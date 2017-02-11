Liberty Quote
The Left fully understand that 18C’s purpose is really about banning right-wing ideas, while only the Left tend to get caught up by defamation laws. Hence they want to reform defamation laws.— ‘Fisky”
-
-
Open Forum: February 11, 2017
Thanks, Stimps – I’ve decided to try and get the ol’ one repaired. You know, for the sake of da planet and all that.
Did see some nice ones today though. Learnt some interesting factlets about why the curved screens actually aren’t as big a gimmick as they appear.
No, Delta.
You said:
..
I pointed out:
..
You are a devious old biddy.
And you smell like moth balls.
And see.
Wee.
GERMANY – Angela Merkel will offer cash handouts worth millions of pounds for migrants to leave Germany in an effort to silence criticism of her ‘open-door’ border policy.
In a highly-embarrassing U-turn over the ill-fated plan, which saw 1.2million migrants flock to the country, Mrs Merkel has now vowed to send many of them home
Bullshit, not a chance. This is leftist jawboning so she can keep her team in the trough. In any case, there are far too many stupid square heads who love the moslems that are infesting their nation. No, sadly there will be have to be a lot more rapes and violent crime for the stupid Chermans to even consider flushing the socialist turds.
Over $10,000 dnated to Alex Wood (so far)
chris1,
What are the odds that if he exceeds the total required, the original complainant will have another go?
Tommy Robinson Retweeted
Cristina Laila @cristinalaila1 Feb 7
🚨You just can’t make this stuff up!
Justin Trudeau sets up ‘War Room’
to monitor Donald Trump,
not terrorists‼️
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/wow-justin-trudeau-sets-war-room-monitor-potus-trump/
You are a devious old biddy.
Was about to apologise for missing the bolded part of your comment. But then I read I read the ‘devious old biddy bit’ and realised that, far from chastising me, you were acclaiming my talents.
Can’t wait to see the Leak caricature of Meester Blair.
Flattering. LOL.
Rev. Archibald,
Is it possible you could call yourself by another nick, other than pinching a title or form of address used for clerics or ministers of religion?
I like and enjoy what you write, but the name you presently use irks me a bit.
Please treat this comment as a suggestion only.
I read I read
Fact is, I read it twice.
One presumes Merkel’s scheme relies on people turning up to get deported and get a euro handout as they get on the bus.
Why would anyone volunteer to do that, and get sent back to some African place or somewhere in the sandpit of the Middle East?
Nope, anyone told they are going to be deported will just disappear and turn up at some other German centre saying they have just arrived in the country.
..
Oh you thing.
Be off with you.
Yes, but then you also get the situation like here in Victoriastan where you can get fined by the police for leaving your car window down too much. Simon Overboard announced that bit of brilliant community reassurance at a meeting in Caulfield as an example of how the police were looking after us all.
Of course, when my mates brought up the inability of VicPol to protect the general public from ferals at demonstrations and the lack of enthusiasm in chasing after protesters who get aggressive the subject was changed in short order. Because making people accountable for their own property by fining them for leaving the window down on a hot day is how you Make Things Safer.
..
Good.
Irking is what I am aiming for.
For sure, not Grigory levels of irk, but general, vague feelings of irksomeness.
Anyway, how do you know I am not a Reverend?
Your presumptive-ness is irksome.
Tommy Robinson Retweeted
Terror Threat @TerrorThreatTM 12h12 hours ago
Over 2 million people liked the Facebook page of
British Pakistani terrorist glorifier @ShaykhSaqib
from Birmingham:
https://www.facebook.com/PirSaqibShaami/photos/a.440859747840.222415.227966737840/10155282749992841/?type=3 …
..
SheikhWatch™ @SheikhWatch 12h12 hours ago
Pakistani reciter @owaisraza2526,
who glorifies islamist murder,
is welcome(d) in #AlumRock today:
https://www.facebook.com/PirSaqibShaami/photos/a.440859747840.222415.227966737840/10155284669922841/?type=3&theater … 🇬🇧 #Birmingham
_________________
… yeah, but how about that weather …
tsk, tsk, calli – you forgot to include “the Orelly Men“.
That statement tells you all you need to know about Mizz Moriarity.
That is, that she needed legal advice.
Yeah, yeah, I know. Lawyers often seek specialist advice in areas they are not familiar with, but she sought advice on the very subject matter she was advising Mizz Prior on, and claimed to be an expert on herself.
I would suggest that Mizz Moriarity had become very adept at dashing off letters of demand citing this or that section of a particular Act and waiting for a cheque to arrive.
When it turned into horsehair wigs at ten paces she was out of her depth.
In short, she should pay for her own education.
Who says ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch’?
Rev. Archibald,
Is it possible you could call yourself by another nick, other than pinching a title or form of address used for clerics or ministers of religion?
Originally, he posted as ‘Steve’, until someone, quite rightly, pointed out that there were too many Steves on the blog.
Then he became Arky, a petulant little commenter saved only by the occasional wisdom of Arky’s mum.
Now he thinks he’s a minister of God. Next, he’ll be ruler of the free (and not so free) world.
Best just humour him as he is, P.
Ahh Bronson. Terrible actor but impossibly popular, good on him.
Brings back memories of living in Indonesia before it was bought by Saudi Arabia.
When a new “Mr Char-lez Bron-sonn” movie came out, the posters were four stories high and generally depicted nothing that actually took place in the movie. No matter, the queues extended to the next century.
Mr Char-lez’s fame was eclipsed solely by that of Mr Johnson Walker (slightly pale red label).
That fine by me.
I just regret that you are debasing a title I hold in high regard.
Carry on.
that’s
..
Yes.
That is what is wrong with the modern Church.
Me masquerading as a vicar on the cat bringing the whole thing into disrepute.
Good God man. Do you read the Gosford tilty-head stuff?
I like my local vicar.
I enjoy her sermons.
But she is a left wing stooge.
I can only improve their prestige. Trust me.
No, I’d rather tell you about my last pulped bank statement delivery experience, you lazy incompetent moozley imbeciles (BIRM).
The hide, the sheer unrelenting hide. 🙁
Rev. You worship in a converged SJW house of worship. Grab what’s left of your testicles and run
Failure to file Cindy Prior’s appeal by the deadline should have emphasized that fact.
I have it on very good authoritah that Greyhound bus passengers taste bloody awful. Never tried them myself, as it happens.
Virgin Galactic, Boom unveil new supersonic XB-1 jet that will fly cheaper than the Concorde
Isn’t great that everyone is being forced on line to get bills etc. Chum in the water for the post Nigerian scam merchants.
Wrong nick again – P is a lady 😉
St Paul’s in a Melbourne had a bloody big poster hanging off the front of it. A political statement in favour of refugees.
Meanwhile, the products of generations of do- goodyness were camped opposite outside Flinders Street station.
Then some lunatic choose this location to do wheels spins before running over and killing six bystanders.
Is there still a massive pro- reffo poster hanging off St Paul’s, has anyone noticed?
Uncle George buys stake in Netflix/Google.
I decided to boycott Netflix when I heard. Its been hard to find an alternative. Maybe I should go outside instead or something.
Maybe next time he can pay his accuser’s lawyer’s lawyer’s legal fees, and so on ad infinitum.
This must be that “rule of law” thing Dot was going on about in another thread
..
I thought about that.
See previous posts about choosing a church.
However, I think it is good to be exposed to opposing views.
My language on the trips home is another matter.
Report: Trump taunts Dems for letting ‘Pocahontas’ Warren become ‘face of your party’
Indeed. Why should collectivists be the only ones who get to make shit up as they go along?
Rev. Have some fun and question them from the floor when they are doing a reverb up their arses. It’s fun..trust me on this.
Also from T Blair: In today’s major non-news event, ridiculous Clive Hamilton has quit the pointless Climate Change Authority.
But, but… what about suspending democracy to save the planet?!11!
Tommy Robinson @TRobinsonNewEra 12h12 hours ago
Tommy Robinson Retweeted BBC News (UK)
For over a decade I had warned about this group of Luton Muslims, I was attacked, slandered & villified by my local police & council.
..
Islamic State supporters jailed after undercover police operation
https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/830140825455755265
Tò expand on the Tol Plantation massacre, most of those killed came from the 2/22nd Battalion, raised in Victoria. Many of the other members of the Battalion died when their transport, the Montevideo Maru, was sunk by a US submarine on 1 July 1942 (no, test pattern, that story was not suppressed either). As an aside, the band of the 2/22nd was originally the band of a Salvation Army congregation, from Brunswick, iirc. Only one bandsman survived the war.
The story of Tol is between pages 655 and 670 of The Japanese Thrust, by Lionel Wigmore. The story of the Montevideo Maru is on page 674.
The other massacre I mentioned earlier was on Ambon. Some 309 men, predominantly from the 2/21st Battalion, were massacred soon after surrendering, allegedly as a reprisal for Japanese losses in the sinking of a minesweeper. It is recorded on page 436. About 20 years ago, a telemovie (Blood Oath) was made about the incident.
These two massacres impacted heavily on Victoria, where both the 2/21st and 2/22nd Battalions were raised.
Thanks Grig. It shouldn’t matter. But it is fact.
LOL – seems the Oz didn’t sniff the wind in time:
Now that’s what I call quality j’ism.
Bullshit, Infy.
Dwarf throwing never gets old.
You realize that the stock was purchased from other investors and being publicly listed, the firm has no say who can buy and sell its stock. You understand this, right?
@greg_kissenger
There is far too much non specialist media commentary ie everybody except me, Greg Kissinger, in our media. Only the other day I was whispering conspiratorially over the phone to mark regev. Mark I said, there are times that we almost resemble nz. At first blush our sheep look to be the same but they’re not. They are not! It is a comnmon provincial fantasy to think that the world revolves around one’s own sheep. In fact its a common provincial fantasy to think at all. This factoid had him sitting up splendidly and almost reverses the historical reality. I nodded sagely at my own brilliance. What could I say? Well, our alliance is indeed no alliance. We are innocent parasites.
I’m almost certain I could hear mark rock back in his chair, groan and whisper the name Greg to someone deeply behind the scenes, and say what does this dickhead want now? Was he complementing me on my use of superlative cliches? He was, of course, using me as a back channel to send a message to our PM, but I couldn’t be sure so I won’t write it. Frankly speaking, the idea is perfectly demented. And that’s just how we like it at my column in the Oz. Splendid.
PS, I think that Lynette Ramsay Silver might have written a book about Ambon. A book about the 2/22nd Battalion came out about ten years ago.
Sorry, can’t recall titles.
Rabz, sounds like the bullshit claims of basketball with 100% year on year growth, from 16 people to 32 then 64. Does anyone even watch the NBL anymore?
Unless they bring out a lingerie league, no one’s gunna watch it past next week.
Now $11,305
Tried Netflix but in Australia simply not worth the money. Time and again I discovered interesting movies that people recommended and I wanted to watch but they just aren’t there on Netflix Australia. In the USA there’s more content, but problem is if you try to use a VPN it costs extra and they actively block you to make it a PITA. Also, if you are paying for a service you should NOT have to go to great lengths in order to make that service functionally useful. Too much trouble… just decided to drop it. Not a boycott, just not a good service because all the best content is missing.
I think the problem is that there’s a bunch of exclusive licensing deals in Australia designed to limit consumer choice. May not be Netflix themselves to blame… the streaming technology itself seems pretty good actually, better than YouTube. If content providers want to make it difficult for me, OK I’ll play that game and stop watching, keep my money in my pocket thank you. There’s plenty of interesting things out there to spend time on.
test pattern at 2013,
See, you are much better at fiction (not so good at parody, however).
VIDEO: ICE Begins Raids In Southern California,
160 Arrested… MORE TO COME!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/video-ice-begins-raids-southern-california-160-arrested-come/
She’s a gold class nutjob. Seriously, Merkel has lost it. How is it no one in Germany sees this is the case?
If Turnbull and the national Liberal Party as a whole made a big announcement that Australia would start building seven new coal-fired power stations to secure the future and avoid South Australian blackouts, he would win three or four terms.
That should read and avoid SA.
The coal fired power station should exclude SA. They need to be a living reminder of the grinding poverty that wind turbines bring.
Every news lead should then be about the misery and suffering in SA and why it is so.
..
Germans.
Too busy pooing on each other’s chests to notice.
Beery, does it still exist? Either way, it has about as much relevance to my life as cricket or league, i.e. zero.
Tel, you’re right about having to have VPN but I had no problem. All that was needed was VPN and a postcode matching the VPN location to get access to the US site. So had a look around and really there was not much more on there than on Aus Netflix and the popular series were one sometimes three seasons behind. I cancelled after one day.
Why has she not yet been publicly hanged?
Oh My Goodness now I have heard everything — Sarah Hanson-Young said the Q Society is a bunch of kooks.
She eminently qualified to make that observation.
So the wimmenes don’t have unfettered access to the male change rooms at AFL. ? That will be fixed next week as a Victoriastan priority. As an aside, that will be a big contract begging for female hygiene services..
BTW, You heard that here first if someone gazzumps the idea…
This.
Nah – team followings pretty much died away with private ownership of the teams (some of the previously best ones went to the wall following mismanagement by the private owners). There are far too many overseas 2nd rate imports playing here, and Americanisation has spoiled the game experience ( overly dramatic loud music and 30 second voice-over countdowns, poor refereeing of double-dribbling and travelling/ball carrying, too much emphasis on slam-dunks, etc).
Not quite it seems — Shanghai Sam aka Persian Elvis said that PHON was being treated with kid gloves and it’s time to take the gloves off — well of course Sam would have to take his hands out of the pockets of Chinese businessmen.
I wonder how many German citizens have been raped or bashed or killed since Merkel the Maniac threw the borders open to the muslim invaders?
Indeed and she had both swivel eyes looking in two different directions, or it might have been three.
I was trying to sync with Sarah Whale Songs blink rate but I chucked an epileptic fit
may I humbly suggest the Samsung KS9000.
Or a Panasonic.
Avoid LG Oled.
Thanks, Stimps – I’ve decided to try and get the ol’ one repaired. You know, for the sake of da planet and all that.
Did see some nice ones today though. Learnt some interesting factlets about why the curved screens actually aren’t as big a gimmick as they appear.
Just in case you change your mind, Sony Bravia are very good.
They won’t say because they think they deserve it. Merkel has no opponent in Germany, they are only Ken Dolls left and that goes for the women too- gender fluidity allowance.
Clearly, there’s a piano wire shortage.
Ip vanish is my choice of VPN.
If you want a good encryption program, just use any ALP / Green speech. Totally unbreakable.
Sarah Hanson-Young said the Q Society is a bunch of kooks.
Quoth The Raven, Nevermore.