Open Forum: February 11, 2017

  1. C.L.
    #2292850, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Anyone know why the Trump administration is saying they won’t appeal the 9th Circus decision to the Supreme Court?

  2. C.L.
    #2292852, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Am I alone in not understanding what Joanna is talking about re hankies and spitting?

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2292855, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:53 am

    #2292850, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:50 am
    Anyone know why the Trump administration is saying they won’t appeal the 9th Circus decision to the Supreme Court?

    SCOTUS is 4-4 at the moment with lunatics vs non-lunatics.

    gorsuch not sworn in until April at earliest.

  4. Grigory M
    #2292856, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:53 am

    C.L. – who is Joanna?

  5. Gab
    #2292859, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Perhaps Grigory can translate for you. CL. 😀 * runs away*

  7. Baldrick
    #2292870, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Just because …

    Grigory M
    #1758933, posted on August 6, 2015 at 2:38 pm
    Anyone who kills a Grey Nurse shark should be fined the maximum of $220,000, gaoled for the maximum of 2 years, and publicly ostracized.

  8. Old School Conservative
    #2292872, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Andrew M, I hadn’t read Kurt Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron”. He certainly knows how to send a chill down your spine – so many parallels with today yet he wrote it back in 1961.
    THE YEAR WAS 2081, and everybody was finally equal.
    Scary. We are well on the way to beating his deadline.

  9. classical_hero
    #2292873, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Lady Nilk, we can just do it….

  10. C.L.
    #2292875, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Anyone who kills a Grey Nurse shark should be fined the maximum of $220,000, gaoled for the maximum of 2 years, and publicly ostracized.

    What should we do to doctors who decapitate unborn children with disabilities?

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292876, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Old Leathery back from WEB tomorrow.
    Will they tongue-bathe Mal for his newly grown set, or castigate him for going da populist Facist?

  12. Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan
    #2292883, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Don’t worry Lady Nilk. Procrastination is always something that can be dealt with tomorrow.

    Thanks, GM and also classical hero. I feel better now, so will sit down for a bit and relax.

  13. C.L.
    #2292887, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    On the upside, Hotty Hot-Hot has bumped Trumpety Trump Trump from the Australian fake news cycle.

  14. Roger
    #2292888, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Amidst a record breaking winter across Russia, Moscow had its coldest Christmas in 120 years with a minimum of -30C on Christmas Eve (6th January for the Orthodox).

    I don’t recall any news reports.

  15. egg_
    #2292890, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    DJT conducting a press conference at the White House with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe before whisking him away for a weekend of threats talks at the Summer White House in Palm Beach, Florida. I’m tipping there’s going to be a bunch of new Honda and Toyota factories in America.

    Wunderbar.
    Apparently, VW were vying for output over quality to be the world’s no. 1 maker, hence the faux emissions testing and shoddy build quality (e.g.auto transmission software).

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2292893, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Anyway, gotta zip, I have to go and buy a new TV.

    Rabz may I humbly suggest the Samsung KS9000.
    Or a Panasonic.
    Avoid LG Oled.

  17. Roger
    #2292894, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I’m tipping there’s going to be a bunch of new Honda and Toyota factories in America.

    Donald will twist Shinzo’s arm.

  18. candy
    #2292895, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Old Leathery back from WEB tomorrow.
    Will they tongue-bathe Mal for his newly grown set, or castigate him for going da populist Facist?

    That’s a hard question, Bruce. Since B. Cassidy loves Turnbull simply because he is not Tony Abbott, I’m thinking he will praise him for “courage and honesty”. Of course, if TA had said the abusive comments in Question Time, the ABC and Fairfax would be demanding his resignation.

    The elite journalists of Fairfax and ABC simply love Malcolm Turnbull. Birds of a feather, as you might say.

  19. rickw
    #2292897, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    However Pickering and Cameron’s comments a bit too over the top for me. Have done nothing but damage the reputation of Q Society in my personal opinion. All the news has been about their extreme comments and nothing about the actual purpose of the fundraiser.

    Damage Q Societies reputation? In whose eyes? SJW’s and MSM’s?

    Strangely Trump apparently did endless “damage” to his reputation and still won.

    It’s time to say what we actually think, for every pearl clutcher screaming about the humenity there’s another 10 nodding quietly in agreement.

  20. vr
    #2292899, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    So, I haven’t been following the Trump/China saga, he seems to be going along with the status quo after talking to the Taiwanese PM. The msm seem to be arguning that it is some kinda backdown. What’s the issue that is getting them in a tizzy.

  21. Rev. Archibald
    #2292900, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    From OWG link:

    1680: Christiaan Huygens publishes memoirs describing a gunpowder engine that drives a piston. It is historically notable as the first known description of a piston engine.[4]

    ..
    Now why hasn’t that been developed further?
    Gunpowder is just nitrogen and stuff, you can make from it from piss and charcoal. (Bit hazy on the chemistry)
    Could be a replacement for fossil fuels.
    Rifles have a little piston for adverse gas, so the principle is still in use today.
    Why aren’t gunpowder vehicles viable?
    The German army had extreme fuel shortages at the end of WW2, but there was no bottleneck in munitions.

  22. egg_
    #2292901, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    who is Joanna?

    Someone big enough to tolerate the occasional misspelling of her name?

  23. The Beer Whisperer
    #2292902, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Grigory M
    #1758933, posted on August 6, 2015 at 2:38 pm
    Anyone who kills a Grey Nurse shark should be fined the maximum of $220,000, gaoled for the maximum of 2 years, and publicly ostracized.

    Grigory reveals his inner totalitarian. Wannabe elites love apex predators because they see themselves as rulers over everyone else.

  24. johanna
    #2292904, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    cuckoo
    #2292788, posted on February 11, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Be vigilant LL. Publicity has been advanced regarding an ABC series called Newton’s Law.

    Almost tempted to watch this just to see how bad it will be. When’s the last time the ABC made a drama series in which the protagonist was a heterosexual white male? BBC still occasionally does this, amongst its normal schedule of shows in which men of all ages are ordered around by skinny hatchet-faced bints or wheezing coffin dodgers (‘Vera’). As previously noted, Midsomer Murders has become a clanking clockwork in which interracial gay couples are wheeled on as mechanically and predictably as effete vicars and posh-totty nymphos were in the old John Nettles version.

    Top of the head, the last male protagonist in an ABC show I can recall, and even then he was the equal lead with a girl, was the direly unfunny comedy Rosehaven with Luke McGregor as a pudgy pasty-faced beta who made Pajama Boy look like Chuck Norris

    True.

    I love the best of UK crime media, whether it be books, movies or TV. But, the rot set in and here we are.

    Their ABC, presumably by accident, showed The Bill last year, from the very first episode. I can only guess that nobody from the Thought Police was watching, or it would have been shafted immediately. The cops smoked (at work) and went to the pub for lunch. Unbelievably, once at the pub for lunch, they consumed alcohol.

    But, it didn’t stop there.

    When they supped at the staff canteen, they devoured chips, bacon and eggs, fried tomatoes,and other demonic foods. Where will it end? one wonders. Where are the salads? cries the wind.

    These episodes were made no longer than 30 years ago – about a generation. The later ones they showed were about 20 years ago. My, how things have changed.

    The Bill died in 2010, mired in political correctness. Every episode was about some cause or other, and viewers switched off in millions.

    The early ones are worth a look, but I doubt that we’ll see them again on TheirABC.

  25. .
    #2292905, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I’m all for a cull or at least an open season on crocodiles, bull sharks, bronze whalers and tiger sharks, with a quota based system for a great white fishery. There should be a perpetual open season on large sharks inshore and crocodiles south of Wyndham/Lizard Island.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2292906, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Now why hasn’t that been developed further?

    Clags up rapidly. The potassium in the saltpetre isn’t volatile so it would fill the cylinder up with potassium sulphate and etc.

    Not so bad for a firearm, so long as you clean it out a lot.

  27. Des Deskperson
    #2292907, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    “Mrs L seeks guidance from Mr Blundell in the Oz as to what to watch on television.”

    Here’s an extract from Mr Blundell’s review of ‘Newton’s Law that, err, showcases Blundell’s particular writing style :

    “It’s nicely contrived as a premise for an ensemble-based comedic story. And what Cox and Eggar give us in some ways is a deft comedy of legal manners”.

    I fear that, with this pretentious tosh, actor of modest achievements Blundell is trying very hard indeed to convince us he is an ‘interlectool’

    While I haven’t seen the show, Blundell aways gushes like this about anything on the ABC – He went ape for weeks about that plodding satire ‘Utopia’, and he is always plugging ‘Tuesday Book Club’ – so we have to fear the worst from Newton’s Law, particularly as the star, Claudia Carvan, has only ever portrayed neurotics.

    Blundell the actor still gets the occasional gig on ABC drama, most recently, IIRC, in one of Marike Hardy’s – of Tueday Book Club’ – pieces of self-consciously transgressive crap. I’m not suggesting of a moment that Blundell fawns over the ABC’s stuff because he wants more work – although he’d have plenty of mates there – but i do feel that his reviews of ABC shows ought to contain some sort of disclaimer.

  28. egg_
    #2292908, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Old Leathery back from WEB tomorrow.
    Will they tongue-bathe Mal for his newly grown set, or castigate him for going da populist Facist?

    Chris Bowen said he welcomed Turnbull’s attacks as it played to Labor’s advantage – i.e. Abbott is the real danger; so, both faint praise and criticism from Teh Scrote to keep the status quo IMHO.

  29. Rev. Archibald
    #2292911, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    vr
    #2292899, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:16 pm
    So, I haven’t been following the Trump/China saga, he seems to be going along with the status quo after talking to the Taiwanese PM. The msm seem to be arguning that it is some kinda backdown. What’s the issue that is getting them in a tizzy.

    ..
    The issue is this:
    After the Chinese communists took over mainland China in 1949 the previous government, the Guomindang, retreated to Taiwan.
    So there were two competing governments claiming to be the government of China.
    The PRC on the mainland, and the ROC in Taiwan.
    The PRC does not want international recognition for an independent Taiwan.
    Nixon opened up relations with China in the early seventies.

  30. Rev. Archibald
    #2292912, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Clags up rapidly. The potassium in the saltpetre isn’t volatile so it would fill the cylinder up with potassium sulphate and etc.

    ..
    Sounds like a minor problem that with experiment and modern materials and such could be overcome, for example a turbine version.

  31. john constantine
    #2292916, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170123/pdf/43fgml44l3jj2f.pdf

    A3D, aurora labs had had a stupendous run [that i bailed out on long ago] with the 3d printing thing.

    Yet to hit the critical mass, but an economy with mass 3d printing capacity will be an interesting one.

    Will the left ban it for the ‘Weapons Shops of Isher’ potential?.

  32. Siltstone
    #2292917, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2292613, posted on February 11, 2017 at 8:50 am
    Apologies for not reading up thread but Grace Collier’s column today in the Oz says of Julie Bishop’s swanning about at polo parties and A-list social events that Skeletor

    “appears to be doing her best impersonation of a mature-age Paris Hilton”.

    The other, less colourful, bullseye observation from Grace Collier this morning was:

    “The budget repair strategy appears built around punishing their own consituency to reward voters of other parties”

  33. john constantine
    #2292921, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Their are lefty orcs that hate well equipped home engineering workshops, because of the weapons making potential of them, once a button can be pushed on a home 3d printer for the same effect, then the disarming of the general public becomes a dummy spit.

  34. vr
    #2292922, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Rev,

    I know all of that. But, why is headline news in all the papers? Hasn’t this been the US govt position since Nixon went to China. They are making it seem as though China won this round.

  35. john constantine
    #2292923, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Turnhewson’s budget repair strategy is based on punishing his own base, to fund the importation of the lefts new shock troop cannon fodder regiments.

  36. egg_
    #2292925, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    “It’s nicely contrived as a premise for an ensemble-based comedic story. And what Cox and Eggar give us in some ways is a deft comedy of legal manners”.

    Caught the Premier by accident and it did seem to refreshingly (re)capture that Aussie element of not taking itself too seriously.

  37. Zatara
    #2292929, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Zulu

    ” If Poppa Headchopper has dual citizenship – Australian and Lebanese – do his children inherit Lebanese citizenship? Are they dual citizens as well? (Meaning can they be stripped of their Australian citizenship, or are we stuck with them?)”

    1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness:

    Article 6
    If the law of a Contracting State provides for loss of its nationality by a person’s spouse or children as a consequence of that person losing or being deprived of that nationality, such loss shall be conditional upon their possession or acquisition of another nationality.

    Lebanese nationality law:

    ” The Lebanese nationality is transmitted by paternity (father) (see Jus sanguinis). Therefore, a Lebanese man who holds Lebanese citizenship can automatically confer citizenship to his children and foreign wive (only if entered in the Civil Acts Register in the Republic of Lebanon).”

    Not a complete answer to your question but they do appear to eliminate some of the objections.

  38. Leigh Lowe
    #2292930, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    appears to be doing her best impersonation of a mature-age Paris Hilton”.

    I’d say Skeltor is an amalgam of Paris Hilton and Belle Gibson.

  39. john constantine
    #2292931, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161104/pdf/43cn727qhkxbch.pdf

    I didn’t truly believe in the string of asx minnows on the medical marijuana bandwagon, so left a truckload of money on the table when i dipped in and out of them.

    [Like MDC for example.]

  40. Cold-Hands
    #2292932, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    These guys are hilarious.Uncle Tony and Greg the Greek at He will not divide us.

    Unfortunately…

    Shia LaBeouf’s anti-Trump art installation was shut down

    Celebrity 2 hours ago
    The actor’s protest livestream/art exhibit, which was founded in protest over President Donald Trump, has been shut down after it became a “public safety hazard,” according to officials from New York’s Museum of Moving Image.

    I wonder what the final arrest tally ended up being?

  41. egg_
    #2292934, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Could be a replacement for fossil fuels.

    (Refillable) fuel cells seem to be the auto industry’s answer, should it ever occur.

  42. Rudiau
    #2292935, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    No Leahy, the Sun has nothing to do with Earths temperates, it is manmade CO2 and manmade CO2 only.

    Pauline Hanson ‏@PaulineHansonOz 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Today’s cartoon by @leahycartoons in the @couriermail.
    When you’re hot, you’re hot! #auspol #qldpol

  43. Rudiau
    #2292939, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    FMD, now there is an apostrophe thief on the loose.

  44. john constantine
    #2292940, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161222/pdf/43dxy786t4ck8d.pdf

    Dunno about Eastern Europe for medical marijuana stuff. [MXC]

  45. johanna
    #2292941, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Des

    Pity about Blundell. He writes quite well, can be witty and funny.

    It is perhaps illustrative of the corrosive force of Leftism on talent.

  46. Andrew M.
    #2292942, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    . :
    >> “Of course Trump has powers over immigration. The EO will likely, for the most part, be upheld. I’ve said this all along.”

    Donald Trump won’t take travel ban to the Supreme Court
    … But NBC News reported the White House does not plan on taking the temporary restraining order to the highest court in the land. …
    Read more at http://www.9news.com.au/world/2017/02/11/09/30/donald-trump-wont-take-travel-ban-to-the-supreme-court-report

    Fake news from NBC, or concession of defeat from an overreaching executive?

  47. john constantine
    #2292943, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161130/pdf/43dcnj9m2vyhct.pdf

    BOT, the future for medical marijuana for acne treatment seems rather spotty.

  48. Zatara
    #2292946, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Anyone know why the Trump administration is saying they won’t appeal the 9th Circus decision to the Supreme Court?

    CL, fighting it out in the lower Court lets Sessions put his A-team into the fight to take the plaintiff (and the Court’s) argument(s) apart while getting huge amounts of evidence on the record, and into the press. It also gives time to get Gorsuch sworn in to SCOTUS.

    As long as Sessions’ people do their jobs well this is a win/win.

    If the Court finds against Trump again it will most certainly get appealed and end up in front of the Supremes but the true facts of the case, and the vital importance of the Constitutional issues involved, will be extremely well publicized by then.

  49. Cold-Hands
    #2292948, posted on February 11, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Leak

    Is that “Electricity Bill” on the Boxing shorts waistband?
    Love it!

  51. Zatara
    #2292950, posted on February 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    If the Court finds against Trump again it will most certainly get appealed and end up in front of the Supremes but the true facts of the case, and the vital importance of the Constitutional issues involved, will be extremely well publicized by then.

    Oh, and make a great case for some serious overhaul of the heavily Leftist biased Federal Court system.

    Planned by Trump? Maybe.

  52. johanna
    #2292951, posted on February 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    The other, less colourful, bullseye observation from Grace Collier this morning was:

    “The budget repair strategy appears built around punishing their own consituency to reward voters of other parties”

    No doubt on the advice of Treasury, which is chock-full of their opponents. Something neither Abbott or Turnbull dealt with.

    Stupid. Stupid. Stupid.

  53. Grigory M
    #2292952, posted on February 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    elites love apex predators because they see themselves as rulers over everyone else

    One elite to rule them all. 😉

