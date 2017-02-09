Trump: the first two weeks

Maggies Farm has a summary of the most comprehensive Presidential storm of action ever
TRUMP PROGRESS REPORT
1. Trump erased all mentions on the White House web site of “climate change.” He did that within ONE HOUR of taking the oath of office.
2. Trump issued an Executive order to “ease the burden of Obamacare”
3. Trump returned the bust of Winston Churchill to the oval office
4. Trump withdrew America from the TPP treaty
5. Trump erased all Spanish language from the White House web site. It is now “English Only.”
6. Trump issued an Executive order starting the construction of “THE WALL.”
7. Trump issued an Executive order banning funding to foreign pro-abortion groups
8. Trump’s new Secretary of Defense, James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, took the fight to ISIS by bombing them 31 times on his first day as the new Secretary of Defense
9. Trump announced temporary ban on refugees from Syria and Middle Eastern war zones
10. Trump imposed a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding new contracts or grants
11. Trump announced a ban on visas from dangerous Muslim-majority countries with inadequate screening
12. Trump announced the end of “Sanctuary cities” and the defunding of federal funds for any city that chooses to continue breaking the law
13. Trump announced the hiring of 10,000 new border agents
14. Trump signed an Executive order demanding the Secretary of Homeland Security publish a weekly list of violent crimes committed by illegal aliens
15. Trump signed an Executive order freezing the hiring of non-essential federal employees
16. Trump said out loud the words “radical Islamic terrorism.”
17. Trump stopped payment on Obama’s final hour giveaway of $220 million to the Palestinian Authority
18. Trump used Executive orders to give the go-ahead to the long-stalled Keystone and Dakota Access Pipelines
19. Trump got the State Department’s entire senior management team to resign in frustration.
20. Trump announced his intention to withdraw From Climate & Environmental Accords Along With UN Funding Cuts of 40%
21. Trump tweeted “Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!”
22. Trump announced he’ll begin a major investigation into voter fraud in the 2016 election
23. Trump got the chief of the Border Patrol to leave the agency in frustration at having to actually do his job!
24. State Dept. Arms Control chief fired while on airplane; Trump, told to turn around and fly back!
25. Miami-Dade mayor orders jails to comply with Trump crackdown on ‘sanctuary’ counties
26. Trump White House abruptly halts Obamacare ads.
27. Trump appoints Neil Gorsuch to U.S. Supreme Court, a Justice in the mold of Antonin Scalia
Not yet tired of winning.
Can we cope with 4 – 8 years of the winning excitement ? Will there be any leftie heads remaining unexploded ….
In the mean time, back in Australia………………….
… while the media is breathlessly covering every protest and rude comment by a celebrity. Then they wonder why nobody pays any attention to their drivel.
Heaven forbid that Trump should do what he promised during the election campaign.
A non- Trumper friend of mine did say the other day “well , gotta hand it to him , he must be the first politician to do what they said they would if elected “
In the mean time, back in Australia………………….
That’s the real issue, out left media has the narrative sewn up so tightly the average Joe thinks the sun has just set on the USA when in fact by a miracle the exact opposite occurred.
The Australian equivalent of this list should be Bernadi’ list.