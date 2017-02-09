If you don’t like the terms of your employment, quit.

Breath taking. Just breath taking.

Ian Macdonald defends pollies’ perks, threatens split with government on Life Gold Pass.

Queensland backbencher Ian Macdonald says politicians work extremely hard and don’t get paid particularly well for their efforts.

Really?

Some more.

In a speech to the Senate on Thursday, Senator Macdonald said it was time someone fought back against the notion politicians were freeloaders. “It’s about time our leaders started just emphasising how much work politicians do, how much commitment most of the people who sit in this Parliament have,” Senator Macdonald told the chamber during a debate on an unrelated bill. “They don’t get particularly well paid.

Apart from the fact that remuneration is not about how hard you work, but what value you add, is he for real? Perquisites for life. Not too many, if any, in the private sector get those.

How about some exposure to risk? Clearly not for Senator Mac apparently.

It’s very simple Senator. If you don’t like the terms and conditions of your employment, quit. And quit quickly and go back to your legal practice. You can then debate claiming holidays off the back of a business trip as a business expense with the tax commissioner. You know, like the rest of us schlubs have to.

Fair dinkum. And these are the people who are supposed to be “conservative”.

Go get ’em Cory.