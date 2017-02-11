Australia’s third world electricity network

Thanks to a crazy love of inefficient wind farms, Australia’s electricity network is now approaching that of Pakistan. There many households own backup diesel generators for the times the network blacks out or there is load shedding. But at least mains electricity in Pakistan is cheap (about 8 Australian cents per kilowatt hour). Here Australians pay a high fixed cost plus around 30 cents per kilowatt hour. Expensive and unreliable power. Just what we need to power the economy.
And what are many Australians doing? Going out and buying diesel generators – quite an inefficient form of electricity generation.
Madness.
The Government should declare include coal and nuclear as renewable energy (since they are in fact renewable and plentiful).
And yesterday the Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Martin Parkinson, ordered that thermostats in government buildings be set to 26 degrees Celsius to reduce the load on the electricity network.
Colleagues
Given the threat of rolling blackouts across NSW and the ACT tomorrow, the NSW and ACT Public Services
are setting thermostats to 26 degrees.
I believe we also have an obligation to assist and would ask that you seek to ensure that
all buildings In which you or your portfolio agencies operate participate in this action.
I will ensure that all PM&C facilities participate and ask you to make sure that your portfolios are also responding appropriately.
We will be sending a notice to all PM&C staff in the morning explaining our action – you might like to consider doing the same.
Thank you
Martin
Surely further evidence of our third world electricity network?
Sacking Parkinson should have been Sloppy Joe’s Day 1 job. The Donald would have had him standing on the street with a stack of cardboard boxes by lunchtime.
In retrospect it was an omen of things to come.
26 degrees. Oh the inhumanity.
Lucius,
Your trenchant observation of what Australians are actually doing should indicate to you that, inefficiencies aside, Australian prefer reliability in their electrical supply.
Now, if you could somehow contrive to present a remedial hypothesis that does not involve the phrase: “The Government should…”? ( or must, or ought, etc.)
Many thanks.
Not to worry, we can always import electricity from China or S.E. Asia as they make it cheaper than us. You know free trade!
Coal and nuclear are renewable? You’re not having a good day Lucius
There is no such thing as a renewable resource. All resources run down the energy of the universe and eventually run out. Vegetation is only as renewable as the Sun keeps shining.
Aluminium is a solid form of electricity.
Post industrial social justice conland Australia will import aluminium and borrow to do it.
Tell me, government interference aside, what is wrong with following arithmetic:
LV electricity wholesale price – 3 to 4c per kwh
Infrastructure, Poles & wires (say) – 4c per kwh
Retail margin (say) – 2c per kwh
So 10c per kwh. Almost as good as Pakistan AND one third of what we pay now.
RET and other energy taxes must go.
I am guessing we are paying 20c per kwh or thereabouts to CAGW scamsters.
Confused, unfortunately governments got us into this mess by passing laws such as the those that created the LRET, a hidden tax that subsidises “renewables” and penalises coal and other base load power generation. So suggesting that the remedy for this disaster should not involve the government is illogical because the private sector has to comply with these idiotic laws, and would be penalised by these same laws if they fail to comply with them. The nearest they can come was demonstrated recently when the admirable company ERM Power decided to pay the $65 per MWhour penalty rather then pay about $90 per MWhour for the privilege of generating an essential product – base load power, for its Australian business customers. For this they were threatened with punishment by the Energy Regulator for not complying to the “spirit” of the idiotic LRET law (whilst clearly complying with its letter). If you haven’t read Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged recently, a reading of it would exactly describe this madness, written prophetically over 60 years ago. It made me shiver when I read it recently.
“Vegetation is only as renewable as the Sun keeps shining.”
And as long as there are chemical nutrients in the soil for the vegetation to mine. If natural processes do not replenish the nutrients at least as fast as the vegetation consumes them then, game over.
I’m halfway through building a steam powered genny. I’ve got a million acres of eucalyptus forest in my back yard, enough to keep my lowly little shack powered for EVAH and it’s renewable to boot. Screw the parasites!
Confused: Or if the level of CO 2 in our atmosphere falls below about 200 parts per million (currently about 400 ppm), at which point all plants start to die, after which oxygen levels (from the same plants) fall and all animals start to die, including us humans. Now that is really Game Over!
Which is currently screwing up the SA ‘Energy Market’ (cough).
The BOM forecast was 42 by now, it’s a scorching earth shattering 36. Yawn, just another typical hot Australian summer. So much for gerbil warmongering armageddon. I vaguely remember they did the same exaggerated prediction last year and end up with egg on their faces.
Dennis Shanahan told Ray Hadley this week that Australia wouldn’t be having the energy debate right now if Donald Trump hadn’t been elected. So true. Trump may have saved us.
Notice how as soon as Politicians discovered “Energy Policy”, things have been going downhill.
Turbine or reciprocating? Why not build a wood gas plant and run a conventional engine? Probably far cheaper and safer!
Third world electricity for the third wold immigrants and refugees.
Make them feel at home.
rickw
#2293058, posted on February 11, 2017 at 2:58 pm
Eucalyptus oil in an ICE?
The Pakis have the Chinese building a large, modern coal fired power plant for them right now.
I believe the first unit is commissioning right now.
Pretty much every arm of government in Australia – federal, state and local – is implacably opposed to any new coal plants ever being built in Australia again. What can I say – green left alarmism has triumphed ?
Think about that, in a few years Pakistan will have a cheaper, more reliable base of generation tha Australia ! Pakistan FFS !!
This level of demonstrated stupidity does not bode well for the continued existence of Australia as an independent nation state.
Offlining one our few remaining Aluminium smelters doesn’t help.
except we will have the ‘welfare’ paying for the their power bills, we are surely living in the ‘Age of Stupidity’