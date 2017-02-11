Open Forum: February 11, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, February 11, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
43 Responses to Open Forum: February 11, 2017

  1. Rabz
    #2292469, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:01 am

    This is the sort of horror that Fatty Trump has unleashed on the unsuspecting citizens of the good ol’ USA …

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292473, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:03 am

    New fred? Podium?

  6. Diesal
    #2292475, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:05 am

    First from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

  7. Diesal
    #2292477, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Another website that isn’t blocked, Breitbart is, the BBC is, news.com.au is but not Gab and not the Cat.

  10. .
    #2292482, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Diesal
    #2292477, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:06 am
    Another website that isn’t blocked, Breitbart is, the BBC is, news.com.au is but not Gab and not the Cat.

    Must be the pro-Assad/anti KSA zeitgeist. That or they realise their economy is stuffed and want the best open source think tank in the world.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2292486, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Apologise please, Grig.

  13. King Koala
    #2292489, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Apparently ICE is raiding taco stands and dragging wetbacks from their homes. Our border security mob could learn a lot from them.

  14. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292491, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Breaking news in the Oz. Khaled Sharouff stripped of his Australian citizenship. No link, as yet.

  15. .
    #2292492, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:14 am

    dragging wetbacks from their homes

    Charming. You mean Chicanos as well, or just Mexicans without papers?

  16. jupes
    #2292496, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Breaking news in the Oz. Khaled Sharouff stripped of his Australian citizenship. No link, as yet.

    Wasn’t he stripped of something else?

    His life maybe?

  17. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292498, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Wasn’t he stripped of something else?

    His life maybe?

    That was his partner in crime, Mohammed Elomar – married to Sharouf’s daughter, and killed in a drone strike.

  18. memoryvault
    #2292500, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Wasn’t he stripped of something else?
    His life maybe?

    If true, that would seriously hamper his citizenship appeal.
    But I’m sure the SJW legal eagles will find a way around it.
    For the sake of the children.

  20. Rabz
    #2292503, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:25 am

    killed in a drone strike

    Gee – who might it have been that ultimately “ordered” that drone strike, I wonder?

  21. King Koala
    #2292504, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Breaking news in the Oz. Khaled Sharouff stripped of his Australian citizenship. No link, as yet.

    But he was such a fine example of the joys of immigration.

  22. Rabz
    #2292506, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Perhaps m0nty could fill us in.

  23. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292507, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:27 am

    P*edophile priest Raymond Cheek: Anglican Church ‘surprised’ by two-year jail sentence

    Length of the sentence determined because the judge didn’t think Cheek should die in gaol.

    To. Stupid. To. Survive.

  24. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292508, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:28 am

    But he was such a fine example of the joys of immigration.

    Guess which other country he has citizenship of?

  25. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292511, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf has become the first Australian to be stripped of citizenship after the Turnbull government ­invoked anti-­terrorism laws.

    The Weekend Australian can reveal a secret panel of intelligence ­officers, police, bureaucrats and lawyers revoked Sharrouf’s Australian citizenship earlier this year.

    The 35-year-old, who gained global notoriety after he posted a picture of his young son holding aloft the severed head of a Syrian government official in 2014, was the first target of wide-ranging, anti-terrorism powers passed by parliament in 2015.

    Those powers allow the Immigration Minister to strip a person of Australian citizenship if it can be demonstrated they were members of a terrorist group, engaged in ­terrorist-related conduct or were convicted of certain terrorist ­offences.

    However, the sanction applies only to dual nationals, as Australia is a signatory to international conventions that forbid it from rendering people stateless.

    National security sources familiar with the move say the decision to target Sharrouf was based on his demonstrated association with ­Islamic State, a terrorist organisation he joined in 2014.

    It is understood the Citizenship Loss Board handed over its ­material on Sharrouf and the minister declared his citizenship voided earlier this year.

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton declined to comment.

    Sharrouf, the son of Lebanese migrants, must now rely on his Lebanese citizenship, should he wish to leave the conflict zone.

    Sharrouf travelled to Syria in late 2013 with his friend, fellow Sydney man Mohamed Elomar. Both joined Islamic State and during the northern summer of 2014 cut a bloody swath across Syria and northern Iraq as Islamic State stormed across the border.

    Elomar, who married Sharrouf’s eldest daughter, Zaynab, now 15, and fathered a daughter, Ayesha, with her, was killed in 2015 by a drone strike in the Syrian city of Raqqa, declared the “capital’’ of the Islamic State’s self-­proclaimed caliphate.

    From the Oz.

  26. King Koala
    #2292513, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:31 am

    New York Times, Washington Post and The Guardian caught buying TREMENDOUS amount of pageviews from China for ad revenue and relevance

    http://www.vesselnews.io/fake-newsflow-new-york-times-washington-post-buying-clicks-china-traffic-jumps-half-traffic-two-months/

  28. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292515, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The Oz is actually allowing comments on this article. Wonder how long it will be, before they close comments, and remove what’s been posted?

  29. King Koala
    #2292516, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Guess which other country he has citizenship of?

    One shared by a lot of criminals in Western Sydney

  30. jupes
    #2292517, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:36 am

    The Weekend Australian can reveal a secret panel of intelligence ­officers, police, bureaucrats and lawyers revoked Sharrouf’s Australian citizenship earlier this year.

    The 35-year-old, who gained global notoriety after he posted a picture of his young son holding aloft the severed head of a Syrian government official in 2014, was the first target of wide-ranging, anti-terrorism powers passed by parliament in 2015.

    Wow. Way to react guys. Only took you two years to do what should have taken five minutes.

    However, the sanction applies only to dual nationals, as Australia is a signatory to international conventions that forbid it from rendering people stateless.

    Yes, far worse to render someone stateless than to revoke the Australian citizenship of a voluntary citizen of Islamic State.

    You fucking numpties.

  31. King Koala
    #2292518, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:37 am

    The Eiffel tower is going to have a wall around it to protect it from terrorist attacks

    https://archive.is/Im8YG

  32. zyconoclast
    #2292519, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:39 am

    P*edophile priest Raymond Cheek: Anglican Church ‘surprised’ by two-year jail sentence
    Length of the sentence determined because the judge didn’t think Cheek should die in gaol.
    To. Stupid. To. Survive.

    Do others suspect that this type of sentencing has less to do with stupidity or do-gooderness and more to do with the promotion and protection of perverts.
    Infiltration of the courts be pa3does and their fellow travelers is no different as the left marches through the institutions.

  33. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2292522, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:43 am

    However, the sanction applies only to dual nationals, as Australia is a signatory to international conventions that forbid it from rendering people stateless.

    I’m struggling with this. When the bush war was raging in Rhodesia, the Rhodesians were recruiting in Australia. Authority had no trouble, then, threatening prospective recruits with ” cancellation of your passport, loss of citizenship, and ending up a stateless person.”

    Would somebody be good enough to explain, in words of one syllable, and on a single sheet of paper, why things are different now?

  34. King Koala
    #2292523, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Imminent Terror Attack Thwarted in Paris

    http://www.thejournal.ie/terror-plot-paris-3232527-Feb2017/

    It seems some 16 year old girl involved in the plot gave the whole thing away on social media.

  35. memoryvault
    #2292524, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Would somebody be good enough to explain, in words of one syllable, and on a single sheet of paper, why things are different now?

    The one syllable requirement is daunting, but here goes:
    SJW’s. MSM. PC. MP’s. Lack of guts.

  36. Myrddin Seren
    #2292526, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:52 am

    a secret panel of intelligence ­officers, police, bureaucrats and lawyers revoked Sharrouf’s Australian citizenship

    If true – shameful.

    However, I hope this is shit-of-bull and the Minister has done his job; made the decision himself; accepts the responsibility for making that decision; and merely relied upon guidance from a designated panel of advisors.

    Because where does this end ? ‘A secret panel of blah, blah, blah recommended that so-and-so Australian citizen be vaporised by a Hellfire missile kindly launched by a USAF drone. When asked about this the Minsiter replied “mmm ? hello ? is it lunch o’clock ??”

    A-count-a-bility ! Grow a pair useless effing politicians !

  38. Myrddin Seren
    #2292528, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:56 am

    It seems some 16 year old girl involved in the plot gave the whole thing away on social media.

    Our greatest weapon in the fight against the barbarians is ‘Gen Look-at-Me, Kimmy’ and social media.

    That and Predator drones, Hellfire missiles and hard ass special forces with automatic weapons.

  39. memoryvault
    #2292529, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:56 am

    It seems some 16 year old girl involved in the plot gave the whole thing away on social media.

    WOW! 70 grams of TATP.
    What were they planning to blow up? Bruce of Newcastle’s humane rat trap?

  40. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2292530, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Would somebody be good enough to explain, in words of one syllable, and on a single sheet of paper, why things are different now?

    Bunch of cucks.

    Actually, after the Benbrika thing the citizenship act was amended to show that the Minister could revoke a person’s citizenship at his own discretion.

    But, again, too soft to apply it. Might hurt feelings.

  41. zyconoclast
    #2292531, posted on February 11, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Why is the Drum seeking the opinion of Caleb Bond?

    He is a pimply 17 yo with a squeaky voice.

    Where is his bow tie?

  42. King Koala
    #2292532, posted on February 11, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Would somebody be good enough to explain, in words of one syllable, and on a single sheet of paper, why things are different now?

    This time its not those evil white racist males going to oppress the poor negro but poor, naive, misguided, vibrant members of the religion of tolerance and peace and we don’t want to be seen as being racist and islamophobic now, do we?

