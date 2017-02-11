Liberty Quote
Underlying most arguments against the free market is a lack of belief in freedom itself.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Open Forum: February 11, 2017
303 Responses to Open Forum: February 11, 2017
Anyone know why the Trump administration is saying they won’t appeal the 9th Circus decision to the Supreme Court?
Am I alone in not understanding what Joanna is talking about re hankies and spitting?
SCOTUS is 4-4 at the moment with lunatics vs non-lunatics.
gorsuch not sworn in until April at earliest.
C.L. – who is Joanna?
Perhaps Grigory can translate for you. CL. 😀 * runs away*
http://globalnews.ca/news/3242308/man-who-beheaded-greyhound-bus-passenger-granted-full-discharge/?sf55672228=1
Words fail to describe the situation.
Just because …
Andrew M, I hadn’t read Kurt Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron”. He certainly knows how to send a chill down your spine – so many parallels with today yet he wrote it back in 1961.
THE YEAR WAS 2081, and everybody was finally equal.
Scary. We are well on the way to beating his deadline.
Lady Nilk, we can just do it….
What should we do to doctors who decapitate unborn children with disabilities?
Old Leathery back from WEB tomorrow.
Will they tongue-bathe Mal for his newly grown set, or castigate him for going da populist Facist?
Thanks, GM and also classical hero. I feel better now, so will sit down for a bit and relax.
On the upside, Hotty Hot-Hot has bumped Trumpety Trump Trump from the Australian fake news cycle.
Amidst a record breaking winter across Russia, Moscow had its coldest Christmas in 120 years with a minimum of -30C on Christmas Eve (6th January for the Orthodox).
I don’t recall any news reports.
Wunderbar.
Apparently, VW were vying for output over quality to be the world’s no. 1 maker, hence the faux emissions testing and shoddy build quality (e.g.auto transmission software).
Anyway, gotta zip, I have to go and buy a new TV.
Rabz may I humbly suggest the Samsung KS9000.
Or a Panasonic.
Avoid LG Oled.
I’m tipping there’s going to be a bunch of new Honda and Toyota factories in America.
Donald will twist Shinzo’s arm.
Old Leathery back from WEB tomorrow.
Will they tongue-bathe Mal for his newly grown set, or castigate him for going da populist Facist?
That’s a hard question, Bruce. Since B. Cassidy loves Turnbull simply because he is not Tony Abbott, I’m thinking he will praise him for “courage and honesty”. Of course, if TA had said the abusive comments in Question Time, the ABC and Fairfax would be demanding his resignation.
The elite journalists of Fairfax and ABC simply love Malcolm Turnbull. Birds of a feather, as you might say.
However Pickering and Cameron’s comments a bit too over the top for me. Have done nothing but damage the reputation of Q Society in my personal opinion. All the news has been about their extreme comments and nothing about the actual purpose of the fundraiser.
Damage Q Societies reputation? In whose eyes? SJW’s and MSM’s?
Strangely Trump apparently did endless “damage” to his reputation and still won.
It’s time to say what we actually think, for every pearl clutcher screaming about the humenity there’s another 10 nodding quietly in agreement.
So, I haven’t been following the Trump/China saga, he seems to be going along with the status quo after talking to the Taiwanese PM. The msm seem to be arguning that it is some kinda backdown. What’s the issue that is getting them in a tizzy.
From OWG link:
..
Now why hasn’t that been developed further?
Gunpowder is just nitrogen and stuff, you can make from it from piss and charcoal. (Bit hazy on the chemistry)
Could be a replacement for fossil fuels.
Rifles have a little piston for adverse gas, so the principle is still in use today.
Why aren’t gunpowder vehicles viable?
The German army had extreme fuel shortages at the end of WW2, but there was no bottleneck in munitions.
Someone big enough to tolerate the occasional misspelling of her name?
Grigory reveals his inner totalitarian. Wannabe elites love apex predators because they see themselves as rulers over everyone else.
True.
I love the best of UK crime media, whether it be books, movies or TV. But, the rot set in and here we are.
Their ABC, presumably by accident, showed The Bill last year, from the very first episode. I can only guess that nobody from the Thought Police was watching, or it would have been shafted immediately. The cops smoked (at work) and went to the pub for lunch. Unbelievably, once at the pub for lunch, they consumed alcohol.
But, it didn’t stop there.
When they supped at the staff canteen, they devoured chips, bacon and eggs, fried tomatoes,and other demonic foods. Where will it end? one wonders. Where are the salads? cries the wind.
These episodes were made no longer than 30 years ago – about a generation. The later ones they showed were about 20 years ago. My, how things have changed.
The Bill died in 2010, mired in political correctness. Every episode was about some cause or other, and viewers switched off in millions.
The early ones are worth a look, but I doubt that we’ll see them again on TheirABC.
I’m all for a cull or at least an open season on crocodiles, bull sharks, bronze whalers and tiger sharks, with a quota based system for a great white fishery. There should be a perpetual open season on large sharks inshore and crocodiles south of Wyndham/Lizard Island.
Clags up rapidly. The potassium in the saltpetre isn’t volatile so it would fill the cylinder up with potassium sulphate and etc.
Not so bad for a firearm, so long as you clean it out a lot.
“Mrs L seeks guidance from Mr Blundell in the Oz as to what to watch on television.”
Here’s an extract from Mr Blundell’s review of ‘Newton’s Law that, err, showcases Blundell’s particular writing style :
“It’s nicely contrived as a premise for an ensemble-based comedic story. And what Cox and Eggar give us in some ways is a deft comedy of legal manners”.
I fear that, with this pretentious tosh, actor of modest achievements Blundell is trying very hard indeed to convince us he is an ‘interlectool’
While I haven’t seen the show, Blundell aways gushes like this about anything on the ABC – He went ape for weeks about that plodding satire ‘Utopia’, and he is always plugging ‘Tuesday Book Club’ – so we have to fear the worst from Newton’s Law, particularly as the star, Claudia Carvan, has only ever portrayed neurotics.
Blundell the actor still gets the occasional gig on ABC drama, most recently, IIRC, in one of Marike Hardy’s – of Tueday Book Club’ – pieces of self-consciously transgressive crap. I’m not suggesting of a moment that Blundell fawns over the ABC’s stuff because he wants more work – although he’d have plenty of mates there – but i do feel that his reviews of ABC shows ought to contain some sort of disclaimer.
Chris Bowen said he welcomed Turnbull’s attacks as it played to Labor’s advantage – i.e. Abbott is the real danger; so, both faint praise and criticism from Teh Scrote to keep the status quo IMHO.
..
The issue is this:
After the Chinese communists took over mainland China in 1949 the previous government, the Guomindang, retreated to Taiwan.
So there were two competing governments claiming to be the government of China.
The PRC on the mainland, and the ROC in Taiwan.
The PRC does not want international recognition for an independent Taiwan.
Nixon opened up relations with China in the early seventies.
..
Sounds like a minor problem that with experiment and modern materials and such could be overcome, for example a turbine version.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170123/pdf/43fgml44l3jj2f.pdf
A3D, aurora labs had had a stupendous run [that i bailed out on long ago] with the 3d printing thing.
Yet to hit the critical mass, but an economy with mass 3d printing capacity will be an interesting one.
Will the left ban it for the ‘Weapons Shops of Isher’ potential?.
Tintarella di Luna
#2292613, posted on February 11, 2017 at 8:50 am
Apologies for not reading up thread but Grace Collier’s column today in the Oz says of Julie Bishop’s swanning about at polo parties and A-list social events that Skeletor
“appears to be doing her best impersonation of a mature-age Paris Hilton”.
The other, less colourful, bullseye observation from Grace Collier this morning was:
“The budget repair strategy appears built around punishing their own consituency to reward voters of other parties”
Their are lefty orcs that hate well equipped home engineering workshops, because of the weapons making potential of them, once a button can be pushed on a home 3d printer for the same effect, then the disarming of the general public becomes a dummy spit.
Rev,
I know all of that. But, why is headline news in all the papers? Hasn’t this been the US govt position since Nixon went to China. They are making it seem as though China won this round.
Turnhewson’s budget repair strategy is based on punishing his own base, to fund the importation of the lefts new shock troop cannon fodder regiments.
Caught the Premier by accident and it did seem to refreshingly (re)capture that Aussie element of not taking itself too seriously.
Zulu
1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness:
Lebanese nationality law:
Not a complete answer to your question but they do appear to eliminate some of the objections.
I’d say Skeltor is an amalgam of Paris Hilton and Belle Gibson.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161104/pdf/43cn727qhkxbch.pdf
I didn’t truly believe in the string of asx minnows on the medical marijuana bandwagon, so left a truckload of money on the table when i dipped in and out of them.
[Like MDC for example.]
Unfortunately…
I wonder what the final arrest tally ended up being?
(Refillable) fuel cells seem to be the auto industry’s answer, should it ever occur.
No Leahy, the Sun has nothing to do with Earths temperates, it is manmade CO2 and manmade CO2 only.
FMD, now there is an apostrophe thief on the loose.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161222/pdf/43dxy786t4ck8d.pdf
Dunno about Eastern Europe for medical marijuana stuff. [MXC]
Des
Pity about Blundell. He writes quite well, can be witty and funny.
It is perhaps illustrative of the corrosive force of Leftism on talent.
. :
>> “Of course Trump has powers over immigration. The EO will likely, for the most part, be upheld. I’ve said this all along.”
Donald Trump won’t take travel ban to the Supreme Court
… But NBC News reported the White House does not plan on taking the temporary restraining order to the highest court in the land. …
Read more at http://www.9news.com.au/world/2017/02/11/09/30/donald-trump-wont-take-travel-ban-to-the-supreme-court-report
Fake news from NBC, or concession of defeat from an overreaching executive?
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20161130/pdf/43dcnj9m2vyhct.pdf
BOT, the future for medical marijuana for acne treatment seems rather spotty.
CL, fighting it out in the lower Court lets Sessions put his A-team into the fight to take the plaintiff (and the Court’s) argument(s) apart while getting huge amounts of evidence on the record, and into the press. It also gives time to get Gorsuch sworn in to SCOTUS.
As long as Sessions’ people do their jobs well this is a win/win.
If the Court finds against Trump again it will most certainly get appealed and end up in front of the Supremes but the true facts of the case, and the vital importance of the Constitutional issues involved, will be extremely well publicized by then.
Is that “Electricity Bill” on the Boxing shorts waistband?
Love it!
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170208/pdf/43fvw2tvl870xt.pdf
ZLD, can Aunt Zelda be wrong on medical marijuana?.
Oh, and make a great case for some serious overhaul of the heavily Leftist biased Federal Court system.
Planned by Trump? Maybe.
No doubt on the advice of Treasury, which is chock-full of their opponents. Something neither Abbott or Turnbull dealt with.
Stupid. Stupid. Stupid.
One elite to rule them all. 😉