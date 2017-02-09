Libertarians in an age of populism

This evening I gave a talk to the Victorian branch of the Liberal Democratic Party. My speech notes (that I very likely deviated from) are below.

The powers which modern democracy possesses would be even more intolerable in the hands of some small elite. F.A. Hayek[1]

Hayek is quite correct to emphasise the intolerability of small elites – but what of a “large elite”, or the mob as we used to call them? How tolerable is a modern democracy in the hands of the mob? The short answer, I think, as we all realise is that it is just as intolerable but perhaps for different reasons.

The immediate past year, 2016, will no doubt be described as being the year of populism. Certainly there was a revolt against elites. That year saw the success of the Brexit referendum in the UK, the election of Donald Trump in the US, and an increase in minor party Senate representation here in Australia. Certainly there was a revolt against “elites” even if we don’t agree that Brexit and Trump might represent populism.

The first argument I want to make is that populism is profoundly illiberal. So in the first instance imagine a two-by-two matrix contrasting “democracy” and “liberalism”. Hayek has defined democracy as a mechanism for determining what the law will be, and liberalism as what the law ought to be.

Democracy Yes No Liberalism Yes Liberal Democracy Technocracy No Populist Dictatorship

Non democratic illiberal societies are somewhat rare these days. Strictly speaking non-democratic liberal societies are even rarer; colonial Hong Kong would be an unambiguous and even uncontroversial example. All other possible examples are likely to be highly controversial (Pinochet’s Chile, or Singapore). Most people would have a clear understanding of what comprises a liberal democracy – a democratic society characterised by the rule of law. Populism in this scheme corresponds to what Hayek called majoritarianism or dogmatic democrats. Populists believe that the only constraint on government is the will of the majority. A derogatory term for these countries might be “tinpot” democracy. In this scheme populism is a polar opposite to technocracy.

Rather than classifying entire countries using this scheme, I want to analyse trends within countries. Within extant liberal democracies we have seen a movement towards greater technocracy. More and more decisions are being made by unelected bureaucrats. We live in an age of “rule by experts”. Chris Berg has labelled this the “democratic-administrative state”.[2] This process is not so much chipping away the “rule of law” as chipping away democracy itself. That process then leads to the rule of law being eroded. An erosion of democracy, that leads to an erosion of the rule of law results in dictatorship. Unsurprisingly, as Michael Gove, told the world, “We have had enough of experts …”.

Hayek outlines three arguments in favour of democracy. First it is a peaceful mechanism of transition from one government to the next (except on the UC Berkeley campus). Second, democracy has been a safeguard for individual freedom. Finally it improves the general understanding of public affairs. The rule of experts, however, denies the third advantage, undermines the second, and renders the first irrelevant.

Within the Public Choice literature there is strand of thought that suggests that voting in inefficient. Within the economics profession there is a default assumption that inefficiency is a “bad thing”. Mind you, sexual reproduction is also inefficient and I have yet to see any economists complaining, or advocating alternatives. For voting the argument goes something like this: The costs of acquiring enough information to make an informed choice amongst the candidates is very high while the probability of being the decisive voter is very low, therefore a cost-benefit analysis would indicate that people should not vote. This theoretical scheme is quite arrogant – it assumes that any deviation between the real world and theory is due to the real world being a problem and not defective theory.

But it gets worse.

Some economists (and political theorists) argue that democracy itself is inefficient. That people don’t just make mistakes, but that democracy is biased. If voters are mistaken and biased (not to mention ignorant) how can democracy make good policy choices? The implication being that democracy does not improve public understanding of public affairs. As such, rather than having elected politicians making choices and taking decisions, unelected bureaucrats should make those choices and take those decisions, and also be (somewhat) insulated from the vagaries of political life! At some margin these philosopher-king bureaucrats (being Hicksian monopolists at some margin) are going to govern for their own convenience and so over time will undermine individual freedom. Changing government will have no impact on these bureaucrats given that they are insulated from electoral politics.

At a theoretical level it is possible to critique this sort of story. Hayek’s information problem undermines this story. The socialist calculation problem undermines this story. Demsetz’s nirvana economics analysis undermines this story. I could talk for hours on these issues and bore you all to tears – or Donald Trump could say “Drain the swamp”, or Michael Gove could say, “We have all had enough of experts…”. My point being that the “populist” backlash against technocracy and dictatorship is entirely understandable.

The second argument I want to make is that populism is in many respects counter to classical liberalism or libertarianism. Libertarianism is a philosophy about how much government there should be in society (depending on which brand of libertarianism one subscribes to the role of government should be somewhere between very little and none). Again think about a two-by-two matrix that sets out “government in the economy” and “government in society”.

Government in Economy More Less Government is Society More Populist Conservative Less Progressive Classical Liberal

The easiest group of people to define in this matrix are the classical liberals – they want both less government involvement in society, and less government involvement in the economy. Now some libertarians may be more or less conservative than others or more or less progressive than others. Overall, however, the philosophy is one of smaller government at all margins. Contrast that perspective with that of conservatives. The stereotypical conservative is someone who wants the government out of the boardroom, but in the bedroom. Whereas the stereotypical progressive wants the government out of the bedroom, but in the boardroom. That is a crude distinction and reasonable people can quibble – for my purposes, it works well enough. What of populists? They very often want to exert government control over both society and the economy. Viewed through this prism I argue that populists and libertarians are polar opposites in a political spectrum. While a classical liberal could be conservative or progressive, a classical liberal could never be a populist as I have defined them here. To be clear, that isn’t to suggest that classical liberals couldn’t espouse some or other popular cause – but an overall platform of increasing the scale of scope of government in both the economy and civil society would not be a classical liberal cause.

So we find ourselves in the situation where the popular backlash against elites is entirely justifiable yet I also think that populists and classical liberals are political polar opposites. To explain the problem I want to introduce an analytical concept known as the institutional possibilities frontier. This notion suggests that the social problem should be defined as being trading off the costs of disorder against the costs of dictatorship (or as James Buchanan put it “anarchy” versus “leviathan”). It seems to me that the populists have correctly identified that dictatorship costs under technocracy (and subsequent dictatorship) are too high. Their solution, however, is to substitute one set of dictatorship costs for another set of dictatorship costs. Oppression that is more to the “taste of a majority” remains oppression nonetheless. Populists don’t want to provide more choice, they want to provide different rules and restrictions.

So enough with the abstract ideas – let’s look at some real world examples.

Brexit is almost certainly a backlash against the technocracy of the European Union and elites within the UK. Yet it has not resulted in populist government. Westminster institutions are strong. The Remain lobby had thought to stymie the popular will through the courts. Quite correctly the UK courts rejected to initial populist instinct by insisting that the Parliament had to empower the executive to leave the EU. At the minute it looks like that process is proceeding within the rule of law and consistent with pre-existing institutions and rules of political behaviour.

The election of Donald Trump is somewhat different. Some might argue that his election is proof that democracy can and does fail. I think that view is wrong. There is no asymmetric information problem – the American electorate was well aware that Donald Trump is loud, brash, and vulgar before he was elected. Winning the Electoral College while losing the popular vote is a distraction from a fairly decisive victory. His victory represents a popular backlash against US elites including the federal bureaucracy, the putative Clinton dynasty, and the actual Bush dynasty.

I suspect that Donald Trump would like to be a populist (strong man politician who can make decisive changes) and he is certainly portrayed as being a populist by his political enemies. Yet the actual evidence does not (yet) support this argument. Take, for example, his dispute with the mainstream elite media, and CNN in particular. As far as I am aware, no CNN journalist has been assassinated, or arrested, or threatened. CNN has not had its licence to broadcast threatened, or revoked. Donald Trump has used his moral authority as president to chastise that organisation. By contrast, here in Australia former prime minister Julia Gillard used her moral authority to chastise individual media, and orchestrated an inquiry into the media leading to recommendations of draconian anti-free press regulation. This regulation was so onerous and so anti-democratic that even Rob Oakeshott drew the line and refused to vote for it in the parliament.

Then there is the case of his executive order temporarily banning citizens from six failed states and also Iran from entering into the US while a review of vetting procedures is undertaken. To be sure the policy was hastily and poorly implemented with much initial confusion. Over-reach in the form of a ban on existing US residents was quickly over-turned in the courts. It is worthwhile pointing out that his predecessor had introduced similar travel restrictions with little controversy and that Australia has far more draconian provisions in place to secure our borders. A ban on Iranian and Syrian students coming to Australia in 2012 drew little comment in Australia (unlike Australians now criticising Trump).

The policy is currently in the US courts with one federal judge ordering a stay on the entire policy. So the US constitutional structure is constraining potentially excessive executive power. Donald Trump has taken to twitter to abuse that federal judge. On the one hand, that is considered poor form, yet on the other hand that is precisely why judges have tenure. I do think that having a single judge restrain the entire government is too low a hurdle – here in Australia similar instances are fast-tracked to the High Court. But, nonetheless, the constitutional and institutional arrangements in the US are constraining an outbreak of populism.

As an aside, I think a whole bunch of people have just realised that passports and visa’s are an actual expression of state power and not simply an inconvenience that must be endured while travelling.

So what can we say? The factors driving a popular backlash are very real and very dangerous. The erosion of democracy and the rule of law isn’t going unnoticed by the electorate. The “solution” to elitism and technocracy, however, is greater vigilance and serious campaigning to restore accountability and responsibility. Populism will simply substitute one set of bad policies and poor outcomes for another. We as libertarians need to recognise that populist grievance is real, while resisting the siren calls of their faux-solutions.

[1] F.A. Hayek, 1960. The constitution of liberty: Definitive edition. Liberty Fund. Pg 525.

[2] Chris Berg, 2015, Unelected officials are stifling our democratic freedoms, The Age, June 21.