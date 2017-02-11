Liberty Quote
Markets are imperfect because they work with and for imperfect people.— Arthur Seldon
Open Forum: February 11, 2017
It’s a pity (for consumers) that NEC got out of consumer products. My guess is that their stuff was so good that it didn’t get replaced very often, whereas their cheaper competitors lived off planned obsolescence.
I finally got rid of my 32 year old NEC TV when analogue was switched off. It was still working perfectly well, but the remote was on its last legs and the screen was small by modern standards. I bought it second hand from my BIL for $400, an absolute bargain, ended up costing me less than $15 a year, excellent picture and stereo sound. Got moved from house to house and in and out of storage multiple times by people who were not particularly gentle with it. Never missed a beat.
The computer I am typing this on is one of the last they made for the mass market. It is 17 years old, has also been given some rough treatment, and still works fine. I had to laugh when a friend’s 20-something daughter was proudly telling us how great her laptop was – she’d had it for three years and it was still going strong!
Tintarella di Luna
#2293650, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:23 am
My goodness at the risk of being unkind and pardon me for noticing but hasn’t Lenore Taylor porked-up, she looks like she’s been clubbed by the ‘fat bat’. I wonder if she’s unhappy?
Love these tidbits, will check them out.
NEC and Dell. You have to shoot ’em to kill ’em.
They just won’t lie down.
Not enough work, Calli. And all the sense of self worth it brings.
Arky;
Perhaps not an act of war, but it is an act of utter stupidity. How many of these shit stirrers who most likely have business dealings in the U.S. are going to get their profits decimated when The Don kicks them in the ‘nads?
Or if he takes a leaf out of O’Bamas book and sics the IRS onto them?
I give this anti-Trumper a pass.
/Daily Mail.
I went to a social gathering last night – inner north Canberra, 50s age demographic, at least one a Liberal party member, although they don’t boast about it – where everyone either:
(a) had just been to see Bruce Springsteen, or
(b) was going to see Bruce Springsteen, or
(c) was pissed that they hand’t been able to get to see Bruce Springsteen
I only volunteered an opinion when I was directly interrogated about the great Bruce. I said I didn’t like him, after which the conversation dropped off a bit.
I wish I had licensed the word “catastrophic”.
prolly too late for facebooking but couldn’t resist it.
Can a swift really do this?
Re: NSW and fires. Since it was pointed out to me many years ago, I am of the view that air temperature is not the major risk factor. Fuel, Wind and Relative Humidity are the significant factors.
Relative humidity below 15% and anything burns.
They are really asking for all foreign aid to stop, and probably all remittances too.
Could get interesting.
Des, you should have run for the hills!
Springsteen is possibly the most over-rated “superstar” ever. There are dozens of artists/bands as good as or better than him in that genre.
I can only conclude that the trendy music critics and his fans mistakenly think that they are slumming and being edgy.
I switched over from Sunday Agenda to Insiders to witness the leviathan. She does look unhappy, maybe she’s comfort eating as she ponders the future of the Guardian Australia.
The couch trying to rationalise power blackouts.
Hahahaha
Des,
My only advice to you is to steer clear of Ainslie, O’conner, Reid, Turner and Acton.
You obviously don’t need my advice to steer clear of Springsteen.
One indicator of your humidity theory Rambler is the fact that grass fires rarely occur before midday. Once this fuel is rid of any overnight moisture, it is ready to go. Prime time about 3pm. Whereas, forest fires are likely to spark in the mornings, burn relatively slowly and then reach full fury in the afternoons. Hot, dry winds assist in both cases.
Tel
#2293667, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:40 am
Mexico goes full retard Trump-deranged leftoid SJW:
They are really asking for all foreign aid to stop, and probably all remittances too.
Why would Mexico need foreign aid?
Or for that matter Indonesia or Pakistan?
Can I paraphrase Le Snore’s Sunday morning pearl of wisdom.
The problems with electricity supply are like when cars replaced horses and carts. At the start the cars got bogged a lot. The solution wasn’t to stick with horses and carts, the solution was to fix the roads and build more and more cars.
Barrie: “Thanks, even I understand now.”
Hahahaha!
Indeed. Indeed. We must extend the hand of Christian charity to our foes, occasionally.
Maybe they like Springsteen because he doesn’t like the Donald. Agree that his music is woeful.
Lenore Taylor would have to be the biggest “know it all” couch commissar there is. If her car ran out of fuel she would blame the service stations for not warning her. A gold plated idiot.
Mexico deserves a good thumping over the head with knuckles. The temerity of these fuckers.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/mexicans-vow-to-fight-trump-by-jamming-u-s-courts-1486768500
I haven’t got anything useful to say about Lenore, because I have read her writing and my IQ dropped too far to tie my own shoelaces.
I just wanted to quote this for its magnificent Cattiness.
Bowers has been in the spray booth – big wank.
Maybe Lenore (and I didn’t see her on the couch) is suffering from Trumposis Nervosis Victo Confusionem which is a little know but rapidly spreading psychological disorder amongst pundits and celebrities. The condition causes sufferers to confuse their dietary intake based on their nervous response to President Trump. Typically sufferers involuntarily reverse their previous food intake. High profile sufferers apart from Lenore include Lena Dunham. Apparently Laurie Oakes suffered the condition in anticipation of the Trump ascendancy.
I made the mistake of turning up the sound on the Swampfilth Re-education Hour, Ol’ Leathery, the elderly care nurse and Fatty Tayla. The clueless bint from the anti-business daily has just assured us that the SA power blackouts have nothing to do with renewball energy, while Fatty Tayla says it’s “insane” for Austrian president Trumball to be accusing Peanut Head and the Liars of pushing an insane renewballs policy.
These leftoid clowns are preaching to a converted choir of zombies idiots and no-one else. If a thinking person somehow tuned in and didn’t know Their ABC was a Filth Party propaganda machine, they’d be horrified.
I can’t wait for grumbly Outsiders muppets on Their Sky to see if they’re going to parse each edition of the Swampfilth Re-Education Hour that has gone to air immediately beforehand.
more facechoockery scroll
Forget about Trump, this is serious. the price of fash an chaps going up.
Those flaming Icelanders.
Interesting juxtaposition in that DM article. On the one hand, we have ‘Fashion’ saying, We are all human beings, and then on the other hand saying, Fashion stands with Planned Parenthood.
America First, Australia Second! 😀
https://youtu.be/F-qP_CIZJus
No outsiders for me this week.
Sad.
With the wallowing ship full of oldies, did the propeller fall off one of the azipods?
Insiders complete with useles fake tan wankers having a go at Trump. We fitted 600kg dual wheels to a Steiger tractor this week in 40c temps, swinging on torque bars set at 400lb. I’d colour those pricks up nicely if they joined in.
No outsiders for me this week.
God knows and understands you are well intended.