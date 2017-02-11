I really do fear for an outbreak of ‘beggar thy neighbour’ policies that so damaged the world during the Great Depression. The return of outright protectionism – not even disguised now – is clear, with Crazy Trump leading the way with his extreme protectionism and crony capitalism. Milton Friedman, Jean-Baptiste Say, Adam Smith, Ludwig von Mises, Friedrich Hayek, James Buchanan and many other conservative, free market and libertarian economists would be rolling in their graves at the populist trends in society and capture of the White House by a group of thugs.

Trump is following the lead of many tyrants with mercantalist tendencies providing a greater opportunity to pilfer the people’s wealth. Trump has much in common with Jean-Baptiste Colbert and perhaps even more Nicolas Fouquet who as Louis XIV’s finance minister seemed incapable of distinguishing his personal finances from the State’s finances.

I’m afraid the Trump supporters here at the Cat are Trump’s useful fools. You like him because he is seems to be opposed to climate change policies, but neglect the much greater danger he poses in every other area of human activity. Even on climate change policy I would not believe a word uttered by this contemptible and crazy man. It really is the case that the asylum is being run by the inmates.

I’ll leave it for Jean Baptiste Say to have the final words, as his warns of the dangers of protectionism in his A Treatise on Political Economy: