial of blood which hadn’t clotted after 30 minutes. Eventually got him flown out. While coming back from The Kynuna pub “The Blue Heeler” 75km away. where the bloke got bitten, the rats and mice had come out and they would make a ‘pop’ noise as the tyres on the Patrol hit them at 100k/hr.
    It was like driving home on bubble wrap.

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2292330, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I no longer care.

    Could someone tell ME the name of the f*cking Howler Monkey judge that let the viscous stinking Man M’oris and his filthy despicable so called woman out on remand after both had been accused of burning the Islamic pricks wife?

    The girlfriend that did the stabbing and burning has some years but I am sure she will be out in 2 years.

    Opportunity to sit outside woman prison?

  17. jupes
    #2292331, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    And I do not fault him for that. To save one’s own financial skin is an ok response to the legal action he faced. But an *ok* response – not much more.
    Now he gratuitously points fingers at someone who is taking a principled stance and taken her case to the State Supreme Court; someone who does have to foot the ensuing bills herself.

    Good point. You are probably right.

    I really like Bolta. He is truly courageous and has been a beacon of common sense for decades however he has a tendency to suck up to lefties on occasion. On this occasion he should have just stood by free speech principles.

    Pickering and Cameron don’t like Islam. Good. What’s to like? They also aren’t likely to march in the next Gay Mardi Gras. So what? There are far worse examples of prejudice than that. The shit they preach in Mosques for example.

  18. C.L.
    #2292333, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    I’m so glad that Fairfax is hot on the heels of geriatric cartoonist Larry Pickering and not, say, the unnamed terrorist who bombed the headquarters of the anti-gay ‘marriage’ Australian Christian Lobby in Canberra.

  19. Entropy
    #2292334, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2292329, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:36 pm
    BJ;
    I had a callout one arvo while at McKinlay – a bloke had been bitten by something and was fairly crook. The only evidence I had was a vial of blood which hadn’t clotted after 30 minutes. Eventually got him flown out. While coming back from The Kynuna pub “The Blue Heeler” 75km away. where the bloke got bitten, the rats and mice had come out and they would make a ‘pop’ noise as the tyres on the Patrol hit them at 100k/hr.
    It was like driving home on bubble wrap.

    I used to live near there. Belive it or not at the time of what shall now be known as the Samantha afox incident.

  20. The Beer Whisperer
    #2292336, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Beaches is even worse than I remember.

    I didn’t think it was possible. The Vagina Monologues has nothing on this.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292337, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Hey, SA fired up the second train of Pelican Point and had no blackouts today. Amazing!

    I love this guy who has an article explamanating the blackouts over at The Conversation:

    Hugh Saddler
    Honorary Associate Professor, Centre for Climate Economics and Policy, Australian National University

    Curiously he notes:

    What kinds of changes will be required? A good starting point would be to acknowledge the role that rooftop solar is already playing in reducing peak demand for electricity from the grid. On Wednesday, the peak demand for grid-supplied electricity was about two hours later and 4% lower than it would have been if no one had solar panels.

    Ah so, the peak was two hours after dusk when everyone cooks their dinner. Amazing!

    The need for load-shedding could have been completely avoided with the help of technologies that are already available for power consumers to reduce their own demand.

    Amazingly amazing! If the rubes who consume electricity consumed less electricity Gaia would do backflips of joy!

    These people are religious nutters.

  22. Boambee John
    #2292338, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Winston,

    I had forgotten the popping noise, focusing too much on the multitude of greyish spots!

    johanna,

    “Invasion of the Death Mice”?

  23. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2292339, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    C.L.
    #2292035, posted on February 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm
    I’ve used Telstra exclusively since the invention of the internet. They’ve never given me a problem, have trouble-shot everything in a jiffy and have always communicated to me courteously and professionally.

    For those who missed it. A-grade ridicule.

    More, please.

  24. .
    #2292340, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Full of weird millennials and stupid machines I have no idea how to use.

    Use the free weights, save for the prone row machine and maybe lat pulldown or seated row.

  25. Grigory M
    #2292341, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Hey, SA fired up the second train of Pelican Point and had no blackouts today. Amazing!

    Sure, Bruce – calm down – they did it yesterday too – with the same result. Amazing! 😉

  26. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2292342, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Didn’t that ACL bomber fizzle out from public view quickly?

  27. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2292344, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    OWG Don’t get it. Why would you want to sit outside woman prison? Would you be hoping to snare a fair maid on her release from therein, or is it something much more innocent?

  28. Gab
    #2292345, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Only one thing better than a dead mouse and that’s a dead possum.

  29. C.L.
    #2292346, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    February 2016 …
    The SHM celebrates cockhead’s abusive, actionable ‘song’ denigrating George Pell:
    Tim Minchin’s lament to Cardinal Pell packs a punch, and a few abuses.
    But they want Ross Cameron to apologise.

  30. Boambee John
    #2292347, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle,

    What are the odds that Weatgerdill has given a contract to keep both on line for the next couple of months, ready to cover the gaps in renewballs?

    There would not be a public announcement, to protect the guilty, who, should this be the case, will be pissing OPM against a wall to provide instant back up, while proclaiming the success of renewballs and the “energy market”.

  31. Rev. Archibald
    #2292348, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    They didn’t have a prone rowing machine. Or an overhead tricep cable.
    Or nearly enough free weights and bench presses.
    Just one bench, a couple of lat pull downs, a leg pres and bunch of machines that looked like they were from a gay sex club or something.

  32. C.L.
    #2292349, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    For those who missed it. A-grade ridicule.

    I don’t get your point.

  33. Entropy
    #2292350, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I had a fun time out on the road near Somerset dam depriving thousands of cane toads of their third dimension last year.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2292352, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Grig, stop lashing out. No one thinks any less of you since I embarrassed you and showed you as a no nothing fool. That’s not possible.

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #2292353, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Well done Andrew Bolt. See what you’ve done?:

    http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/ross-cameron-defends-calling-liberal-party-a-gay-club-blasts-herald-20170210-gua4ga.html

    What a prick.

    Larry Pickering?
    Fair enough. He’s a fucking idiot who constantly over-eggs it. His stupid fucking drawings of Gillard with strap-ons enabled to bundle up Pickering, Smith and Hedley Thomas and chuck them all in the bin together.
    But to bag Ross Cameron because he spoke before Pickering at some function and correctly called NSW Liberals faggots?
    I wonder if Blot wanted to host Outsiders on Sky and is shitty about being put in the shade by a clearly superior TV talent.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2292354, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    her to bundle up …

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292355, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Boambee – Seems likely to me. There’s going to be an election in SA eventually. Endless blackouts would not be conducive etc. It’s only taxpayer money, commercial in confidence.

  39. Grigory M
    #2292357, posted on February 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    What are the odds that Weatgerdill has given a contract to keep both on line for the next couple of months, ready to cover the gaps in renewballs?

    Maybe zero. To whom would this “contract” be given?

  40. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2292358, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    CL

    Perhaps I’m mistaken. Were you genuinely endorsing Telstra?

  41. rickw
    #2292359, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Defenders of free speech have a special responsibility to damn cartoonist Larry Pickering for his despicable slurs of gays and Muslims.

    If blot were to pass away, would he leave his children to be raised by:

    A) Gays
    B) Muslims
    C) Anyone Else

  42. twostix
    #2292360, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    My bet – what is behind this:
    Clearly ALA is out the window now that Bernardi has split off the libs. From now the ALA will experience no more neutral or friendly questions on The Bolt Report – instead sneering partisan ambushes will be their part.

    Yes.

    The coffee club conservatives (who haven’t conserved a single thing for 50 years) in Australia are starting to smell like they’ve made a deal with the establishment. “We’ll stop the ratbag right, and you give us opera tickets and publish our memoirs with a free special bowtie on the front for each reader.”

  43. Rabz
    #2292361, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/ross-cameron-defends-calling-liberal-party-a-gay-club-blasts-herald-20170210-gua4ga.html

    No. Once that monstrous harridan perrett appeared with that nasal screeching monodrone and those hideous upper arms, it was all over.

    The reflexes are still sharp. You’ve not ruined my night, despite your best efforts.

    The liberals were notorious for being peopled by gays even as far back as the late eighties. The latter were entrepreneurs back then, not SJWs.

  44. johanna
    #2292362, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Oh, and BTW, meeces have got nothing on invasions by millipedes. Just moved into my house in 2000, and they came streaming in under the doors and through cracks in the windows and so on. Hundreds of them. It’s a migration thing they do, which has stopped trains in their tracks (sorry, can’t find link just now.)

    Millipedes are harmless vegetarians, but that is not much of a consolation when you find them (they are long brown things with many, many legs) crawling all over your house and in your bed. I challenge the most militant vegan or whatever to be perfectly comfortable with having one of these multi-legged crawlers sharing her bed, as I inadvertantly
    did.
    Just checked the temperature, it’s gone down from 41 to 29. I’m in Queanbeyan, NSW, near Canberra. AKA The Big Q.

    Who invented air conditioning? Could they please get the Nobel Prize? And any other prizes that are available?

  45. Baldrick
    #2292363, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Septimus you cockhead. Give it a rest, you’re making a fool of yourself, again.

  46. egg_
    #2292364, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    egg_
    #2291956, posted on February 10, 2017 at 3:51 pm
    As South Australia enters its third day of scorching temperatures, the State Government is continuing to plan for what it has described as a dramatic intervention in the electricity market

    I’ll bet they’re financially subsidising Pelican Point’s spinning reserve capacity, which then makes a mockery of their Energy Market.

  47. Leigh Lowe
    #2292365, posted on February 10, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    What are the odds that Weatgerdill has given a contract to keep both on line for the next couple of months, ready to cover the gaps in renewballs?

    There would not be a public announcement, to protect the guilty, who, should this be the case, will be pissing OPM against a wall to provide instant back up, while proclaiming the success of renewballs and the “energy market”.

    Funny you should say that.
    I overhead the manager of our building in the coffee shop today talking about his diesel generator.
    Someone asked if they have to ditch the diesel every so often because it goes off.
    “Nah” he said. “We get paid by the State Government every so often to run the generator to take some load off. Nice little earner. There’s three or four buildings who do it.”
    I wondered how they could make these sneaky payments. Then it occurred to me. Most State governments have a universal supply commitment which is meant to fund generators for Upper Bumfuck West when the distribution line gets burnt out or washed away. Not intended to fund CBD diesel generators, but the sneaky pricks could argue that it is providing energy security somewhere.

