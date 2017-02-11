Open Forum: February 11, 2017

  1. johanna
    #2293657, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:27 am

    It’s a pity (for consumers) that NEC got out of consumer products. My guess is that their stuff was so good that it didn’t get replaced very often, whereas their cheaper competitors lived off planned obsolescence.

    I finally got rid of my 32 year old NEC TV when analogue was switched off. It was still working perfectly well, but the remote was on its last legs and the screen was small by modern standards. I bought it second hand from my BIL for $400, an absolute bargain, ended up costing me less than $15 a year, excellent picture and stereo sound. Got moved from house to house and in and out of storage multiple times by people who were not particularly gentle with it. Never missed a beat.

    The computer I am typing this on is one of the last they made for the mass market. It is 17 years old, has also been given some rough treatment, and still works fine. I had to laugh when a friend’s 20-something daughter was proudly telling us how great her laptop was – she’d had it for three years and it was still going strong!

  2. Mark A
    #2293658, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2293650, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:23 am
    My goodness at the risk of being unkind and pardon me for noticing but hasn’t Lenore Taylor porked-up, she looks like she’s been clubbed by the ‘fat bat’. I wonder if she’s unhappy?

    Love these tidbits, will check them out.

  3. incoherent rambler
    #2293659, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    NEC and Dell. You have to shoot ’em to kill ’em.
    They just won’t lie down.

  4. Entropy
    #2293660, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:32 am

    calli
    #2293617, posted on February 12, 2017 at 8:38 am
    From Zippy’s link:

    That incident sparked three weeks of rioting in which 10,000 cars and 300 buildings were set on fire, prompting then interior minister Nicolas Sarkozy to declare a state of emergency and drawing worldwide attention to the contrasts between Paris and the economically deprived suburbs that surround it.

    Ahhhh…that’s the problem. Not enough money.

    Not enough work, Calli. And all the sense of self worth it brings.

  5. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2293661, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Arky;

    How is that not an invasion and an act of war?
    You allow your people to flood a neighbouring country, then hinder efforts to repatriate them.

    Perhaps not an act of war, but it is an act of utter stupidity. How many of these shit stirrers who most likely have business dealings in the U.S. are going to get their profits decimated when The Don kicks them in the ‘nads?
    Or if he takes a leaf out of O’Bamas book and sics the IRS onto them?

  6. C.L.
    #2293662, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I give this anti-Trumper a pass.

    /Daily Mail.

  7. Des Deskperson
    #2293663, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I went to a social gathering last night – inner north Canberra, 50s age demographic, at least one a Liberal party member, although they don’t boast about it – where everyone either:

    (a) had just been to see Bruce Springsteen, or
    (b) was going to see Bruce Springsteen, or
    (c) was pissed that they hand’t been able to get to see Bruce Springsteen

    I only volunteered an opinion when I was directly interrogated about the great Bruce. I said I didn’t like him, after which the conversation dropped off a bit.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2293664, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I wish I had licensed the word “catastrophic”.

  9. Mark A
    #2293665, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:39 am

    prolly too late for facebooking but couldn’t resist it.

    Can a swift really do this?

  10. incoherent rambler
    #2293666, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Re: NSW and fires. Since it was pointed out to me many years ago, I am of the view that air temperature is not the major risk factor. Fuel, Wind and Relative Humidity are the significant factors.

    Relative humidity below 15% and anything burns.

  11. Tel
    #2293667, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Mexico goes full retard Trump-deranged leftoid SJW:

    They are really asking for all foreign aid to stop, and probably all remittances too.

    Could get interesting.

  12. johanna
    #2293668, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Des, you should have run for the hills!

    Springsteen is possibly the most over-rated “superstar” ever. There are dozens of artists/bands as good as or better than him in that genre.

    I can only conclude that the trendy music critics and his fans mistakenly think that they are slumming and being edgy.

  13. Aaron
    #2293670, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

    My goodness at the risk of being unkind and pardon me for noticing but hasn’t Lenore Taylor porked-up, she looks like she’s been clubbed by the ‘fat bat’. I wonder if she’s unhappy?

    I switched over from Sunday Agenda to Insiders to witness the leviathan. She does look unhappy, maybe she’s comfort eating as she ponders the future of the Guardian Australia.

  14. custard
    #2293672, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The couch trying to rationalise power blackouts.

    Hahahaha

  15. John Comnenus
    #2293673, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Des,

    My only advice to you is to steer clear of Ainslie, O’conner, Reid, Turner and Acton.

    You obviously don’t need my advice to steer clear of Springsteen.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2293674, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:48 am

    One indicator of your humidity theory Rambler is the fact that grass fires rarely occur before midday. Once this fuel is rid of any overnight moisture, it is ready to go. Prime time about 3pm. Whereas, forest fires are likely to spark in the mornings, burn relatively slowly and then reach full fury in the afternoons. Hot, dry winds assist in both cases.

  17. Mark A
    #2293676, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Tel
    #2293667, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:40 am
    Mexico goes full retard Trump-deranged leftoid SJW:
    They are really asking for all foreign aid to stop, and probably all remittances too.

    Why would Mexico need foreign aid?
    Or for that matter Indonesia or Pakistan?

  18. John64
    #2293677, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Can I paraphrase Le Snore’s Sunday morning pearl of wisdom.

    The problems with electricity supply are like when cars replaced horses and carts. At the start the cars got bogged a lot. The solution wasn’t to stick with horses and carts, the solution was to fix the roads and build more and more cars.

    Barrie: “Thanks, even I understand now.”

    Hahahaha!

  19. dover_beach
    #2293678, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I give this anti-Trumper a pass.

    Indeed. Indeed. We must extend the hand of Christian charity to our foes, occasionally.

  20. miltonf
    #2293679, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Maybe they like Springsteen because he doesn’t like the Donald. Agree that his music is woeful.

  21. Farmer Gez
    #2293680, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Lenore Taylor would have to be the biggest “know it all” couch commissar there is. If her car ran out of fuel she would blame the service stations for not warning her. A gold plated idiot.

  22. JC
    #2293681, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Mexico deserves a good thumping over the head with knuckles. The temerity of these fuckers.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/mexicans-vow-to-fight-trump-by-jamming-u-s-courts-1486768500

  23. Chris
    #2293682, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    My goodness at the risk of being unkind and pardon me for noticing but hasn’t Lenore Taylor porked-up, she looks like she’s been clubbed by the ‘fat bat’. I wonder if she’s unhappy?

    I haven’t got anything useful to say about Lenore, because I have read her writing and my IQ dropped too far to tie my own shoelaces.
    I just wanted to quote this for its magnificent Cattiness.

  24. Mike of Marion
    #2293684, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Bowers has been in the spray booth – big wank.

  25. John Comnenus
    #2293685, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Maybe Lenore (and I didn’t see her on the couch) is suffering from Trumposis Nervosis Victo Confusionem which is a little know but rapidly spreading psychological disorder amongst pundits and celebrities. The condition causes sufferers to confuse their dietary intake based on their nervous response to President Trump. Typically sufferers involuntarily reverse their previous food intake. High profile sufferers apart from Lenore include Lena Dunham. Apparently Laurie Oakes suffered the condition in anticipation of the Trump ascendancy.

  26. Tom
    #2293686, posted on February 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I made the mistake of turning up the sound on the Swampfilth Re-education Hour, Ol’ Leathery, the elderly care nurse and Fatty Tayla. The clueless bint from the anti-business daily has just assured us that the SA power blackouts have nothing to do with renewball energy, while Fatty Tayla says it’s “insane” for Austrian president Trumball to be accusing Peanut Head and the Liars of pushing an insane renewballs policy.

    These leftoid clowns are preaching to a converted choir of zombies idiots and no-one else. If a thinking person somehow tuned in and didn’t know Their ABC was a Filth Party propaganda machine, they’d be horrified.

    I can’t wait for grumbly Outsiders muppets on Their Sky to see if they’re going to parse each edition of the Swampfilth Re-Education Hour that has gone to air immediately beforehand.

  27. Mark A
    #2293687, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:00 am

    more facechoockery scroll
    Forget about Trump, this is serious. the price of fash an chaps going up.

    Those flaming Icelanders.

  28. dover_beach
    #2293688, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Interesting juxtaposition in that DM article. On the one hand, we have ‘Fashion’ saying, We are all human beings, and then on the other hand saying, Fashion stands with Planned Parenthood.

  30. Rabz
    #2293690, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:01 am

    No outsiders for me this week.

    Sad.

  31. Mike of Marion
    #2293692, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:02 am

    With the wallowing ship full of oldies, did the propeller fall off one of the azipods?

  32. Farmer Gez
    #2293693, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Insiders complete with useles fake tan wankers having a go at Trump. We fitted 600kg dual wheels to a Steiger tractor this week in 40c temps, swinging on torque bars set at 400lb. I’d colour those pricks up nicely if they joined in.

  33. MsDolittle
    #2293697, posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    No outsiders for me this week.

    God knows and understands you are well intended.

