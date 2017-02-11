Liberty Quote
I’ve noticed that everybody that is for abortion has already been born.— Ronald Reagan
-
-
Open Forum: February 11, 2017
This is the sort of horror that Fatty Trump has unleashed on the unsuspecting citizens of the good ol’ USA …
ah, another new thread.
First from the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Another website that isn’t blocked, Breitbart is, the BBC is, news.com.au is but not Gab and not the Cat.
http://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2017/02/10/509893/Iran-Islamic-Revolution-Leader-Rouhani
Must be the pro-Assad/anti KSA zeitgeist. That or they realise their economy is stuffed and want the best open source think tank in the world.
Apologise please, Grig.
Hey, this isn’t funny. The slob actually does look like Bannon.
http://www.thewrap.com/hey-snl-rosie-odonnell-poses-steve-bannon-bid-new-gig/
Apparently ICE is raiding taco stands and dragging wetbacks from their homes. Our border security mob could learn a lot from them.
Breaking news in the Oz. Khaled Sharouff stripped of his Australian citizenship. No link, as yet.
Charming. You mean Chicanos as well, or just Mexicans without papers?
Wasn’t he stripped of something else?
His life maybe?
That was his partner in crime, Mohammed Elomar – married to Sharouf’s daughter, and killed in a drone strike.
If true, that would seriously hamper his citizenship appeal.
But I’m sure the SJW legal eagles will find a way around it.
For the sake of the children.
P*edophile priest Raymond Cheek: Anglican Church ‘surprised’ by two-year jail sentence
Gee – who might it have been that ultimately “ordered” that drone strike, I wonder?
Breaking news in the Oz. Khaled Sharouff stripped of his Australian citizenship. No link, as yet.
But he was such a fine example of the joys of immigration.
Perhaps m0nty could fill us in.
Length of the sentence determined because the judge didn’t think Cheek should die in gaol.
To. Stupid. To. Survive.
Guess which other country he has citizenship of?
From the Oz.
New York Times, Washington Post and The Guardian caught buying TREMENDOUS amount of pageviews from China for ad revenue and relevance
http://www.vesselnews.io/fake-newsflow-new-york-times-washington-post-buying-clicks-china-traffic-jumps-half-traffic-two-months/
http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/strike-looms-as-victorian-teachers-take-first-step-towards-industrial-action-20170210-gua4j4.html
The Oz is actually allowing comments on this article. Wonder how long it will be, before they close comments, and remove what’s been posted?
Guess which other country he has citizenship of?
One shared by a lot of criminals in Western Sydney
Wow. Way to react guys. Only took you two years to do what should have taken five minutes.
Yes, far worse to render someone stateless than to revoke the Australian citizenship of a voluntary citizen of Islamic State.
You fucking numpties.
The Eiffel tower is going to have a wall around it to protect it from terrorist attacks
https://archive.is/Im8YG
P*edophile priest Raymond Cheek: Anglican Church ‘surprised’ by two-year jail sentence
Length of the sentence determined because the judge didn’t think Cheek should die in gaol.
To. Stupid. To. Survive.
Do others suspect that this type of sentencing has less to do with stupidity or do-gooderness and more to do with the promotion and protection of perverts.
Infiltration of the courts be pa3does and their fellow travelers is no different as the left marches through the institutions.
I’m struggling with this. When the bush war was raging in Rhodesia, the Rhodesians were recruiting in Australia. Authority had no trouble, then, threatening prospective recruits with ” cancellation of your passport, loss of citizenship, and ending up a stateless person.”
Would somebody be good enough to explain, in words of one syllable, and on a single sheet of paper, why things are different now?
Imminent Terror Attack Thwarted in Paris
http://www.thejournal.ie/terror-plot-paris-3232527-Feb2017/
It seems some 16 year old girl involved in the plot gave the whole thing away on social media.
The one syllable requirement is daunting, but here goes:
SJW’s. MSM. PC. MP’s. Lack of guts.
If true – shameful.
However, I hope this is shit-of-bull and the Minister has done his job; made the decision himself; accepts the responsibility for making that decision; and merely relied upon guidance from a designated panel of advisors.
Because where does this end ? ‘A secret panel of blah, blah, blah recommended that so-and-so Australian citizen be vaporised by a Hellfire missile kindly launched by a USAF drone. When asked about this the Minsiter replied “mmm ? hello ? is it lunch o’clock ??”
A-count-a-bility ! Grow a pair useless effing politicians !
Feel the lerve.
Our greatest weapon in the fight against the barbarians is ‘Gen Look-at-Me, Kimmy’ and social media.
That and Predator drones, Hellfire missiles and hard ass special forces with automatic weapons.
WOW! 70 grams of TATP.
What were they planning to blow up? Bruce of Newcastle’s humane rat trap?
Bunch of cucks.
Actually, after the Benbrika thing the citizenship act was amended to show that the Minister could revoke a person’s citizenship at his own discretion.
But, again, too soft to apply it. Might hurt feelings.
Why is the Drum seeking the opinion of Caleb Bond?
He is a pimply 17 yo with a squeaky voice.
Where is his bow tie?
Would somebody be good enough to explain, in words of one syllable, and on a single sheet of paper, why things are different now?
This time its not those evil white racist males going to oppress the poor negro but poor, naive, misguided, vibrant members of the religion of tolerance and peace and we don’t want to be seen as being racist and islamophobic now, do we?
An anthem for the Trumpocene era.
Why is the Drum seeking the opinion of Caleb Bond?
According to joogle Caleb has a weekly column in the Daily Telegraph and the Advertiser. And the MSM can’t figure out why they are going bankrupt
Caleb has been a busy boy
Australia’s 16-year-old political commentator
Thursday 14 January, 2016
It was November last year radioinfo shared with you the story of Australia’s aspiring talk back announcer who at age just 16 has some pretty good media credentials.
Caleb Bond has appeared as a political commentator on Yass FM, 2GB, KiiS with Kyle and Jackie O, 2CC, RN, TripleJ and FIVE aa.
He’s also written for the The Advertiser, Daily Telegraph and appeared on Studio 10.
Read more at: https://www.radioinfo.com.au/news-tags/caleb-bond © Radioinfo.com.au
48th Battalion A.I.F
Caleb’s a sweet kid and he’s on the right track but make no mistake he is only a media thing because he’s weird.
The fact that he has adults enabling him is cruel and creepy.
What a nasty piece of work.
The face of the Democrat resistance:
Teacher Fired After Posting, “The Only Good Trump Supporter is a Dead Trump Supporter”.
Greens and “anti-fascist” fascists attack Cory Bernardi speech attendees and stop them getting on a bus.
Violent socialists attacking free speech…. and the police do nothing.
Bus Attack
King Koala
#2292534, posted on February 11, 2017 at 1:06 am
Why is the Drum seeking the opinion of Caleb Bond?
Must be missing out on more than I thought, ignorance is bliss, never heard of him till now.
WOW! 70 grams of TATP.
What were they planning to blow up? Bruce of Newcastle’s humane rat trap?
——————————————————————————–
You use a small primer charge of TATP, 70 grams is plenty, to initiate a truck bomb of Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil mix…..ANFO is not easy to detonate without a high explosive primer of some kind. Don’t laugh at small quantities of high explosives.
Could this be true?
Does the Trumpster really have a master plan?
memoryvault
#2292529, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:56 am
WOW! 70 grams of TATP.
What were they planning to blow up? Bruce of Newcastle’s humane rat trap?
Strategically placed in the right spot it can do more damage that 10 tons of TNT detonated in an open paddock.
Attack free assembly too. Indeed, where were the police? Call from Andrews to stand down? Pretty disgusting fascistic behaviour on display in Victoria.