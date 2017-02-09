What Kind Of People Are Representing Us In Parliament?

As entertaining as was Malcolm Turnbull’s take down of Bill Shorten was yesterday, one must wonder what kind of people we are electing to parliament. If we consider many of the practices and systems of parliament, it seems that they were not designed for the types of people currently occupying the nice comfortable red and green leather furniture.
Perhaps it is time to rethink how we select and elect our parliamentarians. It seems increasingly evident that the skills and competencies necessary to get into parliament nowadays are the complete antithesis of the skills and competencies necessary to govern and represent constituents.
Where once the key skill of a parliamentarian was to meet, know and influence people in their electorate and community, it seems now that the necessary skill it is to meet, know and be influenced by ever diminishing number of powerbrokers in political parties.
There is a lot of noise in some of the major parties about preselection reform. Perhaps there needs to be a wider discussion, including on the model of voting (eg mandatory, preferential, frequency, recalls) and other options, especially for those of us not affiliated with political parties.
Just look at the expenses and remuneration systems for parliamentarians. The idea of a pension for life was designed when political office was not a primary career and allowed parliamentarians to make decisions independent of narrow interest groups from whom they needed a future income. The idea of the expenses system was, by design, equally vague and non specific was because it was a given that the honour of being in parliament was a sufficient constraint against abuses for personal benefit or family holidays. These customs and guardrails seem long gone.
The spoils of office have become so great, that the competition for office has become so sharp, thus the people who would make good representatives or good executives are crowded out by the sharp elbow brigade.
Perhaps this is a naive view of the world, but the professionalization of our politicians has done exactly that, it has professionalised them. It has made politics a career rather than a calling.
Our parliament is full of people, representing all sides, who have done the standard apprenticeship.
Young Labor, Young Liberals, Young Nationals, Young Greens. Young Whatever. University politics. A very brief stint working in a relatively junior role somewhere. A gig as a ministerial advisor and/or electoral officer and then into parliament by their late 20s or early 30s. Lot’s of practice in playing the game, but no idea what the game is about.
Then 10-20 years in parliament and a parliamentary pension and long service leave, and off to the private sector to really bring in the bucks from monetising networks and experiences, often sold back to government. Board of a major supplier to government. Executive of an industry body that is highly regulated. Corporate affairs advisor. Lobbyist. You name it.
In the mean time, the mess that was created or left unattended, is for the next mug. It’s like a bad case of musical chairs.
How much longer can this be sustained.
A spray of desperation by Trumble.
Shorten’s likely pleased with his chances with Trumble leading rather than Abbott.
My criteria for pre-selection is that the candidate: a) has to be retired from the workforce, b) have been a taxpayer for their majority of their working life, c) have owned and operated a start-up private enterprise business for at least ten years and/or served in the Australian armed forces for at least ten years, d) pass criminal history and working with children checks, e) pass a mental health check to rule out sociopathy and psychopathy, and f) spent significant time volunteering or have been a member of a charitable organisation like the Lions Club etc.
Uni quals would be deemed – unnecessary, real world experience and wisdom would have priority.
Of course all of the above would immediately rule just about all our current and wanna-be politicians. 🙂
(c) have owned and operated a start-up private enterprise business for at least ten years and/or served in the Australian armed forces for at least ten years,
d) pass criminal history and working with children checks,
e) pass a mental health check to rule out sociopathy and psychopathy,
Points c, (especially) d & e
Would wipe out 99% of the ALP and Greens.
Where once the key skill of a parliamentarian was to meet, know and influence people in their electorate and community…
That was actually the necessary precursor to the exercise of the key skill of the parliamentarian: representing his constituents in parliament.
I would say you are 20 years behind the times there. The era of party powerbrokers hasn’t appeared recently, it’s been building for a long time, and if anything we are already moving past that. It’s getting easier every year for minor parties to rise up and hold the establishment to account… and that’s a good thing.
We’re effectively at the point where anyone who proclaims an intent to seek election to any legislature in this land should be immediately (and forcibly if necessary) prevented from doing so.
Absolutely correct Spart. It’s a huge problem for Australia that we have fallen into the hands of the “political class” who have never fulfilled any serious role in life outside the politics/rent-seeking/grievance mongering bubble.
Two immediate steps should be taken (but won’t).
(a) Reduce the amount we pay politicians. The remuneration should be at a level too low to be in itself an incentive. Or if it’s thought that we need to incentivise a higher level of candidate, have a pay scale starting very low for young politicians rising for older politicians, so that the financial incentive is to earn something in a real job (getting some real experience in the process) and only then strive for preselection.
(b) Make preferential voting optional in the Ho R like it is in the Senate. Then we’ll be able to vote validly for suitable candidates, without the risk that our ballot will inadvertently end up supporting some otherwise unemployable main-chancer.
Of course (a) won’t happen and (b) is almost certain never to happen either. Another tactic is to persuade voters never to vote for someone who hasn’t had a serious non-bubble role in life for a reasonable time. Hard work, but at least under our control, not the political class’s.
Back to three year terms. One term only per MP or senator for life.
If “non-professional” politicians means more Lambies and Hunches I’m sure that isn’t the answer. The main problem with undergraduate politicans is that they never grow out of that mode.
The single most useful thing that could be done to break the problem is the US system where Ministers (or a sub-set of them) can be appointed from outside the parliament. There would be hundreds of suitable candidates to serve in the executive government who would not want to go through the BS of party politics.
The very model of a modern moocher on the make.
What about enforcing the rules and protocol of government, both sides abuse it, there is no respect.
Now that the gold pass will only be available to ex PMs , I expect maybe another 3 or 4 changes of PM before the next election. Hollow feeling not to be able to fly business class.
Compulsory voting kills the incentive. Preference harvesting is the name of the game. This game is played by parties, not candidates.
Compulsory voting kills the incentive.
It’s a blight on the political landscape.
No representation without taxation.
Only those who pay net tax should have the vote.
OPV with recall provisions. Remove the compulsion to vote too. The present system forcing you to go to a polling place and forcing you to preference candidates who you wouldn’t give the time of day to IMO is not true democracy.
I think 150 Australians should be selected at random for a 12 month term in Parliament.
They have insulated themselves from the negatives of failure.
All they have to do is get elected, once, and they are set for life.
The wish list to change this is about as likely to happen as an Aussie Trump.
All executive recruitment give psychological testing however I am not sure what ones they use these days . The test Air force in USA used to to use is the Millon that sorts the mads, bads and sads so can Eliminate personality disorders such as Narcissism and psychopathy perhaps for yesterday’s performance histrionic as well.
Sortition! Demarchy under a constitutional republic is the BEST guarantee for your liberty.
People might get a clue by about the time I die. At least my descendants might live with adult government, rather than reality TV muppets being “elected”.
Other than that, rockdoctor is 100% correct.
‘With all due respect’ I’d rather not be Governed by the RSL, thanks.
As long as the electorate feels a big central government can solve its issues then we will keep on getting more of the same. Absolute or near absolute power can attract the most nastiest of people. It’s when the electorate votes for limited government then the calibre of people might generally increase.
If you want ‘your’ local member to work hard for you and get to keep there ‘life long gold pass’ vote 1 Ian Macdonald.
Compulsory preferential voting is the reason why Textor thinks he can get away with his “they don’t matter” thinking. It is the lowest hanging fruit and should be the first thing to go. The first job of a US politician is to get their base out to vote.
Then the Senate and the Federation.
The trouble with party politics the individual representing the party is rarely scrutinised.
Fred
#2290719, posted on February 9, 2017 at 1:24 pm
I think 150 Australians should be selected at random for a 12 month term in Parliament.
That will make MPs truly representative.
I’d like to add that they can only travel to and from Canberra and all Government engagements by horseback, the ultimate renewable and environmentally friendly form of transportation.
Some serious ideas:
1. HoR 4 year terms but fixed for 2 years.
2. HoR MPs terms total of 8 years max.
3. Senators max 8 years
3. Senate half elected every 4 years.
4. Senate to be reduced to 4 per State + 1 per territory.
All above in Constitution referendum
Then salaries – no allowances – a percentage of average wages.
Superannuation to be same as all employees – ordinary contribution while elected. Afterwards, same as everyone else. No carry forward benefits. No MP to be eligible for an appointment with the public service for 5 years.
“Compulsory voting” has some advantages. If over 97% of “voters” turn up and get their name ticked off to avoid a fine, it’s a lot harder for the result to be rigged by ballot stuffing. Also, changing the result through voter intimidation is harder, for a number of reasons.
And once in the booth you can safely cover the ballot with anti-Termite and anti-Peanut Head obscenities rather than actually voting. Or so I’ve heard…
It’s compulsory preferential voting that’s the real blight, forcing people who really want to support a candidate to fill out a paper that ends up supporting the Termite or Peanut Head.
Our constitution already allows for this. There is no requirement for a Member of Cabinet (the Executive) to actually be a Member of Parliament. The only requirement is that they become a Member of Parliament within three months, assuming they intend remaining in the Executive.
PS Dot, sortition has a lot of merit, but query whether Hillary really did win 7 coin tosses in a row against Bernie, or whether there’s a potential flaw in practice for any system that relies on alleged “chance”.
The purpose of compulsory preferential voting is to channel all votes ultimately to the major parties. Contrary to popular misconception, the Libs and the Liars couldn’t give a stuff who you give you first preference to, as long as the vote ultimately flows to them. It is only slightly less so for the Nats and the Greens.
The answer is the Ian MacDonalds of this world:
http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/ian-macdonald-defends-pollies-perks-threatens-split-with-government-over-life-gold-pass-20170209-gu8xl5.html
Professional politicians or not, we vote for them. So where does the problem really lie here?
Not much mentioned in this post but which is an exquisite problem for all of us is the fact that most (all) of the ministers in charge of various departments, while they might have some political skills they have zero management skills. Consequently, the public servants in those departments reduce them to only making public statements , usually related to spending more money on them, and then when they have drained the minister of any value to them, discard them and start to work on the next one.
Meanwhile we keep voting out the ministers because of their incompetence, but the real problem just stays where it is and grows larger. So, my criteria for governing means that pollies have to have some management skills or else we will all end up like George Orwell’s Animal Farm, and we definitely won’t be the pigs.
Too true, Ray.
But don’t bother trying to convince this lot that there may be power in withholding their vote. I tried that last election, when it may have actually accomplished something. From the reaction you’d think I had suggested people sacrifice their first born to the Election Gods.
So again it is not possible to serve in the executive government without becoming bogged in party politics. The closest you come in Australia is a one or two position on the Senate paper which virtually guarantees you a spot but not in the House of Reps.
A lot of you need to be clipped over the ears.
1. Everyone else thinks their ideas are serious.
2. No RSL please.
3. Charities? They are mostly a scam. There is no need for them given our ridiculously generous welfare and social security system. They should be there instead of SS&W but we have SS&W for the time being.
4. Compulsory voting offers no advantage in protecting from vote rigging. IT IS vote rigging, and besides that, we know Gillard stole 2010.
5. The corruption of the US Democrats isn’t a reason to reject sortition. It is a reason to have sortition in the first place.
(Although, I do generally like the ideas of other here anyway).
Not necessarily, Bear. Legally, Ministers are appointed by the GG, and work for him/her. They could, if they so wished, appoint anybody they wanted, and change them every three months, without even referring it to Parliament. It is only by convention (gentlemen’s agreement), that the GG appoints those people recommended by the PM, a position that doesn’t even exist in the constitution.
. At least my descendants might live with adult government, rather than reality TV muppets being “elected”.
Your open borders policy will lead to your descendants being governed by either sharia law or chinese law.
In the USA theres a minimum age for reps and senators. Ages 30 and 35 as I recall. A rule like this would have eliminated the likes of Pyne, Hanson Young and many more who have virtually zero private employment experience. (Pyne claims to have been a lawyer, but would barely have graduated from photocopy boy by the time he entered parliament.).
The wealthy(thanks to my taxes) and ignorant kind.
25 Reps
30 Senate
35 Presidency
All well said Spart but equally true in all forms of government the World over irregardless of system.
I’ll defer to the great Winston when he said democracy is the worst option except for all the others.
???
The current migration policy is more open that what I believe in. We’re not going to be ruled by either you twit.
Term limits sound like a good idea. Also MPs should receive no public salary whatsoever. If they need to receive compensation for lost earnings for the time they are in Parliament, then let their parties pay them out of funds received in donations or membership fees.
I wonder whether we have career politicians because government has become so big or whether we have big government because we have professional politicians. I suspect it is the latter.
Now that politics has become a spectator sport for the media consumer, I think it is going to be very hard to stop the growth of government. In the modern media environment politicians on all sides are encouraged always to be creating more ways to interfere in our lives. They are prey to the fallacy: we must do something, this is something, let’s do this.
And the media is complicitin all this because it gets them revenue if they get ratings by continuously telling us how much more we need government to fix everything.
Spartacus – here’s a post I made to Vexnews back in April 2013. I stand by what I said then. I intend nominating to run for federal parliament (for the conservative party I’m a member of), although make no assumptions I’ll either win pre-selection, and/or an actual seat. Always better to park your ego. As for professional background – I’ve worked in logistics, as a bank officer, waiter, barista, cashier, croupier, casino manager, cinema front-of-house, labourer for a tree lopping company, cartoonist, cafe hand, federal public servant, state/territory public servant, and for a big part of the past 5 years – daddy day care for my kids. (So, yeah girls, I get it.)
You can sum up my views of the current Coalition team in Barnaby’s hoo-rah carry on against Shorten in QT yesterday – all bluster and carry on, sweet fuck all when it comes to actual policy, and zero testicle count when it actually comes to doing anything. (Build the fucking coal fired stations yourselves you stupid bastards – don’t wait for the States.)
As for the kind of advice I take – Sloan, McCrann, Oriel and Collier top the list for me. So, calm yourself, we’re not all wash outs.
Anyway – here’s the post – this is what it’s really about –
There are three things a federal politician needs to do to be effective. One, representing their local electorate (especially for MPs). This is not particularly glamorous, but as a politician if you don’t possess a love for or deep connection with the place you’re elected to represent, then what are you? ‘Gareth Evans’ is probably the best answer I can think of. Being a Member of Parliament is not about swanning off overseas to G20/UN/ASEAN et al meetings, about slagging off each other on SkyNews or as noted above writing opeds for the Oz – it’s about being there for the people who elected you. So at 6pm when you’re about to scoot home from your office for 30 precious minutes with your family before heading out for another evening of community events; and a local grandfather who’s the primary carer for two little girls his daughter has abandoned with him comes knocking on your door for a bit of help with Centrelink, and maybe a quick chat – that’s when you learn that whatever fancy ideas you have of yourself and your ‘role’ in politics – when it gets down to it, it’s about serving the people.
Two, it’s about securing your electorate its fair share of the national pie; again as unglamorous as that may seem, that’s why you were elected.
Three, if you are ever called to Cabinet then it’s about being an effective and hardworking Minister, and being prepared to demonstrate the leadership and decisiveness that will require; and in a manner commensurate with the nation’s values. Something largely absent since 25 Nov 2007.
The question is do those above fit the bill? I suspect the older, more experienced Members will. The others will need to earn it. (and for the record I would rather go to jail than vote Labor or Greens.)
Posted by James Barlow, NT | April 12, 2013, 16:14
I actually support life pensions for MPs. The current setup is designed to help Labor keep its MPs in line. If they rat, no job post-politics and no pension. Also, it makes it harder to recruit good Lib candidates. So bring back pensions for anyone elected to a second term.