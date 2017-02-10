Liberty Quote
Dan Hannan on free trade
Free trade + closed borders = prosperity and peace.
Yep.
Too bad the majority of free trade advocates are also open borders loons.
Also free trade doesn’t work that well when a nation punishes its own economy with such lunacies as the RET.
High taxes, bureaucracy, excessive regulations and militant unions as well.
Australia has the perfect storm of why you wouldn’t invest here.
Well, then, we’d better stay out of all those protectionist agreements with “free trade” in their names — you know, the ones whereby each country agrees to enforce the other’s monopolies and restrictions within its own borders.
There are four things that cross borders:
* People
* Goods
* Money
* Ideas
Each of those operates on a different plane to the others. Many groups (such as the EU) insist on artificially grouping them together for no fundamentally good reason.
The welfare state and constant “Progressive” policies built on virtue signaling are bad, but combining that with open borders is worse. The former means going downhill slowly and steadily… but the latter accelerates the process.
Very good points.
In fact looking at the ascension of Trump (build the wall keep out illegal migrants), BREXIT (leave the EU keep Merkel’s millions out of the EU) and the way the backslash against illegal or uncontrolled migration results in opposition against free trade as well.
In short not enforcing national boundaries in terms of immigration seems to have a negative impact on free trade.
Compare and contrast this with nations with limited immigration and absolutely no tolerance for illegal immigration (Japan, Taiwan, SKorea, China) they are all huge fans of exporting and of global trade in general.
Sinc, care to comment?