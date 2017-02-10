Trump’s America First theme in his inauguration did not in the least worry me since it was pro-American and not anti-anyone else. I am Australia First in the same kind of way. We have created our own way of life and I am not prepared to allow an open-borders idiocy to destroy the way we do things unless I think there is a better way of doing things. And no doubt there is, as we will find out as we move into the future, but we will not find out if our way of life is thoroughly subverted through the arrival of a vast flow of migrants and refugees who follow entirely different traditions. So here is an article that puts it very well in a very small number of words: The New Trumpist Nationalism. This is how it ends:

In an age of globalization, transnationalism, and ever more porous borders, Trumpian nationalism is a healthy and necessary re-assertion of the primacy of the nation-state in world affairs and of the interests of all American citizens in domestic politics. Trumpism represents not the rebirth of an older European ethnic nationalism, but instead constitutes a re-affirmation of American civic nationalism to deal with the realities of the 21st century.

That was how it ends. Now go and see how it begins.