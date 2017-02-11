No answers blowin’ in the wind

The Financial Review recognises that wind has broken Australia’s electricity system, and quotes Grattan advice that we need a new system, (redolent of Brecht’s channeling of East German politicians that it would be easier to dissolve the people and elect another).
Entranced by the Chief Scientist’s pearls of wisdom the AFR also tells us that he is to seek the solutions in an upcoming trip to Ireland and Denmark. And they publicise the latest silver bullet, a new battery invented in South Australia that will take the world by storm and solve all our problems – it’s just that it needs (for the time being you understand) a subsidy to cover 50 per cent of its costs.
I have a more well-grounded analysis published in Quadrant, here.
It concludes
There is only one solution. We must unwind the subsidies and regulatory interventions that have created the problems. Governments spend or impose regulatory costs like the renewable subsidies that amount to about $5 billion a year (a calculation the Finkel report deigned not to make). These are poisoning the economy as well as costing each household $500 per year. We need politicians to announce that all subsidies to energy will be removed immediately and that there will no longer be any favouring of particular power sources. Only then will we see the supply system convalescing and recovering so that it once again provides the cheapest electricity in the world and all that entails for living standards.
The moochers and con men will scream “sovereign risk” just as the car manufacturers did when the tariff reforms were contemplated. Others will say it is just not possible to change since the forces of darkness are so well entrenched. Perhaps so but the future of the economy is therefore bleak.
My more lengthy piece critiquing the ridiculous Finkel draft report is here.
And I address it in a wider context in my forthcoming book CLIMATE CHANGE: Treaties and Policies in the Trump Era, which is to be published later this month by the redoubtable Connor Court.
Now get ALP/Greens to agree.
Alan, you have missed the point.
We need high speed trains NOW.
Any politician that promotes RET, subsidies paid to rich pricks that put solar electricity panels on their roof, should be smacked in the mouth.
If a politician cannot look at you in the face and tell you that ‘renewable’ energy is going to cost you a lot more money, then they lie.
If a politician cannot look at you in the face and tell you that ‘renewable’ energy is going to cost you jobs, then they lie.
The so called ‘green’ jobs are in China.
Anyone that promotes renewable energy is trying to shift jobs from Australia to China.
If the current crop of politicians in Australia says anything, then they may lie.
Fake news. The problem is that when the wholesale price of electricity peaks, it is more profitable for any individual generator to pocket the price than to ramp up capacity. It doesn’t have anything to do with renewables. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the price of gas.
“ramp up capacity”?
Capacity is the maximum electric output an generator can produce under prevailing conditions. If you meant generator output, why would an individual generator be more profitable, when prices are at a peak, by choosing not to increase output?
If that were so Gavin, then why are the generators going broke. The only investment with the RET is in renewables and that is just making the instability of the grid even worse.
Look at the average price of electricity in SA for the real effects, not the peaks.
This is a complete catastrophe and Alan is right – remove all the distortions. Turnbull seems to want to add more.
And don’t you just love the idea of pumped hydro? How long does he think these things take to build. And by the way, the topography of SA makes it entirely unsuitable. There are no dams to speak of. Why do you think Adelaide pumps its water from the Murray?
So tell me, O Gavin The Wise, just how does one “ramp up” capacity from a coal-fired, steam-driven, baseload power station (you know, the kind that actually produces most of the electricity)? Where’s the accelerator pedal located?
“The Financial Review recognises that wind has broken Australia’s electricity system…”
You know that things are desperately bad when even the Fauxfacts rag, the A.F.R. recognises the flatulent bloviating of Labors’ gerbil worming carpet-baggers as being no more than “breaking wind”.
Despite whatever Labor con-artist Jay Weatherill might claim to the contrary, not even the A.L.P. can FART its’ way to a sustainable power source!