No answers blowin’ in the wind

The Financial Review recognises that wind has broken Australia’s electricity system, and quotes Grattan advice that we need a new system, (redolent of Brecht’s channeling of East German politicians that it would be easier to dissolve the people and elect another).
Entranced by the Chief Scientist’s pearls of wisdom the AFR also tells us that he is to seek the solutions in an upcoming trip to Ireland and Denmark. And they publicise the latest silver bullet, a new battery invented in South Australia that will take the world by storm and solve all our problems – it’s just that it needs (for the time being you understand) a subsidy to cover 50 per cent of its costs.
I have a more well-grounded analysis published in Quadrant, here.
It concludes
There is only one solution. We must unwind the subsidies and regulatory interventions that have created the problems. Governments spend or impose regulatory costs like the renewable subsidies that amount to about $5 billion a year (a calculation the Finkel report deigned not to make). These are poisoning the economy as well as costing each household $500 per year. We need politicians to announce that all subsidies to energy will be removed immediately and that there will no longer be any favouring of particular power sources. Only then will we see the supply system convalescing and recovering so that it once again provides the cheapest electricity in the world and all that entails for living standards.
The moochers and con men will scream “sovereign risk” just as the car manufacturers did when the tariff reforms were contemplated. Others will say it is just not possible to change since the forces of darkness are so well entrenched. Perhaps so but the future of the economy is therefore bleak.
My more lengthy piece critiquing the ridiculous Finkel draft report is here.
And I address it in a wider context in my forthcoming book CLIMATE CHANGE: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era, which is to be published later this month by the redoubtable Connor Court.
Now get ALP/Greens to agree.
Alan, you have missed the point.
We need high speed trains NOW.
Any politician that promotes RET, subsidies paid to rich pricks that put solar electricity panels on their roof, should be smacked in the mouth.
If a politician cannot look at you in the face and tell you that ‘renewable’ energy is going to cost you a lot more money, then they lie.
If a politician cannot look at you in the face and tell you that ‘renewable’ energy is going to cost you jobs, then they lie.
The so called ‘green’ jobs are in China.
Anyone that promotes renewable energy is trying to shift jobs from Australia to China.
If the current crop of politicians in Australia says anything, then they may lie.
Fake news. The problem is that when the wholesale price of electricity peaks, it is more profitable for any individual generator to pocket the price than to ramp up capacity. It doesn’t have anything to do with renewables. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the price of gas.
“ramp up capacity”?
Capacity is the maximum electric output an generator can produce under prevailing conditions. If you meant generator output, why would an individual generator be more profitable, when prices are at a peak, by choosing not to increase output?
If that were so Gavin, then why are the generators going broke. The only investment with the RET is in renewables and that is just making the instability of the grid even worse.
Look at the average price of electricity in SA for the real effects, not the peaks.
This is a complete catastrophe and Alan is right – remove all the distortions. Turnbull seems to want to add more.
And don’t you just love the idea of pumped hydro? How long does he think these things take to build. And by the way, the topography of SA makes it entirely unsuitable. There are no dams to speak of. Why do you think Adelaide pumps its water from the Murray?
So tell me, O Gavin The Wise, just how does one “ramp up” capacity from a coal-fired, steam-driven, baseload power station (you know, the kind that actually produces most of the electricity)? Where’s the accelerator pedal located?
“The Financial Review recognises that wind has broken Australia’s electricity system…”
You know that things are desperately bad when even the Fauxfacts rag, the A.F.R. recognises the flatulent bloviating of Labors’ gerbil worming carpet-baggers as being no more than “breaking wind”.
Despite whatever Labor con-artist Jay Weatherill might claim to the contrary, not even the A.L.P. can FART its’ way to a sustainable power source!
Their social justice elite have all the power they want, at a price that is a small fraction of their social justice elite wages/payments/rorts.
Their class war loses nothing if the proles have to huddle in the cold and pant like chained dogs in the heat, their post industrial Bengali future has their Social Justice Nabobs carried on sedan chairs by the dispensible proles from their elite gated compounds to their price protected and bollard surrounded elite breeding grounds.
Getting pretty close to the Keynsian solution of paying people to dig holes and fill them in again. It would make sense to a lot of economists. Treasury will be all over it.
Crap Gavin it is more profitable for a supplier to get $40/MW for 24 hrs than get $200/MW for 30 minutes. But with a requirement to take renewables first and subsidies that allow them to offet at $0-2o/MW other suppliers csn compete
A basic understanding of what “baseload electricity generation” means, would send the gavins scurrying back under a log.
Clearly, then, they should stop generating altogether. Also, demand and supply curves are all wrong. Or, Gavin has been smoking some very strong weed.
Seriously though, I think Gavin is talking investment rather than immediate supply. You would have to be addict to invest in coal or gas power in the current political environment, regardless of the spot price.
Addict=a dick in the above.
South Australia’s power supply problem is a complete surprise, of course, to Chrissy Pyne, the main benefactor of Turnbull’s Frog Subs caper.
Hang on. Doesn’t he live there?
Nor would anyone in parliament have given ANY thought to South Australia’s ability to build many other multi-billion dollar ships for the RAN or even supply special steel for our new subs.
Cough cough cough.
Now get ALP/Greens to agree.
And the LNP/NXT/Lambie/Hinch and any other @rse clown.
From ‘The true meaning of populism’ thread:
Entranced by the Chief Scientist’s pearls of wisdom the AFR also tells us that he is to seek the solutions in an upcoming trip to Ireland and Denmark.
So he’ll take a trip to Europe – tax payer funded presumably – and still miss the bleedin’ obvious thanks to ideological blinkers.
How on earth did the West succumb to this neo-Lysenkoism?
He’s an engineer by trade too, with a PhD and patents. Don’t be too much of a smart arse.
From the Oz today:
Koutsantonis’s own department warned him 8 months ago of likely power generation shortfalls in SA between 30 January and 14 February 2017 if wind failed.
He states he didn’t see the report. He’s either a liar or an incompetent. Ditto Weatherill.
Apologies for my confusing use of the word “generator” – by which I meant a generating firm, not a generating machine. The word “ramp” added to the confusion, and the word “capacity” didn’t clear it up. So, let me try again:
The problem is that when the wholesale price of electricity peaks, it is more profitable for any individual supplier to pocket the peak price than to start another machine, thereby reducing the price.
Cementafriend at #2292699: Yeah, but when the price peaks, it doesn’t just increase by a factor of 5 over the norm. It increases by a factor of 1000 or more. If you’ve got one machine running at that price, why would you start another one and lower the price?
For those that came in late, pumped hydro is ‘the batteries’ of a city power supply. Off-peak use the spare power to pump water into storage; as demand peaks let flow reverse and generate power back to the grid.
Limited by storage volume, baseload capacity, and the cast/revenue differences between off-peak charges and peak charges.
Its also famous as the first great Middle-Class NIMBY victory over common sense, in NY state whenthey stopped the building of a pumped storage system.
cost/revenue not cast/revenue
How S.A. energy overlords, Weatherill and Koutsantonis, can keep a straight face while blaming everyone else for their failing clean green wind energy policy folly is something to behold.
Comrade Daniel CFMEU Andrews shares the same talent, and taking Victoria in the same direction
as S.A.
RTWT
Gavin P
Any firm would like to benefit from a price spike caused by a supply deficit. This as true in petrol, fertiliser garden furniture, anything. What stops them exploiting such circumstances is other competitors and the market is sufficiently competitive in NSW and Vic to prevent this. in Qld this is less so now the govt has merged 2 of its generator portfolios. SA might also be a problem with forced coal closures
Competition cures all such market exploitation