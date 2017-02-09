What Kind Of People Are Representing Us In Parliament?

As entertaining as was Malcolm Turnbull’s take down of Bill Shorten was yesterday, one must wonder what kind of people we are electing to parliament. If we consider many of the practices and systems of parliament, it seems that they were not designed for the types of people currently occupying the nice comfortable red and green leather furniture.

Perhaps it is time to rethink how we select and elect our parliamentarians. It seems increasingly evident that the skills and competencies necessary to get into parliament nowadays are the complete antithesis of the skills and competencies necessary to govern and represent constituents.

Where once the key skill of a parliamentarian was to meet, know and influence people in their electorate and community, it seems now that the necessary skill it is to meet, know and be influenced by ever diminishing number of powerbrokers in political parties.

There is a lot of noise in some of the major parties about preselection reform. Perhaps there needs to be a wider discussion, including on the model of voting (eg mandatory, preferential, frequency, recalls) and other options, especially for those of us not affiliated with political parties.

Just look at the expenses and remuneration systems for parliamentarians. The idea of a pension for life was designed when political office was not a primary career and allowed parliamentarians to make decisions independent of narrow interest groups from whom they needed a future income. The idea of the expenses system was, by design, equally vague and non specific was because it was a given that the honour of being in parliament was a sufficient constraint against abuses for personal benefit or family holidays. These customs and guardrails seem long gone.

The spoils of office have become so great, that the competition for office has become so sharp, thus the people who would make good representatives or good executives are crowded out by the sharp elbow brigade.

Perhaps this is a naive view of the world, but the professionalization of our politicians has done exactly that, it has professionalised them. It has made politics a career rather than a calling.

Our parliament is full of people, representing all sides, who have done the standard apprenticeship.

Young Labor, Young Liberals, Young Nationals, Young Greens. Young Whatever. University politics. A very brief stint working in a relatively junior role somewhere. A gig as a ministerial advisor and/or electoral officer and then into parliament by their late 20s or early 30s. Lot’s of practice in playing the game, but no idea what the game is about.

Then 10-20 years in parliament and a parliamentary pension and long service leave, and off to the private sector to really bring in the bucks from monetising networks and experiences, often sold back to government. Board of a major supplier to government. Executive of an industry body that is highly regulated. Corporate affairs advisor. Lobbyist. You name it.

In the mean time, the mess that was created or left unattended, is for the next mug. It’s like a bad case of musical chairs.

How much longer can this be sustained.