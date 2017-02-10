Ivan Kennedy on the dual role for C02, warming and cooling

You read it on the Cat. My friend Ivan Kennedy, a Sydney-based Agricultural scientist with special interests in physics has applied some basic principles to explore the drivers of global warming and cooling. The model suggests two contrasting roles for carbon dioxide – enabling warming as a logarithmic function of concentration but also cooling as a linear function of concentration. Another prediction is a direct warming role for increasing evaporation of water above land in mid-latitudes due to a increased irrigation (evapotranspiration) and greening of vegetation.
Summary. A new hypothesis for explaining variations in climate based on Clausius’ virial theorem predicts that increasing use of water to grow food and fibre could have caused most recent global warming. The virial-action theorem provides a more convenient way than the current paradigm, adiabatic convection, to model variation in global temperature. The theorem’s equations suggest that about 4×1012 tonnes of irrigation water applied annually worldwide may be elevating and cooling the top of the atmosphere sufficiently to reduce outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) to space, warming the lower atmosphere. A similar mechanism would explain the warming effects of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) periodically affecting Australia’s climate. It is not so much a question of whether the temperature of the atmosphere varies – it does so continuously as its heat content changes: the real question is why, by how much and how serious is the risk to the global ecosystem?
If you fall into an icy lake because the icy surface was too thin, thereby experiencing a personal mini-ice-age, and you are then rescued, and your body’s metabolism starts to return to normal, then you are warming up from the previous cold event.
The Earth is still coming out of the LIA and Maunder Minimum, where places in the UK and France that could grow grapes during roman times still cannot, and we are frightened about warming from a previous frigid period?
We do not understand what causes ice ages, but obsessing over a climate recovering from a previous ice age, mini or otherwise, is probably due to some deep-seated psychotic problem many people seem to have.
Louis we dont fully understand the function of the various greenhouse gases and i am surprised you want to belittle a serious scientist who out of interest without a grant has applied his mind to the matter. Or have i misread your reference to psychotic problems?
More likely to be an indirect cooling feedback loop. Recently CERN demonstrated that a number of volatile organic compounds produced by plants (such as α-pinene from pine forests) interact with cosmic rays to seed clouds at high altitude.
We already know that the increased pCO2 in the last few years has massively enhanced plant growth.
So it seems likely that the increased greening of the Earth is causing more VOCs from plants to be emitted to the atmosphere, thereby increasing seeding of clouds. The increased cloud cover then reflects more sunlight back to space.
The CERN CLOUD experiment of course has neatly demonstrated Svensmark’s hypothesis, which describes why a more active Sun causes less cloud cover and thus a natural explanation of the temperature rise last century. Oddly the MSM and the climateers don’t like to talk about this much.
I’m not a scientist so granted I could have it all wrong but here is my understanding, based on the basics.
A greenhouse works by preventing convection, that means the transparent solid of the glass lets the heat of the sun in, which warms the surface, which warms the air, which in turn can not rise, expand and be replaced by more air (can’t convect), because it’s in the greenhouseand so it gets warm. So it’s not the gasses that warm anything in the greenhouse, but the greenhouse itself. In parallel, in some climates, CO2 is pumped into greenhouses because its plant food and speeds up growth, NOT because it warms anything. This means the very term “greenhouse gas” is a complete misnomer, not based on the actual physics at play in a greenhouse.
Our atmosphere has no transparent solid, so nothing prevents convection, so it doesn’t function in any way like a greenhouse. It’s all just one big misconception that has now being blown completely out of all proportion.
Then there is what appears to be a very contentious suggestion even among skeptics that a cooler object cannot warm a warmer object. So our atmosphere doesn’t act like a blanket but more like the heatsink on a CPU. It’s cooling our surface out into space not warming the surface like environmentalist and even many prominent skeptics suggest.
In short based on the basics of how a greenhouse works and basic laws of thermodynamics, CAGW/Global Warming/whatever, has never been scientifically feasible. Certainly not the way enviro groups/IPCC suggest.
I’m not belittling anyone, I’m just pointing out that global warming is not a problem. Never was.
The next question is why?
Why does the impact of El Niño and La Niña on Australian rainfall change over time?
What happened in the mid-1800s? It might be El Niño’s cranky uncle, the Interdecadal Pacific Oscillation, or perhaps strange behaviour in the atmosphere around Antarctica.
We’re still not sure.
https://theconversation.com/delving-through-settlers-diaries-can-reveal-australias-colonial-era-climate-72652
The next question is why are we transforming our economy if we’re not sure why the climate changed before the industrial revolution when it was supposed to be the ‘stable’ climate we want to return to.
I must admit, I thought Svensmark was a load of Sugar when he first started with those cosmic rays. However, talk about evidence stacking up, and such a simple mechanism. A lot of surprising results there, but the evidence is always right (unless “adjusted” by tampering). Svensmark will be vindicated I think, give or take a few details.
This would also imply that humans can easily cause artificial cooling if we want to, by jiggering the cloud formation process. The cloud “seeders” were right in the long run, although we need to put a lot of effort into refining the methods.
The CO2 helps the plants grow faster for a start, and I think there’s evidence that at VERY high CO2 levels (i.e. enough to kill you) there is a bit of warming. For a real greenhouse (i.e. glasshouse), merely adjusting the ventilation is a much easier way to control the temperature.
There is no such thing as the "greenhouse effect", there are no "greenhouse gases", and the atmosphere is not some kind of planetary space blanket.
Actually the problem lies in the Velikovsky affair of the 1970’s when Velikovsky was taken to task over his controversial book Worlds in Collision. One of his tests was if his theory was right, Venus had to be a young hot planet.
This theory was finally found to be correct but in order to wash the eggs of the various faces, Sagan put forward the runaway greenhouse effect; a nonsensical mechanism, to explain it. It worked, and US science hereafter obsessed over CO2 and thermageddon. Jim Hansen did his post grad work on Venusian atmospheres. A youthful Venus simply contradicted the Judea-Christian scientific world view of the solar system being 4.5 billions of years old, as part of a 14 billion year universe.
I’m a member of the scientific school that assumes the universe has always existed, and that human and geological history, based on present day facts, seems more fake than real.
It was around this time that global freezing and global warming ideas became of interest.
Here we could look at psychology and why the progressive left, which dominates academia, places theory before physical fact; when they only see what they believe. Try and read Keynes’ “The General Theory” and wonder why it’s so impenetrable. Use that mindset to dominate climate science, and see what physical illogicalities appear to be assumed fact. Notice to this day the abundance of fake news surrounding the Trump election – and the frightening thing is that most believe these fakes. So too with climate change – it’s a progressive meme based on some rather idiotic concepts such as greenhouse gases. There are no such things.
Temperature is the energetic state matter is at, and the Earth’s surface temperature is more likely governed by the physics of the electrical plasma double layer that envelopes it. The movement of air, aka as wind, can be described by the movement of electric charge in the atmosphere.
If left to itself the Earth’s electric surface potential discharges in 7 minutes if not replenished by an external energy source. I’m talking about electrons being continuously passed through the earth, along with protons, etc, from external sources. But the application of plasma physics to climate science is simply non-existent.
Mark – ENSO and el Nino follow the ~60 year cycle as does global temperature the AMO, the PDO, rainfall, sea level and other datasets.
They do not necessarily line up because the measurements are of different natural parameters, but the wavelength is the same.
The ~60 year cycle was responsible for about a third of 0.74 C (roughly) temperature rise last century as it was at bottom in 1900 and top of the following cycle in 2000. If the climateers were for real they would use a period of about 120 years, not the magic 100. But if you do that the temperature rise is then only 0.5 C from 1880 to 2000, because it is two complete cycles.
I’ve only included the first 3 links because of the link limit. I can give you many more.
Global Warming’s ‘Missing’ Heat: It May Be in the Indian Ocean
http://blogs.ei.columbia.edu/2015/05/20/global-warmings-missing-heat-it-may-be-in-the-indian-ocean/
If there isn’t then we are not living in a “greenhouse” and the analogy is misleading.
Precisely – the GHG effect has been revised downward since the hypothesis inception a Century ago – by a frozen-arse Nordic of course, who else would bother with minuscule warming effects?
Iampeter, greenhouse gasses are analogous to the glass of a greenhouse. They both trap infrared radiation (radiant heat) and prevents it from escaping to the outside. Glass prevents some infrared from escaping to outside the greenhouse. Greenhouse gasses prevent some infrared from escaping into space.
Convection doesn’t figure into the analogy, though I guess you could say that gravity is a physical barrier that prevents energetic molecules from escaping into space.
Missing heat in oceans – easily explained by the specific heats of ice, bulk-water and water vapour. For ice and vapour it is about 1. For liquid water it is 2.
So to raise the temperature of liquid water 1 degree, it requires double the heat to raise either ice or vapour. 50% of the energy is converted into electrical energy in water by forming interfacial water, or EZ water, Exclusion Zone water. That electrical energy is forever lost as heat but is transformed into electrical energy. The other 50% raises water’s temperature.
Water is weird.
Yeah, right. A quote from the link:
much of the heat trapped in the atmosphere by greenhouse gases is being soaked up and stored by the oceans–at least for now.
Would someone care to explain the mechanism by which there is a NET transfer of heat energy FROM the atmosphere, TO the oceans. The hydrological cycle (aka the water cycle) has been understood for 5,000 years. We used to teach it in primary school.
For those of you who have forgotten.
@Bruce of Newcastle, #2291763, posted on February 10, 2017 at 12:53 pm
Perhaps you too have been blocked @thecon like me, and can’t comment there.
Even if you could, your inconvenient comment would be ‘removed’ by moderation and you would waste your time.
I would ask do they have a Proposal to Stop the Milankovitch Cycle?
That’s the first step in Stopping Climate Change.
February 9, 2017: The Climate Council’s severe weather report, released yesterday, Climate scientist Will Steffen said changing climate was driving more extreme weather events.
“We have to redefine a 1-in-100 or 1-in-50 year fire or flood,” Professor Steffen said.
http://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/climate-council-severe-weather-report-warns-queensland-to-expect-more-frequent-35cplus-days/news-story/cf223d7238eeadd94772736005f941c4
Note for Steffen:
Researchers study old flood records to help predict when Brisbane’s next big wet will be
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-01-12/flood-records-ill-help-predict-brisbanes-next-big-weather-event/8177810
The project — The Big Flood: Will It Happen Again? — looked at palaeological flood records to find possible links between past and future flooding.
“The record itself goes back many thousands of years and we’ve published the record for the last 2,000 years, and that record shows that seven floods like 2011 happened in the Valley over that time period.”
“We discovered major floods occurred on the Lockyer Creek in 500AD, 1300 and in the 1700s — well before historical and gauging station information was available — and in the 1890s and 1970s.
The temperature of the Venusian atmosphere at 1 bar pressure is about 62 C on average, compared to 15 C here. Considering Venus gets twice the solar energy that we do that difference isn’t much. If the surface pressure was about 0.5 bar containing roughly 50% O2 Venus would be an actual habitable planet, and much more attractive than most of the “Earth-like” planets Kepler has been finding. You’d need lots of sunscreen of course.
The Venusian surface temperature, which is hot enough to melt lead, is so because of adiabatic heating. Good old PV=nRT.
Yeah, works like this.
Re-radiation back to space of a night, particularly areas of low humidity – shove the tards in the desert overnight.
A few things have come up – laughable “missing heat”, Svensmark validated and any loss of polar snow/ice caps tend to fall in Siberia anyway, which has seen record cold.
What is the MSL in Botany Bay or Port Jackson since 1770 or 1788?
It is about 6.5 cm per century isn’t it?
So we have 1400 years to build sea walls.
What a non-issue.
WUWT Venus Envy
Hardly melting lead and spacecraft lens caps.
Some coastline is rising – check WA.
(They’re local phenomena.)
It's just an analogy. Greenhouse gasses also do not keep out insects that are coming in from outer space. It's pretty silly to get hung up on every details of analogies.
The effect is real. That’s basic physics. You will look foolish if you try to deny that. The magnitude of the effect however is what is of interest. It turns out that it’s pretty small, and as Rafe said his intro, it is logarithmic, so in effect there is a cap on it, and also there are counter-effects to it.
My background is electronics, I don’t try to equate what might take place in a vacuum tube to the weather.
Mark – This is from Tuesday this week:
Expert Hurricane Forecaster Says Upcoming 2017 Season Likely To Be “Worst/Costliest” In 12 Years!
He may well be right. In 1954 the East Coast of the US was hit by hurricane Hazel – the worst in US historical records. Several other level 4 and 5 hurricanes also hit the US in the space of a couple years.
Simple arithmetic 2017-1954 = 63 years, which suggests he’s onto something. If the downward phase of the AMO leads to more hurricanes then a repeat of the 1950’s and 1960’s may be on the menu.
And yet the atmosphere stubbornly refuses to heat up, despite ever-increasing levels of CO2. Therefore there must some “missing heat” hiding somewhere. At first it was claimed to be in the Tropical Tropospheric Flop Spot (where old global warming theories go to die). But it wasn’t there. Then it was claimed to be holed up at the North Pole, but it got colder there.
More recently one of our leading light “climate scientists” – Trenberth – claimed the hot spot existed, but kept moving around, which is why it couldn’t be found. Now the “consensus of opinion” is that the missing heat is transferring itself into the ocean deeps, by some as yet unexplained and unobserved mechanism, in defiance of the Laws of Thermodynamics and the known water cycle.
And if I deny all that I’m foolish?
It’s 1 bar at 50 km height. At the surface the pressure is 90 bar, not 1 bar.
If you read the graph at 0.5 bar and 55 km altitude the average temperature is about 305 K, which is what the thermostat says my house is at right now.
In the real world, ice core data shows CO2 concentration lags temperature change by hundreds of years* – effect rather than cause (biosphere interaction?).
*Gore fudged his graphs.
Yes, if you read my original post on the issue I referred to layer, perfesser.
Just treat the earth like a glass prism?
Look, CO2 absorbs and re-emits infrared radiation. That is a statement of fact. Do we agree on that much?
Dan, the very moment a greenhouse article is published on a widely read, conservative leaning website, you show up out of nowhere to defend the “consensus”. You’ve been at it ever since Climategate. That is a statement of fact. Do we agree on that much?
Don’t know how you can get 25 C and 1 atm pressure at the same time.
Tony does say this at your link:
My number of 62 C – 15 C = 47. Pretty close to his 50.
My concern is egotistical nerds being useful idiots to shysters.
I’ll correct meself – yes you could probably get 25 C and 1 atm at a high latitude, but all those graphs are global averages. I’m not sure how well mixed Venus’ atmosphere is though.
I’m not bloody defending the “consensus”. I already said that the greenhouse effect is probably not a big deal. A little less frothing at the mouth and a more little willingness to look at the nuance would be nice.
If you don’t like the term “greenhouse effect” effect, then fine, I don’t really care. It’s just a name. I’m sorry I said anything now.
Yes, I think further in the WUWT comments someone adjusted for the solar radiation difference you mentioned and basically came up with an Earth ‘STP’ analogy, as I mentioned.
It was a while ago that we last quoted the article on the Cat.
CO2 does not uniformly absorb and re-emit across the infra-red spectrum.
Bruce of Newcastle, Sir, data showing to the 60 odd year cycles is all good for me.
It’s not carbon (sic) causing them.
Re: the conversation article, I was also going to comment that Karoly references, for example, Thomas Lempriere, who ran the Port Arthur penal settlement, recorded the harsh Tasmanian winters he suffered in the 1830s.
Typically, Karoly fails to mention the inconvenient The Lempriere-Ross mark.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/467007.stm
Also, there is the BoM quote demeaning these great and brave explorers as incompetent:
Temperature data prior to 1910 should be used with extreme caution as many stations, prior to that date, were exposed in non-standard shelters, some of which give readings which are several degrees warmer or cooler than those measured according to post-1910 standards.
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/cdo/about/about-airtemp-data.shtml
The records, stored at the Archives’ Hobart Office, date back to 1837 and comprise meteorological observations made at Port Arthur by Thomas Lempriere (1796–1852), who was Deputy Assistant Commissary General at the penal colony.
http://yourmemento.naa.gov.au/2011/01/archives-conservation-efforts-assist-global-warming-research/
Mark – Once I looked at a graph of the GISS adjustments to the Mackay Sugar Mill temperature dataset, which has basically been a field of sugar cane for a century, and extrapolated backwards to find that tropical North Queensland emerged from under the glaciers around 1200 AD.
It’s crazy.
Take an agricultural greenhouse and flop it in the middle of the desert. What you will observe is that the temperature inside the moist greenhouse is cooler than the outside desert during the day time but warmer than the outside desert during the night time. This is because of water, the most significant of so called greenhouse gasses.
Our planet is indeed just like an agricultural greenhouse, but instead of a glass ceiling, it has an area called the “Tropopose”. Water rarely penetrates this barrier. (Observe the flat tops of Cumulonimbus or ‘Anvil’ shaped clouds).
How can we determine the effects of increasing or reducing so called greenhouse gasses (water)? Just observe a desert and compare and contrast to an area along the same latitude but with the presence of water. What we find is that deserts are warmer during the day but cooler during the night as compared to a wetter area along the same latitude. So greenhouse gasses reduce the diurnal range.
Can we test this with a place with no greenhouse gasses at all? Sure, look at the temperature range on the Moon. The diurnal range is over 100 degrees.
Can we test this with a place with maximum greenhouse gasses? Sure, look at Venus with an atmosphere made almost entirely of greenhouse gasses, the diurnal temperature range is 4 degrees. Better still, look at locations around the World that are close to the Equator and with lots of water around for a moist atmosphere, you’ll find small diurnal ranges.
The scamming ‘scientists’ of the consensus make the vital mistake of modelling the planet as a flat disk. They will never ever get to the truth like that, but getting at the truth was never the objective. The objective is to blame fossil fuels, rake in billions in taxes and control our energy.
The Sun determines the amount of energy we receive. The oceans store this energy because they warm in 3 dimensions but cool in 2 dimensions. Clouds modulate the amount of energy entering the lower atmosphere and the globe shape of the planet plus its spin ensures the fast distribution of solar energy from the Equator out towards the higher latitudes.
So, it’s the Sun, Oceans and Clouds. The burning of fossil fuels has (essentially) fuckall to do with it.
the Judea-Christian scientific world view of the solar system being 4.5 billions of years old, as part of a 14 billion year universe
Huh? Do the atheists and agnostics (not to mention scientists in China, Japan and such places) believe something different?
I assume that 4×1012 tonnes is actually 4×10^12 tonnes.