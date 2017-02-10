Cross Post: Allan Hird WADA inquiry needed in light of Essendon drug scandal

BRITAIN’S House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee has established an inquiry, Combatting Doping in Sport, into WADA and the UK anti-doping authority. Olivier Niggli, WADA Director General, flew to London from Montreal to give evidence.
Niggli was asked about how WADA handled Russia’s doping program and the potential misuse of Therapeutic Use Exemptions by cyclists and other athletes.
Our parliament has difficulty getting Ben McDevitt, the outgoing ASADA CEO, to travel the five kilometres from Fyshwick to Parliament House.
If it’s good enough for the UK to have a hard look at the WADA anti-doping architecture, it’s good enough for our Parliament.
WADA made two statements to the UK committee that highlight why we should have misgivings about how the 34 Essendon players were treated. The first was: “ … WADA does not believe doping needs to be made a criminal offence for athletes.”
If the 34 Essendon players had been charged under the Australian criminal system, they would have been exonerated. The AFL tribunal that investigated them comprised two judges and a QC and applied Australian legal principles. The tribunal threw out the ASADA case because of lack of evidence. The players were found to have no case to answer.
Having failed in its case against the players, ASADA didn’t appeal to another Australian tribunal because any appeal would have been held under Australian legal principles and ASADA knew it would lose. Instead it gave WADA $US100,000 and ASADA lawyers to try the players afresh in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
CAS doesn’t apply Australian law as it relates to evidence or proof. In my view WADA manipulated the “comfortable satisfaction” standard of proof used in anti-doping cases. It did not have to produce evidence, as defined by the Australian legal system, but merely present information rejected by the AFL tribunal.
Anyone familiar with the Essendon case knows the CAS process works for the prosecutor when it should work for justice.
CAS could never have found the players guilty under Australian law, as WADA and ASADA know. That is why they sidestepped an appeal in Australia and went to CAS where the cards were stacked against the players.
WADA would run a mile from making doping by athletes a criminal offence. If it was, WADA would have to present evidence that a player took a banned substance and have that evidence tested. Further, cases would not be determined by CAS, part of the WADA/IOC set up, but in independent courts.
WADA’s second curious statement to the UK committee was: “WADA does, however, strongly encourage governments to introduce laws that penalise … individuals … putting banned substances into the hands of athletes.”
Yet in the case of Stephen Dank, WADA has been completely inactive.
While CAS found the players took a banned substance, thymosin beta 4, it hasn’t convicted Dank with supplying or administering TB4. Why? WADA did not bring charges against Dank despite the WADA case against the players being built around him supplying and administering TB4.
The AFL Tribunal found there was no evidence Dank supplied and administered TB4 to the players. ASADA did not appeal, WADA did not charge Dank at CAS and consequently, under the WADA architecture, Dank is not guilty of supplying or administering TB4 to the players.
Yet the WADA case against the players, which CAS accepted, was built on the argument Dank did supply and administer TB4. This is a nonsense. WADA said Dank gave the players TB4, CAS accepted he did but under the WADA anti-doping architecture, Dank is innocent. Explain how that works.
Why does WADA say it wants to go hard on people supplying banned substances to athletes when it does nothing to prosecute people it believes to have done so? For WADA to be credible, what it says has to match what it does.
Which gets back to the question: why are British MPs examining the anti-doping system in sport and our parliament is sitting on its hands?
It’s time for our politicians to act. After all, Australian athletes have rights, or they should, and the public needs to have confidence in the taxpayer-funded ASADA.
Allan Hird is a former Essendon player and father of Essendon great James Hird. This op-ed first appeared in the Herald Sun.
That’s how this all started!
Australians dope: a misunderstanding, oversight etc. Foreign athletes: drug cheats.
There is a subtle difference between being declared innocent and not being prosecuted in the first place.
Spot on, Andore Jr.
This whole litany of injustice, vilification and incompetence was kicked off as yet another: “Look over there” scam by the only Australian Political Party who has the spouse of a convicted heroin-dealer as its’ Deputy Federal Parliamentary Leader and potential future Deputy Prime Minister.
How SPORTING is that?
The same political Party has a long and well-documented involvement with the drug trade down the decades with a floating drug-den-come-brothel on Sydney Harbour (whatever it takes); Al Grassby and his mafia bosses; a former A.L.P. Prime Minister who had a stash of heroin burgled from his motel room on one occasion.
And yet this mob can pull W.A.D.A. and/or A.S.A.D.A. out of their pocket to do their political bidding whenever required.
PROPER cops are always interested in getting their hands on the “Mr Big” of the chain, yet these comically incompetent A.L.P. Keystone Cops couldn’t even raise sufficient evidence to pin anything on Steven Danks, so they let him go about his business. They weren’t the least bit interested in drugs – they were ONLY interested in character assassination (just like their A.L.P. sponsors did to Tony Abbott himself) and vindictiveness at the A.L.P.’s bidding.
This fraudulent witch-hunt was trumped up as “payback” for the Essendon President committing the grave offence of inviting then Opposition Leader, Tony Abbott, into the Players’ Rooms after the Richmond/Essendon match in early March 2013, when the “First Freeloader” and his mate Barry Cassidy were in there freeloading and mooching on complimentary Richmond tickets.
The whole exercise has brought the treacherous A.L.P.F.L. into gross and odious disrepute.
If there were REAL DRUGS involved, REAL POLICE and REAL COURTS and REAL JAIL SENTENCES would have been involved.
It was always personal – Fat Andy vs Hird
Since it was Richmond who invited him I don’t see the connection.
Oops, I just checked and you are right, he was invited by Essendon.
Care to explain?
!??
This must have an Inquiry established, it must and the Federal government should do it and make the AFL Tribunal pay for it — the role of government is to keep citizens safe and to ensure justice is dispensed justly, equitably and equally – not to be confused with “ensure justice is dispensed with”
This whole thing stinks to high heaven of old red hair-dye and pomade
Let’s face it. Essendon were dumb dumb dumb. Firstly there players clearly didn’t know the law, didn’t know anything about ASADA or WADA or CAS. Trusted everyone blindly, and didn’t take any personal responsibility for their actions.
Secondly Essendon were dumb. Instead of self confessing, they should have just told everyone to be silent and let the afl/wada/cas pass whatever judgement they wanted. Instead they didn’t realise they were guilty, so blabbed their mouth to afl, handing self incriminating material straight to asada/wada/cas.
Hird should be reinstated as coach immediately. He has been found guilty of nothing by no one.
Billy Hughes?
Why is government involved in sport at all? If professional sports wish to have drug rules, why isn’t that entirely their own business? Close down ASADA. Drain the swamp.