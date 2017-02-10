Roundup Feb 10

Hendo’s Media Watchdog.

Dan Mitchell. On the rather small amount of good quality satire on The Donald. Not convinced by Putin’s flat tax. Learning from Greece, don’t balance the books by increasing taxes. Everything you need to know about France. Britain of all places demonstrates the benefits of restraint in government spending.

My table shows that nations practicing spending restraint for multi-year periods reduce the problem of excessive government and also address the symptom of red ink.

I then ask my leftist buddies to please share their table showing nations that got good results from tax increases. And the response is…awkward silence, followed by attempts to change the subject. I often think you can even hear crickets chirping in the background.

I point this out because I now have another nation to add to my collection.

Looks like a plan. A bill to abolish the US Dept of Education.

Judith Curry on uncertainty.

During the course of her interview Dr. Curry addressed the underlying assumptions contained in the UN IPCC process at its very beginning which simply assumed without establishing scientific evidence that anthropogenic activity was driving “global warming” (which was subsequently modified to “climate change” after the global temperature “pause”).

She noted that the IPCC never bothered to do the “hard work” to determine how natural climate variation affected climate change but instead relied on “expert judgement” that man made actions were controlling thus neglecting any opportunity to advance climate science in this very important area.

Books. David Horowitz on Trump’s plan to save the us. The story of Obama’s false promises. A one-volume 1994 edition of Karl Popper’s The Open Society and its Enemies. Runs to 800 pages. Busy people may prefer to read 50 pages in ebook or in the paper edition with guides to four other Popper books.