If you don’t like the terms of your employment, quit.

Breath taking. Just breath taking.
Ian Macdonald defends pollies’ perks, threatens split with government on Life Gold Pass.
Queensland backbencher Ian Macdonald says politicians work extremely hard and don’t get paid particularly well for their efforts.
Really?
Some more.
In a speech to the Senate on Thursday, Senator Macdonald said it was time someone fought back against the notion politicians were freeloaders.
“It’s about time our leaders started just emphasising how much work politicians do, how much commitment most of the people who sit in this Parliament have,” Senator Macdonald told the chamber during a debate on an unrelated bill.
“They don’t get particularly well paid.
Apart from the fact that remuneration is not about how hard you work, but what value you add, is he for real? Perquisites for life. Not too many, if any, in the private sector get those.
How about some exposure to risk? Clearly not for Senator Mac apparently.
It’s very simple Senator. If you don’t like the terms and conditions of your employment, quit. And quit quickly and go back to your legal practice. You can then debate claiming holidays off the back of a business trip as a business expense with the tax commissioner. You know, like the rest of us schlubs have to.
Fair dinkum. And these are the people who are supposed to be “conservative”.
Go get ’em Cory.
My understanding is that the POTUS gets less than most of our ‘hard working’ Australian politicians and has slightly more responsibility.
From one article that I read, President Trump has been working 18 hour days since taking office and most likely will be doing some hard yards in the foreseeable future.
No matter how lavish, the gravy train is never enough for our politicians.
So quit Fatboy. I’m sure the marketplace is climbing over itself to offer far better reward and conditions to a highly qualified go-getter such as yourself.
So, when was the last time there was any shortage of would be’s looking for pre – selection for a seat?
Exactly, and the graveyard is filled with indispensable people. Go and get a real job.
One is prompted to ask “What kind of people are representing us in parliament?” But I see that that question has already been asked and answered.
Ian Macdonald is another egregious example of martyred entitlement masquerading as a long serving, put upon, servant of the common weal. 200 Big Ones a year and he’s not “particularly well paid”? Well no; not compared to the CEO of Australia Post. But that is not a valid comparison.
His leaders don’t emphasise” how much work politicians do, how much commitment most of the people who sit in this Parliament have” because he and they have done precious little but guild their own lilies and play Game of Thrones for the past three or so years. There will be an election sometime before November of 2019. With luck we may maintain the rage.
What a bloody tone deaf, disgusting wanker.
Whining about your gold card?
Ie whining about the perks he feels entitled to for years after he is no longer an employee!
Take your 6 figure superannuation for life and f*** off.
This is true when compared to public servants.
I thought this was the NSW MLC Ian MacDonald at first! How odious these people are.
This is encouraging – with a bit more prodding, the pollies might actually do something about the inexplicably generous remuneration packages for the upper echelons of our unelected officials.
I totally agree with macca pollies do t get anywhere near as much as for instance , the arab boss of the money losing government owned Australia post. What about pollies working for Trumps wage of $1 per year ,make them feel good doing this service for Australia .one term then back to your real career ,and paying tax instead of living off other peoples tax. O
Here’s a compilation of current MP entitlements:
http://www.remtribunal.gov.au/media/documents/2017/2016-compilations/members-of-parliament/201204-members-of-parliament-entitlements-compilation-no.8/2012-04-Members-of-Parliament-Entitlements-Compilation-8-July-2016.pdf
Two particularly interesting ones are:
The Electorate Allowance, minimum per annum payment of $32,000; ‘an expense of office allowance payable to Senators and Members to reimburse them for costs necessarily incurred in providing services to their constituents’
Entitlement to a private plated vehicle which may be be used “for parliamentary, electorate or official business, family travel and private purposes, but not for commercial purposes” – my understanding is that mileage is for all practical purposes unlimited.
These two entitlements alone add about $52,000 to an MP’s ‘remuneration package’.
I might add that the only ‘hard work’ some of these politicians seem to do is to try and stay awake during sittings, if they happen to be attending.
Get over it, Ian.
The spell has been broken.
While once politicians, lawyers, doctors and teachers were accorded a certain reverence, you have all exposed yourselves with your pettiness, your cupidity, your venality, and sheer ignorance.
I see better people than you at the train station collecting for the Salvos or giving up their seats on the train.
Just FOAD.
Macdonald was one of the 54 who stabbed Tony Abbot and is/was a strong supporter of Turnbull. He did not feature in my list of 12 below the line at the last election. Similarly I left out the weak Brandis. The first LNP/ ex Nationals Senator Canavan was around number 6 on my list. At least the latter understands the need for resource (including coal) mining unlike the stupid Greens.
It’s a matter of perspective Ian. You have none.
Perhaps a few hours in stocks in the town square with a liberal supply of rotten fruit and a baying crowd would help? I’m sure it can be arranged.