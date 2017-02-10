Here’s the dual headline that comes with the pic: Rolling Blackouts In South Australia As Wind Farms Fail Again/Coldest Winter In Decade Causes Energy Shortages Across Southeast Europe. The core of the story is the consequence of using non-renewable sources of energy. This is the true meaning of “populism”, where our political leaders, many of whom know better, bend to the greatest mass delusion in history. Here are the excerpts of the different news stories that come with the photo.
The Federal Government needs to take urgent action to improve its energy policies before the rest of Australia falls victim to the type of large-scale blackouts experienced in South Australia, the Australian Energy Council has warned. About 90,000 South Australian homes and businesses were blacked out Wednesday when the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) issued a load-shedding order to avoid potential damage to the network equipment due to supply deficiency. –Claire Campbell, ABC News, 9 February 2017
German coal and gas-fired power plant output in January rose to its highest in almost five years as cold weather boosted demand while below average wind and record-low winter nuclear availability reduced supply, according to power generation data compiled by think-tank Fraunhofer ISE. –Platts, 3 February 2017
To appreciate how quickly and fundamentally things are changing, it is necessary to go no further than a one-hour press briefing held jointly this week by the Global Warming Policy Foundation and Foreign Press Association in London. Rising from a sea of incredulity was a question from one journalist present [Channel 4 science editor Tom Clark] that underscored just how things had changed. “Me and my colleagues in this room haven’t spent much time speaking to people like yourselves and the Global Warming Policy Foundation over recent times because nothing you have to say has any support in fact,” the journalist said. “There are a lot of politicians and policymakers who have determined what you have to offer is essentially meaningless in terms of where the planet should be going, where the economy should be going and business should be going, but yet here we are all sitting in a room listening to you again. Why do you think that is?” he asked. Ebell said: “Well, elections are surprising things sometimes.” –Graham Lloyd, The Australian, 3 February 2017
As freezing weather triggered energy shortages across southeast Europe at the start of the year, Bulgaria’s refusal to export power was typical in a region where everyone had to fend for themselves. Nations from Greece to Hungary hoarded power last month in response to the coldest winter in a decade, exposing the weakness of the region’s power markets, which should enjoy unrestricted flows. –Bloomberg, 9 February 2017
The German Muenster district court on Thursday granted an emission-control permit to Datteln 4, a hard-coal fired power station under construction by utility Uniper that has been held up by an intense legal battle with environmentalists. Uniper said it aims to begin supplying electricity and district heating from the 1,050 megawatts plant in western Germany in the first half of 2018. –Reuters, 19 January 2017
DEATHBED CONVERSION UPDATE: I’ve just come to the story on the front page of The Australian wherein we find: Turnbull slams Labor’s power ‘horror show’.
Malcolm Turnbull has blasted Labor’s renewable energy “horror show” by seizing on blackouts in South Australia to warn of outages across the country under the “insanity” of Bill Shorten’s 50 per cent renewables target.
As the energy crisis dominated parliamentary debate, the national energy market operator ordered a mothballed Adelaide gas-fired power station to fire up to increase supply and prevent further outages.
As Canberra residents were urged to restrict electricity use today by limiting cooking and avoiding using home appliances such as dishwashers, the Prime Minister warned that the blackouts could be repeated in other states under Labor’s policy for a national rollout of the failed renewable energy “experiment” in South Australia.
I do not know what Malcolm personally believes nor do I care. But when even “Canberra residents” are in the firing line, you have to know that a cool change is in the way.
I think it a bit unfair to declare it the greatest mass delusion in history, which seems to cast moral opprobrium on voters. Voters have been subjected to relentless propaganda and the most cynical lies. Voters are entitled to trust those in universities they employ to do research, and, more cautiously, to trust the media and those in politics to sort fact from fiction. However, there has been failure all along the line.
Despite the barrage of lies and the utter failure of the academic world, many voters remain skeptical. Accordingly, those seeking ‘action on climate change’ have been frustrated significantly in their intentions, becoming shriller and shriller in their demands.
While I do despair somewhat at the gullibility of those who believe, there are other systems of belief that have been, and remain, far more pervasive and successful in deluding people. To some extent, I am impressed by resistance to the climate change scare campaign.
No, this is not populism. This is politicians trying to silence highly motivated, vocal and organized special interest groups which forced their opinions on the rest of the population.
This is a fundamental problem identified in public choice theory. The average person is not an expert and cannot become an expert and so must listen to the “experts”. However, only those who have a vested interest in the outcome can afford to invest in making themselves informed about the issues, so allowing this policy area to be hijacked by the hysterical left. Particularly when the average person can no longer tell who is the expert. Thus the campaign to brand alternative opinions as deniers and troglodytes.
This speaks, not for populism but for the power of left wing fascist institutions.
@Ray. Yes.
I also think, in this connected age, with disparate sources of information, the current ‘true meaning of populism’ is largely positive. It seems to represent less gullibility and greater discernment than in times past. Though I have to confess I am not sure where we would be if we had not had the 20 year pause in temperature rise.
There seem to be no limits to the depths the commies at their ABC will sink to. Take a gander at this utter drivel: SA power: What is load shedding and why is it happening?
But when even “Canberra residents” are in the firing line, you have to know that a cool change is in the way.
Too optimistic, I’m afraid Steve.
Most residents of Canberra will steadfastly refuse to believe that electricity restrictions are evidence of the inadequacy of a “renewable” based power system.
They’ll insist that it’s the fault of da eeebil capitalists in the fossil fuel industry.
The answer will be a few hundred billion more beer tokens of “government investment” in “clean energy”.
What a dickhead. Because oelectins? He should have said “because eventually, even people like you have to recognise you were wrong”.
Wow. I do hope Parliament House gets blacked out. Nothing better than experiencing renewable energy good and hard to focus their minds.
How is that ACT Government 100% renewbulls policy going? Have they run out of NSW hydroelectricity yet?