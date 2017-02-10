Trump’s America First theme in his inauguration did not in the least worry me since it was pro-American and not anti-anyone else. I am Australia First in the same kind of way. We have created our own way of life and I am not prepared to allow an open-borders idiocy to destroy the way we do things unless I think there is a better way of doing things. And no doubt there is, as we will find out as we move into the future, but we will not find out if our way of life is thoroughly subverted through the arrival of a vast flow of migrants and refugees who follow entirely different traditions. So here is an article that puts it very well in a very small number of words: The New Trumpist Nationalism. This is how it ends:
In an age of globalization, transnationalism, and ever more porous borders, Trumpian nationalism is a healthy and necessary re-assertion of the primacy of the nation-state in world affairs and of the interests of all American citizens in domestic politics. Trumpism represents not the rebirth of an older European ethnic nationalism, but instead constitutes a re-affirmation of American civic nationalism to deal with the realities of the 21st century.
That was how it ends. Now go and see how it begins.
When international bodies send all their bills, demands and requests for money to “the globe” I’ll believe in a borderless world.
The nation state, viewed as a geological and political projection of a culture, makes sense to me.
At the risk of sounding like a lefty, we have values so built into our everyday lives it is easy to not even realise they are there. And it is not just particular to a place, but to a time. Our notions of where genders are equal – thinking a woman could be as good a CEO, doctor or engineer as a man would have been a radical thought a century ago.
Not every culture has the same sense of justice, of the importance of the individual, of compassion, our sense of duty to others etc as we do.
Even down to small things – like the way Australians will form an orderly queue just to catch the bus – we see the person who got there ahead of us as being entitled to go ahead of us, and those behind should wait.
We believe that we should extend charity to those we perceive as less fortunate, rather than thinking that it was their fate. We believe in giving the repentant another chance.
Much of this is ‘public’ behaviour. What people do in their own homes (so long as it is not at the expense of other people) is out of sight and out of mind.
Not all cultures are completely incompatible (or hostile *waves hand to Islam*), and there are degrees of miscibility.
Something else we are keen on – anyone from somewhere else, who comes to join our culture and not demanding we kowtow to theirs, is welcome.
Australian politicians are paid huge undeserved salaries to represent the Australian people ,not soros and his u.n.commnuist fascists . Thats what globalisation is all anout ,taking money off the hard workers and giving it to the bludgers to gain popularity, socialism dies without other peoples money, soros woukd be a pauper without corrupt politicians and bankers . 0_
Mother Lode,
Loved your note about queuing behaviour.
We were shocked by the way people packed into a flight to Nairobi. Clearly it was a push to survive mentality at work. And the same was obvious on the Nairobi roads where any hesitation leads to cars trying to go around, so that a very wide road ends up being 8 cars going one way facing 8 cars going the other way – a complete traffic lockup. Even the centre of Nairobi with its traffic lights was insane. The lights were completely ignored as cars edged forwards by centimetres as they tried to get through.
What a contrast to sit on an Australian city intersection in the middle of the night when no one is around and patiently wait for the lights to go green. I’m sure that fear of getting caught has something to do with it, but there is also something else in the cultural psyche at work. The idea of things being right or wrong, and that things work best when everyone respects those laws.
It also involves a sense that Police will also be fair and impartial. One of the drivers of attitudes we saw in Africa is the fact that many police are corrupt. They let many things go, but will not hesitate to pull you over without reason and then look for a bribe.
Now – imagine Melbourne operating on a Nairobi mentality…
John Laws asserted this morning “we have to look after refugees” – a nice sweeping statement.
Say, instead of by country, the government has mandated a quicker way would be by house to look after refugees.
So refugees come onto your property in numbers. In order to manage the situation, you state that you want:
to check them out;
to choose the ones that stay;
the rejected ones go elsewhere;
a limit on the number;
to have a set of house rules;
to have them removed if they break the house rules; and
to have a strong border around the house to stop entry when full up.
Nation states with controlled borders act like compartmentalisation does in a ship.
When a flood is likely to overwhelm you, you can close the bulkheads and remain afloat. Unfortunately the Left and the globalists don’t consider that Islam is opposed to all they love and hope for, so by enabling free movement of people from the muslim countries to the West all they are doing is making more muslim countries. There isn’t a single muslim country which can compete with even basket case Western countries like Greece, and ones like Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia who approach that level all do so because of legacy non-muslim policies (Ataturkism, Malay-preference and Pancasila respectively).
I don’t count the gulf countries as when the oil runs out they will collapse, except possibly tiny Qatar and Abu Dhabi. And even they are likely to be submerged by the hordes.
To compare country to home, it’s the same thing. Both are sacred, peculiar to the people who inhabit them. Jealously guarded because of the sense of belonging and identity. Any threat to take away borders and nations will be put down. If borders and nations are obliterated and an homogenised mess is left, then, without doubt, the local tribes will try to outdo one another. There is more peace with nations than without.
To be a nation state you have to be prepared to stand up and defend your culture, customs, ancestors and children. History is littered with disappeared peoples and cultures who did not or could not do that.
The creation of white/colonial guilt has eaten away at the foundations and the house needs fixing at the foundations accordingly.
That means defending the borders as a stop gap, but that will get nowhere until the restoration of pride in achievement and nationality is restored. Hence then attacks on Australia Day, displays of nationalism and patriotism referred to as tasteless and ‘bogan’ and a desire by self-appointed taste makers to promote all things ‘exotic’ like sitting on the floor eating mush with your fingers, when objectively it is a crap experience compared with fine dining in a Michelin started restaurant.
The way back is to develop a back bone and call out primitive backwards cultures for what they are, and to completely reject the push to make nationalism and border protection ‘mean’ and ‘nasty’. It is better for anyone in the long run, like any difficult activity that requires discipline and periods of discomfort.
An economic argument for why open borders can’t work:
Let’s say we have “open borders” in the world. Maybe people from one place decide to save, work hard, forgo in the present and invest for the future. They build dams, roads, factories, hospitals. Meanwhile people from other places live it up, spending everything and doing as little as possible. The people who built productive assets will get richer. The people who sit back and take it easy will get poorer. Then the logical thing for the non-savers is to move to where there are productive assets and a good life. The savers and builders find that all their sacrifices were for nothing. Their assets are shared out until they are as poor as anyone else, plus it’s now more crowded with all those who came to take. The savers and builders learn that Open Borders means there’s no point in saving and investing. It’s a race to the bottom: who can bludge and take the most.
Always ask “who benefits?”. Those who can erect their own little borders around themselves stand to gain if they knock down the nation’s borders. If you have a guaranteed government job then more taxpayers are great. If you are so rich you can live in a walled enclave with guards, with private planes and yachts, cheap labour is great.
For everyone else, open borders are not so great.
You’re assuming that the savers are also communists.
No.
Yes dot, because all those immigrants who came here to live off welfare will suddenly choose to become productive citizens instead of becoming violent and stealing as much as they can….what sort of deluded world do you live in?
With open borders, it doesn’t matter what you believe. When the non-savers move in to share the productive capacity of the area, the infrastructure is as much theirs as yours. If you’re rich and powerful enough you can build your own little walled enclave, and maybe even defend it for a while but in the end you’ll be living in a place like Venezuela.