I really do fear for an outbreak of ‘beggar thy neighbour’ policies that so damaged the world during the Great Depression. The return of outright protectionism – not even disguised now – is clear, with Crazy Trump leading the way with his extreme protectionism and crony capitalism. Milton Friedman, Jean-Baptiste Say, Adam Smith, Ludwig von Mises, Friedrich Hayek, James Buchanan and many other conservative, free market and libertarian economists would be rolling in their graves at the populist trends in society and capture of the White House by a group of thugs.
Trump is following the lead of many tyrants with mercantalist tendencies providing a greater opportunity to pilfer the people’s wealth. Trump has much in common with Jean-Baptiste Colbert and perhaps even more Nicolas Fouquet who as Louis XIV’s finance minister seemed incapable of distinguishing his personal finances from the State’s finances.
I’m afraid the Trump supporters here at the Cat are Trump’s useful fools. You like him because he is seems to be opposed to climate change policies, but neglect the much greater danger he poses in every other area of human activity. Even on climate change policy I would not believe a word uttered by this contemptible and crazy man. It really is the case that the asylum is being run by the inmates.
I’ll leave it for Jean Baptiste Say to have the final words, as his warns of the dangers of protectionism in his A Treatise on Political Economy:
The subject [is]…the nature of the injury that a community suffers by difficulties thrown in
the way of the introduction of foreign commodities. The mischief occasioned to the country that produces the prohibited article is of the same kind and description; it is prevented from turning its capital and industry to the best account. But it is not to be supposed that the foreign nation can by this means be utterly ruined and stripped of all resource, as Napoleon seemed to imagine, when he excluded the products of Britain from the markets of the continent. To say nothing of the impossibility of effecting a complete and actual blockade of a whole country, opposed as it must be by the universal motive of self-interest, the utmost effect of it can only be to drive its production into a different channel. A nation is always competent to the purchase and consumption of the whole of its own products, for products are always bought with other products. Do you think it possible to prevent England from producing value to the amount of a million, by preventing her export of woollens to that amount? You are much mistaken if you do. England will employ the same capital and the same manual labor in the preparation of ardent spirits, by the distillation of grain or other domestic products, that were before occupied in the manufacture of woollens for the French market, and she will then no longer bring her woollens to be bartered for French brandies. A country, in one way or other, direct or indirect, always consumes the values it produces, and can consume nothing more. If it cannot exchange its products with its neighbors, it is compelled to produce values of such kinds only as it can consume at home. This is the utmost effect of prohibitions; both parties are worse provided, and neither is at all the richer.
Free trade or fair trade?
Free trade. Not fair trade. Fair trade is just disguised protectionism.
The tantrum continues unabated…
Free trade has seen the hollowing out of the Wests industrial base, Luscious.
Fair trade is the consequence of the ideological purity of it.
How does it help my family if I give up my job to an immigrant?
Why is fair trade, a colossally stupid far leftist policy being pushed for here?
That’s a complete and utter myth. Blaming trade liberalisation for socialism and unionism.
From the man who claimed that Fascist Trump supporters would riot in the streets if – when – he lost the election.
Well, we got the riots and violence all right – and from which side, Lucius?
You also implied that Cat supporters here would be liable to do the same.
Nothing you say from that point onwards – including the words “and” and “the” – should ever be taken seriously by thinking people ever again.
List the protectionist policies (as opposed to rhetoric) that Trump has implemented.
Watch closely what happens in Palm Beach, Florida, this weekend.
And try to stop your bowtie spinning.
PS: we already had a serve of Trump Derangement today from Henry Ergas.
Reducing company tax to 15% and cutting regulations is crazy?
There is no such thing as free trade.
It doesn’t exist and never has.
In the real world, nations maximise their leverage and wealth as best they can through a judicious mix of trade and protection. The US has been conned for a variety of reasons into impoverishing itself, thanks to a series of dumb deals with other nations.
If it cannot exchange its products with its neighbors …
“Crazy Trump” seems a bit of an extreme article. I’m sure I heard D. Trump talk about bilateral trade agreements with various countries, not stopping trade altogether. Where did LCQ get that idea from, I wonder.
Fairness is just disguised freedom. We must not be free.
It doesn’t work.
Trump has HELPED trade liberalisation. The TPP would have seen outrageous IP law applied in Australia.
I think perhaps the assurances Giuliani etc gave back in June (?) 2016 were correct. He’s actually a free market guy but has had to play a NY Democrat etc.
His cabinet picks and decisions so far scream free markets, not protectionism. He has done very well so far and his policies will lower unemployment so much that the participation rate will increase and the numbers of chronically unemployed will significantly decrease.
Hard to believe you still show your face here Lucy.
Your recent beclownments would send most people into a deep and never ending shame spiral.
I suppose a life academia protects one from reality.
Pointless having free trade when a country of vegetables dont have a skill set to produce anything to trade. I see Trump as trying to get a country back into the fold to having the dignity of work.
For comparisons sake what industries has the potentially greatest PM eva freed from protectionism?
Last time I checked Trumbull was leading a government committed to banning gray cae imports , cheap books and cheap power.
car even
Absolutely woeful. Anti-civilisational.
So Tom, evidently you approve of Trump threatening tariffs, but would you approve of him implementing them?