Australia’s third world electricity network

Thanks to a crazy love of inefficient wind farms, Australia’s electricity network is now approaching that of Pakistan. There many households own backup diesel generators for the times the network blacks out or there is load shedding. But at least mains electricity in Pakistan is cheap (about 8 Australian cents per kilowatt hour). Here Australians pay a high fixed cost plus around 30 cents per kilowatt hour. Expensive and unreliable power. Just what we need to power the economy.

And what are many Australians doing? Going out and buying diesel generators – quite an inefficient form of electricity generation.

Madness.

The Government should declare include coal and nuclear as renewable energy (since they are in fact renewable and plentiful).

And yesterday the Secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Martin Parkinson, ordered that thermostats in government buildings be set to 26 degrees Celsius to reduce the load on the electricity network.

Colleagues Given the threat of rolling blackouts across NSW and the ACT tomorrow, the NSW and ACT Public Services

are setting thermostats to 26 degrees. I believe we also have an obligation to assist and would ask that you seek to ensure that

all buildings In which you or your portfolio agencies operate participate in this action. I will ensure that all PM&C facilities participate and ask you to make sure that your portfolios are also responding appropriately. We will be sending a notice to all PM&C staff in the morning explaining our action – you might like to consider doing the same. Thank you Martin

Surely further evidence of our third world electricity network?