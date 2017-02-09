What Kind Of People Are Representing Us In Parliament?

As entertaining as was Malcolm Turnbull’s take down of Bill Shorten was yesterday, one must wonder what kind of people we are electing to parliament. If we consider many of the practices and systems of parliament, it seems that they were not designed for the types of people currently occupying the nice comfortable red and green leather furniture.
Perhaps it is time to rethink how we select and elect our parliamentarians. It seems increasingly evident that the skills and competencies necessary to get into parliament nowadays are the complete antithesis of the skills and competencies necessary to govern and represent constituents.
Where once the key skill of a parliamentarian was to meet, know and influence people in their electorate and community, it seems now that the necessary skill it is to meet, know and be influenced by ever diminishing number of powerbrokers in political parties.
There is a lot of noise in some of the major parties about preselection reform. Perhaps there needs to be a wider discussion, including on the model of voting (eg mandatory, preferential, frequency, recalls) and other options, especially for those of us not affiliated with political parties.
Just look at the expenses and remuneration systems for parliamentarians. The idea of a pension for life was designed when political office was not a primary career and allowed parliamentarians to make decisions independent of narrow interest groups from whom they needed a future income. The idea of the expenses system was, by design, equally vague and non specific was because it was a given that the honour of being in parliament was a sufficient constraint against abuses for personal benefit or family holidays. These customs and guardrails seem long gone.
The spoils of office have become so great, that the competition for office has become so sharp, thus the people who would make good representatives or good executives are crowded out by the sharp elbow brigade.
Perhaps this is a naive view of the world, but the professionalization of our politicians has done exactly that, it has professionalised them. It has made politics a career rather than a calling.
Our parliament is full of people, representing all sides, who have done the standard apprenticeship.
Young Labor, Young Liberals, Young Nationals, Young Greens. Young Whatever. University politics. A very brief stint working in a relatively junior role somewhere. A gig as a ministerial advisor and/or electoral officer and then into parliament by their late 20s or early 30s. Lot’s of practice in playing the game, but no idea what the game is about.
Then 10-20 years in parliament and a parliamentary pension and long service leave, and off to the private sector to really bring in the bucks from monetising networks and experiences, often sold back to government. Board of a major supplier to government. Executive of an industry body that is highly regulated. Corporate affairs advisor. Lobbyist. You name it.
In the mean time, the mess that was created or left unattended, is for the next mug. It’s like a bad case of musical chairs.
How much longer can this be sustained.
A spray of desperation by Trumble.
Shorten’s likely pleased with his chances with Trumble leading rather than Abbott.
My criteria for pre-selection is that the candidate: a) has to be retired from the workforce, b) have been a taxpayer for their majority of their working life, c) have owned and operated a start-up private enterprise business for at least ten years and/or served in the Australian armed forces for at least ten years, d) pass criminal history and working with children checks, e) pass a mental health check to rule out sociopathy and psychopathy, and f) spent significant time volunteering or have been a member of a charitable organisation like the Lions Club etc.
Uni quals would be deemed – unnecessary, real world experience and wisdom would have priority.
Of course all of the above would immediately rule just about all our current and wanna-be politicians. 🙂
(c) have owned and operated a start-up private enterprise business for at least ten years and/or served in the Australian armed forces for at least ten years,
d) pass criminal history and working with children checks,
e) pass a mental health check to rule out sociopathy and psychopathy,
Points c, (especially) d & e
Would wipe out 99% of the ALP and Greens.
Where once the key skill of a parliamentarian was to meet, know and influence people in their electorate and community…
That was actually the necessary precursor to the exercise of the key skill of the parliamentarian: representing his constituents in parliament.
I would say you are 20 years behind the times there. The era of party powerbrokers hasn’t appeared recently, it’s been building for a long time, and if anything we are already moving past that. It’s getting easier every year for minor parties to rise up and hold the establishment to account… and that’s a good thing.
We’re effectively at the point where anyone who proclaims an intent to seek election to any legislature in this land should be immediately (and forcibly if necessary) prevented from doing so.
Absolutely correct Spart. It’s a huge problem for Australia that we have fallen into the hands of the “political class” who have never fulfilled any serious role in life outside the politics/rent-seeking/grievance mongering bubble.
Two immediate steps should be taken (but won’t).
(a) Reduce the amount we pay politicians. The remuneration should be at a level too low to be in itself an incentive. Or if it’s thought that we need to incentivise a higher level of candidate, have a pay scale starting very low for young politicians rising for older politicians, so that the financial incentive is to earn something in a real job (getting some real experience in the process) and only then strive for preselection.
(b) Make preferential voting optional in the Ho R like it is in the Senate. Then we’ll be able to vote validly for suitable candidates, without the risk that our ballot will inadvertently end up supporting some otherwise unemployable main-chancer.
Of course (a) won’t happen and (b) is almost certain never to happen either. Another tactic is to persuade voters never to vote for someone who hasn’t had a serious non-bubble role in life for a reasonable time. Hard work, but at least under our control, not the political class’s.
Back to three year terms. One term only per MP or senator for life.
If “non-professional” politicians means more Lambies and Hunches I’m sure that isn’t the answer. The main problem with undergraduate politicans is that they never grow out of that mode.
The single most useful thing that could be done to break the problem is the US system where Ministers (or a sub-set of them) can be appointed from outside the parliament. There would be hundreds of suitable candidates to serve in the executive government who would not want to go through the BS of party politics.
The very model of a modern moocher on the make.
What about enforcing the rules and protocol of government, both sides abuse it, there is no respect.
Now that the gold pass will only be available to ex PMs , I expect maybe another 3 or 4 changes of PM before the next election. Hollow feeling not to be able to fly business class.
Compulsory voting kills the incentive. Preference harvesting is the name of the game. This game is played by parties, not candidates.